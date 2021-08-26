TriggerPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is a leading Hawaiian electric utility that provides power to most of Hawaii. The company also owns a leading bank in the state, American Savings Bank.

Hawaiian Electric Industries recently reported fairly strong second-quarter results and the stock is near a 52-week high after rising more than 26% year to date as of August 22.

Second Quarter

For the second quarter of 2021, Hawaiian Electric Industries’ consolidated net income increased 31% to $63.9 million and its EPS increased 29% to $0.58 from the same quarter of last year.

For the quarter, Hawaiian Electric Industries’ utility business reported net income of $41.9 million, down slightly from $42.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The company's bank segment reported net income of $30.3 million, up from $14 million in the second quarter of 2020. Hawaiian Electric Industries’ bank benefited from earning asset growth, credit upgrades in the commercial portfolio, and the improved local economy and credit quality. There was also release of reserves for credit losses resulting in negative provision.

For 2021, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a revised EPS guidance of $2-$2.2 per share, up from the previous guidance of $1.90 to $2.05 per share.

Past 2021, there could be two further upside drivers.

Expected Interest Rate Increases

Due to the low interest rate environment as a result of the pandemic, Hawaiian Electric Industries’ bank's net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 56 basis points lower than the interest margin for the same period of 2019. As a result, the lower interest rate environment had a negative impact on the bank's net interest income.

In the future, the lower interest rates will be less of a headwind given the Federal Reserve has hinted that it could raise rates as early as 2023. If interest rates go higher, Hawaiian Electric Industries’ banking business could benefit from a wider net interest margin.

Expected Decrease in Unemployment Rate in Hawaii

Given the company’s banking business, Hawaiian Electric Industries should also benefit from lower unemployment which could benefit the state’s real estate market. With around 81% of the bank's portfolio secured by real estate as of June 30, 2021, rising real estate prices would benefit the bank by making the loans that it makes more secure.

Before the pandemic affected Hawaii, Hawaii's unemployment rate was just 2% in the first quarter of 2020. The state's unemployment rate also averaged around 2.5% from 2017 to 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, Hawaii’s unemployment rate increased to 19.4% in the second quarter of 2020 and the civilian unemployment rate for the state for the full year 2020 was 11.6%. One reason for the increased unemployment rate in Hawaii is the decrease in tourism, which previously accounted for 23% of the state’s economy.

With the world expected to adjust to COVID-19 in the future, however, projections for tourism to Hawaii are expected to increase. The state is expected to welcome 6.6 million visitors in 2021, up 144.4% from the number in 2020. Tourism could also increase in future years, with 8.6 million visitor arrivals expected in 2022, 9.5 million in 2023 and 10.1 million expected in 2024.

Visitor spending is also expected to increase 117.8% in 2021 from 2020, and 34% in 2022.

With more tourism and supportive government policies, Hawaii’s civilian unemployment rate is expected to decrease to 7.7% in 2021, 6.3% in 2022, and 5.6% in 2023.

A lower unemployment rate could increase loan growth demand and improve the credit metrics for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ banking business. A lower unemployment rate could also help the real estate market.

Due partly to the decreases in the unemployment rate so far, the real estate market in Hawaii has improved. For July, median prices of Oahu's single family homes rose 22% and sales volumes also increased 12% from last year.

Insider Monkey Holdings

In terms of elite fund activity, some funds that we track may have chosen to take some profits.

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital cut its holdings by 85% from the prior period to 516,668 shares. Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates also trimmed its stake by 20% to 231,668 shares.

Other funds we track were more bullish, however.

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, Israel Englander's Millennium Management increased its position by 347% to 370,321 shares. John Overdeck And David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors increased its stake by 213% to 192,700 shares.

Risks

If tourism to Hawaii does not increase as expected, the state’s economy could underperform.

If Hawaii’s unemployment rate doesn’t decrease as projected, Hawaiian Electric Industries’ banking business might not increase earnings as much as expected.

Given Hawaii’s high electricity costs, Hawaiian Electric Industries faces competition from distributed energy. As distributed energy costs decline, the company will need to continue to successfully compete. So far, the company’s utility business has adjusted very well given the increasing earnings from the segment.

Future

Analysts have an EPS estimate of $2.08 for 2021 and $2.11 for 2022, giving the stock a forward P/E ratio of around 21.54 for 2021 and around 21.2 for 2022.

Given Hawaiian Electric Industries earned $1.99 in diluted earnings per common share in 2019 and $1.81 in diluted earnings per common share in 2020, the market expects more earnings per share than Hawaiian Electric Industries achieved before the pandemic.

With the strong second-quarter results, the higher expected earnings per share in the future, and the expected tailwinds in normalizing interest rates and an improving economy, Hawaiian Electric Industries stock has a good chance of eventually surpassing its February 2020 highs of around $50 per share.

A lower unemployment rate in the state and more tourism are two long-term trends that should also help Hawaiian Electric Industries stock.