Razer Inc. (RAZFF) 1H 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Razer Inc. (OTCPK:RAZFF) 1H 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2021

Min-Liang Tan - Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Chong Neng Tan - Chief Financial Officer

Limeng Lee - Chief Strategy Officer

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Razer First Half 2021 Earnings Webcast.

Let me introduce the management team, who will take you through today’s presentation. We have our Co-founder and CEO, Min-Liang Tan; CFO, Chong Neng Tan; and CSO, Limeng Lee.

During today’s presentation, Min will start by discussing the earnings highlights. Limeng will walk us through Razer Fintech update, and Chong Neng will take us through the financial highlights. Min will then walk us through the ESG and outlook. After that, we’ll open the floor to questions and answers.

For the participants joining our webcast, you can post the questions via the chat box function at the bottom of the screen. For participants joining via dial-in, please send your questions to ir@razer.com.

Before we start, we would like to remind you that the presentation includes forward-looking statements and some unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please read the disclaimer on the deck.

Min-Liang Tan

All right. Thanks a lot. Well, in a single line, we’ve had a phenomenal first half of 2021, and I’m going to jump straight into the highlights.

So, one of the key highlights, first half 2021 for Razer, record high revenues of $752 million, representing about 68% growth year-on-year, primarily driven by robust demand, we’ve had great market share leadership for our Hardware business, and of course, ongoing growth in our Services segment. Now, it wasn’t just the revenues that went up, but gross profit margins also improved from 22% for the same period in 2020 to 27.1% in the first half of 2021. Now, this was primarily due to the improving margins in the Hardware segment.

Now, in terms of the bottom line, we’ve had adjusted EBITDA profit of $59.5 million, which was representing about 1,759.4% year-on-year growth from $3.2 million for the same period of last year. And of course, the net profit of $31.3 million as compared to a net loss of $17.7 million for the same period in 2020, a great performance for the Company, driven by exceptional revenue growth, gross margin expansion and, of course, optimized productivity improvement.

Now diving in a little deeper, if you look at the record high revenues that we’ve got, we’ve consistently, for the past couple of years, continued to deliver growth in terms of our revenue. We are a high-growth tech company with a CAGR of 40% for the past three years. So, year-on-year, as you can see, we’ve gone to $752 million just for the first half of 2021.

Moving on, in respect of net profit, so from 2019 to 2020 to 2021. In the first half of 2019, we had losses of about $47.7 million last year, $17.7 million for the first half of 2020, and this year, we’ve turned that into a profit of $31.3 million for the first half of 2021.

So, this is a slide that I’ve gone through consistently over the past couple of years, because it’s important to note that Razer is not a hardware company. We don’t just have a software platform. We don’t just have a services business. We are actually an entire ecosystem. And we’re completely unique in the sense that there are hardware companies out there, there are software companies out there, there are service companies out there, but there are very few companies that are able to create an entire ecosystem. And for ourselves, we have the world’s largest integrated gamer ecosystem. And it takes a while to kind of understand our business and how we’re able to consistently drive growth and the bottom line.

So, let’s look at the Hardware. The hardware that Razer has provides a competitive advantage and the immersive experience. Over and above, our hardware with our software platform provides us a huge amount of data analytics for designing even better products and services. And with this hardware-software platform, which is completely unique, we have services that monetize the user again over and above. So, think about it. We’re monetizing them in terms of the hardware, we’re monetizing the user in terms of services over and above, and all of this is just with a single thing, the Razer brand.

So, let’s look at the Hardware. In short today, we are the global leader in terms of gaming hardware. We’ve got the leading market share in terms of gaming peripherals and premium gaming laptops. In the first half of 2021 alone, we delivered about $677.3 million in terms of revenues, which was a whopping 77% year-on-year growth, just on the Hardware itself.

Now, let’s look at the Software. And when I talk about the Software, for those who are comfortable on the hardware side of things, they don’t tend to look at the software so much. But I would guide you to look at the software because it truly represents stickiness in terms of what we have as a brand. And today, we’ve got one of the largest gamer software platforms in the world. And when we say gamer, it’s not a gaming software per se, because it’s not just one game, we straddled multiple different kinds of content, multiple publishers, multiple developers. And today, we’ve got about 150 million users on our software platform. And that represents about a 50% growth year-on-year in terms of the total users, and a huge, huge amount of data and analytics that we’ve got in terms of the gamer demographics.

Finally, it’s not just the platform that we’ve got, but we’re effectively monetizing in terms of the user at this point of time. And for this, Services that we’ve got, essentially payment services for the gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. And we’ve got Razer Gold, which is a universal game credit that is connected to multiple different game services out there. And we’ve got Razer Fintech, which is our B2B arm focused in terms of the channels. Together, we delivered about $72.8 million of revenues in the first half of 2021, which is still great growth, given that it was a massive pop, I think, last year in light of the COVID pandemic when everything was locked down, representing about close to 14% growth year-on-year.

Moving on. So, let’s dive a little deeper in terms of the ecosystem. Hardware, first half of 2019, we’re about $300 million in terms of revenues. First half of 2021 and just barely two years, we have more than doubled that, representing a 77% year-on-year growth a year from 2020, 2021 to about $677.3 million. And this was just within the last two years alone.

Moving on. Let’s talk about the software, really quickly. So, we’ve shared this metric consistently basically to show why the entire ecosystem still continues to drive exponentially. It’s really boosted by the increased gaming activity, esports, livestreaming activities, et cetera. And all of this was happening before the COVID pandemic. But, we’ve really accelerated and it continues to grow. We’ve got even more digital natives at this point of time, even more gamers. It’s become pretty much the de facto form of entertainment for the youth and millennial everywhere. Then that represents about 50% growth year-on-year from 2020 to about 150 million users at this point of time. And it’s not just acquisition in terms of users, but monthly active users has also gone up by about 51.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 alone.

Moving on. So, giving a little bit more granularity on what this means. It provides us a comprehensive first party gamer profile throughout all of the games out there. And we’re talking about multiple different games, because many of our game publishers that we work with, they’ve got a huge amount of data of gamers within the game. We straddle multiple games. We don’t make content ourselves. We are a platform. And this is why it’s sometimes difficult to understand the Razer model, because we’re truly unique by ourselves. There are not many companies out there that can do the hardware, software, services at the same time. And at the center of our software platform is the Razer ID single sign-on. And with that, it gives us a huge amount of information, demographics of the gamer, age, gender, geolocation, of course, and which platforms they prefer; PC, mobile, console, linked devices. And we even know, for example, the games they play, how long they play it, the genres and popularity. We’re able to design hardware even better because we’ve got all this data. We’re better positioned to be able to deliver good service, even better services because we understand their propensity to buy -- monetize in certain games, purchase history, and we work with our partners to deliver value to the gamers out there.

Moving on. So, with this unique hardware and software platform, what do we do? We monetize it with our services. And today, we’ve got payment services for the gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. And bear in mind, back in about 2017 when we first went to IPO, this was completely nascent for us. We committed to be able to monetize this business at this point of time with our shareholders. And at that juncture, there were many questions. Are we going to be able to monetize the platform? And today, in just barely three years or so, we’ve now created a business that in just the first half of the year is over $70 million. It’s an incredible business for us. We see a huge amount of potential. We’re delivering a huge amount of value to the gamers, youth, the millennials and Gen Z out there.

And primarily, there are two arms to our services and potentially many more that we can create to further monetize on top of this. There is Razer Gold, which is a global game payments service. We work with multiple game companies out there. I’m going to talk a little bit further about this afterwards; and Razer Fintech that Limeng, CEO of Razer Fintech, will take us through, primarily focused in terms of emerging markets fintech.

Moving on. So, let’s look at our entire Services business first before we delve deep in Razer Gold and Razer Fintech. We’ve seen massive growth. There’s a huge pop in the first half of 2020. I think it got -- we went up by about 80% year-on-year. And there was many that thought this is going to be a temporary pop, and it’s all going to come down and that we’re going to see declines in terms of revenues. But no, we were able to consistently deliver even more growth year-on-year, and we expect to be able to deliver even more growth in the future. So, in respect of this, just a half year, and remember, this business didn’t really exist in just a couple of years ago. And now, in the first half of 2021, it’s already a $73 million business for us at a GPM of about 42%. It’s a truly important business for us. We intend to be increasing our investments in this space, and I’ll talk a little bit about that later.

Moving on. So, let’s talk about Razer Gold. And I’d like to do a quick segue and explain fundamentally what Razer Gold is and why it is so unique in the markets at this point of time. And this is what we do. The gamer, the user, they buy Razer Gold and they can buy it online, they can buy it offline. We’ve got multiple channels out there that they can buy Razer Gold app. Once he has Razer Gold, whether it’s in a PIN format or in this e-wallet, et cetera, he can then spend Razer Gold in a multitude of different content. And with that, we then retain our take rate. For the content, we pay the cost of the payment channels, whether it’s the offline channels or the credit card processes, et cetera, and we pay the majority, the remainder, to our content partners.

Now, in respect of this, what do you -- what should you be really focused on? Number one, how much content there is, i.e., what content can the user spend Razer Gold on? The more content there is, the better, i.e., can be used in multiple areas. Number two, where can he purchase Razer Gold? Where are the channels they can buy Razer Gold? Because the more channels, the more ubiquitous the channels, the easier he is to be able to buy Razer Gold and then spend it. And that’s really the two major areas to kind of focus on when you look at Razer Gold. And we’ve been sharing that information, and we are going to continue to share that information.

Moving on. So, let’s look at how many channels there are. So, the last time that we did our earnings presentation, I talked about how we had grown our channels to about 4 million end user channels. Today, we’ve got about 5.6 million end user channels, offline and online. You can transact in 20 local currencies. So, gamers have a multitude of different channels in which they can buy Razer Gold at. So, that’s the first important thing to kind of track. Now again, in the last earnings, I talked about how we had 34,000 different digital content that they could spend on. Anything from Steam, PUBG, to Blizzard, Activision, Tencent Games, et cetera. Today, we’ve grown that library to about 42,000 digital content and growing. We’ve got even additional content, things like Tinder, video streaming capabilities, so on and so forth, Tipping. So, that’s the two major metrics to really focus on and how we’re growing our business for Razer Gold, over and above.

What we are doing is we’re opening our access to our user base of 150 million users. We are using our marketing branding platform to bring additional users across our partners. We drive our users to our game partners. We provide them marketing support. We provide them analytics. And you’ll hear me talking a little bit about this from time to time, because we’ve got big data analytics that allow our game company partners monetize the games even better. Games like PUBG, games like from Tencent or NetEase, et cetera. We help them make more money. And to that, we keep them loyal with the Razer’s Silver loyalty rewards program, where they can -- where the users can then exchange it for hardware. TPV for Razer Gold grew by 13.8% year-on-year in the first half of 2021.

Moving on. So, at this point of time, I’ll hand this over to Limeng, CEO of Razer Fintech, who can talk a little bit more about how well we’ve performed in the first half of 2021. Limeng?

Limeng Lee

Thanks, Min. Very good afternoon to everyone. This is Limeng.

If we go to next slide, please. Just like how Min just went through the Razer Gold business, I thought it would be good to at least give you a backdrop of what we do here at Razer Fintech.

So, Razer Fintech is really the B2B payments provider in Southeast Asia. We are starting here in Southeast Asia and hoping to grow this across emerging markets. The two parts of the business: One is an online payment gateway. So, how do you think about it? Guys like Lazada, Shopee. When a user goes under that platform, picks the things they would like to purchase, they go to a shopping cart, and when they do the checkout, that is the layer that we do.

We also have an offline payment network. This is important, especially in emerging markets where you have users who may not have your traditional cards or bank accounts, but still want to partake in digital content, payments. The reloads platform, the offline platform is something that I think complements the online payment gateway very well for us, again, especially in the emerging markets.

So, on the left, you have our merchants. This is a snapshot of some of the merchants that we have. And on the other side, what we’ve actually invested a lot of time and effort is actually doing the plumbing, building up the infrastructure, the connectivity, so that when we go to our merchants who wants a single integration and have access to as many payment channels. Well, why payment channels is important? Because the more payment channels you have, whether it’s online or offline, you can actually touch a bigger subset of users out there. So, that’s what we do here at Razer Fintech.

And just diving a little bit deeper, how does the business model work? So, splitting again in two parts, online merchants, your marketplaces, your digital content providers. What we do? We process the payment, we provide cash, internet banking cards. We support some of the biggest e-wallets out there to enable the acceptance. And what we do is when we process the payment, we take a take rate and the revenue capture takes away the channel cost, and that’s the profit that comes out from the business.

On the offline side of things, it is about acquiring content. So, we work with telcos. We work with government agencies who want bill payments. We work with Spotify, PlayStation, Razer Gold, for example, where our payment channels here supports Razer Gold in Southeast Asia. And then, we basically integrate with the merchant who wants these reload products and basically make a margin of that. Just to give you guys a sense of what we do here at Fintech.

So, how did we do in 2021 first half? I think, same thing. I think we saw a huge growth of this business since we started three years ago. It’s taken a lot of effort, as you can imagine. These are regulated businesses. It takes time to go get our licenses, to convince merchants to do integration, testing and all that. And I think a lot of the effort that we’ve put in over the last couple of years has really come to fruition, right? 79.5% year-on-year growth to close to $3.2 billion of TPV. Just by comparison, we announced 2020 full year TPV that was $4.3 billion. So, we’re well on track to actually beat our 2020 full year numbers for 2021.

How did this actually help us? Number one, the TPV growth, I think that also gives our merchants a huge level of confidence that we’re able to support them even on a huge campaign days, 9/9, 10/10, 11/11s where the system really gets tested, whether it’s stable enough to get the on-surge of payment flow, and we’ve managed to do this with zero downtime. And I think that has built confidence with merchants to drive more business to us, more merchants to use us in the countries we operate in.

We’ve also managed to go out and grow our merchant base. So, this business is a lot about getting more and more merchants on board to use our services across the region. So, we’ve seen close to 90% year-on-year growth. We have 60,000 merchants on our system today, primarily over the last six months, driven by retail F&B industries. Professional and commercial services like, I’d say, government agencies and all that, who are looking to go digital. Some of them have taken a little bit of time. COVID has obviously had some level of impact. Everyone’s rushing to adopt this digitalization, and we’re there to provide a service for them.

How do we continue to do this? We’ve also invested time and effort into building and strengthening our core infrastructure. That also includes being able to build a footprint across Southeast Asia. Note that in the past where the e-commerce player or ride-hailing, or food delivery, they usually start in a single country. They replicate it across different regions, but the different regional -- different countries tend to operate singularly in a particular market. At some point then, when they have the regional scale, they would like to look for one partner, one integration, one financial reconciliation to see real-time. This is where the whole industry is evolving, which makes us be very cognizant that if this business is there for us, it’s growing, it’s a huge opportunity. It wants to scale up across the region to be able to support the regionalization of our merchants or global merchants who are looking for one partner to access Southeast Asia.

So licenses, for example, earlier this year, we’ve gotten the Singapore major payment institution license, one of the first under the revised Payment Services Act. We’ve gotten licenses in Philippines, Thailand, for example, Malaysia. So, this is about scaling the business and doing it fast, because I think the opportunity is there.

Now, everyone talks about opportunity, but where is the opportunity that we see? So, number one, I think with COVID, it really accelerated the consumer behavior of consuming online. If you look at the left, this third party by Google Temasek Economy Southeast Asia report as of December last year. They expect that there will be close to 200% growth between 2020 and 2025 for the internet economy. While we don’t do that business at Razer Fintech, we have the service providers that will help them clear the payment. So, we see huge opportunity from that perspective in the region.

Similarly, digital payments, other than the payments that support this internet economy, there are other segments of the economy that requires digital payments, right? And if you look at this, the expectation is 2020 to 2025, close to 100% growth from $620 billion to $1,200 billion processed through digital payments. This is the space that we see tremendous opportunity. It is about speed, scale, geographical penetration in the shortest period of time. We see two folds, one, organic growth, which has been driving what happened to the business over the last few years, but also opportunities to grow into new countries where maybe it just takes a super long time to get a license, but there are partners we can invest in or we can acquire to really speed up the process in terms of the opportunity.

So, that’s what we have been doing here at Razer Fintech. I’ll now pass it on to Chong Neng, our CFO, who will walk you through more details about our financial performance for the first half. Chong Neng?

Chong Neng Tan

Okay. Thank you, Limeng. A very good afternoon to all.

We wrapped up the first half of 2021 with a solid performance. Our gamer-centric ecosystem of Hardware, Software and Services has set a foundation for strong top line growth across all the regions, and our innovative and category-defining products drove our margin improvement. Coupled with a lean and efficient OpEx structure, we delivered a strong bottom line performance.

Starting with net revenue. We grew 68% year-on-year to a high of $752 million. Our Hardware business, consisting of peripherals and systems, delivered accelerated growth as we grew 77% to $677.3 million. Importantly, we continue to lead the market as our gaming hardware recorded increasing market share gain across all the regions as we continue to roll out new hardware categories such as our console gaming and gaming chairs. Our system business unit continued to be the premium gaming network segment in the U.S., while we continue to gain market share in the other regions. And when we launched our new Razer Blade 14 category, we immediately created the top spot for the 14-inch premium laptops with major retailers like Amazon.

Our ability to gain market share with our existing products and our ability to launch and lead new product categories simply reflect the strength of the Razer brand.

Our Services business, consisting of Razer Gold and Razer Fintech, grew 13.8% to a high of $72.8 million. The growth in the first half of this year has been exceptional, given that last year this time was the peak of the lockdown period, which we experienced hyper growth. Importantly, our user base across our platform recorded solid growth of 50% year-on-year to 150 million users this year as we continue to invest and grow the Razer ecosystem.

Razer Gold, one of the largest virtual credit for digital entertainment, continued to lay the foundation and network as we expanded our geographical reach and increase our channel touch points to 5.6 million versus the 4 million last year. The expansion of the Razer Gold network and our user base established us as a partner of choice for the content providers. And Razer Fintech, one of the leading offline to online digital payment network in Southeast Asia, generated a strong TPV of $3.2 billion, an increase of 80% year-on-year. The increase is not just due to the surges in e-commerce activities, but by the onboarding of new merchants, an increase of 88.6% to over 60,000 merchants as we continue to grow our infrastructure. Overall, a spectacular top line achievement as we grew 68% year-on-year across all segments and regions.

Now moving on to gross profit. Our gross profit dollars grew 107% year-on-year to $203.6 million, driven by both a strong top line growth of 68% and a 510 basis points improvement from 22% to 27.1%. While the key strength of the Razer brand is our ability to consistently deliver the best-in-class and innovative products, generating the greater customer preference, this has allowed businesses, especially peripherals to gain market share while improving our margin mix. This is a strength of the Razer ecosystem. Our growth engines can be fine out from the different aspects of the ecosystem.

In our last earnings call, we highlighted the headwind from the increasing freight cost. At the same time, we have also alluded to the supply chain initiatives we were rolling out to proactively reduce the freight cost, and we are beginning to see the fruits of these initiatives, as can be seen in the improved margin. With our unique ecosystem built around the Razer brand, together with our robust operation engine, our gross profit dollars more than doubled in the first half.

Now, moving on to operating expenses. We continue to drive efficiency in our OpEx deployment. Our OpEx as a percentage of revenue improved by 400 basis points from 25.8% to 21.8%. And we are able to achieve this efficiency because of our interlinked ecosystem and our diversified regional presence. Every $1 investment into our sales and marketing strengthens the Razer brand. And this effect is multiplied on to us, peripherals or systems or services.

Now as for R&D dollars. Because of our diversified regional presence, every $1 invested in R&D can generate returns across the different regions as our products reach our brand base across the different countries. The efficient cost structure has been established, and we expect this discipline to continue as we keep investing in growth.

Now, net profit. With the strength of our brand and product innovation, we are able to gain market share in our existing market and at the same time, launch into new product categories into new market segments. With this, we achieved an accelerated top line growth of 68%. Our gross profits more than doubled and GPM percentage improved 510 basis points to 27.1%, driven by Hardware business. Our OpEx as a percentage of revenue improved 400 basis points as we continue to grow the business very efficient and disciplined approach. With this, we turned GAAP profitable with a profit of $31.3 million from a loss of $17.7 million last year.

Now, working capital. Razer working capital is one of the strength of the Razer financials as we continue to generate more cash out to $72.6 million from our operation. And during this period, we had deployed more inventory into the regions to help mitigate the effect of the increasing freight costs. Despite this, our days’ inventory outstanding remained at a low of 50 days or more than 7 turns, significantly outperforming the industry average of 3 to 4 turns. And our days sales outstanding improved significantly by 22 days to 49 days, a reflection of the increasing demand for our products and the sell-through momentum in our channels. And with a faster collection, we are able to pay our vendors faster to secure the supply we need. And we achieved all this while maintaining a negative cash conversion cycle of 67 days, generating more cash as our businesses grew. We are one of the best in class when it comes to working capital management.

To sum it up, strong top line growth of 68%, strong bottom line performance as we turned GAAP profitable with 810 basis-point gross improvement, driven by both margin outturn and disciplined OpEx management. And lastly, our working capital continued to outperform as we generated more cash from our operation and ended period with zero debt.

With this, we hand over back to Min.

Min-Liang Tan

All right. Thanks a lot, Chong Neng.

So, I’d like to kind of jump into one of the other things which is near and dear to my heart, which is really our sustainability initiatives at Razer. We’re one of the leaders in terms of ESG worldwide and definitely probably the leader in the gaming industry when it comes down to this. But the #GoGreenWithRazer campaign is something that we’ve been doing for the past couple of years at Razer. We’ve recently formalized it. And I want to go a little greater in depth and give everyone a bit of an update on where we are at this point of time.

Next slide. So, this is our formalized 10-year road map towards sustainability, which I think some of the goals are pretty much audacious. We are really looking at, from 2021 all the way to 2030, how we’re going to have internally within our company, the organization and our products to ensure that it is as sustainable as it can get. So, by FY 2021, we are phasing out all single-use plastics within the Company. Our products, our packaging have actually all gone in terms of more green packaging, so to speak. FY 2025, we’re looking at every single one of our global offices to be 100% powered by renewable energy. We are well on track on this. We’ve got various of our offices already powered by renewable energy. But we want to make sure by 2025, we get there. In terms of the products, by 2025, we want to make sure that every single one of our products, we’ve got the reverse logistics put in place to ensure that they’re all recyclable with Razer. And by FY 2030, as an organization, from our products to our offices as a company, we want to be 100% carbon-neutral. We’re working incredibly hard to get to this point. And with all -- with every single aspect, we are ensuring that every single stone remains unturned for us to get to this point. And of course, for our products, we want to make sure that every single one of our products inside-out will be made from 100% recycled and recyclable materials by FY 2030.

Moving on. And this is where, I think, essentially, we’re looking at four main pillars for us to get to our objectives in terms of the green organization. Everything starts from within, from our offices to our green products where our designers and engineers are hard at work, making sure that the products are not just market-leading, industry-leading but responsible to the environment at the same time. Now, we’ve got -- we have one of the biggest brands in the world for the youth and millennial, right? We’ve got tens of millions of fans on social media. They follow everything that we do. And with this comes a great amount of responsibility. We want to make sure that we harness the collective power of our own team and the Razer community to contribute and support the global green movement under the banner #GoGreenWithRazer. Finally, we’re also bringing our money where our mouth is. We are making sure that we’re doing investments in terms of this, investing in companies, investing in initiatives to ensure that we support and invest in environment and sustainability start-ups.

Moving on. So, just a couple of quick highlights to kind of share with everyone. We’ve got -- recently, we launched a reusable straw that has done incredibly well. We’ve also had our materials engineers work on making 100% recycled marine plastic apparel, and we’ve named it the Kanagawa Wave collection, which has done insanely well for us. It sold out in a matter of minutes. And today, it’s one of the most popular apparel lines that we’ve had within Razer.

Moving on. So, one of the projects that has been ongoing is our partnership with Conservation International. Conservation International is one of the most highly regarded environment organizations in the world. We have a partnership with them. And when we kicked it off, we had our Sneki Snek mascot, which -- where every single one of the plushies sold, we would save 10 trees together with Conservation International. Our original target was just 100,000 trees. In fact, we’ve blown past that target completely. And we sat down together with Conservation International, and we’ve set another goal for ourselves to get to 1 million trees. And to date, we have saved over 500,000 trees together with Conservation International, something I’m incredibly proud of, of our team, the Razer community and of course, our little mascot, Sneki Snek, that every single one of the merch that we make is completely eco-friendly. And this is something that we continue to do, where every single one that we sell, we save 10 trees together with Conservation International, and you can log on to our website and see the progress as we go toward the road to 1 million trees saved with Conservation International.

All right, moving on. So, that’s the update in respect of what ESG or sustainability or climate-related activities that we’re doing at this point of time. Now, next up, a very important topic, investing for growth. We are a growth company. We are one of the fastest growth companies out there, and we want to ensure that we continue to sustain that growth for the organization.

Moving on. So, what is the opportunity, right? The gamer TAM and the youth TAM continues to grow year-on-year at this point of time. The global games market, it’s over $200 billion in terms of revenues estimated by 2024. Now, in terms of the number of active gamers, 3 billion active gamers in 2021. And the very hard core that follow, it’s not even just a game, it’s a sport, it’s an esport, by 2024, the estimated audience is 577 million. Now, the word gamer is pretty much a euphemism for the youth and millennials. Why? Because 71% of millennials are gamers and probably even more so right now with the pandemic. Even in terms of content, they’re not watching traditional TV anymore. Like there has been 17 billion hours of Twitch content was consumed in 2020 alone, and YouTube has over 200 million daily gaming users and 90% of them will prefer to purchase from authentic brands like Razer that speak to them.

Moving on. So, let’s talk in greater granularity, what we’re going to be doing to invest for growth. And first up, I’ll go through the ecosystem, Hardware, Software, Services. So, let’s talk about Hardware. What are the achievements to date? We’ve got global market-leading position for gaming peripherals across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. In terms of premium gaming laptops, we’ve got the market-leading position in the U.S. And recently in the last earnings and before that, I spoke about how we’re expanding our gaming laptop business into new markets outside of the U.S. And of course, we’ve been incredibly successful with new growth hardware categories, such as console gaming and gaming chairs, all of which have been doing incredibly well for us.

What are we going to do to invest further? We’re going to continue to invest in R&D. That’s something that we do. We’ve got some of the best designers and engineers in the world. We want to continue pushing the limits in terms for our existing core categories.

Now, in terms of new growth categories such as, as I’ve mentioned, console gaming and gaming chairs, we want to continue that midterm category expansion. And finally, we want to look at new hardware categories at any point of time. I mean, this is something that we take our time with. I’ll be very candid. We bring in the right team. We bring in the right talent. And then, we look at how we can scale and expand into new hardware categories and design something truly for gamers by gamers.

Next up. Let’s talk about the Software. Today, as I’ve mentioned, we are one of the largest integrated gamer software platforms in the world. We’ve got about 150 million users on the platform, which represents about 55% 3-year CAGR growth. And in terms of monthly active users, we’ve got a 37% three-year CAGR growth in respect of that. What are we going to invest in? The Software provides us a huge amount of stickiness, the platform that we’ve got. It provides us engagement. It provides us data analytics. We want to develop and continue to develop new software to increase the acquisition and engagement and retention. We want to explore new monetization initiatives over and above. And we’ve been really successful with that. If you put things in perspective, the new services that we’ve got are really new monetization initiatives that, in the space of just a few years, in the first half of 2021, it’s already contributed over $70 million of revenues for Services revenues. We also want to deepen our big data analytics capabilities to drive user acquisition and activity.

Moving on. And this is really important. The Services aspect, Razer Gold and Razer Fintech, is what we want to really amp up the investments in. Razer Gold has a really unique global position as a universal game credit across thousands and thousands of games. We’ve had 47% CAGR since its inception. It was only founded or created just in 2017. We’ve had a 176% CAGR in content partner adoption. We have 77.6% CAGR in terms of channel acceptance since its inception, brand new. And we want to expand in terms of new regions internationally. We see a huge amount of potential for growth for Razer Gold. We want to deepen the penetration in the high-growth areas in the emerging markets, such as Latin America, Middle East and Southeast Asia. And we want to enhance our core infrastructure and recruit the very best talent to continue improving user experience, features, acquiring new users, so on and so forth.

Moving on. Razer Fintech. We are the leading B2B digital payments facilitator in Southeast Asia. In the first half of 2021 alone, the total payment volume that we processed was $3.2 billion. This is a market-leading position that we want to continue to invest in, and we’ve seen 157.4% CAGR since its inception in just 2018 in terms of merchant adoption. What are we going to do? We want to double down. We want to continue investing with geographical expansion across Southeast Asia. We want to scale the TPV aggressively, the total payment volume, aggressively, with the expanded merchant base. We want to enhance the services that we can provide to our customers and, of course, explore M&A and investments.

Moving on. So, what is the outlook for the year? Pretty much three things. We’re on track to deliver growth. We expect operational enhancements along the way, and we intend to amp up our investment for growth. Strong revenue growth, new Hardware product introductions. The first half of the year has been really great for us. We’ve had great reception to our new product hardware introductions. We see a growth of our Software user base. We want to continue scaling our Services business.

The second bit, we want to continue our operational enhancements. We have a track record of cost discipline. We want to improve our Hardware margins. We want to expand our higher-margin Hardware and Services part of the revenue mix.

Finally, we want to amp up the investment for growth. We are a growth company. We are a tech company. We see huge amounts of opportunity that are untapped for us. We want to drive that. So, we want to reinvest our profits in the high-potential areas such as Razer Gold and Razer Fintech. Such investments will involve additional spending in operational expenses. So, do look at that as we scale our Services business. It has been scaling. We want to continue scaling the Services business, and we want to step up investments in new growth opportunities in the Razer ecosystem. So, three things: strong revenue growth; operational enhancements; and amping up investment for growth. That’s the outlook for us in FY 2021.

All right. At this point of time, I will -- we will take Q&A, and I’ll hand it over to our moderator, who can moderate for us. Over to you.

Q - Company Representative

Sure. Thank you, Min. So, we’ll now take questions from the floor. So, our first question. "Congratulations on the strong earnings. Can you give us a little bit of color on the impact of the latest gaming regulations in China on Razer 2021 outlook?"

Min-Liang Tan

I’ll take the question first. So, in short, the Chinese gaming restrictions for our outlook should not have any major impact for us. So, a couple of things. Now, bear in mind, from a hardware perspective or a revenues perspective, China is about 10% of our entire revenue mix. It’s a good growth area for us, but every single area or region for us, whether it’s U.S. and Europe, is also growing at the same time. So everything, we’re seeing great growth at this point of time. Now, the second bit is that our businesses in China are not regulated. So, we are not subject to many of the regulatory impact that is affecting some of the other companies out there. We sell hardware for gamers out there. And we don’t see any specific regulatory impact on our business in China. So, I hope that answers the question.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question. "What’s the rationale of your reinvestments of profit? Why now? Can you please provide some quantification on the Company intent to plow into investing in the business?"

Min-Liang Tan

So, let me take the first question, and maybe, Chong Neng, you can jump in a little bit on quantification. So, I think in short, as I’ve mentioned, we are a growth company. We see a huge amount of opportunity. And especially if you look at how Razer Gold has seen great performance and Razer Fintech is now one of the fastest-growing fintechs in the world in a very short amount of time, we see this as opportunities that we should. And we would not be doing justice to the businesses if we don’t double down and invest and continue scaling the business for us. And it will continue to transform our company in terms of the entire ecosystem that we build. So, we think it’s a great opportunity for us to invest in the business, especially as it’s at its inflection point in terms of scaling. Chong Neng? Oops! You are muted, Chong Neng.

Chong Neng Tan

So, what Min has said, we are a high-growth tech company, and we see a lot of opportunities out there, especially for our Services business. And the plan is actually to invest part of the profit that we have generated from our core business into growth element of the Razer ecosystem. And this has always been our DNA. We generate profit from the core and then reinvest back for gamers by gamers to grow their ecosystem. And if you look at it, Razer Fintech, Razer Gold actually have been doing very well. For the KPIs like the TPV were $3.2 billion just in the first half of this year, 80% growth. If you look at our user base, we actually grew 50% to 150 million users. And now, we see huge opportunities in other geographical regions like Latin America, Middle East and even the Asia regions. So, we’re actually investing to these and U.S. And going forward, these are some of the key indexes that you can look up for Razer to deliver like the TPV and our revenue growth.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question. "In terms of the reinvestment of profits, what will be the financial impact? Is the Company going into loss again with all the reinvestment plans? How do we measure success? Are these reinvestments going to be organic or more related to M&A?"

Chong Neng Tan

Okay. I’ll take this question. The one I mentioned earlier, the goal is to seize the opportunities. And the plan is actually to use part of the profit to actually seize these opportunities. So, we -- definitely is not going into a loss position because of these investments. And now, I mentioned, we should actually be looking at other indices, such as our TPV, our net revenue growth to measure our growth progress.

Company Representative

The next question. "Why stop Razer Pay in two countries? And can the management give us more details and plans for Razer Cortex game platform?"

Limeng Lee

I’ll take the question on Razer Pay. So, just to give everyone a perspective of things. So Razer Pay was first put together as a test beta for us. We started out here in Singapore. We started out in Malaysia, probably also because we have the opportunity to, whether it’s in Malaysia, where we have the e-wallet license in Singapore, we were able to be one of the first movers. Now, after this last two years of trial, I think we gained a lot of insights how the consumers of the wallet behave, how are we able to support our wallet business because, don’t forget, at the back end of the wallet business, there are things that pay in, pay out, cash in, cash out stuff. And you look at the path forward.

As I mentioned, where is the opportunity? Opportunity is twofold for the Razer group. One, Razer Gold, which has already been able to very quickly work with our users for the Razer ecosystem, bring on 50 million users onto the platform, able to drive revenue and TPV. They are going to be focused on the consumer-facing front of things.

At Razer Fintech where we are now already driving $3.2 billion of TPV, where the super majority, I’m talking about, normally north of 95% of that, is actually driven by our B2B business. It is about taking the capital that we have and deciding where it’s best to invest and we’ll get the ROI that we want.

As I’ve also talked about, the opportunity here, Southeast Asia is a huge opportunity for us. And once we’ve done that, where else? We’re talking about emerging markets, Latin America and Middle East in the mid to long term. So again, I think this is a business that requires investment of dollars. It requires increased headcount, whether it is to support and enhance our platform or people on the ground to really do your bidding, your tech integrations with the local merchants. That is where we see the opportunity, and that’s why we’re going to double down, as Min and Chong Neng has spoken about, to really drive the business for us.

Min-Liang Tan

So, I’ll take the second bit about the Razer Cortex game platform. The Cortex game platform is actually doing very, very well for us. It’s now one of the preferred launches, both on the PC platform and the Android platform. We’ve added in a huge amount of new features. And I think very recently, we’ve also started hosting instant games in terms of the game platform. Now, our goal here is to really build the very best third-party platform. And bear in mind, this works across a multitude of different game content and adding new features like to allow lower-performing hardware to be able to boost their games, have better performance along the way, both on the PC and the Android platform. So definitely, this is one of the areas that we have been pushing ahead. We’ve got a lot of positive feedback, whether it’s on both platforms, and you’ll see some new features coming in pretty soon.

Company Representative

Thank you. And the next question. "Share buyback plans, given the Company’s strong cash position?"

Min-Liang Tan

I’ll take the question. So yes, we’ve got a very strong cash position. I think we’ve got up north of about $500 million on our balance sheet. We will be continuing to explore our share buyback plans moving forward from here.

Company Representative

“What are the key drivers for the improvement in Hardware’s gross profit margin? On average, how much is Razer hardware price higher than those of comparable peers’ brands? Can you give us an example of how you use data to improve your hardware developments?”

Min-Liang Tan

So, I’ll take that question. What are the key drivers in terms of improvement in hardware GPM? I think today, our products have been viewed, from a technological perspective, superior, I think, to many of the others in the industry, primarily driven by the innovations that we’ve done. So, a good example would be thermals innovations in terms of our systems. Our peripherals, I think, at this point of time, provide for a lot more of an immersive experience, whether it’s from a Chroma RGB perspective or whether it’s from an accuracy precision when it’s used in terms of esports.

On the average, I think -- how much is Razer’s hardware price higher, I think it varies. I think because there’s a multitude of different pricings out there in the market. I think there are very mass market budget lines that our products tend to be a lot more expensive by a fewfold. And then, of course, there are other companies out there. I believe we are probably one of the most premium. And I think compared with some of the rest, we’re probably anything from 15% to 20%, 25% higher at this point of time. We don’t necessarily think that there are specific peers that we look at. But our focus has always been on the technology, the design and the engineering.

And in terms of how do we use data to improve our hardware developments. In short, we’re able to see user preferences, the games that they play, how long they play it. And even in a greater extent, we also have a lot of engagements with esports athletes that we test prototypes even in tournaments at this point of time. And we look at the accuracy, the precision that they have, ergonomics, high-speed tracking. So, we use a huge amount of the data, and all of that goes in terms from -- everything from ID to firmware to software development to ensure that we provide that competitive advantage for our players. And I could go on forever with that, but that’s a kind of a high-level overview of that.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question. "Any target on the revenue mix? Should we expect Hardware revenue contribution to continue over 90%? Did the short-term supply constraints related to chips, panels, ICs impact Razer’s second half hardware supply? Can you give us some color on the future gross margin?"

Chong Neng Tan

I’ll take this. So, if you look at our revenue mix in the first half of this year, Hardware actually contributed 90% of the total revenue. But going forward, we mentioned we actually see huge opportunities in the Services segment, and that’s where we’re going to reinvest to actually grow our Services segment. So, moving forward, we do expect to see Services contributing a higher percentage of the mix from where we see H1. We actually had a similar question a few earnings call back. And the joke is actually we are happy for all businesses to grow. Again, this is where we see the strength and beauty of the Razer ecosystem. It can be Hardware, it can be revenue. And then, you see the user base, everything growing together.

So, ideally, we want all segments to grow. But if you look at the dynamic, Hardware has really outperformed in H1 of this year. And we see opportunities in Services where we’re going to reinvest. But as an ecosystem, we want the ecosystem to grow because we know that where Hardware -- when the Hardware grow, user base grows and Services grow. And when Services grow, that works to fuel the growth in Hardware. So in terms of this mix, we do see moving and we do want Services to contribute more moving forward.

Then, in terms of the supply chain challenges, especially on the chips, we are closely monitoring this. At this point of time, we do not see a significant interruption. We do not see that. It does have a little bit of disruption. But if you look at our revenue growth, be it for peripherals, we actually grew at a strong triple digit. So, it has not affected our Hardware revenue. Instead, you see us outperforming our peers because we do have the supply, we do have the brand and the products to sell through.

Then, in terms of systems, we actually grew a strong 24%. So, even at this growth, you’ll see that, yes, there’s some disruption, but we continue to deliver on new system categories and capture the market share. So, we are closely monitoring this. But, at this point, we don’t see it giving us a significant problem.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next questions. "Can the Company please give some color on the third quarter update so far as well as the full year 2021 outlook, given the strong performance in first half 2021? What will be the growth drivers for full year 2022 for each of the business segments as things return to normal?"

Min-Liang Tan

I’ll take that. So, I think as we are into third quarter at this point of time, we continue to see good growth or strong growth for our various businesses. I think, as I’ve mentioned, I think a little earlier for FY 2021, for the full year outlook, we expect to have continued strong revenue growth, I think, across all the segments with our new Hardware product introductions, whether it’s the Software user base and our Services in respect of that.

So, what will be the growth drivers next year? I think for each of the business segments -- and when I spoke when things return to normal, we mean the whole pandemic with the markets opening up. One of the things I believe that was -- is that the entire digital economy or gaming in particular, was growing pre-COVID. And with the pandemic, it’s really accelerated some aspects, in particular, for example, when there is a lockdown. Last year in the first half of 2020, we saw a massive spike, for example, in terms of our Services business. But overall, even as markets opened up, we still see heightened activity. We still see growth. So, what we believe is that a lot of the growth actually has been accelerated for us, and we will still see continued growth, whether it’s FY 2021 and moving forward in FY 2022.

And finally, we see that opportunity for us to invest in certain segments of our business that we think can do even better and will grow and transform even the revenue mix that Chong Neng had mentioned at this point of time. It’s just that when pretty much delightful situation, so to speak, that every single one of our businesses are growing. And the question for us is which will grow faster at any point of time. And of course, with what’s happening with the chip shortages and things like that, it creates some level of uncertainty but still an uncertainty in the midst of growth for the entire organization.

Company Representative

Thank you. Due to time constraints, we will take the final two questions. "Any thoughts on U.S. listing?"

Min-Liang Tan

I will take that. I think we do see a lot of interest, I think, in our business. The majority of our revenues are actually out of the U.S. In particular, we’ve got a massive fan following over there. We tend to get a lot of investors, whether it’s on social media and things like that, asking how they can invest in Razer. We are definitely looking at possibilities for us to list in other exchanges. However, we don’t have any specific news to discuss at this earnings -- at this point of time. But definitely, stay tuned, sign on to our Investor Relations updates along the way.

Company Representative

Thank you. And the last question. "Seeing that the Company is recently focusing a great deal on ESG, will there be any financial impact to this? For example, a reduction in profit margin?"

Min-Liang Tan

Chong Neng, maybe you can talk a little bit about this and I’ll finish off afterwards. How is that?

Chong Neng Tan

Sure. So, we are investing in ESG because we actually believe it’s not just good for the environment, it’s actually good for the business. So, at this point of time, we do see some CapEx investment going to ESG. But overall from the P&L aspect, we actually do not see a significant negative effect on the P&L. We think, moving forward, we actually believe that this is where we see that there will be opportunities and benefits to the P&L.

Min-Liang Tan

So maybe just to add on to this. As a company, as Razer, we’ve always believed in the planet sustainability and ensuring that our products are sustainable moving forward. And this isn’t a new thing for us. We’ve actually been working on this pretty much when we were first founded and all the way across. So, it’s actually second-nature for us to do that.

Now, in the earlier days, what we have done was we have actually done a lot of the investments pre all this interest in terms of ESG. As I’ve mentioned, we are probably the leader when it comes down to ESG in our industry at this point of time. In fact, many companies look to us for guidance on what they can do also at the same time.

Now, as we get scale and more companies coming in to get their packaging sustainable, to get their product sustainable, we actually see additional benefits because we have already -- we are already there. With additional scale, it will actually help us bring our prices even further down because we have invested in this in advance. And this is something, I think, is good for us as a company and more importantly is good for us in the world.

Company Representative

Thank you. So, this wraps up our presentation today. All our earnings materials will be available on IR website at investor.razer.com. So, thank you very much for participating in our session today. Thank you.

Min-Liang Tan

Thank you very much.

Chong Neng Tan

Thank you.

Min-Liang Tan

Bye. Take care.