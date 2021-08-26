Midstream Weekly Recap: Midstream Equities Have Fallen Too Far

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

This is an edited version of an article published to HFI Research MLPs subscribers on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Midstream Sector Performance

Midstream was clobbered along with oil and oil-related equities during the week. The sector was down 4.4%, which was actually better than WTI's fall of 8.9%, and the S&P oil and gas sector as depicted in the Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), which was down 7.1%. Natural gas was the standout positive performer, but was little help to even natural-gas-focused upstream and midstream equities, nearly all of which fell during the week.

There was no hiding from the selloff in the midstream sector. NextDecade (NEXT) was the only equity to end the week meaningfully higher, at 5.4%, on no news. DT Midstream (DTM), recently spun off from DT Energy (DTE), was up 0.4%. It rebounded this week after a big decline the previous week. BP Midstream (BPMP), which is being acquired by BP (BP), was flat.

Every other equity in our coverage universe of 51 companies was lower on the week. The selloff was indiscriminate with regard to market cap and business model.

Summit Midstream (SMLP) was the biggest loser on no news. We suspect the selloff in oil futures disproportionately impacted SMLP to the downside because its survival is tied most directly to higher oil prices.

News of the Week

The Citi midstream conference was held last week. Midstream industry participants reiterated the themes discussed in their second-quarter earnings calls. Management and boards will continue to prioritize debt paydown and capital spending restraint. Many will achieve their leverage targets by the end of the year, which will allow them to increased distributions and/or repurchases. Lastly, most see U.S. production activity picking up more meaningfully in 2022.

Aug. 16

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) El Paso natural gas pipeline was shut after it caught fire near Coolidge, AZ, killing two people and injuring another. The company said it does not know the cause of the explosion.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection assessed an $85,000 penalty against Energy Transfer's (ET) Sunoco Pipeline LP subsidiary for violations that occurred between Feb. and Aug. 2020 during the construction of the Mariner East 2 NGL pipeline.

Aug. 19

Pembina Pipeline's (PBA) Jordan Cove LNG terminal is missing four crucial permits to advance the project. Environmentalists claimed that for PBA to progress the project, it would have to reapply for the four permits, which would probably take years.

Aug. 20

KMI closed on its Kinetrex Energy acquisition. The acquisition positions the company to expand its renewable natural gas business, which plans to make money by selling RINs.

FERC Commissioner Neil Chatterjee informed the commission that he will step down on Aug. 30. Chatterjee was appointed by President Trump and was confirmed by the Senate in Aug. 2017.

Propane prices continued to increase relative to crude prices. Mont Belvieu spot prices reached 75% of WTI, a record high. Propane prices rose in response to the lack of inventory boost that is typical this time of year, as well as the tight supply outlook for the winter.

Capital Markets Activity

Cheniere Energy (LNG) priced $750 million of 2.742% Senior Secured Notes due 2039 at par.

Can You Hear Opportunity Knocking?

The recent crude-oil selloff has hit midstream gathering and processing (G&P) equities hard. The HFIR G&P Index fell 8.7% during the week, far more than the overall midstream sector's 4.4% decline. Since peaking in mid-June, the G&P Index is approaching bear market territory.

By the end of the week, the G&P Index was trading at levels last seen in May. However, a lot has changed in the G&P sub-sector since then. Back in May, for instance, it was not yet clear if they would follow through on their plans for spending restraint and debt paydown.

Since May, G&Ps have outperformed on both operating and financial fronts. Second-quarter results were almost universally positive. Management has followed through on promises to investors. The macro commodity outlook remains bullish.

Despite all these positives, G&P equities have erased months of gains. As a result, we believe this selloff provides an outstanding opportunity for investors to increase their exposure to G&Ps.

Take our G&P holdings, for example. After an exceptionally strong second quarter, in which each company either met or exceeded our expectations, the selloff has reduced their equity prices to a point where every G&P in our HFI Research MLPs portfolio is a strong buy. Our G&Ps have considerably more upside than our non-G&P holdings, which are more stable midstream stalwarts. Investors looking for a margin of safety, capital appreciation, and growing distributions over the long term should load up on these names now.

Our high conviction in G&Ps is based on their discounted equity prices, their positive company-specific outlooks, and today's surprisingly constructive macro backdrop.

Longer-Term G&P Performance

Looking at longer-term G&P equity performance, the sector has come a long way from its lows in late September 2020. Since then, G&P equities have shot the lights out with a 119% gain. The recent 20% pullback in that context is small potatoes in that context.

What's more, G&Ps have handily outperformed E&Ps. The HFIR G&P Index has increased 41.1% this year, while the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) is up 24.5%.

Still, G&Ps remain unduly cheap, particularly in light of their progress in enhancing value for equity owners, as was evident in their second-quarter results.

Our G&P holdings' second-quarter performance either met or exceeded our expectations, on both operating and financial metrics. They have positive near-term outlooks and attractive longer-term prospects. In the second quarter, each experienced:

Significant throughput gains driven by customers accelerating their production activity.

Adjusted EBITDA at the high-end or above the initial guidance range.

Capital spending restraint.

Historically high free cash flow generation.

Prioritization of debt paydown.

The intent to deliver increased free cash flow to equity holders after achieving leverage targets.

Pre-pandemic operating and financial performance.

With every dollar of debt paydown, these companies are building value for equity owners. Over the coming quarters and years, they will begin to increase distributions and accelerate unit repurchases. As they do, we believe G&P equities will lose their tight correlation with oil prices and E&Ps and begin to trade on their own company-specific dynamics.

Aside from individual G&P results, sector-wide fundamentals remain favorable. E&Ps have worked down their available drilled-but-uncompleted wells (DUCs) to historically low levels over recent months. The Permian has seen the most dramatic DUC drawdown.

Source: EIA Drilling Productivity Report, Aug. 2021.

As of June, DUCs stood at late-2017 levels, when U.S. oil and natural gas production were 39.2% and 46.2% lower, respectively. With fewer DUCs to tap for a quick production boost, E&Ps will have no choice but to start mobilizing rigs for drilling if they want to keep their output flat.

And this is what we've been seeing. According to Baker Hughes, 18 oil-directed rigs have been added to the field over the past two weeks. That's a 5% jump in the oil rig count in these two weeks alone. The data represent an acceleration of the trends that have been in place all year, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Giovanni Staunovo, Twitter, Aug. 21, 2021.

G&Ps will be a prime beneficiary from increased drilling and production activities. Many have operating leverage built into their systems that will enable them to grow throughput and cash flow with little incremental capital investment.

The Permian will continue to remain at the center of E&P capital investment activity. The basin has continued to grow while non-Permian shale output has declined. Increased Permian activity will benefit the G&Ps that have significant exposure to the basin.

Favorable Macro Outlook

U.S. exploration and production activity tends to follow oil prices. As producers capitalize on higher oil prices by increasing oil production, they also produce a growing amount of associated natural gas and NGLs, both of which provide lucrative business for G&Ps.

Despite the recent pullback in oil prices, WTI is up 28.4% and Brent is up 27% in 2021. Importantly, the market's fundamental outlook remains bullish.

Oil inventory changes are the most definitive means of gauging oil supply and demand fundamentals. Large inventory declines over a prolonged period are the best indication that demand has exceeded supply.

The following chart depicts inventory trends in 2021 relative to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Source: Goldman Sachs.

A drop in inventories below 2019 levels is likely to bolster oil prices, as market participants begin to extrapolate the trend lower and recognize the bullish implications of continued draws.

Inventories are poised to continue drawing during the fourth quarter, barring a massive shock to demand. Their magnitude will depend partly on the outcome of the Iran negotiations and on the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The outcome of the Iran negotiations is anyone's guess. Iran certainly seems intent on enriching uranium to levels far above those called for in the JCPOA. On the other hand, global powers may be keen to secure a deal after the disastrous Afghanistan pullout.

As for the Delta variant, so far its spread has resulted in relatively small-scale, regional travel restrictions that have dented oil demand only slightly. The latest outbreak in China appears to have been contained. The case count has leveled off and now appears set to fall.

Assuming that Iran receives sanctions relief and boosts exports by 500,000 bpd, while the Delta variant also remains a drag on demand, fourth-quarter inventory draws are shaping up to be in the range of 1.0 to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd). This would reduce inventories by 92 to 138 million barrels, which is in line with historical averages and is consistent with Brent in the $68 to $72 per barrel range. We wouldn't be surprised to see OPEC pause its monthly output additions amid such a scenario.

If Iran sanctions remain in effect while the impact of the Delta variant wanes, fourth-quarter inventory draws are more likely to be on the order of 2.0 to 2.5 million bpd. Such draws would reduce inventories by 184 to 230 million barrels, which would be consistent with Brent prices of $75 to $80 per barrel.

A significant inventory draw during the fourth quarter would deliver a positive jolt to oil-market sentiment. If the draws are more than historical norms, they are likely to send the futures market back into a bullish mode. The blue line in the chart below shows that oil-futures contracts outstanding have fallen to levels last seen at the start of 2021, even though prices are 27% higher.

Source: Lefert Clement, Twitter, Aug. 21, 2021.

If futures contracts fall substantially below today's levels, they will spring-load a snapback higher that occurs when bearish trends reverse. This will bring higher oil prices that are likely to feed through to G&P equities.

Conclusion

Now is the time to increase exposure to G&Ps. We believe the holdings in our portfolio are the cream of the crop. They are likely to continue to build value for unitholders and return growing sums of capital through distribution hikes and equity repurchases. Meanwhile, an increasingly bullish macro backdrop will help steer investor sentiment in a more favorable direction.

Opportunity is knocking louder today than it has at any time in the past year. Investors should capitalize on the pullback and buy G&Ps.