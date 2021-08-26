wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While the market knew that retailers such as Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) faced tough comps in the 2H of the year, the stock was already pricing in such a scenario. The stock wasn't correctly pricing in trends for electronics sales normalizing at higher trends. My investment thesis is Bullish on the electronics retailer looking for a breakout following realization Best Buy isn't likely to give back work-from-home gains.

Source: FinViz

No Give-Back Forecast

The whole investment concerns with Best Buy and some other retailers benefitting from the stay-at-home orders around the country were a give-back scenario in following periods. Typically, one-time sales don't help and in some cases hurt stock valuations. A company needs repeat customers and COVID-19 really perpetuated fears that demand was pulled forward, not altered.

Best Buy suggests technology demand is now at a higher level due to Covid and the company will now push forward from higher levels. Such a scenario is very bullish for the stock considering the valuation wasn't pulled higher in the last year.

For FQ2'22 ending in July, Best Buy reported comp sales hit 20% and EPS surged 47% to $2.98. The company grew comps 6% last FQ2 as lockdowns originally started boosting sales, so the 2-year stacked comps are impressive and the retailer generated 24% revenue growth over the FQ2'20 quarter.

Even the guidance is amazing as Best Buy now sees a slim chance of reporting flat comps after the 23.0% gains last FQ3. Anything above negative 10% comps would normally be seen as a positive as the market would've been very pleased with 5% annual comps in the past.

These updated forecasts provided by the CFO of Best Buy for 2H'22 were impressive. The company originally expected comp sales declines to approach the double-digit level, but the target is now as good as flat:

Based on the strength of the business and our expectations for continued customer demand as we lap the strong comparable sales growth from the second half of last year, we are raising our outlook for the year. For the second half of FY22, we expect our comparable sales to be in the range of flat to down 3% versus last year, compared to our previous annual outlook that implied a high single-digit decline.

Best Buy is a fundamentally different company now. Like so many other retailers, the companies are far better off to compete against Amazon (AMZN) in the delivery of online purchases, thereby, eliminating the past market share donations to the online retail giant. Per CEO Corie Barry on the FQ2'22 earnings call:

In Q2, we continue to see about 60% of our online revenue fulfilled by stores, including in-store or curbside pickup, ship from store, or Best Buy employees who are delivering the product to customers out of more than 450 of our stores.

Due to the company using stores for online product fulfillment, Best Buy has a better delivery option and the expertise to work with customers in the installment of complex technology solutions. On top of this, the unlimited Geek Squad technical support included in a $199 annual membership sets up the electronics retailers with a solution unmatched by rivals placing Best Buy a step ahead of the competition.

These plans are leading to less discounting and when combined with more online orders has led to a substantial cut in operating expenses. Best Buy is fundamentally more profitable now with SG&A costs only growing $150 million YoY in a period where revenues surged $2.1 billion.

Deep Value

Even before Best Buy reported FQ2'22 results smashed analysts' estimates by over $1 per share, the stock was insanely cheap at 14x forward EPS estimates. Now that the company expects limited revenue give-backs from last year levels, analysts are likely to hike FY23 EPS targets above the $9 level.

Data by YCharts

This deep value has allowed Best Buy to quickly return to high levels of capital returns. In the July quarter, the company spent $571 million on capital returns and has now reached $1.7 billion for the year after the company aggressively bought shares in FQ1'22 on top of the 2.5% dividend yield.

Before including FQ2'22 capital returns, Best Buy already had the net payout yield back to an impressive 6% level. The amount measures the net stock buyback yield and dividend yield and is a better view of value than the dividend yield alone.

Data by YCharts

The company has now spent $1.6 billion on stock buybacks in the last year and when combined with a 2.3% dividend yield pushes the NPY up to nearly 8%. Best Buy appears on a pace to return to impressive 10% yields since the stock hasn't rallied much beyond $120 level despite the impressive levels.

Best Buy only generated $0.5 billion in FCFs for the first 2 quarters of the year, but the amount was bolstered last year due to burning inventories. The company spent nearly $0.8 billion to rebuild inventories this year after generating FCFs of $3.4 billion the 1H of last year due to burning down inventory levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Best Buy is far too cheap here. The company is now returning substantial capital to shareholders while the stock only trades at 13x forward EPS estimates. Investors should now buy the stock for a breakout to new highs.