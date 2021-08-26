solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The very high 11.30% distribution yield that is presently offered by CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) looks appealing on the surface and thus an investor could easily feel this more than compensates for the risks of a reduction. Although when considering their underlying financial fundamentals and future outlook in this ever-changing world, unfortunately, it actually appears that their unsustainably high yield masks an unattractive valuation.

Background

Unlike many other Master Limited Partnerships, they were able to defy the pressure of 2020 and actually sustained their distributions, but this should not blind investors to the continued risks that they face going forwards. Whilst investors can debate whether they prefer to assess distribution coverage with either free cash flow or distributable cash flow, it does not change the fact that their distribution payments still require actual cash.

Image Source: Author.

It can be seen that during the first half of 2021, their operating cash flow of $41m was almost completely consumed by their distribution payments of $39.8m, which straight away indicates that their distributions are unsustainably high since this leaves almost zero cash for any investments. To make matters even worse, once removing their temporary working capital draw their underlying operating cash flow was only $38.9m and thus actually below their distribution payments.

Whilst their results for the entirety of 2020 may appear more favorable on the surface with operating cash flow of $104.5m and thus imply that the first half of 2021 was only a temporary spot of weakness, sadly they were also significantly boosted by a working capital draw. If removed, their underlying operating cash flow would have only been $85.3m and thus even if replicated again, it would only barely exceed their annualized distribution payments from the first half of 2021 of $79.6m and thus still leave almost no room to fund any investments. Not to mention that the record low oil prices of 2020 also temporarily boosted their margins and thus have since moderated back towards their normal levels along with their operating cash flow, as my previous article discussed. It remains a cold reality that no company nor Master Limited Partnership can consistently see virtually all of their operating cash flow sent paid as distributions without jeopardizing their financial health.

Image Source: Author.

Following years of funding these choking distribution payments, it has sadly left their financial health weakened with very high leverage, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 6.10 and interest coverage of only 1.00. Even if their temporarily boosted results from 2020 were to be utilized, their leverage still remains within the very high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.12 and thus inadequately prepared to support their current distributions whilst also dealing with the challenges laying ahead. If interested in further details regarding their historical financial position and cash flow performance, please refer to my previously linked article.

When looking into their long-term future, they also have to deal with the challenges set forth from a world that is moving away from the fossil fuels that underpin their fuel distribution operations. This means that they cannot simply afford to continue sitting still forever and thus they will have to begin making large investments to avert getting left behind as the clean energy transition continues unabated. Worryingly for income investors, these investments would not necessarily grow their business any larger because they would actually be replacing their melting fossil fuel-related earnings and thus they will impede their ability to fund future distributions. When wrapping this together with their weakened financial health and unsustainably high distributions, it seems that a reasonable middle-of-the-road expectation would be for their distributions to be halved.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are a Master Limited Partnership it naturally follows that their units are almost exclusively sought for their income-producing prospects given this is the primary purpose behind utilizing this structure. This means that their intrinsic value should be closely tied to the present value of their future distributions, which makes a discounted cash flow valuation a suitable valuation methodology when their free cash flow is replaced with distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Baseline Scenario

The valuation scenario utilized forms a middle-of-the-road baseline since I personally feel that a desirable investment should still remain appealing even without bullish assumptions to thereby provide a margin of safety. This scenario foresees their annual distributions being halved to $1.05 per unit before subsequently remaining unchanged perpetually into the future, which follows the previously discussed middle-of-the-road future expectations.

There would likely be some investors who consider any distribution reduction to be a bearish scenario but given that their distributions are unsustainably high, it remains my view that a reduction should form a baseline expectation. This is especially pertinent when considering the previously discussed medium to long-term threats from the world moving away from fossil fuels that impede their ability to grow their distributions even after a large reduction.

This scenario only sees 31% of the results producing an intrinsic value above their current unit price of $18.59 with a target unit price of only $16.25, which sits 12.59% lower. These results indicate that despite the appeal of their current double-digit distribution yield, when assessing their value around what they can sustainably afford, sadly the risks are skewed towards the downside at their current unit price. Since valuations can be part science and part art at the same time, it could be argued that their units are approximately fully priced since a low double-digit difference is not particularly large, but it should be remembered, this would be an at best interpretation that leaves no room to generate alpha.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.79 (SA).

Conclusion

Whilst searching for very high yields can definitely form an important part of income investing, it also risks blinding investors who fall into the trap of only seeing the yield that masks their otherwise unattractive valuation. Similar to many investors, I have made this mistake in the past but in this instance, I will be avoiding their very high double-digit yield since under the surface, their units already appear fully priced at best and thus I will be maintaining my bearish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CrossAmerica Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.