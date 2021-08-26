Alena Ivochkina /iStock via Getty Images

For many years now, one of the biggest challenges facing retirees is an inability to generate any degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. The outbreak of the coronavirus made this problem even worse but it has been a major challenge since the financial crisis at the end of the last decade. This is due to the policies of the Federal Reserve with regard to interest rates and unfortunately it seems rather unlikely that this problem will go away anytime soon.

Fortunately, there are a few ways around this. One of the best ways to accomplish the task of generating income is to invest in closed-end funds since these offer easy access to a diversified portfolio that will typically have a higher yield than pretty much anything else in the market.

In this article, we will discuss one of these funds that is especially focused on the generation of income. This fund is the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP) and it currently yields 6.63%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been a few months so a few things have changed. This article will specifically focus on these changes and provide an updated analysis of whether or not this fund could be right for you.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has the stated objective of seeking a high level of total return. This is certainly not anything that is unique as most closed-end funds have something like this as a primary objective. The fund specifically states that it has an emphasis on providing current income to its investors, which is very much in keeping with the name of the fund.

This is also not something that is particularly unusual as most closed-end funds seek to provide a certain level of current income to their investors. In order to achieve its objective, the fund invests its assets into a diversified portfolio of preferred stocks and other income-producing assets. This is an interesting asset class that is basically a hybrid between stocks and bonds. As is the case with bonds, preferred stock pays a fixed dividend that does not depend on the performance of the underlying company.

These securities are not actually considered a debt instrument though and missing a mandatory dividend payment will not push the company into default like missing a bond payment would. It is quite rare for any company to miss a payment on its preferred stock though.

The fund's portfolio looks quite similar to how it did a few months ago. Here it is:

Source: Flaherty & Crumrine

As we can see, the majority of the fund's portfolio is the same as it was the last time that we looked at it; however, some of the weightings have changed. This appears to suggest that the fund uses a buy-and-hold strategy, which would not be uncommon for a preferred stock fund. This is actually indeed the case as the fund only has an annual turnover of 12.00%, which is one of the lowest turnovers that I have ever seen in a closed-end fund. There are some very real advantages to a low turnover rate, however. The most notable of these advantages is that it helps to keep the fund's expenses down, which should allow money to make its way down to the shareholders.

Another thing that we notice when looking at the fund's largest positions is that the overwhelming majority of them are banks or other financial institutions. This is not at all unusual for a preferred stock fund since banks are by far the largest issuers of preferred stock in the capital markets. The reason for this is international banking regulations. These banking regulations require banks to maintain a certain proportion of their total capital in the form of Tier one capital, which refers to that proportion of a bank's capital that is wholly owned as opposed to being a liability to someone else (like a depositor).

In order to increase its Tier one capital as needed to comply with these regulations, a bank can issue common stock or preferred stock. They will often opt to issue preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common stockholders too much. Companies in other industries do not have to comply with these regulations so they will often opt to raise capital with cheaper debt instead. This all results in banks being the largest issuers of preferreds in the market. As such, almost any preferred stock fund will have significant exposure to the banking sector.

The fund is not exclusively invested in banks though. In fact, we can see a few companies in other sectors in the list above. In fact, only 61.4% of the fund is invested in banking sector preferreds:

Source: Flaherty & Crumrine

We can see some of these sectors in other preferred stock funds too. The energy and utility sectors are also major issuers of preferred stock. The biggest reason for this is the capital-intensive nature of these businesses. It is incredibly expensive to construct pipelines or utility infrastructure over a wide geographic area. Companies will often opt to finance these costs partially with preferred stock in order to keep their debt loads under control and avoid diluting the common shareholders too much.

The issuing company will then finance the preferred dividend payments by using the cash flows from the infrastructure that is financed via the issuance of the preferred stock. The fund's overall diversity may be appealing to some investors, particularly those that can remember the financial crisis more than a decade ago, which saw bank preferreds lose a great deal of value, albeit temporarily.

Another thing that we can derive by looking at the largest positions in the fund is that this is a global fund that invests in companies all over the world. The overwhelming majority of the fund's assets are still invested in American firms, however:

Source: Flaherty & Crumrine

As we can see, fully 29.4% of the fund's assets are invested outside of the United States. This is nice because it provides us with a certain degree of protection against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on a company that we are invested in. We saw a great example of this earlier this year when the Biden Administration unilaterally cancelled the permits for the construction of the KeystoneXL pipeline and caused TC Energy (TRP) to lose all the money that has already been invested in the pipeline.

The only way to protect ourselves against this risk is to ensure that our assets are well diversified across numerous countries all around the world. The fund appears to be making a reasonable effort to do this, although it is still very highly exposed to the United States.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, the biggest challenge facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is an especially big problem for retirees, who are depending on their portfolios to finance their lifestyles and pay their bills. The reason for this situation is the policies that are currently being pursued by the Federal Reserve and which have been in place for more than a decade.

The specific policy that is causing problems is the central bank's control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate at which the nation's commercial banks lend money to each other on an overnight basis. The bank cut this rate to all-time lows following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2007 and kept it at this level until the Trump Administration. Although the bank did begin raising the rate at this time, it was still at very low levels historically. The outbreak of the coronavirus changed all this and the bank again cut the federal funds rate back to all-time lows, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.10%. This is slightly higher than the 0.06% that the rate was at the last time that we reviewed the fund but the difference is negligible so it has certainly not changed the overall situation for investors. The reason why this is a problem is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy, including bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit. This is the reason why these accounts are paying essentially nothing. This has rendered traditional retirement strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit essentially useless. This has forced retirees to seek out other options to finance their retirements.

This lack of income from traditional sources has forced investors and retirees to put their money into risk assets like stocks and bonds. This influx of money into these markets is one of the reasons why we have seen asset appreciation over the past ten years. Unfortunately, the rising prices have had the effect of suppressing the yields on these assets. We can see this clearly by looking at the yield on the S&P 500 index (SPY), which is only 1.24% as of the time of writing.

The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.84% as of the time of writings. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would generate less income than a minimum wage job in the absence of asset appreciation, which is by no means guaranteed. Thus, a better option is needed to obtain the needed income.

The Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund is one such option as it yields a much higher 6.63% at the current price. This is partly due to the assets that it invests in as preferred stock tends to have higher yields than either common stock or bonds. However, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) only yields a much lower 4.45% so this alone does not fully explain it. The fund is able to use some other strategies to boost its yield, one of which we will discuss in just a moment. At its current yield, a $1 million portfolio would generate $66,300 in annual income, which is easily enough to finance a comfortable retirement when combined with Social Security in most areas of the country.

Leverage

One of the tactics that the fund is able to utilize in order to boost its yield is the use of leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money and uses that money to purchase preferred stock. As long as the yield that the fund receives off of these purchased securities is higher than the interest rate that it pays on the debt then this strategy works quite well to boost the yield of the portfolio. As we have just seen, interest rates are currently incredibly low and the fund can borrow at institutional rates, which are lower than retail rates. As such, this is very likely to be the case. However, the use of leverage is a doubled-edged sword as it boosts both gains and losses.

Thus, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage as that would expose us to too much risk. As I discussed in a previous article, I like to see a fund's leverage be below a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund meets this requirement as it currently has a leverage of 32.21% as a percentage of assets. Thus, the fund appears to be striking a reasonable balance between risk and return.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has the goal of providing a high level of total return to its investors with an emphasis on current income. As such, we might expect it to provide a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1617 per share ($1.9404 per share annually), which gives it a 6.63% yield at the current price. The fund's distribution has historically bounced around a bit and it has cut its distribution twice in the past year:

Source: CEF Connect

The fact that the fund has reduced its distribution twice in the past year might make it a second drawer choice for investors seeking a steady source of income, although it has also increased it in the past. One thing that may improve the fund in the eyes of some investors though is that all of the distributions are classified as dividend income with no return of capital component:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why the lack of a return of capital component may be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be an indication that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. Dividend income indicates that the fund is simply paying out the money that it receives from the assets in its portfolio so we do not have to worry about sustainability in most cases. As I have pointed out in the past though, it is possible for the fund to be misclassified so we should still investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a very recent financial report to consult for this task as the latest report corresponds to the six-month period ended May 31, 2021. As such, it will include all but the last three months of financial data and show us how the fund has been performing in the current strong market as well as give us the reason for the recent distribution cuts. During that six-month period, the fund received $8,786,847 in dividends and $12,777,846 in interest off of the assets in its portfolio.

When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund brought in a total of $21,601,965 in income. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with 17,746,001 available for the shareholders. This was not quite enough to cover the $18,959,333 that it actually paid out in distributions over the period. Fortunately, it was able to make up for the difference with capital gains as the fund had $4,501,346 in realized and another $11,488,654 in unrealized capital gains over the period. It clearly did cover the distributions that it paid out but it appears that the reason for the distribution cuts was the fact that it was not able to cover the distribution solely out of its net investment income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is to look at a metric known as net asset value, which is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. This is the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case right now. As of August 24, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $27.67 per share but actually trades at 29.27 per share.

This gives it a 5.78% premium to net asset value. This is quite a bit less than the 7.20% premium that the fund has averaged over the past month so the price looks okay but there are other excellent funds that have more attractive valuations than this one. Overall, this is a good fund but the price looks exceptionally high, which was my primary complaint about it last time.