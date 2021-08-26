Itsanan Sampuntarat/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at the technical chart of Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), there are certainly plenty of trends which we like from a bullish standpoint.

Firstly, with Deswell's share price currently trading around the $4.21 mark, shares have not traded this close to their 200-day moving average since the latter stages of 2020. Furthermore, shares seem to have bounced off that long-standing trendline with success recently. That bullish trend line incidentally goes back all the way to July of last year so it has become significant from a downside support standpoint.

The other technical which looks very attractive at present is the MACD. This indicator gives the best buying signal when its respective moving averages cross over and when they do so at steep oversold conditions. As we can see below, the MACD has not been this oversold for well over a year and the up-moving histogram seems to be prompting an imminent crossover.

We wrote about Deswell back in June when shares were trading just under the $4 level. Since then, shares have returned close to 8% but there is no reason why we believe why momentum cannot continue here. The reason being is that management acted prudently in the downturn by aggressively extracting costs out of the electronic segment in order to protect profitability. As a result, we did not see huge deterioration with respect to the company's profitability which was key. Demand literally fell off a cliff in the plastics segment but by putting cost-control measures in place in the bigger side of the business, Deswell held strong. This success obviously has ramifications for operations going forward as those gains on the cost side should be here to stay which is key.

Why is this important? Well, Deswell has historically struggled with its profitability over the past decade or so which has resulted in the market not rewarding the share-price accordingly. Annual sales currently for example at approximately $65 million over a trailing average are on a par with what the company reported back in 2012. However, the near-term trends look far healthier which is why we are encouraged with what is coming down the track here. Top-line sales are up approximately $20 million since 2017 and the company has maintained consistent profitability since that point.

Suffice it to say, a company with positive profitability can grow its business much easier than a company that is unprofitable. In fact, we would go ahead and say the following.

No matter how cheap a company may be from both an assets or sales standpoint, if the firm does not have the wherewithal to generate cash to grow the business, the valuation becomes indifferent to a large degree. The market in earnest will only become interested when it sees those very same assets and sales generating growing earnings over a consistent basis.

This is why we like Deswell and why we believe the market will continue to price shares higher as long as present trends in profitability hold firm. With $86 million of shareholder equity reported at the end of June last, shares are still trading well under book value which is attractive. Considering that the firm reported $0.51 in earnings per share for the latest fiscal year, investors were probably looking for more of a dividend pay-out ($0.10 per share bi-annually) than what is currently on offer.

However, the other side of that coin is the following. Deswell's return on invested capital over a trailing average comes in just under 10% at present. This is the highest number we have seen in this key profitability metric for many years. Generating cash is one thing but allocating that cash to generating strong returns on capital is another.

The reason being is that if Deswell can consistently generate double digit returns on capital, then cash will eventually begin to add up sooner rather than later (which will obviously benefit shareholders). Deswell has been increasing its ROIC in recent times due to the turning over of its capital quickly. At the end of March last, management reported approximately $25 million of short-term investments on the balance sheet. All of these trends will act as a nice tailwind for Deswell's equity until more long-term investments come to the fore.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe there is plenty of validity to the pending crossover of the MACD we see on the technical chart. Shareholder equity, ROIC and sales are all on the rise and shares remain firmly under book value. We look forward to continued coverage.