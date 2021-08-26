buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a great investment vehicle for passively building a real estate empire. As a well-diversified investment grade triple net least REIT, it provides shareholders with the ability to sleep well at night while collecting a very lucrative, dependable, and growing stream of passive income. In fact, WPC has increased its dividend every year since going public in 1998:

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Furthermore, management has proven itself as very capable capital allocators, outperforming both the REIT sector (VNQ) and the broader stock market (SPY) over time:

Data by YCharts

With its balance sheet at rock-solid investment grade and boasting a very inexpensive 2.6% weighted average interest rate, the business is on sure footing.

As a result, anytime WPC dips, it gets our attention as a potentially good time to add to our favorite REIT:

Data by YCharts

However, this small pullback is an even better time to add than usual for the following three reasons:

#1. Growth Is Accelerating

First and foremost, the reason behind the pullback is actually the biggest reason that the stock is an attractive buy right now: management is issuing equity to fund their aggressive growth pipeline. While Mr. Market does not seem to like it that they are issuing equity here, we do because WPC actually trades at a pretty significant premium to NAV ($77 share price compared to $66.34 consensus analyst NAV estimate) at the moment. As a result, whatever equity they issue, they can reinvest into assets at a valuation that is cheaper than their equity trades at right now. When you factor in their ability to issue debt at such low rates, their investments become even more accretive.

Back in June, we posted an article titled 5 Reasons Why W. P. Carey Will Grow Faster Than You Think and in it quoted management from their 1st quarter earnings call:

we're poised to accelerate externally driven growth, executing on the strongest pipeline we've seen in years.

Since then, management has begun delivering on their prediction, leading off the 2nd quarter earnings call with:

Having proved the resilience of our portfolio throughout the pandemic, the first half of 2021 has been characterized by an acceleration in growth, driven primarily by record deal volume, enabling us to further increase our investment expectations for the year and raise our AFFO guidance.

In Q2, they deployed $780 million into new opportunities at a weighted average cap rate of 5.6%, which is significantly below their weighted average interest rate. This cap rate is especially impressive when you consider that 40% of their Q2 investment volume was in Class A warehouse - a very conservative and in-favor asset class at the moment - and 40% of their Q2 investment volume was in Europe where cap rates are lower.

Combining that with their long-term lease and annual rent increase terms makes these cap rates even more attractive. As management stated on the earnings call:

The profile of our investments results in an average yield that's meaningfully more attractive than peers. We're originating shorter-term leases with lower or even no rent increases. Initial going-in cap rates, taking in isolation, do not tell the whole story of the prolonged accretion we achieve. For example, a lease with a 6% going in cap rate and 2.5% annual rent increases over a 20-year term, has an average annual yield of over 7.5%.

So far, in 2021, WPC has invested ~$1 billion, indicating that growth accelerated sequentially in Q2 and prompted an increase in investment volume guidance for the full year to as high at $1.75 billion.

Today, WPC's cash flows are in a strong position with over half of them coming from the in-favor industrial, warehouse, and self-storage sectors, their office exposure largely being to investment grade government tenants, and their retail exposure largely being to e-commerce resistant high quality tenants in Europe where retail is not nearly as overbuilt as it is in the U.S.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

With such a sound basis for its current cash flows, access to cheap capital, and plentiful opportunities to invest for growth, WPC's growth engine should continue to accelerate for the foreseeable future. As a result, we expect the dividend to continue growing and would not be surprised to see the dividend growth rate increase as well.

#2. Inflation Is About To Boost Cash Flows

Another reason why now is a good time to buy the dip in WPC is that inflation is about to boost cash flows. As we detailed in our recent piece 3 Reasons Why It Is Time To Back Up The Truck On SLV, inflation (as defined by US CPI) has recently spiked to its highest level in decades, and there is no assurance that it may not spike still higher.

Why does this matter to WPC? Well, WPC is uniquely structured compared to many of its peers in that the majority of its built-in rent escalations are linked to CPI:

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The reason that we are especially bullish on the forward outlook is that there is typically a lag in how CPI numbers impact cash flows. WPC's weighted average rent adjustment operates on an 18-month timeline. As a result, the rising CPI we are seeing today will boost WPC's income a year and a half from now.

As the chart above shows, 38% of their cash flows are uncapped in their exposure to CPI, so if it remains in the 4%-6% range, that alone could boost overall rental income by ~2%. Meanwhile, CPI-based rental increases would also provide a tailwind, while the fixed increases would continue to boost cash flows like normal. Overall, we would not be surprised to see a 2.5%-3.0% boost to cash flows from inflation if CPI remains elevated over the next year, especially given that - as a triple net lease REIT - their costs are very low and should therefore not be impacted significantly by inflation.

#3. The Yield To Interest Rate Spread Remains Near Historic Highs

Last, but not least, while it is true that WPC trades much closer to 52-week highs than 52 week lows, the dividend yield is still near a historically high spread with the interest rate:

Data by YCharts

While WPC's dividend yield has been much higher at times in the past, so have interest rates. With the exception of the 2008 and 2020 market rashes, the dividend yield has never been at such a widespread with interest rates. The difference here is that, right now, there are strong growth and inflationary tailwinds for cash flows instead of the major headwinds the REIT faced in those other periods.

Investor Takeaway

Yes, WPC is issuing equity, causing the stock to pull back slightly. However, we view this as a good opportunity to buy shares instead of head for the hills. First and foremost, the growth engine is firing on all cylinders, and the stock still trades at a meaningful premium to NAV, combining with extremely low interest rates to fuel very accretive growth investments. Management believes WPC has the strongest growth pipeline it has had "in years" and is well-positioned to capitalize on it.

Furthermore, with central bank printing presses continuing to run wild, governments running up record deficits, and supply chain issues lingering due to COVID-19 issues, inflation is likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future. This should add another significant tailwind to WPC's growth in the 2%-3% range in the coming 12-24 months.

Last, but not least, WPC's yield remains very attractive at 5.4%, especially when you consider the forward growth potential. With WPC's cash flows battle tested through COVID-19, their balance sheet as strong as ever, and interest rates at a meager 1.37% in the U.S. and even lower in Europe, WPC's risk-adjusted income and total return potential is very attractive. As a result, we rate it a Strong Buy on the dip.