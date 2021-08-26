Regulatory Fear Is The Exact Positive Catalyst For GDS Holdings

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

GDS’s (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GDS) share price fell 26.4% since Jun 1 2021, in sympathy with the broader China Internet industry as increasingly tight policies are introduced targeting internet companies.

China data center sector is the policy beneficiary rather than victim

The NDRC recently published a policy document setting out an overall vision for accelerated data center development in China. This was followed by MIIT’s "Three-Year Action Plan for the Development of New Data Centers (2021-2023)”, which focuses on improving data center utilization, accelerating cloud adoption, building national hub nodes in tier 1 cities, supporting overseas expansion. Industry leaders like GDS are set to be primary beneficiary of this policy direction given operational track record with abundant resources in tier 1 cities.

Depressed valuation and higher regulatory requirement could be the catalyst for market consolidation

Over the last year or two there was an influx of hot money in the China data center market. As the valuation of GDS in the public market dramatically reduced due to regulatory fear, and the exit route towards US IPO looks increasingly difficult amid the current geo-political climate, uncommitted small private data center companies must resort to alternative ways to exit such as selling to GDS. Indeed, management noted that they are often approached by various project companies or multi-asset players for partnership or acquisitions. GDS will act on those opportunities if appropriate. Should this consolidation happen the competitive position of GDS could be improved dramatically, rather than deteriorated.

Recent 2Q21 result affirms no change in the growth trajectory of GDS

GDS’s total area committed increased by 41.0% YoY in 2Q21. Net revenue increased by 38.9% YoY, in acceleration versus the 37.5% YoY growth in 1Q21, in line with consensus. Operating leverage continues to improve with EBITDA margin rising to 48.1%, up 0.9pp. EBITDA therefore grew by 41.4% YoY, 1.8% above consensus.

Importantly, GDS confirms the previously provided guidance for total revenues of RMB7,700-8,000mn, adjusted EBITDA 3,660-3,800 and capex of RMB12,000, dismissing concern on near-term growth as a result of heightening regulation on internet companies.

Growth looks highly visible beyond 2021 too. Backlog grew by 41.4% YoY in 2Q21 to 182,912 sqm. Areas held for future development increased by 15.9% QoQ to 534,451 sqm, almost double of current total capacity of 555,172 sqm. Management expressed confidence in sustaining current growth momentum in the next 3, or even 5 years.

GDS acquired the first international data center in Malaysia with 22.5k sqm or 54MW which is expected to be delivered in 2024. While the scale is small (4% of total capacity as of 2Q21), international growth could increasingly contribute to GDS’s growth in the long term. This is driven by policy direction (as mentioned above) as well as internet companies’ practical need to diversify their business beyond China to sustain growth in the light of current regulatory environment.

The three new hyperscaler orders secured this quarter reflected the strength and resilience of GDS’s business model.

GDS' ability to "land and grab" quietly underappreciated: Langfang 13 (LF13, 14-MW) data center is an extension of order from an existing customer. Management noted that this is the typical way GDS generates new orders without generating public headlines, as opposed to relying on public tender / request for proposals to generate orders. I believe this is an important understanding as market tends to overshoot just because GDS is missing from some public tenders / allocation results such as the Shanghai Power quota allocation result in July. Encouragingly, there are over 50,000 sqm planned commitments of this type of “land and grab” yet to be reflected in the backlog in the near term (which currently stood at 182,912 sqm).

Government trusts GDS's operational capability: Beijing 16 (BJ16, 15-MW) data center is from a cloud customer which primary serves the government and SOEs, illustrating government's trust in GDS's data center capability. GDS differentiates itself from SOE telecom data center operators by its scarce data center resources in tier-1 cities and strong project execution ability. This means there is space for private carrier-neutral data center operators despite increasing focus on national data security (As a reminder, State-owned telecom companies China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile have always dominated the Chinese data center market with over 60% market share, leaving the rest of the market to carrier-neutral internet data center providers)

Beijing 16 (BJ16, 15-MW) data center is from a cloud customer which primary serves the government and SOEs, illustrating government’s trust in GDS’s data center capability. GDS differentiates itself from SOE telecom data center operators by its scarce data center resources in tier-1 cities and strong project execution ability. This means there is space for private carrier-neutral data center operators despite increasing focus on national data security (As a reminder, State-owned telecom companies China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile have always dominated the Chinese data center market with over 60% market share, leaving the rest of the market to carrier-neutral internet data center providers) Internet customers, in addition to cloud service providers, are also outsourcing to GDS: Changshu 2 (CS2, 34-MW) data center is from a large internet customer moving to edge of downtown, highlighting the potential of GDS future growth given GDS has already secured lots of “edge of town” data center with power quotas while covering lots of major internet customers. The growth of internet customers could also gradually pivot GDS away from overly concentrating on cloud service providers such Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), effectively lowering customer concentration risk.

Conclusion

I see no change in near term estimates. However, higher country policy risk led me to lower my target price to US$100 (down from US$120), still representing 88% upside. GDS is now trading at the 3-year low point at 16.2x FY22 EV/EBITDA, clearly oversold considering 30%+ EBITDA CAGR across 2020-2023.