10 High-Yield Blue Chips To Safely Double Your Retirement Income

efetova/iStock via Getty Images

Low interest rates have been the scourge of savers and income investors for a long time.

(Source: Bank of England)

In fact, it may surprise you to learn that global interest rates have been falling steadily for 700 years.

Whether or not long-term rates continue sliding in the decades to come, or merely stabilize at 2% to 3% for 10-year US treasuries (the blue-chip consensus for the 2020s) the point is that generating sufficient retirement income from a classic 60/40 stock/bond portfolio isn't possible anymore.

Reaching for yield is really stupid. But it is very human.” -Warren Buffett

Consider this. A 60/40 portfolio now yields just 1.6%, not much better than the S&P 500's 1.4%.

That's a level of income that, barring a very large portfolio, won't be able to cover expenses in retirement, not unless you sell shares.

Fortunately, even with the S&P 500 28% historically overvalued, according to JPMorgan Asset Management, it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market.

So here's how to find high-yield blue chips that can help you safely double your retirement income, without taking on more risk than is right for you.

How To Find The Safest High-Yield In Today's Overvalued Market

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

We have 10 specialty watchlists that can be used to help you achieve almost any investing goal, regardless of risk profile or time horizon.

The watchlist DK and I have been using since the pandemic began is the Phoenix watchlist.

This is 100% blue chips that I'm confident will rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of this recession to soar to new heights. It's basically my personal Master List that consists of every company I'd be willing to buy at the right price.

This is what I use every day to determine what regularly scheduled dollar-cost-averaging blue chips we're buying.

I also use the Phoenix list to run all DK portfolios, and that's why each one is crushing its benchmarks since inception, typically by 100%.

I do that by sorting the Phoenix list by the most important fundamentals, such as yield, discount to fair value, long-term growth consensus, returns on capital/PEG, etc.

Phoenix Watchlist Sorted By Yield

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

By sorting any watchlist by the fundamentals that matter most to you, you can construct a portfolio bucket that's ideally tailored for whatever kind of investor you are.

max safe yield

max quality or safety

max growth/total return

low volatility

strong ESG

etc.

Now I've covered the seven highest-yielding names on the Phoenix list extensively in recent weeks, so for this article, I wanted to cover the next 10 highest-yield blue chips.

Not just to point out additional safe high-yield options, but to show you how these companies can help you double your retirement income while taking on less risk.

10 High-Yield Blue Chips That Can Double Your Retirement Income

I've linked to deep-dive video articles for each company that fully covers the investment thesis for each company, including long-term margin-of-error consensus growth estimates, historical fair value, and of course a comprehensive look at the risk profile.

These 10 blue chips average a yield of nearly 5%, triple that of a 60/40 portfolio.

Fundamentals For These 10 High-Yield Blue Chips

yield: 4.7% vs 1.6% 60/40

quality: 10.1/12 SWAN

dividend safety: 4.7/5 very safe

average credit rating: BBB+ stable

average 30-year bankruptcy risk: 3.6%

average dividend growth streak: 18.1 years

discount to fair value: 16%

long-term growth consensus: 6.6% CAGR

long-term total return consensus potential: 11.3% CAGR vs 9.9% S&P 500 and 11.2% dividend aristocrats

Equally weighting these 10 blue chips can deliver exceptionally safe income that analysts expect to grow at more than 3X the rate of inflation.

What's more, these 10 blue chips are expected to deliver market and even aristocrats beating long-term returns, despite modest growth, thanks to their attractive valuations.

But remember that the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind getting rich and staying rich on Wall Street, is safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.

You shouldn't run out and put 100% of your life savings into these 10 blue chips. Because on average each one has a 3.6% chance of going bankrupt in the next 30 years, according to credit rating agencies.

That's the average fundamental risk of these companies, what Buffett considers true risk, the risk of losing 100% of your capital if a company goes to zero.

The S&P 500's fundamental risk is zero because the 500 largest companies in America can't all fail, barring an apocalypse that leaves us too dead to care about our portfolios.

The goal of building a portfolio bucket, which is designed to work in concert with the rest of your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, is to achieve your long-term goals.

In this case, we're trying to double the income of a standard 60/40 retirement portfolio while taking on less fundamental risk.

If we replaced the stock index in a 60/40 with these 10 high-yield blue chips, then we are taking on increased fundamental risk, because even these 10 high-quality companies have a larger risk of failure than the broader market.

But look what happens if we use a more conservative 50/50 stock/bond asset allocation.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Asset Yield Income Growth Consensus Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Total Return Potential 10-High-Yield Blue Chips 4.7% 7.2% 50.0% 2.3% 3.3% 5.6% Investment Grade Bonds 1.8% 0.0% 50.0% 0.9% 0.0% 0.9% Total/Average 3.3% 3.6% 100.0% 3.3% 3.6% 6.5%

Now compare these fundamentals against a standard 60/40.

Asset Yield Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Total Return Potential S&P 500 1.4% 9.9% 60.0% 0.8% 5.1% 5.9% Investment Grade Bonds 1.8% 1.8% 40.0% 0.7% 0.0% 0.7% Total 3.2% 11.7% 100.0% 1.6% 5.1% 6.7%

The 60/40 portfolio is expected to deliver 6.7% long-term returns with a 1.6% yield.

I just built a more conservative 50/50 stock/bond portfolio that yields twice as much and is expected to deliver similar long-term returns.

That's the power of active portfolio management harnessing powerful tools that are designed to let you optimize your portfolio for your needs.

But wait, it gets better.

Better Yield And Lower Volatility To Help You Sleep Well At Night While Reaching Your Retirement Goals

Let's take a look at how this 50/50 stock/bond portfolio has done since 2004.

Conservative High-Yield Balanced Portfolio Since 2004 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This very conservative high-yield portfolio delivered decent returns with very low volatility since 2004.

yield in 2004: 3.7%

yield on cost 2021: 11.6%

All while generating very dependable and generous income in all market and economic conditions.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

This portfolio's volatility was so low that its peak decline in the 2nd worst market crash in US history was -27% compared to a 41% decline during the Great Recession for a 60/40 portfolio.

During the pandemic crash a 60/40 fell 25%, and this portfolio 22%.

All while suffering zero dividend cuts.

During the last decade, no matter what caused the market downturn, this portfolio's more conservative asset allocation resulted in smaller declines and less financial stress for you.

That made remaining disciplined and avoiding panic selling far easier.

Now in the future, a 60/40 is expected to deliver about 6.7% returns, 1.5% less than it has over the last 17 years.

This portfolio is expected to deliver 6.5%, basically matching its historical returns.

Bottom Line: High-Yield Blue Chips Can Help You Safely Double Your Retirement Income

I'm not saying this 11 stock portfolio is perfect for you, or anyone for that matter. Rather my point is that you don't have to "reach for yield" by taking on excessive risk to enjoy sufficient income during your golden years.

By selecting 10 high-yield blue chips (and not even the 10 highest-yielding blue chips) we were able to construct a high-yield equity portfolio that yields 3X that of a 60/40 portfolio.

That's what allowed us to overweight bonds in this portfolio, and yet still double our retirement income.

In other words, TC Energy, South Jersey Industries, IBM, Bank of Nova Scotia, Manulife, Verizon, Highwoods Properties, Prudential, AbbVie, and Pinnacle West allowed us to take less risk and still achieve our financial goals.

You don't have to put your hard-earned savings into riskier portfolios (like a 75/25 or 80/20) whose volatility could cause you to panic sell during the next market downturn.

That's what disciplined financial science, and the right tools, can do for you.

When you focus on maximizing your specific goals, while always remembering safety and quality first, and prudent valuation, and sound risk management always, that's how you make your own luck on Wall Street.

More importantly, it's how you achieve the rich retirement you deserve.