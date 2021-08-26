Konstanttin/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve heard many descriptions for Mr. Market over the years, and adjectives like fickle, moody, and even bipolar are on top of the mind. While market moves may create angst for some, for others, it’s a way to capitalize on short term and sometimes irrational sentiment.

This brings me to Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), which has seen material share price weakness since hitting a high of $74 back in June. In this article, I highlight why this makes KRC a better buy for potentially sound and steady long-term returns, so let’s get started.

Why KRC Is A Buy

Kilroy Realty is an internally-managed REIT that’s a part of the S&P MidCap 400. It’s been in existence for over 7 decades, and is focused on acquiring, developing, and managing office and mixed-use properties. KRC is led by long-term CEO and namesake, John Kilroy, who’s served as CEO since it was a private company prior to 1996.

At present, KRC’s primarily office and life science properties span 14.2 million square feet, and have healthy metrics, with a 92% occupancy and 94% leased rate. Unlike other office REITs with properties spread across the U.S., KRC sticks with its core competency and focus on the West Coast, which is known for having high-paying jobs in technology and biotech. This includes KRC’s presence in the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Pacific Northwest.

KRC’s presence in these metropolitan areas comes with a number of key advantages, not least of which is their proximity to leading university research institutions, thereby helping to ensure a steady pipeline of highly educated talent for its industry-leading tenants. KRC is also well-positioned to ride the tailwinds of the fast-growing life sciences sector. This is supported by research showing that this market is expected to grow at a robust 7.8% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Meanwhile, KRC has demonstrated strong execution and favorable demand, signing 198K square feet of new and renewing leases during the second quarter with GAAP and cash rents increasing 25.6% and 8.7%, respectively. KRC also has a well-laddered lease maturity schedule, with just 6.8% of its leases expiring per year through 2025.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic around KRC’s developments, not least of which includes its signature Oyster Point development in South San Francisco. This is a rather significant project, considering that KRC plans to make a total investment of $940 million, which represents 12% of KRC’s current equity market capitalization.

In addition, management appears to be well in-tune with tech migration towards the lower cost-of-living Austin, Texas. This is reflected by its recent expansion there, with the acquisition of a newly constructed 734K square foot Class A office space at the heart of Austin’s Central Business District. KRC has the potential to further its footprint in this emerging tech hub, as management noted during the recent conference call:

We are excited about our expansion into Austin, a city with all the characteristics and growth potential that we look for when entering a new market. It has a young, well-educated population and contemporary urban culture that is very popular with this large numbers of millennial residents. Austin's broad technology presence is an attraction and strong advantage for us. We know these types of companies. We understand their space requirements, and we've already worked with many of them in developing or adapting properties to meet their needs. With the tech boom in Austin in its early stages, we see these trends continuing. Apple, Tesla, Google and many others are nearing completion of expanded office spaces, which will bring more jobs to the region and further enhance the technology ecosystem.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

Kilroy Realty maintains a strong balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from S&P, and $2.0 billion of total liquidity, comprising $860 million of cash and full availability under its $1.1 billion credit facility. The lender on the credit facility appears to appreciate the quality of the enterprise, considering the interest rate is quite low, at LIBOR plus 0.9%. While the net debt to EBITDA ratio is somewhat elevated at 6.5x, it has been greatly reduced from 8.0x at the end of 2019. I would expect for it to remain elevated while KRC completes its redevelopment projects.

Meanwhile, KRC pays a 3.1% dividend yield that’s well-covered at a 53% payout ratio, and comes with a 5-year dividend CAGR of 7%. I see value in KRC at the current price of $65.42, with a forward P/FFO of 17.3. This is considering the quality of the property portfolio, promising developments, and the 8-12% annual FFO/share growth that analysts expect over the next 2 years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on KRC, with an average price target of $77.63. This implies a potential 22% total return (including dividends) from the current price.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Recent delays in office re-openings by leading tech companies introduces some uncertainty, and may be a short-term overhang for KRC.

There is risk of redevelopment projects not living up to management’s expectations.

Higher interest rates could raise KRC’s cost of debt funding.

Investor Takeaway

Kilroy Realty is an experienced real estate operator with a long track record of expertise in West Coast markets. It continues to expand its high-quality portfolio and is participating in the emerging tech hub in Austin, Texas. Meanwhile, KRC continues to see favorable demand, as supported by the healthy leasing spreads. I see value in KRC’s sleep-well-at-night characteristics at the current price, and view it as a Buy.