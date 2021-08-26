Floriana/iStock via Getty Images

About

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) is an Aliso Viejo, California based commercial stage ophthalmic medical technology corporation. The Company's FDA-approved proprietary RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system comprising the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the world's first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that allows surgeons to customize and optimize visual acuity for every unique eye following cataract surgery.

The technology

A cataract is the cloudy lens in the eye that causes blurry vision. In cataract surgery the clouded lens is removed and replaced with a clear, artificial IOL.

(Image source: company website)

"Cataract surgery is the most common surgical procedure in the world, with approximately 22 million cataract surgeries performed worldwide in 2020, including 3.7 million in the United States" (from S-1). Though cataract surgery is very common and considered a safe procedure, it is very difficult to predict how a patient's eye will heal before the cataract surgery, which is why only 60% of cataract patients achieve the targeted vision, with an even lesser percentage of patients able to achieve proper vision at all distances. With the RxSight LAL the vision can be customized after the cataract surgery and healing. Cataract surgery also offers the opportunity to correct other vision problems like myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism (irregularly shaped lens), or presbyopia (diminishing ability to focus with age).

The RxSight LAL is made of a special photosensitive lens material, designed by a Nobel Prize winning scientist, which changes the shape and power of the lens with controlled ultraviolet (UV) light exposure using the proprietary LDD in the doctor's office. The LAL is also a monofocal lens, which means risk of dysphotopsias caused by splitting light is low.

(Image source: company website)

After the cataract removal, LAL implantation and healing, the vision is tested and the patient can preview and compare possible vision outcomes before selecting a prescription for the adjustable lens. The light treatment is initiated approximately 2 to 3 weeks after the cataract surgery. The ophthalmologist optimizes the visual acuity over a period of 1 to 2 weeks, through a series of 2 to 4 office-based painless, non-invasive, light treatment procedures, each lasting approximately 90 seconds and separated by approximately 3 days. Once the desired and/or optimal vision is achieved, the lens power is locked in a final light treatment to prevent any further changes.

Trial

In a study of 600 subjects, those who received the RxSight LAL and subsequent adjustments were two times more likely to achieve 20/20 distance vision without glasses at 6 months, compared to those who received a standard monofocal IOL. 92% of eyes (N = 391) achieved results within 0.50 D of target manifest refraction spherical equivalent (MRSE).

(Image source: company website)

"The study was a prospective, controlled, multicenter, 12-month study of 600 patients (ITT population) randomized to receive implantation with the RxSight LAL (N = 403) or a commercially available monofocal IOL (N = 197). Effectiveness analyses included 391 LAL patients and 193 control patients. Primary safety variables included best spectacle-corrected visual acuity (BSCVA) at 6 months and incidence of sight-threatening complications and adverse events. Primary effectiveness variables included percent reduction in manifest cylinder at 6 months, percent mean absolute reduction in MRSE at 6 months, and rotation of meridian of LAL at 6 months. Percent of eyes with an uncorrected visual acuity (UCVA) of 20/20 or better at six months post-operatively compared between the LAL treatment group and the monofocal control group was a secondary endpoint."

LAL patients also saw nearly as well without glasses (UCVA) as the control group patients did with glasses (BCVA).

(Image source: company website)

Results from the pivotal studies for various lenses also show that the RxSight LAL outperforms toric lenses for treating astigmatism.

(Image source: company website)

The RxSight LAL and LDD system is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for "patients who have a cataract and need surgery for it, have corneal astigmatism (at least 0.75 diopters) before surgery, and do not have preexisting macular disease."

Financials

RxSight has a market capitalization of $315.54 million at a price of $14.32, below the midpoint in a range of $11.19 and $19.67 since its debut on Nasdaq on 7/30/2021. Shares outstanding are 26.29 million of which the public holds 45.85%, while PE/VC firms, insiders, private corporations, and institutions hold 34.01%, 15.66%, 3.93%, and 0.54% respectively. The Company closed on 8/4/2021, its initial public offering (IPO) of 8.248 million shares (including underwriter's option) priced $16 per share, aggregating gross proceeds of approximately $132 million.

As of 3/31/2021, the Company had an installed base of 105 LDDs in ophthalmology practices, and over 10,000 surgeries have been performed with the RxSight system. The company's revenues in 2019 and 2020 were $2.24 million and $14.68 million respectively, while guidance for 2021 and 2022 is $20.99 million and $38.57 million respectively.

RxSight has a debt of $35.52 million, and a cash balance of $64.38 million, which together with the IPO proceeds and revenues should provide a comfortable cash burn for 12 months, according to the Company (from S-1).

Risks

The Company is an "emerging growth company" and, as such, has elected to comply with certain reduced reporting requirements.

The RxSight LAL system is not suitable for patients who are being treated with other medications, reducing the probable patient population. The patient is also required to wear special UV-protective glasses for about 4 to 5 weeks during all waking hours and must strictly follow the doctor's schedule for LDD light treatment. UV exposure can result in vision loss or unpredictable vision change, and might require a second surgery to remove the LAL and replace it with a regular IOL. This reduces the market to a very restricted population. However, the Company has now introduced a revolutionary technology called "ActivShield," which is a UV protection layer built into the lens.

(Image source: company prospectus)

Bottom line

Wall Street analysts are very bullish with an average rating of 4.8/5 and a price target of $20.20. The Company has very recently expanded its commercial leadership, and the 2Q-2021 earnings call is due 9/7/2021. BofA, which is also the joint book-running manager of the RxSight IPO, initiated coverage on 8/24/2021, with a buy rating and a price target of $17, which we concur with.