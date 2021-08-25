Ion Beam Applications SA's (IOBCF) CEO Olivier Legrain on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCPK:IOBCF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Olivier Legrain - Chief Executive Officer

Soumya Chandramouli - Chief Financial Officer

Matthias Maenhaut - Kepler Cheuvreux

Simon Vlaminck - Degroof Petercam

You can access a copy of the presentation as usual in the investor section on the IBA websites.

I would now like to turn the conference over to IBA’s Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Legrain.

Olivier Legrain

Thank you, Liko. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on our half year results call. I’m Olivier. I’m the CEO of IBA and with me today Soumya Chandramouli, our CFO. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the company’s disclaimer on forward-looking statements.

At, first of all, I would like to start today by thanking the entire IBA team and our customers for their hard work and understanding in what is been a very challenging environment for all of us. While challenges from a COVID-19 remain, we are pleased to see that hard word paying off and the strong resilience of our businesses and I’m delighted to report on our positive progress over the first part of the year.

As always, I will give another view of our business and run through our outlook for the future. Soumya and I will then summarize our financial statements and we will then be happy to take any questions.

As you know, the Group is founded on our world leading expertise in particle beam technology, which falls across four core business lines, Proton Therapy, RadioPharma, Industrial Solutions and Dosimetry. Each of these business lines has seen good momentum over the period with increased activity and backlog convection as compared to the previous year.

Diving into the key statistics, you’ll see our many years of experience reflected in the number of accelerators in operation, as well as our market leading position across our four business units. I draw your attention particularly to the increasing importance of RadioPharma Solution business, which includes nuclear medicine, a market that is gone almost 6% year-on-year over the last seven years.

IBA is firmly committed to impactful environmental, social and governance goal. And our first major step towards a new sustainable stakeholder approach began this year with the company receiving the B-Corp certification in June. We focus on being a force for good, reconciling profit with social purpose and contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive economy and society.

I will come to the key operational highlights of 2021 so far. In terms of order intake, we’ve seen one five-room ProteusPLUS deal agreed in China, with a ProteusONE deal currently being negotiated in the United States. Elsewhere 14 machines have been ordered with Other Accelerators in the period with four further post-period and the latest toll today, almost as we speak.

Dosimetry has also seen a solid order intake on path with H1 2020. A total of 14 installations began in the period comprising one in Proton Therapy and the remainder with Other Accelerators. Backlog is high at €1.1 billion. While several project has been delayed, we should see an increased rate of installation in the second half of the year.

All of this is underpinned by a very strong balance sheet. Net cash at the end of H1 was €69 million and have since increased to more than €110 million. On the broader corporate side we have been pleased to achieve a number of milestones. On the technology side our high-energy Cyclotron, the Cyclone IKON was launched, which should open up options for theranostic applications.

We have also been pleased to launch a number of collaborations, which include an expanded collaboration with NorthStar to increase the availability of the diagnostic radioisotope technetium-99. More recently, IBA announced its participation in a European wide Proton Therapy trial in esophageal cancer, which include six IBA centers.

You’ll see a snapshot here on the financial highlights, as announced this morning, a few point to pick up out there. Group revenue of €137 million represent an increase of 25% on H1 2020, which is linked to increase activity across business lines and better backlog conviction.

We’ve already highlighted the record equipment and service backlog. But do also note the significant increase in Proton Therapy and Other Accelerator equipment revenue up 86%. Proton Therapy services continue to perform well, with a total of 55 contracts now signed globally.

I will now hand you over to Soumya who will take you through the financial highlights.

Soumya Chandramouli

Thank you, Olivier. The slide really highlights the strong financial progress that we made over the year, and as you can see, although, we have continued to be affected by the pandemic season, the first half was still up 25% from the same period last year and we ended the period with a rapid profit of €0.7 million, which is up €10.6 million from last year. And finally, our total Group loss also decreased to €1.9 million, representing an improvement of more than €10 million of last year’s loss.

Furthermore, I’m pleased to say that our equipment and service backlog has stayed really high at €1.1 billion. Thanks to an equipment backlog of €429 million and a service backlog of €687 million, both fed by the sales that we’ve made over the first half of 2021.

Now moving on to Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, sales were up 29.5% versus last year, which reflects the improvement in backlog conversion. Despite persistent difficulties, as I mentioned earlier, in -- with the pandemic, especially for travel, there was also one new sale in Proton Therapy and 14 Others -- for Other Accelerators at end of the period and encouraging pipeline ensuring that we’re in a strong position for the remainder of the year and beyond. The strong implements in REBIT reflects this improve backlog conversion alongside the ongoing cost control.

As mentioned, we were quite pleased to see that our equipment revenues went up so strongly versus 2020, 129% actually, despite with 21 projects currently either in production or under installation, including eight ProteusONE and 13 Proteus -- eight ProteusPLUS, sorry, and 12 -- and 13 ProteusONE machines.

Other Accelerators were up 62%, reflecting the strong order intake and backlog conversion, and continued stability in services as all of our Proton Therapy centers remained open and treated patients.

I now hand back to Olivier to take you through a more detailed business update.

Olivier Legrain

Thank you, Soumya. We have continued with steady progress in the U.S. and negotiating a contract at the moment with one term sheet signed. In June this year, we highlighted our commitment to shaping the future of Proton Therapy by initiating a global DynamicARC in collaboration with leading clinical centers to prepare to make DynamicARC therapy a clinical reality.

We recently announced the launch of a significant Proton Therapy clinical trial ProtectTrial, the research of which aims to extend the use of Proton Therapy and improve patient selection across cancer indications.

A reminder of where we stand against our peers in the market, the first half of 2021 saw two systems sold, both in China, with IBA securing a five-room system and Varian, a three-room system. By room IBA maintains its leading market share with 143 rooms and 61 centers globally.

This next slide, highlight some of the key market trends that will support the long-term growth in Proton Therapy. Our passion, or should I say, our obsession is to improve the clinical performance of our current and future installed base. Our clients have the potential to create more indications better and faster. This will improve the quality of life of millions around the world, strengthen the resilience of Proton Therapy centers and the attractiveness of the modality.

As this chart shows, there was more than a six-fold increase in the number of patient treated over a 10 year period as a Proton Therapy as increasingly become a widespread treatment modality. In 2020, there were more than 40,000 patients treated with Proton Therapy globally. IBA remains the largest player with around 40% of the total patients having received Proton Therapy by an IBA machine.

In the second chart here, you can see that Proton Therapy is increasingly being used in a widening range of indications. In addition to these certain indication started being treated in Proton Therapy, for example, lymphoma in 2016.

The third chart highlights how the increasing generation of data is driving reimbursement. It shows the ongoing clinical trials in Proton Therapy across several indications and you can see the growth from 2016 to 2020.

Finally, the innovation pipeline of new technologies such as Motion Management, DynamicArc and ConformalFlash, will drive further adoption of Proton Therapy and we will now run through this in more detail in the next slide.

Our progress with innovation continues and in terms of recent news flow. In June, we announced the initiation of the DynamicArc Consortium in collaboration with leading clinical centers across the globe, with the ultimate goal of being able to offer DynamicArc to new and existing customers as a more efficient and simple way to deliver Proton Therapy.

IBA’s also introduced ConformalFlash another method to deliver flash therapy, while keeping the benefit of Proton Therapy properties. IBA with the key knowledge leaders, who explore and demonstrate the science that will allow clinical adoption in the future, including Spence Herbert Proton Therapy Center.

As mentioned earlier, there has been a significant momentum in this division in Other Accelerator with 14 new sales globally, at the end of the period, representing an entry into several new geographies. China remains a major market and there have also been sales in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to the four post-period sales, the pipeline remains strong. As of today, we have sold 18 machine, which represent a three-fold increase on the same period last year.

IBA’s also recently launched its new high-energy and high-capacity Cyclotron, the Cyclone IKON, offering the largest energy spectrum for PT and SPECT isotopes and enhance availability of theranostic radiopharmaceuticals. The new generation of the Rhodotron TT1000 enabled the production of X-ray to sterilize in much larger volume, in particular for medical devices. In addition to a new Rhodotron TT300 high-energy electron beam is under installation in -- at NorthStar in the United States.

Now, let’s move on to Dosimetry. Dosimetry has seen a strong first half, with sales up 9.2% to €26.4 million. Order intake was up at €27 million in line with the same period last year. Backlog grew 6% compared to the same period last year, reaching €16.4 million, as well as cost control maintain allowing profitability to improve and REBIT to more than double for -- from last year to €2.8 million.

Taking a deeper dive into order intake, we were pleased with the strong orders in China, key growth market for us. In addition, conventional radiation therapy and medical imaging remain important sector for IBA’s Dosimetry business and have seen a good recovery. QAs of conventional radiotherapy has also been increasingly important segment within Dosimetry and IBA has been gaining market share here. Innovation lies at the heart of Dosimetry and we were pleased to launch three new products during the period.

Now over to Soumya to talk about the numbers in more details.

Soumya Chandramouli

Thanks, Olivier. Now as mentioned earlier, total Group sales in the first half were up 25% versus the same period last year. And this mainly reflects the increasing activity and backlog conversion following the strong order intake last year. We were also pleased to report a 1.1% basis point improvement in gross margin. Thanks to product mix and stringent cost management.

At the operating expenses line the numbers were fairly stable, but beating inflation as the successful cost containment program continued to have an effect. As a result of the increase in Group revenue and margin improvement the recurring operating profit line increased substantially to €0.7 million from a loss of €9.9 million last year and IBA therefore reported a net loss of €1.9 million, compared with a loss of €12 million last year.

Moving to the cash flow statement. I already mentioned that we had an extremely high cash position as of today. Operating cash flow in the first half was €13.9 9 million, driven by close management of working capital and continuing payments from customers as backlog conversion continued.

There was also a sustained buildup of inventory of projects and the reduction in cash flow used in investing activities really reflects lower CapEx investments to maintain ongoing projects versus last year, alongside the release of a deferred payment following the final completion of the sale to Radiomed that was made end of 2019. We do expect CapEx to increase somewhat in the second half of the year as we continue to make investments in digital and infrastructure. The cash outflow from financing activities included mostly repayments on borrowings, repurchase of shares and dividends paid on the 2020 results.

And finally, on the balance sheet, there was a further strengthening of the balance sheet with the net cash position at H1 2021 of €68.5 million, compared to €65.2 million at the end of 2020. As of today, IBA has an unaudited net cash position of more than €110 million ensuring that we are in a very strong position for future investment and growth. Olivier?

Olivier Legrain

Okay. Yeah. Thank you, Soumya. Let’s now take a look ahead. We are very proud of the continued resilience across all our business lines. There has been an encouraging increase in activity in spite of the ongoing challenges, ongoing challenges associated with a global pandemic and with a strong backlog condition.

We have also been encouraged by the revival in activity in the U.S. and key emerging markets. We have a strong pipeline with active tenders and discussion ongoing. Underpinning this our exceptional strong balance sheet, which will enable us to continue to invest in the technologies of the future, while seeking value enhancing business development opportunities.

We remain unable to reliably and specifically guide on our future performance, but we remain confident for global prospects in the second half of the year and beyond underpinned by the high backlog and healthy pipeline.

Finally, we are firmly committed to our stakeholder approach, remaining the leader in all of our market to drive sustainable profitable growth.

Soumya and I will now be pleased to take your questions. Operator, back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We have a first question from Michael de Klerk. Michael de Klerk [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Thank you for taking my question. So, yeah, good results, almost back to pre-COVID levels for most of the sectors and divisions. But just looking at the backlog conversion for the PT equipment, we do still see some impact. Looking a bit at the second half, should we already expect normalization towards pre-COVID levels or what are the main -- backlog, let’s say, where are the main issues here because previously you guided at the full year that the average backlog conversion was around four years for the PT equipment, where are we today and is the situation evolving better or worse than expected?

Soumya Chandramouli

Hi, Michael. Good to speak to you. Yeah. Indeed. So, first of all, we did indeed say the backlog represents around four years of conversion, but it’s not smooth, as you know, and it’s not going to be the same amount every quarter or every semester.

I think, in 2021, despite the fact that we’ve been able to have a nice growth in sales you saw around 25% sales. We are indeed below the levels of 2019 in terms of equipment backlog conversion and that’s really related to the fact that the pandemic continues in 2021.

It’s still not easy to travel to certain parts of the world and it keeps fluctuating. We all know that actually cases keep going in and out of lockdown. Shipping is getting more complicated. For example, today it’s more complex to ship equipment to China and China, as you’ve seen is a big chunk of our backlog today, with several sales over the past 18 months or so.

It’s also difficult to travel and send people across expatriates experts into areas where they need to start installation. So we have continued to install and to advance on conversion despite all of this, but it’s not as fast as it would be if all of the effects of the pandemic were not there anymore.

I do expect that if things get better over H2, we will be able to accelerate. But again, I cannot give any guarantees on that, because we are really extremely dependent on the way in which each country decides to enforce or not certain rules regarding the pandemic.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Great. But then the main impact is still from Asia, I assume, yes.

Soumya Chandramouli

Yes. The biggest impact is indeed Asia, and in particular, China, but even across the rest of the countries. I would like to point out, though, that we have some -- despite that continue to install, we actually completed installation of the first room in Mumbai. And so the first room with the Mumbai contract -- of the Mumbai project has actually been accepted by our customer and should start treating patients in the coming weeks or months. And that has been a quite an achievement despite the pandemic. But indeed, elsewhere, it is much slower than expected.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Clear. Just one more question on the margins, we see the growing importance and the strong momentum within the Other Accelerator business, could you give me some rough indication or figures between the gross margin the differences between the Proton Therapy and the Other Accelerators, and maybe also for the services, the differences between the two?

Soumya Chandramouli

We don’t usually give separate numbers on the margins between the different businesses. I would just say that there’s quite a wide range of gross margins on contracts, which can be dependent on various factors, including the country, the competition that we have around that project or other very project specific factors, for example, options that have been chosen by the customer.

So, all I can say is that overall, the project ranges -- project margins range between anything between 30% and 50%, depending on the situation of the project. I can’t say anything specific about each business as such.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Understand. Thank you.

Soumya Chandramouli

In terms of service, we always mentioned that we have slightly higher margins, a few basis points above, but given the range that I just gave you, it’s rather difficult to really give you a specific number on that. But it’s also within the same range basically depending on patient treated.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s clear. Thank you.

We have another question by the phone -- with a phone number ending by 1461. [Operator Instructions]

Matthias Maenhaut

Yes. Hello. That would be me, I think. Can you hear me?

Olivier Legrain

Yes.

Soumya Chandramouli

Yes. We can hear…

Matthias Maenhaut

It’s Matthias Maenhaut with Kepler Cheuvreux and good afternoon. Congratulations with the results and thanks for taking my questions. If you don’t mind, I’m going to do it one-by-one.

Soumya Chandramouli

Okay.

Matthias Maenhaut

First question was actually on the contract in China, that Varian one, could you maybe elaborate a little bit if you’re also were in the game? What has triggered the decision of them to opt for Varian and was this one of the contracts that was excluded from the CGN deal? That will be my first question.

Olivier Legrain

I think on that specifically, first of all, it was not one of the deal, that was excluded with CGN, because for while it’s a contract. We were in the game, but was strongly biased toward Varian for some reason, I don’t fully understand. So I think we, let’s say, we started with the full collective competitive positioning mainly due to relationship. Let’s put it that way. So, yeah, and having 60% market share means that you will lose a deal every now and then.

Matthias Maenhaut

Okay. Fair enough. And second question is, you don’t give a quantitative outlook, but from a qualitative perspective, no doubt that there is an increased level of activity. Could you maybe elaborate a little bit more on how many rooms you’re probably tendering and what you think would be a reasonable estimate of contracts that are close to signing or to decision?

Olivier Legrain

I think we -- what can we say. Yeah, it’s multiple. It’s more than one. And the -- yeah, but the key question is really the timing. I think the way we look at it is we see quite a high level of activity in -- especially in the U.S., I think, in the U.S. I will be nice with you today, I think, we can potentially see five deals very active in the U.S.

Now are they going to close in the second half of the year? I think it’s impossible to say. Some will, some will not, but just to give you a flavor of the activity in the U.S. that’s -- there is much more, but on the qualification side of the deal, that’s what I would like to say, deal that could close within 12 months, it’s probably around five.

And then you have the rest of the world, I think you hope is still pretty depressed even though we had some activities going on. I think we see a slight pickup in the south of Europe, Spain, Italy, I could see potentially two, three tender activity being active. Are they going to close in 2021? I think it’s very difficult to say. But reasonably we can say within 12 months to 18 months, providing the situation remains stable.

And that’s also valid for the U.S., by the way, because one of the reason is very difficult for us to guide is, you have seen like I did that the number of cases in the U.S. is picking up again, where we were expecting U.S. to reopen. I see we are canceling events in the U.S. one after the other, so I want to remain careful a bit on the U.S.

But you hope as well, so we see some activities in Europe and then especially in China, I think, either IBA or direct or through with partner CGN, we definitely see, let’s say, a couple of very active deals going on in China. So that gives you a little bit of a flavor of type of level of activities we see. So, quite not, too bad for Proton Therapy market and the overall environment globally.

Matthias Maenhaut

Okay. Thank you. Understood. Maybe last question is on the fact you announced two large scale multi-institutional randomized controlled trials and that you joined that trial. Can you maybe talk a little bit more about the project, how is this trial designed to, what are the primary and secondary endpoints, is this more rather an efficacy trial or is it rather working on the safety profile of Proton Therapy and why in this indication? And could you potentially join more of those trials for other indications, please?

Olivier Legrain

Well, the overall -- I’m not so familiar with the endpoint and we could organize maybe a bit more of a clinical overview of it during our Capital Markets Day inviting some of our clinical partners. I think the overall ID, which we will pursue is to build the confidence into the NTCP model of -- developed by deduction and especially applied in Groningen, where we have seen that providing we can select the right patient with statistical approach comparing conventional radiation therapy planning with what we can be achieved in Proton Therapy and statistically trying to forecast the complication, I -- we really believe there is a way to go in order to open more indication to Proton Therapy. So I certainly know that the clinical trial is really about that and they have decided to start with this indication, but more will come certainly in the future.

Soumya Chandramouli

And then there is a few points maybe on this trial. First of all, the discussion around proton is always to show the comparative benefit of proton versus conventional radiotherapy and that is something which will be studied much in detail in this trial.

And the second thing is that it’s an industry -- it’s not industry led trial, but it’s an industry supported trial with Varian and IBA among others participating. But with several leading institutions in there, of which six are actually IBA proton centers, which will also give us additional information and detail on what’s happening in this area.

And so what we hope is that once things move in one indication, they also have an influence on shifting the needle on other indications and improving that. But indeed, in terms of the endpoints and how and what the timing is, we can have a chat later on with one of our specialists on that point if you are interested.

Matthias Maenhaut

All right. Thank you. Maybe last small question that the cash buildup post-closure of H1, but many driven by advances of clients or is that just receivables coming in or?

Soumya Chandramouli

It’s both. It’s both. Advances and also receivables, but then it’s actually both, but it’s been quite a positive summer for us I should say.

Matthias Maenhaut

Okay. Thank you.

One other question from Carlos Moreno [ph]. So please unmute yourself.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Soumya Chandramouli

Exactly. Hi, Carlos.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. And I’ve two quick questions. Firstly, as we work through COVID, we suppose we are may be near the end and the beginning. Plus as the other businesses in the service backlog in Proton Therapy grow, are we at the point now where over the next 12 months, over the next six months, you might be able to give some kind of medium-term targets both for the topline and the bottomline for IBA, we in a position now where IBA is a bit more predictable. That would be my rather than very short-term targets? And then the second question, I’d love to hear if obviously Siemens Healthineers now is in charge of Varian, have you observed anything different about Varian under its new ownership? Thank you.

Olivier Legrain

It may be I’ve set reserves with Siemens and Varian, I think not yet from what we understand they are very busy integrating and in terms of market behavior or a change of posture or, I guess, even something like that we didn’t see any -- they are out there and pushing for proton therapy, we didn’t see any change yet. And on the guidance, I don’t know, Soumya, if you want to start.

Soumya Chandramouli

Well, I would say, on guidance, I think, given the fluctuating situation of the pandemic, it’s really difficult for us to guide, because it just feels like anything we say will be canceled out by the opposite happening. So we don’t want to have the situation obviously.

At the same time, I think, we feel internally that excluding any of these impacts, we would potentially be able to give some guidance, but we really want to wait and see how the pandemic pans out over 2021 before we start to do that.

But I would certainly say that we are starting to see a clear path on the type of topline growth in revenue -- and EBIT percentage margin that we could start to talk about, but it’s just slightly too early. We would really hope we could have done in this year, but I don’t think it’s -- we’re sufficiently out of the situation of the COVID-19.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s loud and clear. I mean I was thinking guidance is being kind of six months to 12 months. I’m not really interested in that, but I think all of us would find it very useful if you had like a three-year to five-year plan, at least directionally where you think the journey that we’re on, I think would be extremely kind of useful, but yeah, I appreciate COVID is kind of dragging might be more than we first hoped. Brilliant. Thank you.

Soumya Chandramouli

Welcome.

We have one more questions from Laura Ahoba [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation. Two questions from my side. First one, could you share your view on how you see gross margin evolution going forward? Secondly, of the ongoing Proton Therapy projects in China, how many are ready-to-start installation? That’s a bit linked to what would be the impact of potential reopening in China in H2 in terms of backlog conversion? And finally, we see recovery in EBIT, can we expect this to last? Thanks.

Olivier Legrain

Okay. Yeah. On the Chinese contract, I think, as you have seen the whole ProteusPLUS, so the building phase, let’s say, is a bit longer than with the ProteusONE. So we see an installation wave, so to speak in China more towards 2023. So that’s how we look at it.

So we basically have two plans regarding that. One is that we are back to business as usual and it’s easy to travel to China and then we are basically ready to install. But we also want to be mindful that the situation might not be back on under control yet by 2023 and we are, let’s say, fortunate enough to have a strong local team and also a strong partner in China.

So we are looking at beefing up as a plan B, our team in China or to basically collaborate faster and deeper with our local partner even on IBA contracts. So we can be, let’s say more agile in case the COVID pandemic prevents China to fully reopen even within -- even after year end. So we have two plan, we keep an eye on that. And once again, the wave of installation in China will be more towards 2023 than 2022. I will let Soumya come back on the margin evolution.

Soumya Chandramouli

So the other question you asked Laura was about margin. Again, I think, we’ve said, we don’t give guidance, so I can’t really guide you on when we expect margins to grow, how we expect them to grow.

All I can say that we continue to maintain our cost control and we have our strategy plan out in particular for service strategy going forward. Olivier spoke during the presentation about the installed base being really a tool to improving outcome indicate -- number of indications and also therefore creating momentum in the PT market.

It’s certainly important that we continue to work on improving margins over there, not just for IBA, but also for our customers. But I can’t give you a hard number on that as such. We just plan, of course, to improve it versus what we have today, which continues to be affected by the pandemic. And I’m sorry I don’t remember your third question.

Unidentified Analyst

So, yes, many thanks for the answer for the two other ones. Very clear. And so, my last question was about EBIT. So we starting to see a recovery, can we expect it to last?

Soumya Chandramouli

I think I have the same answer on that one. I would certainly hope that it lasts. But again, it’s going to be quite dependent on how the pandemic affects our numbers over the second half of 2021.

You’ve seen that a big chunk of the improved profit is coming really from gross margin, which has improved quite a bit versus last year. We’ve kept our costs stable and I think we can expect that it will remain more or less stable into H2. But therefore, it would be primorial that we’re able to convert more backlog into revenue over H2.

Olivier Legrain

And for me that’s exactly that, I think, we might sound a bit, I don’t know, conservative here or. The backlog is there and the margin in the backlog is there and it’s there to remain. As you have seen, we have our cost under control and the cash situation is very good.

Now we still dependent on start of the backlog conversion on the number of event that needs to happen and for them to happen, we need to be able to send equipment, we need to be able to travel to some countries and this is the path we don’t fully have under control. Should this not happen, it will just push the revenue recognition and the gross margin to the next year.

So I think it’s -- I don’t want to sound like if COVID continued to disaster, I think, if COVID continues, it’s -- it will slow down our backlog conversion, but the backlog conversion will eventually happen. And the backlog is sold with a fair margin that will help us to continue to improve on our company fundamentals being the gross margin, being the EBIT.

There is some slight uncertainty on the few event that needs to happen in order for us to feel absolutely comfortable to confirm that within the next six months or even within the next 12 months things will continue to improve. Everything is set up for things to continue to improve, we like many of company dependent on the development of the pandemic.

Unidentified Analyst

Very clear. Thanks.

There is another question by the phone from the number ending by 8291 [Operator Instructions]

Simon Vlaminck

I think that’s me, Simon Vlaminck from Degroof Petercam as well.

Soumya Chandramouli

Hi.

Simon Vlaminck

Good afternoon. Good afternoon, everyone. And just two quick questions from my side, we always, I mean, fantastic to see the deals that are being signed in the Other Accelerators and also the lively pipeline in Proton Therapy. But I was just wondering, you mentioned already before and we are basically at the crossroads for the industry to decide or to choose sterilization for our technology, which is today about 10% of the, yeah, equipment sales in that for sterilization. In the deals that you have signed, is the deal that you are looking for or hunting for included or is that still pending?

Olivier Legrain

Yeah. Good question, Simon. I think we can certainly say that the biggest impact we have seen from the pandemic was on the medical device sterilization. In lights on a bit counter intuitive, but this business is really driven by the number of surgical procedures in the world that were basically down because of COVID taking all the attention of hospitals.

Now we know it’s a temporary adjustment and therefore the deal you are referring to and the, let’s say, the move that we are whole working on for so many years to see the penetration of e-beam X-ray really growing into the medical device sterilization has not happened yet, even though we have seen early sign of that especially in 2019. We have seen a bit of a stock in 2020 and early 2021.

The only thing I can say is that we have very high quality conversation with the biggest player in the field and we don’t see any reason why you should not happen quite the opposite. I think slowly but surely the industry recognized that, of course, ethylene oxide and cobalt are best to stay, but not to grow anymore.

I think it’s going to be very difficult and if I quote one of the market leader in the space saying, well, we will continue to use our cobalt centers and we might be able to grow then a little bit in capacity, but it is going to be very difficult for anybody to get an operating license to build new one.

So I think the industry is recognizing that and the closest and better alternative to cobalt is e-beam X-ray. So we had a lot of very high quality conversation with the industry, but it did not convert into concrete order intake yet, but I’m very, let’s say, optimistic that this should happen in the near future.

Simon Vlaminck

Very nice. Good to hear that and clear. And on -- also on the Other Accelerators part, I was curious the NorthStar partnership, I mean, we have seen several announcements on that stuff that they have ordered already on with IBA. Just curious what the expectations are? Is there still a lot in the pipe for NorthStar, can you give a little bit -- a little bit more color on that?

Olivier Legrain

Yeah. I think, well, we have an umbrella agreement with NorthStar for a number of systems. I think we have specifically disclosed that, it -- what -- it’s eight system and we are currently implementing the first two sets. We have started installation, that site was in the U.S. in April I think and it’s going very well. So the two sets, the two first, let’s say, a proof-of-concept are currently going on under installation and NorthStar has a very ambitious plan of expansion and I think they are on target.

So, yeah, there is more to come to -- of the so-called Rhodotron TT300 high-energy that can be used to produce radioisotopes, technetium-99 is one, but there is potential -- more potential especially in the space of the theranostics. So -- and you might know that theranostics is a pretty hot topic globally.

And yeah, I believe we have nice technology solution to produce very efficiently, very good theranostic radio-isotopes with our TT300 technology. So more to come with NorthStar based on the umbrella agreement and also some more potential for the Rhodotron TT300 in the space of theranostics.

Simon Vlaminck

And of those eight systems, two are already are now in execution on your side.

Olivier Legrain

Yes.

Simon Vlaminck

The six orders, are they already in the backlog or do they need to pay…

Olivier Legrain

No.

Simon Vlaminck

… upfront before they get into the backlog?

Olivier Legrain

Yeah. They can -- they have special condition to buy them providing they meet milestone, but they did not exercise it yet. So it’s not impacting.

Simon Vlaminck

Okay. Very clear. And then, just curious, last year, you quantified a little bit the COVID impact if I remember correctly over the full year 2020, it was about €15 million direct cost and then some indirect costs, which was also amounting to close to €15 million. What was it so far this year? Is there any quantification that you can give on then COVID-related costs?

Soumya Chandramouli

Yeah. I think we can say that we probably closed between €5 million and €7 million -- it’s between €5 million and €7 million more or less the impact that we’ve seen in H1 2021, which includes delays and therefore extended installation times, which includes additional equipment costs, shipment. And of course, as you have seen overall costs are also going up for materials and potentially some of that will also impact IBA. So, yeah, between €5 million and €7 million probably. So still quite…

Simon Vlaminck

And on -- yeah. Yeah. It’s a significant number. And then on the rising cost that you mentioned, is that -- is it -- are you able to pass it on in your contracts to clients or is it on in the big scheme of things not that important?

Soumya Chandramouli

I don’t think it’s not that important. But it really depends on the structure of our contracts.

Olivier Legrain

I think we can say that our goal is to pass it on. I think we have started a number of initiatives to make sure that indeed reflected pricing of our equipment.

Simon Vlaminck

Okay. Thank you for that and good luck in chasing the new contracts. It’s -- I think everybody is quite positively surprised with what everything is happening in the pipeline for PT, I think and so thank you for that color.

Olivier Legrain

Thank you very much. Thank you, Simon.

And I don’t see other questions from the audience.

Olivier Legrain

So if we don’t have any question, I would like to close the call and I would like to thank you all for joining. And before we wrap up, just want to highlight some of the upcoming event in our financial calendar. We are planning to present at ASCO Conference in October. Now we say we are planning, because as I mentioned, we don’t know exactly, if it’s going to be possible, but if it is, I would like to see you over there and we will provide more details closer -- as we get closer to the date. And as normal, we will publish our quarter three business update in November and our full year results will be reported in March next year. So many thanks again for your time today. Thank you, Soumya, and we look forward to updating you soon as we remain focused on delivering our strategy across our four business lines. Thank you and have a nice day.

Soumya Chandramouli

Many thanks, everyone. Bye.