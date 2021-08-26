ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. It is also one of the dividend aristocrats and companies with a strong competitive advantage protected by a wide economic moat. And although we are talking about a great business, I called Ecolab an overvalue dividend aristocrat in my last article, which was published in January 2021.

Since then, the stock could gain additional 5% in value. But compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), which gained more than 15%, the stock clearly underperformed. However, in a market where almost every stock and major index seems to be overvalued, that comparison doesn’t make much sense. In this article, I will provide an update about Ecolab although the rating has not changed: I consider the stock still overvalued. I will provide another intrinsic value calculation, talk about the growth potential, and look at the business once again. But we start with the last quarterly results.

Quarterly Results

Ecolab reported $3,163 million in net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Compared to $2,686 million in sales in the same quarter last year, this is an increase of 17.8% YoY. While sales are already growing with a high pace, operating income more than doubled from $192 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $447.8 million in this quarter – an increase of 133% YoY. And diluted earnings per share were $1.08 in Q2/21. Compared to a loss of $6.98 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 (which stemmed from discontinued operations), this is also an improvement. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.22 – an increase of 88% compared to the same quarter last year. And finally, free cash flow was $360 million this quarter - $130 million more than in the same quarter last year. But – like many other companies – we also have to point out that it was rather easy for Ecolab to beat second quarter results of fiscal 2021.

Ecolab is reporting in four different segments and the most important segment is still “Global Industrial” which generated $1,544.5 million in sales – 8% year-over-year growth. “Global Institutional & Specialty” generated $976 million in revenue in the second quarter and reported 37% year-over-year growth – the strongest growth among all four segments. The “Global Healthcare & Life Sciences” segment generated $301.8 million in sales – almost the same as in the second quarter of 2020. And the fourth segment labeled “Other” generated $305.5 million in sales – reflecting a growth rate of 28% YoY.

Great Business

When looking at Ecolab’s performance in the past, we can’t have much doubt that we are talking about a great business. In my last article about Ecolab, I already described the wide economic moat, which is arising from switching costs:

The source of the switching costs is a business model, that is known as the “razor and blade” model. In case of Ecolab, the company is selling or leasing for example cleaning equipment and devices to the different customers and is making money from the products required to keep the machines running. And the switching costs arise as the customers have sometimes to pay a lot of money upfront for the equipment (in case the equipment was bought and not only leased). And these high upfront costs are often enough for customers not to switch to products of a competitor because no company wants to double these investment costs. Aside from financial costs, the company often has to train staff how to use these machines and switching to the products of a competitor would sometimes require several hours of training, which is time-intensive and therefore once again expensive for a company. And as long as the price difference between Ecolab and a competitor is not so extreme to cover the costs that arise from switching (assuming similar quality), a company probably won’t switch, which is good for Ecolab in this case.

And I also mentioned in my last article that Ecolab is not only operating in an industry which can report high growth rates, but is also industry leader in a very fragmented market. The market in which Ecolab is operating could grow from $18 billion in 1995 to $135 billion in 2020 – reflecting a CAGR of 8.39% in the last 25 years – an extremely impressive growth rate for an industry as many other sectors are growing only in the low-to-mid single digits. A market that is growing with a strong pace is usually a “nice-to-have” as the companies can grow their top line without having to gain additional market shares. Of course, such high growth rates are usually attracting new, additional competitors and I would be rather skeptical if we can assume similar growth rates in the coming years.

Aside from a growing market, Ecolab is also operating in a fragmented industry, which is especially positive for the market leader. And although Ecolab has “only” a market share of 9%, the company is way ahead of its competitors – the closest competitor is generating only $3 billion in sales. And being market leader with a market share that is about four times higher than the market share of the closest competitor is usually leading to competitive advantages.

Strong Position and Ambitious Goals

And the strong position in the industry as well as the wide economic moat might be the reason why Ecolab has extremely ambitious goals for the years and decades to come. Management’s long-term growth objectives for sales are between 6% and 8% and for earnings per share management is even expecting 15% annual growth.

While there are several companies being able to grow their bottom line in the double digits, 15% annual growth over a long time is extremely ambitious and hard to achieve for almost any company. And in my opinion, 15% growth is too high and unrealistic for Ecolab.

Ecolab was certainly growing with a high pace in the past and while double-digit earnings per share growth is achievable, 15% growth can’t be backed up by the performance in the last two decades. In the last two decades, the 10-year EPS CAGR was about 12% and especially in the last years, the 10-year CAGR was closer to 10% than to 15%.

We also should mention that Ecolab can profit from several macro trends, that will drive growth. Not only will the population grow (25% more people in 2050 – especially in the emerging markets) and we also see a growing middle class as well as an aging population, which should be beneficial for Ecolab. Aside from these aspects, the climate change with the resulting water scarcity will also be a driver for Ecolab in the years and decades to come.

Nevertheless, I don’t assume Ecolab can grow its bottom line by 15% annually for the years to come and will also calculate with a lower growth rate in my intrinsic value calculation.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Although Ecolab is reporting strong growth rates over the last years and is without doubt a great business, we still must determine an intrinsic value for the stock to decide if Ecolab is also a good investment. Right now, Ecolab is trading for more than 60 times earnings, which is the highest P/E ratio in the last two decades and is indicating that the stock is overvalued. Of course, earnings were a little lower in the last four quarters than they have been in the past, but a P/E ratio of 60 is extremely high.

Instead of the price-earnings ratio, we can also look at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, which might be a better metric. But Ecolab is not only trading for 60 times earnings, but also for 45 times free cash flow. And despite the P/FCF ratio is lower than the P/E ratio, we are still looking at an extremely high P/FCF ratio. And when we ignore the spike to 150, this is also one of the highest multiples in the last 20 years and we are clearly trading above the average P/FCF ratio of 33.63.

Additionally, we will also offer a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for Ecolab, but – spoilers! – the stock will remain overvalued. I already argued above, what growth rates are realistic and the most optimistic assumption (that is still realistic in my opinion) is 12% growth for the next decade followed by the usual 6% growth till perpetuity we assume for wide moat companies. As basis for our calculation, we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($1,416 million). Using these numbers and a 10% discount rate, leads to an intrinsic value of $187.19.

Just for fun, let’s assume 15% growth for the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity. In this case, the stock would be fairly valued as we get an intrinsic value of $230.95. But I already argued above that 15% growth seems too optimistic and can’t be backed up by past performance. And in my opinion, 12% growth annually is quite optimistic, and I would rather calculate with 10-11% annual growth to reflect some necessary margin of safety.

Of course, we can argue if 6% growth till perpetuity is realistic for a company that could grow with a high pace in the last decades. But I never calculate with higher growth rates as we don’t know what might happen over the long run and we probably should be not too optimistic.

Technical Picture

When looking at Ecolab’s chart over the last few decades, we see signs of strengths and it seems like the stock moved up most of the time.

Ecolab was one of the so-called “Nifty Fifty” stocks, that reached extremely high valuation multiples in the early 1970s and declined rather steep in the following years. For many of these companies – including Ecolab – it took a decade or longer to reach its previous all-time high again. In the years after the 1980s, we saw only three steep corrections for Ecolab – in the early 1990s, during the Dotcom bubble and during the Great Financial Crisis. In each case, the stock corrected about 40%, but usually recovered very quickly and continued to move higher.

And even when you bought Ecolab at the completely wrong point in time – the early 1970s, the stock still outperformed the S&P 500 in an impressive way. During that timeframe, the S&P 500 gained 3,930% while Ecolab gained 9,070%.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Ecolab remains overvalued and is still not a good investment. Although I am confident that Ecolab can grow its bottom line in the double-digits in the years to come, I consider 15% annual growth (management’s own long-term goal) too optimistic and not achievable over the long run. It might be a realistic short-to-mid-term goal (for several years in a row), but not for the next decade (or longer). But such high growth rates would be necessary for the stock to be fairly valued right now. Instead, Ecolab is trading at least 20% above its intrinsic value (maybe even 30%).