Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Above: Wynn in happier days. He was the creative engine that supported a historical premium on his stock as well as an igniting force in the industry.

There never was, nor will there ever be, a casino stock that can sustain a premium trading history above all its peers that was the sine qua non of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the reign of its founder, Steve Wynn himself. The stock was in its way at the time, a unicorn. It traded a great deal on the singular expectation that Wynn was a casino magician with ideas competitors could imitate, but rarely generate.

I experienced the Wynn creativity up close as a head to head competitor during my Caesars (CZR) tenure. And I came to understand it through my personal conversations with Steve over time during my run. My conclusion was unequivocal. His mindset, thinking patterns, and deep understandings of the right buttons to push that regaled customers to spend more at his properties were indeed unique. And during those years he held analysts in thrall to his operating philosophy, but more importantly, delivered superior earnings quarter after quarter.

Wynn casinos always outperformed the industry on an apples-to-apples gaming position basis. His slots won more per day, his fewer table games generated more drop than those in casinos with much bigger game spreads. His room rates were higher, his properties glitzier, his executives, albeit always harried by his thundering temper, outperformed competitors producing more EBITDA from an average higher customer value.

He pioneered the slot rewards systems that has evolved from his original carnival games type ticket spitters built into machines to today's other-worldly tech monitoring systems that can practically forecast trips to the rest rooms for customers, no less their gaming value.

In Atlantic City, his casino was among the smallest, yet his win per position was the highest, particularly in dollar slots. His crap tables had to be smaller due to the less total casino space at the Golden Nugget, but as he once told me, craps is a socializing game. "Players love to be elbow to elbow. They laugh together, scream together, curse together. It's tougher to socialize on the big gondolas (standard sizes craps tables)."

His core belief that it was the mousetrap that counted above all else attracted higher spending players. Yet, it was the lure of being among the high rollers that also attracted everyday grind players. Alongside his brilliant moves were his blunders - that comes with the territory of having the gut level instinct that sometimes overrules data. He overestimated the play he envisioned in Mississippi when he overbuilt the Beau Rivage and eventually had to sell it.

Because the market had so valued his decision making and bid up his stock over time, it was that much more disappointed and hammered his stock in 2000 when the street judged he was overspending on art and other property costs. The ever savvy Kirk Kerkorian (MGM) saw a bargain and made a $6.4b deal at $21 a share, knowing Wynn was under pressure.

But overall, nobody, including Mr. Market, ever won betting against Steve Wynn in the long run, especially when he brought his estimable creative genius to his Macau properties. If you did, you'd always leave money on the table-proof positive that no matter the situation, running with Steve was a near sure thing with a final stop at the bank. His ultimate response to the sale of Mirage was the Bellagio, once more igniting a surge in the value of his shares.

Then came March of 2018, when beset by personal scandal, Wynn was forced to sell his position and resign. And the immediate question asked by Mr. Market was this: Could the new management actually steer the ship with anything near the innate savvy of Steve Wynn, or would they flounder? That is how closely the market identified the price of the shares with the presence of the company CEO.

At first the signs we good

Data by YCharts

Under new CEO Matt Maddox, (albeit a lot of skepticism about him was rumored around Vegas industry circles), several lingering issues were immediately put to bed. First, the company settled the endless lawsuit brought by Kazuo Okada over Macau licensing partnerships. Second, the board was purged, rightly or wrongly, of gaming smart Wynn appointees of many years, replaced by new members who brought no baggage. Also key was the arrival at the Chairman's position of Harrah's/Caesars executive, long time gaming industry notable, Philip Satre, to bring real ballast to the new board to soothe the concerns of regulators after the investigation of Wynn's alleged longtime misbehavior with female employees.

(Above: We should be coming into an FCF improvement as travel restrictions fall in Asia and Vegas visitation recovers from Delta setback: Source: EQUITY Clock).

In March of 2018, the company also sold a hefty block of Wynn shares (4.9%) to Asian Galaxy Entertainment Group for $175m signaling that every savvy operator's faith in the Wynn magic being sustained post Steve.

And more recently, the final decision to enter the sports betting/online gaming markets with the formation of WynnBET in 2020. Lateness to the digital gaming space was clearly rooted in Steven Wynn's long known ongoing concerns about online gaming. So the new management had to play catch up ball.

Above: A compelling case that goes against the nostrum of not trying to time the market. Source: eodadata.com

Unlike his visionary colleague Sheldon Adelson (d.2021), Wynn's hesitation to enter the fray early sprang from a business rather than a moral conviction - as it appeared to be from Adelson. (Ironically, both Wynn and Adelson's fathers had been compulsive gamblers in their day).

By contrast, Wynn once told me, among his deeper convictions, that a visit to a casino had to be a big escape from the basic hum drum of human life. Not just a getaway, but one which satisfied more emotional needs simultaneously than any other kind of entertainment. At movies, concerts, theaters, you just sat there and enjoyed the vibe of the sound and the performer's 'personality.

A casino visit had to deliver ultimate comfort in the room you stayed in, the dining in food you ate, the feeling of excitement walking the casino floor, playing your favorite game and yes - seeing shows, shopping and overindulging down to your toes. None of this he saw came with the experience of online gaming so he slow walked his company's exploration of the business.

The successor management clearly disagreed with Wynn. They have been late to the game, bearing no proprietary tech or customer features now offered by 14 existing sports betting platforms. But the Wynn name still enjoys some cachet and its latest move to go the SPAC route to spin off its digital business into a separate, pure play iGaming operation makes great sense. They joined the party using a SPAC vehicle.

Last May Wynn announced it had made a deal with sports entrepreneur Bill Foley, to use one of his SPACs (Austerlitz) to bring WynnBET public as a pure play valued at $3.2b, representing a 4.5x of projected 2023 revenue. Wynn will retain 58% of the equity, SPAC investors 18% and Foley will hold 3%. The thesis is that the Wynn brand and the parent's ability to use its huge data base to offer bettors rewards in the form of comps at Wynn properties.

This recognizes the value of bringing a valuable casino database into play by limiting the high customer acquisition costs. It also bodes well for the SPAC creation. It cannot be compared with the built in customer base the two big platform operators, DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) got from their foundational Daily Fantasy Sports customers who presented low hanging fruit to covert to sports bettors. But its deal will curb costs.

We find this a smart evolution considering Wynn was late. Their ability to acquire an existing platform at a huge premium was beyond their realistic financial reach at this time. Offering the market a pure play to join DraftKings for example would rapidly build investor interest.

We don't believe WynnBET will evolve to a first tier sports betting site having started late and having to compete head to head with big spenders in the first and second tiers. But even as a third tier unit, with a clarity of evaluating its earnings against the overall growth of sports betting, it seems like a good solution for the company. Stocks with the name Wynn always bring a certain momentum in markets, an echo that still rings from the days when Steve Wynn ran the place.

The pandemic endgame approaches: Wynn is positioned well to emerge strong both in the US and Macau

Above: The company is committed to investing $2b in Macau expansion for an entertainment center and room tower. Source: Wynn archives.

There is a school of thought among many institutional and high net worth investors I know who are longtime fans of the Wynn operation led by Steve himself, who have begun to believe in the successor management. None still buys the idea that the cache brought to the table by Wynn himself will ever return per se. But what has happened is without question a property legacy that will stand current management in good stead going forward both in the US and Asia. Plus the business has changed.

In its 2Q21 earnings release we got what I believe will be a preview of even better news around the corner. We say this fully cognizant of the ever looming black swan of the pandemic which has caused a stop start recovery in Wynn jurisdictions that hasn't been pretty. Nobody can realistically forecast or time stamp the end of the pandemic. What we do reasonably know is that both in the US and Asia, total vaccination levels are moving ahead as rapidly as can be expected, notwithstanding the anti-vaxxers, who will always be spoilers for sure. But the Delta strain now spooking the globe will eventually wane.

We do know that total vaccination levels are increasing. In China, which now claims that 1.5b single shots have been administered to date amounting to 53% of the population. At the current rate of 1 million per day, they expect to reach 80% to 90% of the population by the end of the year. All agree one might take government stats out of Beijing with something of a jaundiced view. But even under that situation, it is clear that major strides have been reached, particularly in key Macau feeder provinces like Guangdong, to provide a positive note to the probable increase in arrivals and gaming revenue in Qs 3 and 4. 2Q22 looks like a forward earnings spike from here.

The Wynn Premium will show up again: It's in the walls and in the overall superior quality of the properties and service lines

Readers will forgive a quick tangent anecdote to make a point.

Let's call it the Wynn touch finding its target.

In the late 1980s, after my time at Caesars, I joined Bally's Park Place in AC as Vice President of Marketing. Bally's parent had by this time acquired Wynn's AC Golden Nugget and rechristened it Bally's Grand. The Park Place chairman at the time was wary of the residual Steve Wynn management team who he regarded as profligate, governed by an inability to control costs and think out less expensive marketing programs that offered stronger returns. He sent me to the Grand to oversee what he had hoped would be a transition to a more rational management approach to running the place with a higher gross margin and producing superior EBITDA that it had when owned by Wynn.

Forgetting the near contempt the old Wynn team felt for the Bally's nostrums about saving pennies that became dollars, the real challenge I found was among the once fiercely loyal customer base. The top tier players in slot and table games were leaving in droves complaining that things just weren't the same under Bally's. I tried to staunch to outward flow with all kinds of programs, some of which worked well. But overall I found a mental block among too many players to accept the Bally's services and atmosphere. All this despite Bally's investing millions to make practical improvements in the property, the garage and back of the house service systems.

Now the anecdote. What brought home this problem to me was a single little event. One afternoon when I had gone down to the spa to work out, I came upon a customer who I knew was an average $300 a hand blackjack player. His wife was a $1 slot player who never dropped less than $5,000 between occasional wins. He had apparently heard from one of the hosts that I was the guy sent in to bring the place back to the glories of the Wynn days with the admonition that I'd do it the Bally's way. He was one of many customers who buttonholed me back in those days complaining about Bally's.

As I was struggling with my fifteenth minute on the rowing machine, he came over draped in a bath towel. He was shaking his head. "Klein, you are the new guy right?"

"Right."

"And you want to know what's wrong with the joint since Steve sold out?'

"In a way yes."

"Follow me."

He walked me to the showers. He picked up a packaged bar of soap. It was a standard well-known brand to be found in any supermarket or Holiday Inn with a house logo. "See this?" he said, "That's Bally's. Now look at this. I saved it to show you guys when it was still around."

He showed me a bar of bath soap. It was larger. It was a famous French hand-milled soap brand you could only find in high-end stores. The fragrance was a lovely citrus but there were others available. It had been the only soap used in that AC Golden Nugget under the Wynn ownership.

"See. This is what Steve thought of us when he put soap in the spa. And this crap is what cheapo Bally's thinks. Now I ask you. Over the course of the year, how many bars of soap are used? And if you put in here the same usage, even figuring the customers would steal the good stuff, what bleeping difference would it make in the quarterly earnings? To me it shows that your new bosses, just don't get. It's a small thing but it sends a message. Tell that to your boss."

PS. We lost the player to a competitor.

That was the general feeling of the customer base we found in comment cards on all service lines. The dealers, once friendly and warm, were now robots, they said. The restaurant food went from aged steaks to just regular steaks, etc., etc. In a few words, the place went from being special to being ordinary.

The takeaway here: Whatever Wynn did from the basic design of his properties, to the appointments, to the size of the average rooms, to the training precepts of his dealers and slot hosts, to his insistence on overwhelming the senses and tastes of his guests eventually became EBITDA, which on an apples-to-apples basis always outperformed the entire industry.

So the property legacy Wynn left resides in the walls in the rooms on the casino floors and in the ambiance that one can still find and will continue to find, in Macau, Las Vegas and Boston. And that is what remains the basic engine of Wynn earnings performance now in the hands of yes, a not very imaginative, but effective, management in all properties. So while you change the palace guard but keep the castle's spiffy feel you have the makings of company I believe with a stock poised for a big run as the endgame of the pandemic begins to be felt.

Wynn Resorts: 2Q21 Performance and our PT by 2Q22

Successor Wynn management has fought its way through the pandemic showing its mettle:

A few top line results:

Las Vegas properties: $133m in EBITDA, largely achieved with minimal high end VIP volume.

Boston: a Record $46m EDBITDA with strong growth in database members. Optimism that sports betting legalization will happen in Massachusetts and the Encore property will be fully ready to compete for revenue leadership out of the property according to the way the legislation is moving.

Cost reductions put in place to preserve cash during the worst months of the pandemic will remain wherever possible. But service levels have been curtailed as they have for all casinos in the sector, so keeping the savings in place will take time.

Macau: $67m in EBITDA despite the slow recovery, the sporadic setbacks in travel restrictions being re-imposed temporarily. As recently as this week, Macau eased quarantine time lines.

Also management has noted a sharp increase in premium mass segment and surprisingly in mass. VIP will trickle back slowly but frankly junkets will not resume a dominant percentage of Wynn Palace revenue. We will see the transition to splinter (individual arranged trips) that will benefit Wynn properties but clearly their future earnings will pivot on how well they will market to premium mass.

The junket business as we know it is probably in an endgame situation in Asia. And marketing focus will be on splinters.

Wynn Interactive transition

As we have noted above, Wynn's digital business is expected to use the SPAC vehicle to spin off the company into a pure play stock in which it will own the majority of the equity. Their customer facing fields are competitive across the board. I expect the Wynn Digital stock, whenever it debuts, to have a successful sell through and move nicely north. This will be almost entirely based on the brand value of the parent as well as the casino database reward system being applied to sports betting. I believe this will have a knock on effect of the parent stock. It depends of course on the offer price. Too many SPACs have tanked out of pure greed. This one seems to have a sound basis valuation based on the brand value and data base.

Forward projection

Analyst estimates forward earnings Q321 ~$1.03.

Our estimates, based on our on the ground sources in Macau, anticipate speedier fall of travel restrictions going forward.

Our consensus is that 3Q21 Wynn will show anywhere from -32c to breakeven, with 2022, early quarters showing strong recovery in black numbers. However, we caution overall that any projections of earnings are frankly problematical given the black swan nature of sporadic pandemic outbreaks which can cause dips in the trade.

We do see Wynn shares re-ramping in a series of events we believe set before it:

1. Asia travel restrictions fall precipitously through year's end.

2. Positive vibes beginning to air from Macau authorities about re-concession negotiations by year's end will move the sector.

3. Debut of Wynn Interactive as a pure play in time for the shank of the NFL season.

4. Wynn made a bid for Crown Resorts of Australia (CWN) last year which I thought was a superb move to expand its footprint in a great gaming market. They promptly withdrew the bid announcing that press leakage of the negotiations had spoiled the process. Since then Crown has attracted other bidders including Blackstone. While it is still mired in its regulatory woes and can't open, it represents a tremendous pivot to anyone who will succeed in snaring it. It's a great fit for Wynn. But if not Crown it does expose management thinking that an acquisition figures in its future. Sometime post-pandemic. I believe will see tire kicking by Wynn after the digital spinoff that will propel the stock even further.

Conclusions

For the reasons that I believe that Wynn management finally has its head on straight, that its pivot to digital and the fall of travel restrictions in Macau soon, coupled with its appetite for expansion beyond Macau, make the stock poised for a move that once gain will bring it at a premium significantly above the sector revival in general. It always has been a momentum stock and I believe it will attain that pattern again.

For Wynn, by 2Q22 my PT is $185 hitting its 5-year high

And I would think equal weight makes sense now but I hold the prospect of overweight as we see how the next quarter unfolds.