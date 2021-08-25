andresr/E+ via Getty Images

The Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 893) and disclosure statement (docket 894) for mall REIT Washington Prime Group (WPG) were amended late last night giving larger recoveries for equity holders, but less potential recoveries for unsecured noteholders. The "deathtrap" provision was removed and they now will receive their recoveries even if the equity classes vote to reject the amended plan. The confirmation hearing date was reset to September 3 from August 30. It is expected that the court will confirm the new amended plan because the Official Equity Committee stated they now support the plan.

Amended Ch.11 Plan and Disclosure Statement

During a status conference, which was expected to be mundane, on August 24 about the disbandment of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (see below), lawyers for WPG announced that an agreement with the Official Equity Committee had been reached and that a new Ch.11 reorganization plan was going to be filed later that day. He did not specifically state the details of the "economic changes" during the hearing, but traders of the 6.875% (WPG.PI) and 7.5% (WPG.PH) preferred shares assumed great news and bid up those preferred shares in late trading.

Changes

Recoveries

*Common

Old-$20 million cash pool ($0.82 per share)

New -$20 million cash pool ($0.82 per share)

OR

Old-3.0625% of new equity subject to dilution

New-3.0625% of new equity subject to dilution plus, pro rata share of $7.9625 million participation in the rights offer, the rights offer amount comes out of the backstop allocation and not out of the unsecured notes amount.

(Note: the 25% minimum equity election requirement for equity holders to receive equity instead of cash had been deleted.)

*Preferred stock

Old-$20 million cash pool ($2.52 per share based on total of 7,930,592 preferred shares)

New-$35 million cash pool ($4.41 per share)

OR

Old-3.0625% of new stock subject to dilution

New-6.0625% of new stock subject to dilution

*Unsecured notes

Old-100% of new stock less up to 6.0625% (93.9375%) for distribution to electing equity holders-subject to dilution, plus a 50% participation in the rights offer

New-100% of new stock less up to 9.0250% (90.975%) for distribution to electing equity holders-subject to dilution, plus 50% participation in the rights offer

Voting

The "deathtrap" has been removed. The recoveries for equity no longer depend upon the equity classes voting to accept as stated in the amended plan they are "entitled to vote to accept or reject the Plan". Both classes could vote to reject the plan and they would now still receive their recoveries.

August 20 Plan Supplement

On August 20, WPG filed a plan supplement (docket 876), which is also included in the amended plan, that covered in more detail the new capital structure and other items. The new entity will be a limited liability company-LLC with unitholders. Two other key points for shareholders of the new WPG were covered in the supplement. First, as I wrote in prior articles, they are not seeking a stock listing on an exchange. They stressed this point by stating: "The Company will not be listed on a national securities exchange or take any action to facilitate trading on an OTC market (such as an OTCBB listing or the pink sheets). The Company is not expected to be an SEC registrant." Because of the new amended SEC Rule 15c2-11, it would seem there will be no investment firms making a market in the new stock/units.

Second, there are going to be restrictions on future transfers of stock, even at DTC, as stated in the Supplement: "The LLC Unitholders will be subject to a restriction on transfers if such transfer would cause the Company to have more than 250 LLC Unit Holders".

Some investors may place a lower valuation on the new WPG stock because it is not tradeable. It going to be like a liquidating trust that may take years for investors realize full potential profits. In addition, the 250 cap could become an issue for equity holders that die holding the new stock. (Seeking Alpha is not an estate planning website, but there could be a problem if a will divides a holding of new WPG units amongst various heirs. This transfer could be restricted. Holders should contact their lawyer about this issue. Holding the WPG units in a trust, in my opinion, may be way to avoid this problem.)

Recovery Estimates By Official Equity Committee

Source: Docket 895 page 214 of 280 pages

The "step-up equity value" used to price the rights offer is $800 million, but that is a negotiated figure and not based on some in-depth valuation analysis. This $800 million would imply a $1.16 total recovery for those WPG common shareholders electing to get new stock and participate in the rights offer. It seems, however, that the rights offer is open to only accredited investors. The 12,000 minimum WPG and 4,000 preferred ownership requirements to elect to receive new stock do not seem to have been changed.

Unsecured Notes

The price of the unsecured notes has plunged because there was no alternative plan giving them a 100% cash recovery and realization that equity holders might be able to negotiate a better deal for equity holders, which would mean less recovery for unsecured noteholders. The amended filings estimate the new recovery for unsecured notes is now 39.6%-46.5% instead of 41.8%-46.5%.

6.45% 8/15/24 Unsecured Notes

Source: FINRA-Morningstar

New Timeline

Source: Disclosure Statement Docket 894

This new timeline seems to indicate that WPG may not be exiting bankruptcy in mid-September. It is unclear when the effective date is now expected to occur. This has an interesting impact on options expiring on September 17. The effective date could have been just before the option expiration date under the old plan and confirmation hearing date of August 30.

Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors Disbanded

The U.S. Trustee filed a notice (docket 858) of Official Unsecured Creditor Committee Disbandment on August 17, after two holders of unsecured notes resigned from the committee and the remaining member, Wilmington Trust as indenture trustee for the notes, decided along with the U.S. Trustee to just disband the committee. As Judge Isgur noted during the status conference, he had never seen this before. It was decided that the disbandment would be considered a "statement of fact" (members resigned) and not act of law (U.S. Trustee nor bankruptcy judge terminated the committee).

I am assuming the two members who were noteholders wanted to save additional legal/professional fees that they as future equity holders of the new Washington Prime would get stuck paying. Official committee's expenses are paid by the Debtors -Washington Prime. Why bother spending more money just to file documents supporting the plan and paying lawyers/professionals money during the confirmation hearing?

It will be interesting now after the filing of the amended plan to see if other unsecured noteholders would want to serve on the committee and file an objection to the new amended plan that now gives them less recovery.

CBL & Associates Properties Plan Confirmed

As expected, Judge David Jones confirmed CBL & Associates' (CBLAQ) Ch.11 reorganization plan (CBL docket 1324) after a relatively short confirmation hearing on August 11, despite objections by a few preferred shareholders. These preferred shareholders objected to the plan asserting the absolute priority rule does not allow paying common CBL shareholders, a lower priority class, any recovery before preferred shareholders get their full recovery. Judge Jones stated that since the preferred shareholder class voted to accept the plan, the absolute priority rule does not apply. He also stated he still could have confirmed the plan if there was no recovery for any equity holders.

I would, therefore, expect Judge Isgur to also allow confirmation of a plan, in this case WPG's, that pays a recovery to a lower class, common shareholders, despite objections from higher priority classes, if those higher priority classes vote to accept the plan.

It will now be interesting to read comments by CBL preferred shareholders who wanted a better deal now that WPG preferred shareholders are getting a better under the amended plan.

Conclusion

This case shows that investors must follow, either in person in court or via telephone/internet, even expected mundane proceedings. Those who bought preferred stock as soon as the statement about an amended plan was made during the status conference, made a very, very nice profit. The announcement about the amended plan was not part of the expected proceedings and was announced near the end of the status conference.

The "trade" is already gone for preferred shareholders. If WPG common shares trade above the $0.82 cash recovery, I would consider selling them, especially if one does not own enough shares to elect to receive stock or is not an accredited investor, which is needed to participate in the rights offer. The new units received for unsecured notes are too risky, in my opinion, especially because of the inability to sell the new units and other transfer restrictions. I would avoid the unsecured notes, except those willing to hold a liquidating investment that may take years to reap any payments/profit.