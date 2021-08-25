Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

An article devoted to the question: why do value investors like Warren Buffett seem to put the academic theory on asset allocation aside and instead decide to own only a handful of stocks?

In 1970, the economist Eugene Fama published an influential article in the Journal of Finance about efficient capital markets. Here he proposed a theory that is the foundation of modern-day index investing.

In this article, Eugene hypothesizes that the asset prices on the market reflect all public or private information and so always trade at fair value. In other words, the expected return of a stock is simply a function of its risk.

If this hypothesis holds, it would be impossible to outperform the market indefinitely - only through luck investors can outperform the market for shorter durations. Outperforming the market is also defined as acquiring alpha - meaning the investor has acquired higher returns than the market.

(Source: Medium.com)

Since it would be impossible to outperform the market, every rational investor needs to build portfolios according to the modern portfolio theory. In this asset allocation theory, Harry Markowitz proposes maximizing the expected return of a portfolio for a given level of risk - which he defines as volatility - through diversification. The core underlying idea is that the risk of a portfolio is determined by the systematic risk and the individual risk of each stock. One can diversify away the individual asset risk by increasing the number of stocks in the portfolio.

By diversifying away this individual risk, Harry proposes that these rational investors attain a free lunch: they increase their expected return without taking on additional risk. A no-brainer, one would think.

In essence, these theories claim that any risk-averse investor should buy an index fund - since an index fund can always be bought at a fair price and provides adequate diversification.

Here's the contradiction: most legendary investors do not eat a free lunch through diversifying their stock portfolio. Instead, they perform high conviction investing: allocating large sums of capital to their best ideas.

Legendary investors

There are numerous examples of highly successful investors who allocated most of their capital to their best ideas.

The most famous investor ever is Warren Buffett. His firm Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has as of writing 39% of its portfolio allocated to Apple (AAPL). His comrade Charlie Munger owns just three stocks: Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Alibaba (BABA).

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital has 50%+ of its portfolio allocated to just three stocks: Lowe's (LOW), Chipotle (CMG) and Hilton (HLT). David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital has 26% of its portfolio allocated to just one stock, Green Brick Partners (GRBK).

Indian billionaire Mohnish Pabrai also has more than half of his capital allocated to just three stocks. Chewy (CHWY) co-founder and GameStop (GME) investor Ryan Cohen owned for a long time just two stocks: Apple and Wells Fargo.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg. Why do so many investors with strong track records put aside all this academic theory on asset allocation and instead only buy a handful of stocks?

Diversification = diworsification

'Diversification is protection against ignorance, it makes very little sense for those who know what they're doing."' -Warren Buffett

All these investors and hedge funds managers have one characteristic in common: they are all value investors.

These investors believe they can outperform the market by identifying businesses whose stock is selling significantly below its intrinsic value; through the use of valuation methods like DCF models, they estimate the business's intrinsic value. The investor will then invest in the company when a stock trades at a significant discount to the estimated intrinsic value.

In essence, they oppose Eugene's capital market hypothesis in which he stated that securities are always fairly valued. Value investors believe the stock market can be incredibly irrational: from bouts of extreme euphoria to bouts of extreme pessimism. The value investor attempts to benefit from this extreme behavior.

"The secret to investing is to figure out the value of something - and then pay a lot less." -Joel Greenblatt

But finding good ideas is hard. While millions of companies globally and thousands of stocks are listed on the market, only a handful remain as candidates for the value investor. This is due to the circle of competence. Every investor has built up knowledge about specific market areas over time, and the value investor can consider only companies that operate in that area.

By utilizing their vast knowledge of an area, the value investor identifies undervalued stocks and, by doing so, seeks to find alpha - in other words, outperforming the market. Value investors seek great ideas: stocks with a wonderful estimated reward relative to risk.

"All intelligent investing is value investing - acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock." -Charlie Munger

So their logic for managing a portfolio with only a handful of stocks is simple: by staying in the circle of competence, the value investor severely limits the available stocks to buy. And great ideas are rare.

The scarcity of rare ideas is why value investors barely diversify. Their 7th best idea is far worse than their best idea, so they decide to concentrate capital on their greatest ideas.

'I think there are very few great investments at any one time, so the ability to concentrate is an enormously valuable asset. ' -Bill Ackman

Of course, if a value investor can find ten equally great ideas, he would properly diversify, but that is very challenging in practice. The value investor envies to outperform the market, and by allocating lots of capital to their 10th best idea - in other words, their more mediocre ideas-they become more average. And by becoming more average, they lose their edge.

"The more positions you have, the more average you are." -Bruce Berkowitz

Apart from the scarcity of great ideas, there is another reason why value investors only buy a handful of stocks. The value investor performs thorough due diligence and consequently is highly convinced in the accuracy of his research.

Diversification provides insurance against the individual risk of securities. The value investor believes that through proper research, that individual risk can be limited.

So by understanding a business thoroughly and by buying the stock severely below its intrinsic value, the value investor believes that he or she has attained a high margin of safety; the downside risk to buying the stock is minimal. In other words, for a value investor, diversification is insurance against ignorance.

"It's not crazy, if you understand the business well, and if the price is sufficiently attractive, to put a very significant percentage of your net worth in. If you don't understand businesses, then you're better off diversifying and fairly widely diversifying." -Warren Buffett

And that's why most legendary investors do not eat a free lunch and instead only own a handful of stocks.