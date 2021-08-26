kanawatvector/iStock via Getty Images

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) has always been one of the favorite ways to play the growth in cybersecurity demands. The privileged accounts specialist provides consistent growth and a volatile stock for traders. Unfortunately, the cybersecurity summit at the White House has driven the stock towards all-time highs. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the stock at $166.

Security Summit Boosts Sentiment

CyberArk just reported a quarter where revenues grew just 10% YoY, but the stock trades at all-time highs. The White House security summit on August 25 has likely provided a $10+ boost to the stock in the last three days.

President Biden held the meeting after national infrastructure was hijacked in the last year, but the meeting was held with executives from large tech. companies, not cybersecurity specialists. The White House had already released the National Security Memorandum to establish new procedures to beef up cybersecurity on critical infrastructure.

The summit news is only a sign of interest in cybersecurity which should've already existed considering the Colonial Pipeline hack that disrupted fuel supplies in the Southeast back in May. The news might drive sentiment for cybersecurity stocks, but it doesn't drive the long-term value in the sector as demand was already high.

Check Point Software's Mid-Year Security reported a 93% increase in ransomware in the last 6 months. Cybersecurity issues have been in the headlines for years, if not decades now.

According to The U.S. Government Accountability Office, the number of companies paying cyber insurance are surging with premiums up by as much as 30% at the end of 2020 with prices constantly on the rise. Nearly half of companies are now willing to pay for insurance.

The average Wall St. analyst was already very bullish on the stock. CyberArk has 19 Bullish ratings with only 2 Neutrals. The average price target is only $179 as the recent rally into the security summit has eaten up a lot of the upside potential of the stock.

A lot of the sentiment figures point to a peak in the stock.

Subscription Shift

CyberArk had already recently provided Q2'21 results and projections for the rest of the year based on the knowledge of the increased ransomware hacks. The company has seen a substantial increase in bookings as customers shift to subscriptions, but this business model transition impacts short-term revenues.

For the quarter, revenues were only up 10% to $117 million. CyberArk estimates a $13 million headwind from the bigger shift to subscriptions that drove 101% growth in the subscription category to just $27 million per quarter now.

Source: CyberArk Q2'21 presentation

The company would be on a 20%+ growth path, but the shift to companies paying cyber insurance might actually explain why revenues aren't spiking in the cybersecurity space. CyberArk has always produced consistent growth, but the business has never had the explosive growth one might expect after the Colonial Pipeline hack.

In total, CyberArk has now grown the annual recurring revenue bucket to $315 million, or $81 million per quarter. The ARR is broken into 2 buckets with the focus on the Subscription revenues reaching $27 million per quarter while the Maintenance & Services business still makes up the majority of the bucket at over $51 million per quarter. So ARR is growing by 35%, but the maintenance category is only growing at a minimal 11% rate.

Source: CyberArk Q2'21 presentation

The company expects the shift to the subscriptions model to last all the way through 2022 with still only 65% of license bookings coming from subscriptions. CyberArk still generates $27 million per quarter in perpetual license fees and the amount only declined from $36 million last Q2. Besides, the full value of subscriptions isn't achieved until a year or so into the plan and additional customer subscriptions are stacked, not the existing ones.

Ultimately, analysts forecast CyberArk returning to 20%+ reported growth in 2023. The company has a bright long-term future, but the stock isn't one to chase here with the stock trading at already over 11x 2022 revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CyberArk remains a great stock to buy on weakness, but not the greatest stock to buy at the all-time highs. The White House security summit has pushed the stock back to the highs while the best time to buy the stock is when cybersecurity disappears from the headlines.

CyberArk still has another year of reporting disappointing revenues and investors should use any weakness in the next year to load up on the cybersecurity stock.