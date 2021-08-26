Anna Bliokh/E+ via Getty Images

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported FY22 2nd quarter earnings which were very strong, as the company sustained incredible growth rates while making meaningful progress in boosting profitability. The company offers a way to invest directly in the growth of data, as its consumption-based usage model has afforded it a best in class dollar-based net revenue retention rate. With the stock trading at 101x trailing sales, is SNOW overvalued? I analyze the stock’s valuation as compared to aggressive 7 year guidance, and give my verdict for the stock at current prices.

SNOW Stock Price

After pricing its initial public offering at $120 per share and ultimately closing its first day of trading up 100% at $240 per share, SNOW later climbed another 50% before falling down to around $279 per share - roughly 16% higher than its opening day price.

Traders looking at the steep decline might be eyeing the potential for a bounce-back to all-time highs, but is it worth buying this dip?

SNOW Stock Earnings

It is common to expect SNOW to report strong earnings - and this quarter was no different. SNOW saw revenues grow 104% year over year (‘YOY’) - continuing its blistering triple digit growth.

(FY22 Q2 Presentation)

Importantly, remaining performance obligations (‘RPO’), which represent future unbilled revenues, was also strong at 122% growth YOY:

(FY22 Q2 Presentation)

SNOW was able to generate its strong triple digit growth through two levers. First, it grew total customers by 60% YOY:

(FY22 Q2 Presentation)

Secondly, and most importantly, it posted a best in class 169% dollar-based net revenue retention rate:

(FY22 Q2 Presentation)

This means that its customers, on average, spent 69% more on SNOW’s products than they did last year. A big contributor to this strong performance is the fact that SNOW uses a consumption based model - similar to that of tech peer Twilio (TWLO), instead of flat subscription fees. This gives customers the flexibility to ramp up usage on the fly - and gives SNOW direct exposure to the sheer growth of data. As SNOW’s customers produce and analyze more data, SNOW makes more money - it’s that simple.

There’s more to like in this quarter beyond the typical strong growth rates. SNOW was able to increase its gross margin to 73% - a steep improvement over the 63% level it reported only 2 years ago:

(FY22 Q2 Presentation)

The improvement in top-line profitability helped SNOW experience some operating leverage, as it is now free cash flow positive thus far this year.

(FY22 Q2 Presentation)

SNOW is guiding for the next quarter to see about 90% top line growth, and for the full year to see 92% top line growth at the midpoint.

Is Snowflake Overvalued?

At the end of the day, valuation must be accounted for. Sure, SNOW is generating unreal results - but is the stock too expensive? SNOW is trading at 101x trailing sales, which is a steep multiple no matter how you put it. Still, if the company can sustain a strong growth rate, shouldn’t the elevated multiple be justified?

Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In its investor day earlier this year, SNOW guided for FY29 to have product revenues of $10 billion:

(Investor Day Presentation)

It is worth noting that, at least among the 2 analysts that have projected that far, Wall Street consensus calls for SNOW to actually achieve $11.1 billion by FY29.

(Seeking Alpha)

That would be an incredible 892% growth from this year’s revenue expectations. However, it isn’t so clear that the stock will offer great returns for shareholders amidst that growth. SNOW has guided for FY29 to see non-GAAP operating margins of 10%:

(Investor Day Presentation)

I note that GAAP operating margins would thus be far lower due to stock-based compensation. It would concern me if SNOW really could only produce 10% non-GAAP margins on a $10 billion revenue run-rate, as I would have anticipated the company to have achieved significant operating leverage by then. Let’s assume 30% long term net margins to prove a point. If we assume that SNOW trades at a price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG’) of 2x in FY29, then the stock would trade approximately 60x “earnings” and 18x FY29 sales. That would place the stock at a $200 billion valuation by FY29 - which is 7 years from now. SNOW anticipates around 3% stock dilution annually - let’s use 2%. SNOW might have 348 million shares outstanding in FY29, so its projected stock price might be $575. From current levels, the stock would appreciate by 102%, for a compounded annual return rate of 10.6%. Such a return would likely beat the market, but does not appear to present a significant margin of safety. My valuation assumptions have already used aggressive growth rates and profitability projections, yet investors are likely to be disappointed by such a low annual rate of return. I cannot rate SNOW a sell because I find it highly likely that it trades higher moving forward - but I rate shares a hold because the stock is unlikely to generate the type of returns typically expected from tech investors.