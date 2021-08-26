sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), an owner and operator of data centers in several US markets, as well as a provider of wholesale and retail colocation and interconnect services, appears on track to be acquired by Blackstone (BX) following another quarter of impressive growth in its backlog. As things stand, the Blackstone deal is targeted to close later this quarter, and I would expect this transaction to be supportive for the valuations of other medium-sized data center operators such as CyrusOne (CONE) as well. With the go-shop period yielding no competing offers, an overbid seems unlikely to materialize at this stage, especially as the transaction price is fair on a relative basis, leaving limited room for upside. At current levels, shares trade in line with the BX offer price, limited any merger arbitrage opportunities and keeping me on the sidelines.

Blackstone Acquisition Highlights the Appeal of the Data Center Business

QTS recently disclosed an agreement in which Blackstone, via its investment vehicles Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, and its other funds, will acquire QTS for $78/share. The all-cash transaction is valued at c. $10 billion and represents a c. 21% premium to the pre-announcement closing price. Valuation-wise, the deal represents a fairly lofty multiple of c. 24x fiscal 2022 EV/EBITDA. Notably, the agreement includes a 40-day "go-shop" period (expired in July), permitting QTS to solicit other offers during the period. The deal has been approved by QTS' Board and is targeted to close in the second half of the year.

At first glance, the rationale for targeting QTS makes sense – the business has been executing very well in recent quarters and has an attractive 50/50 mix of hyperscale and retail colocation exposure (based on signed leases in its most recent quarter). Specifically, QTS' mix generally allows for a smoother financial performance by matching the slightly faster-growing hyperscale with retail colocation, which has higher returns. By not overly relying on a few large customers as well, QTS is also diversified and has a balanced customer contract maturation. The growth runway is also attractive considering QTS is ramping up its European operations allowing BX to capitalize on secular European data center demand growth while also gaining strategic value from its land-bank portfolio in the EU.

Solid QTS Pipeline Highlights Deal Potential

Heading into the latest quarter, QTS had grown its backlog considerably from c. $93 million in FQ4 '19 to c. $152 million in FQ1 '21, with its backlog intensity also up to 25.6% (the highest backlog QTS has had thus far as a % of annualized revenues). The fact that this was followed by reported leasing of $26.7 million (in-line with its trailing average of c. $27 million) in its latest quarterly results was another key positive, with the hyperscale deals in the pipeline also helping to alleviate any post-pandemic demand concerns. Encouragingly, enterprise demand for the hybrid colocation product also contributed favorably to the consistency of bookings, although the lack of mention of Federal deals in the accompanying release was a slight disappointment.

Source: QTS Realty Trust FQ2 '21 Supplemental

Nonetheless, the sector leasing backlog (based on FQ2 '21 disclosures) was strong at c. $572 million in rent on an annualized basis (c. 12% of leasing revenues). Notably, backlog as a % of current in-place rent is highest at QTS, followed by CyrusOne and Digital Realty (DLR), validating the interest in the sector from private equity and expectations for secular growth to continue. And with Data Center operators also actively working with PE firms via joint ventures (e.g., QTS/Alinda) and recycling via disposing select data center portfolios, expect more sector-wide deal activity ahead.

FQ2 ’21 Backlog (USD ‘Million) FQ2 ’21 Backlog (% of Total In-Place Annual Rent) Core Digital Realty (DLR) (excluding JVs) $269 9% CyrusOne (CONE) $129 15% CoreSite (COR) $16 5% QTS Realty (QTS) $158 32% Total $572 12%

Source: Company Data

Blackstone Acquisition on Track to Close

The company continues to go through the approval process to close the BX deal, with a special meeting coming up later this month for QTS' common shareholders to consider and vote in favor of or against the deal. As things stand, the QTS board of directors has approved the agreement, along with CEO Chad Williams, who owns c. 9% of the shares outstanding. Considering the favorable terms and valuation, the transaction appears to be on track to "close on the third business day after the conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, including approval of the Company's stockholders of the merger and other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement."

In another key step toward a deal close, QTS has also settled 8.2 million shares of forward stock, representing all remaining outstanding forward stock sales from the "at-the-market" equity offering programs and the June 2020 underwritten offering, generating net proceeds of c. $491 million in its recent quarter. I think this further reaffirms that the pending sale to Blackstone for $78/share will go through as expected. As of FQ2 '21, the company's total net debt position (inclusive of its pro-rata share of joint venture net debt) stood at c. $1.6 billion, equating to a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6x (annualized).

Final Take

On balance, QTS continues to go from strength to strength, with another set of pipeline results which came in above consensus estimates on strength in hyperscale, as well as the steady contribution from the company's hybrid colocation business. With the Board also in favor of the deal and QTS settling its forward stock in FQ2 '21, the path is clear for the BX deal to close as announced. Considering the favorable terms, which leaves limited room for upside on a relative basis as well, I do not expect an overbid to materialize from potential strategic or financial buyers. At current levels, the market seems to agree, with shares now trading in line with the BX offer price and limiting opportunities for any merger arbitrage plays.