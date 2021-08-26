Boart Longyear Limited (BOARF) CEO Jeff Olsen on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boart Longyear Limited (OTCPK:BOARF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2021 8:30 PM ET

Jeff Olsen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Miguel Desdin - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Broomfield - Senior Director Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Matthew Chen - Foster Stockbroking

Jeff Olson

Thank you very much. I am pleased to welcome you to the Boart Longyear half year 2021 results announcement. My name is Jeff Olson. I'm president and CEO of Boart Longyear. You'll hear today from myself and also from our Chief Financial Officer, Miguel Desdin. But before we get into the presentation portion, today, we have a short two-minute video that we'd like to show you. We have over the last several calls, highlighted some pictures and some facts about our new GDS division. And today, we're going to have a short video that shows you -- gives you a better idea of how these fits into the overall strategy to help our customers improve their orebody knowledge. So with that, we'll queue up the video that'd be great.

Every year, explorers and mining companies spend millions on drilling all over the world to enhance their orebody knowledge. But as advanced as the world around us maybe mineral exploration remains more art than science exposed to harsh environments, human error, subjective interpretation, incomplete data, sampling errors and delays. How might we improve the process for finding orebodies in defining mineral resources? At Boart Longyear, we believe there's a better way, a way to maximize the potential for every dollar spent on mineral exploration and a way to unlock more through data, machine learning and analytics.

In addition to drilling, our focus is on driving better orebody knowledge, delivering high performance drilling, high definition data and essays on the day, delivering orebody knowledge in real-time. It's more than bringing value to our customers. Our passion is in changing what's possible with exploration, thinking big, starting small and moving fast, living in a world where the real value lies in what happens next.

So whether it's exploration, resource definition, or grade control, our Geological Data Service division, GDS is making sure the fourth industrial revolution doesn't leave geologists and drillers behind. We're taking no shortcuts in the pursuit of safe, efficient and clever ways to enhance orebody knowledge and unify it in the cloud. providing greater access to orebody knowledge in real-time. With a suite of industry-leading products and services that drive efficiency and productivity, while delivering valuable data in real-time and that's not just better sensors. We're finding new ways of working too. Practices that are safer, faster, cheaper, more accurate, and reduced the onsite impacts of drilling, removing barriers and laying the foundations for a digital future of mining and mineral exploration.

Foundation set in a consistent data environment prepared for Advanced Data Science and machine learning, ready to maximize our clients orebody knowledge. GDS is providing decision makers with a new level of insight and confidence faster. And we're not quite done yet. We're continuing to look to the future to find new, innovative ways of unlocking orebody knowledge for our customers, maximizing the potential of every dollar spent and transforming the drilling industry by unifying orebody knowledge. And as technology changes mining, GDS is transforming exploration, enabling new frontiers of mineral exploration without boundaries.

Jeff Olson

Thank you very much that video tells you a little bit about the potential and the opportunity we see in this area of our business going forward. This isn't last time you're going to hear about this, we're going to be talking about this a lot more in the coming presentations and in the marketplace. Great response from our customers who are very pleased with this technology and taking it up very quickly. So much more to see in this space. And we look forward to talking more about it.

So this is our standard disclaimer Slide. This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. And as such, look, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Here in the drilling and drilling products. In fact, it's been 130 years, not sure if that Slide's advancing or not. But if it can go on to the next Slide, I don't see it on my screen.

So our brand is well respected for providing safe and expert drilling services around the world in the mining industry and supplying well respected and reliable tooling to drillers everywhere. This slide highlights not only our drilling services and industry leading products, but also the technology we just talked about and the innovative solutions we provide the industry. Our strategy is to help our customers build and improve their orebody knowledge in every way that we can.

Let's go on to Slide four, and talk a little bit about our 2021 first half highlights. I'm going to start on the right-hand side of this slide on safety. These are lagging indicators, lagging numbers, and they show our continued and consistent focus on safety and safety processes. We have improved our industry leading safety performance with a lost time injury rate in the first half of the year of 0.07 incidents for 200,000 man hours, and a total case incident rate of 1.22. Again, these are improvements upon our world-class performance. We're proud of this achievement and what we've achieved over the past several years in our safety results.

I'm equally proud of the leading indicators which we track internally which provide insights into trends and allow us to apply focus and attention where needed. I say this on most calls. But it is very important that we are very transparent about our safety numbers. We believe that this will be a key differentiator between us and our competitors, who may not fully be share all their numbers would be quite as transparent as we are.

On the left-hand side of this chart. We compare first half revenues and EBITDA since 2016. You see a strong trend of improving adjusted EBITDA as evident through the period with the exception of the COVID impact through 2020. Importantly, these results have been enabled by the interim financing and interest relief received from creditors as we work on our Recapitalization efforts. That a different way the market and operational improvements would not have been possible without this help.

All these results, revenue, profit, adjusted EBITDA are significantly better than 2020 as the impacts of COVID-19 have lessened and our ability to mitigate those impacts have improved. Clearly the vaccines are the answer. As you know, we have reached agreement with our creditors with overwhelming support to recapitalize the business. Our AGM is set for the 8th of September because of this group agreement, we benefited from interim financing and have now reached a commitment for long-term financing. Following the favorable outcome of the Recapitalization. We'll have a strong balance sheet. We'll be well positioned to see growth in our business. We are preparing for this growth through investments in people manufacturing plants, and strategic capital expenditures.

Let's go on to Slide five. And talk a little bit about ESG. We haven't spent much time on our ESG efforts at Boart Longyear on these calls, but we have been doing a lot as a company. Firstly, our focus is on safety an important part of our ESG efforts. Our values as an industry leader are certainly consistent with the objectives of ESG and we will be preparing a separate ESG report that we will share in early 2022.

On Side six, you can see some examples of our story as we tell our ESG story, we have provided some looks at some of the areas we think are quite telling. We look forward to showcasing these efforts more in the future with measurable KPIs. As we continue on ESG journey. We'll be highlighting this journey with investors, so I believe that we have a very good story to tell.

On Slide seven, it's important to talk a little bit about people and talent. We have over 5000 people across 26 countries. Diversity is our strength, whether that's cultural diversity, geographic diversity, drilling discipline, and product diversity, and technological diversity. We are a global leader in our industry. In fact, if you look at the disciplines, which we drill in, nobody drills in more disciplines or more specialties than Boart Longyear does. But our strength is our people. We have great values, and great training. This makes us a great partner for our customers worldwide.

And now, I'd like to turn it over to Miguel Desdin, our Chief Financial Officer who give us more detail on our financial results.

Miguel Desdin

Thank you, Jeff.

Turning to the financial highlights for the half year on Page nine, you will see a significant improvement in the company's financial performance year-over-year. That's been driven by high commodity prices, which have resulted in significantly increased demand for our products and services, which in turn, has improved our financial metrics across the board.

Total company revenue for the half year increased $138 million, or 45%, primarily as a result of the increased volumes. Revenue in the products and drilling services businesses increased 53% and 41% respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 158% from $24 million in the first half of 2020 to $62 million in the first half of 2021. primarily as a result of the flow through from the higher volumes.

First half cash from operations is $25 million decreased $5 million year-over-year on higher investments and working capital to support the growth. Net working capital as a percent of revenue improved 1 percentage point year-over-year, with improvements across collections and payables. Capital expenditures for the half year totaled $26 million gross or $24 million, then of $2 million of assets sales. And net debt increased $96 billion year-over-year to 911 million primarily driven by PIK interest. Clearly, the proposed Recapitalization will drastically reduce the company's debt and improve our liquidity.

Turning to Page 10. The revenue bridge shows the year-over-year revenue increase, which was driven by broad based volume improvement. On the Slide, we've also included the regional percentage increases, which as you can see, we're up between 37% and 54%, year-over-year.

Page 11 shows the flow through effects of the higher volume totaling $33 million, along with $19 million of benefit from increased plant utilization and optimization projects and an additional $4 million of price. I'll note that on an adjusted EBITDA basis, we included $12 million of restructuring and impairment charges.

On Page 12, you can see that net debt has increased by $56 million in the first half. The increase was primarily driven by PIK interest of $53 million plus an additional $30 million on the bridge loan, all partially offset by $27 million more cash. I'd like to mention that we already have a commitment in hand for $115 million exit facility, should the Recapitalization be approved. That facility and our PNC Bank ABL would be the only debt facilities remaining going forward.

Finally, turning to the year-over-year liquidity bridge on Page 13. We started the year with $24 million of cash on hand. For the half year we had $25 million of cash from operations, which includes 5 million invested in working capital, primarily inventory and 11 million paid for interest and taxes. As mentioned previously $24 million of capital expenditures after netting out the $2 million of assets sales. We had incremental borrowings on the ABL of $6 million, along with 2 million of foreign exchange, leaving $20 million available on the bridge loan and an additional $57 million available on the ABL all of that resulted in a half year liquidity to balance of $110 million.

That concludes my remarks on the half year results. I'll now turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeff Olsen

Thank you, Miguel. I guess I fell victim to the normal thing where you forget to take your mute off when you come on Zoom. So I'm sure all -- everybody has done that before, but thank you, Miguel.

Let's move on to Slide 15 and talk about our -- an update on our Recapitalization efforts. We announced this transaction in May and the EGM scheduled for September 8, so it's coming up very near in the future. Most importantly, the Recapitalization results in a significantly deleveraged Boart Longyear, strengthening the balance sheet, lowering interest expense substantially and enhancing liquidity. This transaction is absolutely necessary for Boart Longyear. Our current capital structure is unsustainable. The independent experts have concluded that the Recapitalization is both fair and reasonable to shareholders not associated with the creditors. The board and management team unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the Recapitalization. This is by far the best opportunity available when compared to the alternatives.

And let me add that as a shareholder myself, it's clear that this is the best alternative for Boart Longyear and I voted in favor of this transaction as soon as I could. The company is also seeking to implement a re-domiciliation to Canada. Now let me stress, we will continue to be listed on the ASX. A re-domiciliation moving the top company in our structure to Canada simplifies our corporate structure. It allows access to lower cost capital and potentially to a broader investment pool, should also be noted that most of our shareholders and senior managers are North American based and have been for some time. This action is supportive of a [plan do-list] [ph] in North America at a later date, but stressing again, we will continue to be listed on the ASX.

Let's go on to Slide 16 and talk a little bit about the global exploration market. This is -- just a couple of points here, because in today's context, this story is probably well known by most of you. The graph on the upper left is quite telling, whether you're focusing on mining industry, market cap or measuring the exploration activity or looking at gold and commodity metal prices, they're all heading higher and support a robust view of the market going forward. As the market improves, there will also be shortages of key inputs like labor to meet the growing demand.

And we are certainly focused on people needs throughout our business. Looking specifically at pricing on the lower left graph, the positive trend is emphasized. Mine life globally for gold mines has now dropped below 10 years. This has consistently dropped for 10 years in a row. So this is now reaching a critical point. Green energy trends drive base metals, particularly copper. And so we, like most economists, we predict a growing demand for base metals, in particular copper, that's going to outstrip supply for several years to come. The bottom line is that the Boart macro-economic picture is very favorable at this point.

On Slide 17, let's finish off with some key points for our summary. It's always worth mentioning again how important we believe safety is, keeping our employees safe is the most important thing we can do. Our growth in revenue and earnings demonstrates a quick response to increasing activity and importantly, doing it in a safe way. With rising demand and costs, we'll be resetting price and terms to reflect the current market conditions. Industry metrics and context indicates strong upside potential. Metal prices are attractive and likely to remain so in both terms of gold and base metals, especially copper.

Most economists agree that S&P Global Market Intelligence has raised their growth expectations to 25% to 35% for 2021. Our capital structure has inhibited our growth. The Recapitalization will correct this and set us up well for the future. The vote on the eighth of September is critical for the future of Boart Longyear. Without the Recapitalization, we cannot secure the liquidity to take advantage of industry growth. Most importantly, if a favorable outcome on the Recapitalization, Boart Longyear is well positioned in a growing market and will maintain a leadership it has benefited from for a very long time. I'm very positive about the future of Boart Longyear.

And so with that, let's open it up for questions now.

Matthew Chen

Hi, thanks, Jeff and Miguel and Matt. My questions around the revenue bridge. So just wanted to ask, you've got the essentially a volume mix contribution as the essentially the overwhelming driver from in terms last year to the current result, not a lot of contribution from price, and then you've called out essentially risk resetting prices in terms going forward. Have those conversations begun, can you sort of comment around that? Do you expect that to be a much more material contributor going forward? And has price effects sort of been netted out over the last few hards, and we're just seeing a kind of wash there? Thanks.

Miguel Desdin

Yes. Thanks. I'll take that.

Jeff Olsen

Yes.

Miguel Desdin

Matthew, thanks for the question. Price is certainly going to be a bigger contributor as we move forward in the year. There are significant headwinds with respect to commodity prices and wage inflation. And so we expect price to cover that as we continue going through the remainder of the year. So there's no question that we will have to try and keep ahead to maintain our margins. And we are actively pursuing a strategy where, obviously, we want to monitor and make sure that we don't get too far ahead of the market, but we do want to be aggressive about making sure that we regain the price that is being lost, in essence, through the higher inflation.

Jeff Olsen

Yes, let me just -- that's exactly right, and, Matt, I'm just going to add a little bit to that. If you were to go back and look at where prices were in nominal terms versus 2012, we'd be well below those numbers. We recognized that and we're facing headwinds of inflation, not the least of which is labor around the world. But that means there's likely quite a bit of room left to move on price and we're just beginning to see that. We have -- we've seen that in some disciplines in some regions already this year and we'll continue to see that. It's not showing through as strongly in the first half of this year, but increasingly as this recovery strengthens, I think you're going to be able to see that.

Matthew Chen

Right. Thanks. That's very helpful. And so just wanted to double check that hasn't been kind of washed out, that was in -- there wasn't like a sort of second half decrease and first half increase to kind of net out to a $4 million contribution or it's just to kind of --

Miguel Desdin

No, no, that's correct.

Matthew Chen

Yes. So --

Miguel Desdin

That's correct, Matt. It has not been washed out.

Matthew Chen

Yes, okay. And so the expectations is that going forward that, that all makes a material contribution. And can you talk a sort of a little bit more color where the potentially jurisdictions or segments that those price conversations have had traction?

Jeff Olsen

We don't generally get into super specifics there. Miguel, do you want to take that one?

Miguel Desdin

Yes, yes. I'll just say broadly, as Jeff started out, we do not get into the specifics. I would say that we are intent on making sure that we get what is due to the company in all regions that we operate in.

Matthew Chen

Okay.

Jeff Olsen

The only thing I would add is, is that from an exploration standpoint, you would probably see more strengthening demand in that area of our business and therefore might be an area where you would see additional upward pressure on prices for exploration type activities, and that's to be expected in this kind of an environment.

Matthew Chen

Right And just on the backlog in products, again, you're kind of saying strong, I think let's kind of call the direction and momentum, but it looked as though it's still remained essentially a strong demand indicator for products going forward?

Jeff Olsen

Yes, absolutely. Go ahead, Miguel.

Miguel Desdin

Sorry, Jeff. It's a little tricky doing it remote here. There's no question that the backlog remained strong. It has come down from historical highs, I'll say over the last several months, but just a little bit. We still have a very, very robust pipeline. And so we're making a concerted effort to try and ensure that we can get those customers those products that they're requiring to do their work.

Matthew Chen

Right. Thanks for that. Well done on the video, the GDS video, it's exciting, and well done on a strong half. I'll pass it on.

Jeff Olsen

Thank you, Matt. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Matthew Broomfield

Thank you, Matthew. Just -- okay, we still haven't received any questions on the Q&A, and at this stage, we don't have any -- don't have a hand rose. So if there's no more questions or anyone wants to come into the call, Jeff, would you like to close off with some closing remarks?

Jeff Olsen

Yes, absolutely. Thank you, everyone, for your attention this afternoon or this morning wherever you're at. We are very proud of the rapid increase in activity we've had so far this year. But most importantly, we're very happy that we now have a structural improvement and solution for our balance sheet that will make us a very strong company going forward. And so that vote on September 8 is critical for us, and we're looking forward to a very different leverage ratio when we speak next time. So thank you very much, and we'll close the call now.