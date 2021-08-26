Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

My thesis is that Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has excellent prospects in the years ahead as audio continues shifting online. Spotify is advantaged over other streaming providers due to their focus on audio, their global mindset and their lead with subscribers and engagement.

In the 1Q21 call, CEO Daniel Ek talked about massive growth ahead saying they think there is at least 5 to 7x growth in the businesses of music, podcasting and paid audio. Playing a major role with concert tickets may be out of their purview for now but hopefully that will change. In the 2Q21 call, CEO Ek talked about the goals of getting to 50 million creators and 1 billion users:

Put in other words, the platform we're building is all about moving from 8 million to 50 million creators and from 400 million to more than 1 billion users on our platform.

I keep thinking about 2 key points from an August Rolling Stone article. The first is that Spotify gained 7 million premium subs in 2Q21 while Netflix (NFLX) only gained 1.5 million. The second is that 2Q21 ad-supported revenue, partially supported by podcast ads, grew 110% year-over-year to €275 million which is nearly 12% of the overall €2,331 million revenue. In the 2Q21 call, CEO Ek said he expects more ad growth going forward:

So it's clear to me that the days of our ad business accounting for less than 10% of our total revenue are behind us. And going forward, I expect ads to grow to be a substantial part of our revenue mix.

The August 22nd buyback announcement revealed that Spotify can repurchase up to $1 billion in stock. I believe this is a good sign, showing that they can fund much of their future growth internally without relying heavily on capital markets.

The Shift To Streaming Is Ongoing

@SleepwellCap is an authority on Spotify and he made a good point about one of the slides from Pershing Square’s June 23rd presentation on Universal Music Group:

Image Source: Twitter

The world continues to move towards streaming as physical and digital decline. Streaming margins aren’t high for Spotify but their overall margins will continue to rise as they become a larger hub for all things connected to audio. In the 2030 digital world, companies like Spotify will make better use of data such that efficiencies and monetization increase.

Focus On Audio

Apple (AAPL) focuses on selling cell phones while Amazon (AMZN) focuses on retailing and AWS. Focusing on audio lets Spotify do what is best for listeners and creators. They knew from the outset that the freemium model is the way to go. Apple is handcuffed with respect to this option because it requires ads and this is inconsistent with parts of their larger ecosystem. As such, Apple Music has a free trial but no true free tier. The Spotify Play by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud talks about the freemium model being the first reason CEO Ek gave for Spotify’s success:

First of all, we were committed to the freemium business model when no one else was. This was very controversial. [Location: 94]

In the coming years creators will need to do more than streaming, they’ll have to be active on social media channels like Instagram and they’ll have to sell merchandise using solutions like Shopify (SHOP). No one is better positioned than Spotify to help creators with these omni-channel ambitions. Due to Amazon’s focus on retail, their relationship with Shopify can be tenuous. The relationship between Apple and Facebook (FB) can be awful at times as Apple makes assumptions about the harm that can come from Facebook ads.

CEO Ek discusses this omni-channel future in a March 2021 PressClub chat:

And we have hundreds of millions of people around the world that are streaming music every single day. The engagement profile means that we are creating a lot of fans and we're creating a lot of super fans too. So far music has been a one size fits all where we've just monetized it through the streaming revenues in itself. And you had to, as a creator, figure out how to monetize that fan base off of other platforms. But I think the future is that we will become a lot better at monetizing your fans and your super fans, even on Spotify. And I like to think and hope that platforms like Shopify and others can then interact with Spotify. And likewise, you can have Spotify content beyond Instagram or Facebook in order to drive that 360 experience.

Global Mindset

We already noted that CEO Ek talked about the freemium model being the first reason for Spotify’s success per The Spotify Play. The second reason for success given by CEO Ek in the book reminds us that Spotify has always had a global mindset:

Second, we started in Sweden, proved our model, opened up in more European countries, and grew organically one country at a time. That’s what finally made the music industry realize that our model was the future. [Location: 94]

22% of Spotify’s monthly active users (“MAUs”) are from Latin America and Spotify’s ubiquity is a big advantage over Apple Music in Latin American markets like Brazil where the iOS market share is less than 14%. Likewise Spotify is advantaged over Amazon Music in Latin America as MercadoLibre is the dominant online marketplace in that part of the world. Sony’s (SONY) May 2021 Investor Day Presentation shows that Latin America is the fastest growing region in the world for the recorded music market:

Image Source: May 2021 Sony Investor Day Presentation

At the March 2021 PressClub chat, CEO Ek talked about the fact that the future for creators will be about finding their audience and interacting with them such that they can be monetized across platforms:

J Balvin is now one of the largest artists in the world. It would have been unthinkable to think about a Colombian artist breaking out on the world stage [without streaming]. It only happened once prior that I'm aware of and that's Shakira, and now you've had a ton of them and you have a music genre called reggaeton that's now global. A global thing that people all over the world care about it. And for me that is the ultimate promise of the internet.

Subscribers And Engagement

In the 2Q21 call, a question was asked about the way churn compared during the first half of 2021 for customers who saw price increases vs customers who didn’t. CFO Vogel answered by saying churn was down year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. CEO Ek then chimed in and talked about Spotify’s tremendous advantage over competitors with respect to engagement:

Just maybe to iterate on the strategy here. The strategy for us is really all focused on increasing engagement. If we increase the engagement, the value per hour increases [for] our customers and as we're seeing, that we will be proactive in raising prices when we believe that ability exists. So it's more aligned with the engagement of our customers rather than maybe some may have speculated, competitive sets, et cetera. And that's what we feel so good about when we have raised prices is both the engagement staying very, very strong. And the fact that, as we've said many, many times, we have more than two or even 3x sometimes, the amount of engagement per user than some of our competitors do. And obviously, that means that there's a very, very loyal customer base there.

@SleepwellCap is being modest when he says he has nothing to add in the tweet about the Pershing Square slide below. We have to consider the combination of users and engagement. If we made a chart showing hours streamed per company based on the combination of users and engagement then Spotify’s position would be even more dominant:

Image Source: Twitter

The lead that Spotify has with subscribers and engagement means that labels and creators pay more attention to Spotify such that they get some free recognition and advertising. There are many Spotify references in the May 2021 Sony Investor Day Presentation but I couldn’t find any for Apple Music or Amazon Music:

Image Source: May 2021 Sony Investor Day Presentation

Image Source: May 2021 Sony Investor Day Presentation

Valuation

At the time of my March article, the midpoint of 2021 revenue guidance was €9.2 billion. We now know that 1H21 revenue came in at €4.48 billion and the guidance for the rest of the year is as follows:

3Q21: €2.31-€2.51 billion

4Q21: €2.48-€2.68 billion

This implies 2021 revenue of €9.3 billion on the low end and €9.7 billion on the high end.

Valuation thoughts haven’t changed much for me since my March article when I estimated that Spotify is worth about $55 billion. Since that time, the 2021 revenue outlook has gotten better and the stock has gotten cheaper such that the market cap has fallen from the March level of $52 billion. Today’s market cap is $44.2 billion based on the August 25th share price of $226.90 and the 194,614,910 share count as of June 30, 2021 in the 2Q21 6-K filing. I think the stock is reasonably priced as the enterprise value is close to the market cap which is below my valuation estimate.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.