I wrote about Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in early 2019, talking about their regional expansion in areas with higher population growth which will enable a higher top and bottom line growth rate. Putting aside the COVID-19 pandemic plunge in early 2020, the company has returned an impressive and market beating return of just over 61% to date, driven by those factors I've mentioned above.

Now, growth comparisons and changing population trends place the company in an environment where future growth is expected to slow as post-pandemic growth is affected by many in the service and gig work inevitably delaying purchasing or renting new homes as well as some longer term population growth trends shifting in the United States.

Domestic migration - the key to success

For the better part of the past 20 years, there have been various domestic migration trends forming, driven by employment opportunities and cost of living hurdles. Areas in the US which saw the largest influx of new residents in the past, like New York, Illinois and California are now becoming the states with the largest outwards domestic migration to other states. This is mostly because as those states become well established in their economic success stories, with finance in New York and tech in California, the cost of living in those states have skyrocketed and caused younger generations coming up outside those industries to look for cheaper alternatives.

The states benefitting the most from these trends are in the sunbelt of the United States like Florida, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina. They have seen a large influx of young professionals and are looking for one of the following:

1 - From states like California and New York where jobs are plentiful but the cost of living is too high due to the established economies, or 2 - from Midwestern states which have low cost of living opportunities but have fewer solid economic opportunities as those jobs are lost to automation. According to recent studies, around 10% of the US population has moved over the past decade and this trend will likely accelerate heading out of the economic effects of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Where Toll Brothers comes into play

Toll Brothers has invested billions of dollars into these regions with deals across all major markets like Atlanta in Georgia, Dallas, Houston and Austin in Texas, Phoenix in Arizona and Charlotte in North Carolina. These deals have provided for a nice growth floor for the company as they grew top and bottom lines by mid-single digits, occasionally showcasing a low double digit growth rate.

The company operates in 4 geographical regions: North, Mid-Atlantic, South, and West. These regions include the following States:

North: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York. Mid-Atlantic: Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. South: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. West: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. The company reports California as its own location given its size.

As we can see, the company invests in almost all states in the US but its largest investments are in the aforementioned growth states, driving results.

After several years of high demand and a rallying stock price, though, growth is inevitably set to slow and reach low single digits in both sales and net income over the better part of the next decade. For sales, analysts currently expect the company to report a sales CAGR of 14.2% over the next 36 months and a net income CAGR of 33.3% for the same time period.

However, for the following 3 years analysts expect the company will report a sales CAGR of 1.8% and a net income CAGR of 5.4%. It is noteworthy that these projections are done by just 2 to 3 analysts, compared to over 10 for the previous 36 month period. This will be updated after the company end-of-year earnings report due later in the year.

The bottom line is... decent

The optimism here is that with home prices heading north in most regions in the United States, the company is set to enjoy higher margins across the board. However, I still believe that cost inflation will mitigate most of this growth and that net income growth for the coming 36 to 72 months will be closer to sales growth than it is to current projections.

A slight damper on that optimism is the company's debt position, which is at almost $3.5 billion with only $714 million in cash on hand. The company has some $500 million in long term investment and a solid $8.2 billion in inventories as we head into the final pre-interest rate hike environment where housing deliveries, I believe, are set to increase before heading down again.

So even as Toll Brothers enjoyed the hot housing market and made solid investments into the fastest growing regions in the United States, their prospects beyond the next 36 months are questionable. This isn't to say they will decline, but the odds of them beating the broader market return is highly unlikely. These growth factors justify their current low price to forward earnings multiples of between 7x and 10x for the next 36 months.

I remain optimistic on the company's near-term prospects but am neutral on their ability to generate meaningful returns in the long term.