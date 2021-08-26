kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are among the very best of breed in the midstream space. However, MMP trades at a premium to EPD on both a P/DCF (10.2x for MMP vs. 7.4x for EPD) and EV/EBITDA (11.1x for MMP vs. 9.5x for EPD) basis.

This may be surprising to many given that:

Over the past five years, EPD has significantly outperformed MMP

EPD is still growing its distribution whereas MMP has announced an intent to freeze theirs this year

EPD has a significantly stronger pipeline of growth projects underway source

EPD has a significantly larger and better-diversified asset base, including substantial exposure to natural gas and NGLs, which are widely considered to have a brighter long-term outlook at crude oil and refined products (which is where MMP is concentrated).

Similar balance sheet strength with both boasting BBB+ credit ratings.

EPD is making key investments toward remaining relevant through and following the energy transition toward renewables, whereas MMP is taking a much slower approach towards confronting the energy transition.

While we do not disagree entirely and do believe that EPD is a better buy right now than MMP, Mr. Market is not stupid and there are valid arguments for why MMP is trading at richer multiples than EPD right now. These will be the focus of this article:

#1. Higher Payout Ratio

As we discussed in our recent piece 3 Reasons Why Energy Transfer Should Forego Buybacks & Increase Distribution Instead, MLPs are primarily income instruments. The allure of MLPs and the main reason people invest in them is for income.

As a result, MLPs - especially those with strong balance sheets like MMP and EPD do - generally best serve the interests of their unitholders when they fulfill their mandate to maximize distributions. In addition to the nice cash flow that distributions provide, maximizing distributions also are beneficial for unitholders because:

(1) Markets typically cheer the news that management is signaling bullishness on the business fundamentals by paying out a high percentage of cash flows as distributions.

(2) It increases the market bid for equity as well since many investors reinvest distributions and are even more likely to do so when that equity is growing its distribution.

(3) Given that MLPs are primarily viewed as income instruments, as long as the distribution is viewed as safe and the balance sheet is at a solid investment-grade status, Mr. Market tends to put a much greater emphasis on distribution yield than on EV/EBITDA or even DCF yield.

This third point is on clear display when comparing EPD and MMP. Despite EPD's aforementioned significant P/DCF and EV/EBITDA discounts relative to MMP, MMP pays out 86% of its DCF via distributions whereas EPD only pays out 60%. This gives MMP a higher distribution yield despite its DCF yield being significantly lower than EPD's:

As a result, given that MLPs are primarily viewed as income instruments and MMP's strong balance sheet and asset portfolio indicate that its distribution is still safe at an 86% payout ratio, MMP is rewarded with higher valuation multiples.

This goes to show that Mr. Market is heavily biased toward MLPs that maximize cash flow toward distributions as long as those distributions are deemed safe for the foreseeable future. This also explains why EPD's CEO indicated on their Q2 earnings call that moving forward, they are likely to be biased towards increasing distributions versus buybacks:

As far as distributions versus buybacks, we’re an MLP. The most tax-efficient way to return capital and cash to your partners is through distributions. And that’s what we’ve done... So distributions are really our first go-to.

#2. Selling Assets, Slashing CapEx, and Buying Back Units

Additionally, given the negative sentiment around the hydrocarbon industry these days - especially in the wake of the 2020 elections which saw the pro-green energy and anti-pipeline Joe Biden take over the White House - the market is cheering midstream businesses that are taking a more conservative approach to their business models.

While EPD continues to pour billions of dollars into growth projects, MMP has been selling assets at attractive multiples and using the proceeds to buy back units, which is a much more conservative approach to improving per-unit metrics. In Q2, for example, MMP sold its independent terminals for $435 million at a multiple they believe is attractive as it exceeds "the net present value of our future expectations for these assets."

Furthermore, MMP's management continued to be extremely disciplined in terms of capital allocation, with only $75 million in expected growth CapEx in 2021 and only $15 million currently budgeted for 2022, though that might increase some as management stated "we remain optimistic that additional projects with attractive returns will come to fruition, although most likely smaller scale than they have been in the past."

MMP's very simple investment thesis consisting of low-drama assets, a fat safe yield, very frugal approach to CapEx, a very sound balance sheet, and a preference for selling non-core assets at attractive valuations in order to buy back units, is appealing to Mr. Market in the current environment. As a result, it commands one of the richest multiples in the midstream sector.

In contrast, EPD's management continues to be hesitant to aggressively buy back units or slash CapEx too excessively since they still have a large pipeline of growth projects to invest in. As they stated on their Q2 earnings call:

As far as on the buyback side... I think we need to see not only the level of capex, we just need to get some better visibility on government policy because right now, there's just a lot of question marks. I thought we would have known something by now, but it looks like that's dragging out. But I think a lot of things go into the calculus of coming in and doing buybacks. But I think we've demonstrated our willingness to come in and do buybacks, but we're just going to be deliberate in the way that we lag into it...Compared to a buyback, I mean, I think, as I look this morning, I think we were yielding, I don't know, 7%, 7.5%, our coverage is about 1.5 times. So, I think that rough math is probably between 11% and 12% cash yield, if you think about it from - if I go back to distributable cash flow because, again, that's subtracting out maintenance capex. So that's the bogey that we look at on the buyback side. And those are the two of the returns that we look at just from a return threshold.

Management apparently only wants to cut CapEx in favor of buybacks if the returns on CapEx fail to generate stronger returns than the DCF yield of a unit buyback. While that makes mathematical sense in theory, the uncertainty facing the industry and Mr. Market's skittishness on growth investments means that this capital allocation approach is unlikely to garner the same sort of valuation multiple as MMP's current approach.

#3. Higher Near-Term Cash Flow Upside Potential

Last, but not least, MMP is actually not nearly as premium-priced when looking back at pre-COVID numbers. In 2019, MMP generated DCF/unit of $5.67, which would put the P/DCF at 8.6x today compared to EPD, which is expected to generate the exact same amount of DCF/unit this year as it did in 2019 ($3.01). As a result, their P/DCF is actually higher (9.5x) relative to MMP's when using 2019 DCF numbers.

This shows that MMP's existing asset base has much higher upside potential than EPD's does, and in fact, this is expected to happen over the next few years. Thanks to unit buybacks and a 3% average tariff increase as well as incremental growth CapEx and recovering volumes, MMP is expected to see its DCF/unit grow at a faster clip than EPD's over the next few years despite EPD bringing some large projects online.

While it will take a while and significantly improved conditions for MMP's DCF/unit to recover to its pre-COVID levels and EPD's superior resiliency through the pandemic should certainly be acknowledged, this factor should not be ignored. The simple fact is that MMP is widely considered to be bouncing back from a short-term COVID-19 hit to its cash flow generation while EPD is considered to have largely gotten through COVID-19 without much of a hit. As a result, MMP will likely grow into its premium valuation over the next few years.

Investor Takeaway

Despite having numerous strengths relative to MMP, EPD units continue to trade at a stubbornly sizable discount. EPD management expressed their frustration with their low valuation on their latest earnings call, stating:

Our guys ran some correlation analysis the other day, and it's crazy to me that when you come back in and you pick the period, three years, five years, 10 years, we actually have - our unit price has an inverse correlation to cash flow per unit. It has an inverse correlation to EBITDA... So, I scratch my head anyway that the cash that we generate, our unit price didn't correlated to the cash that we generate anyway. So, I'm - we're in a little bit of a quandary... I don't know what our unit price correlates to anymore.

In fact, despite retaining billions of dollars in cash flow that it has been using to reduce leverage, reinvest in growth opportunities, and repurchase units, EPD still trades at a lower price than it did prior to last year's sell-off:

While we share their frustration and are very bullish on EPD given its robust fundamentals, proven management, and cheap valuation, the fact is that - due to their lower distribution payout ratio, continued focus on growth investments, and lower upside potential relative to MMP - Mr. Market is placing a somewhat justified premium on MMP's cash flows at the moment.

We rate EPD a Strong Buy and MMP a Buy at current prices.