Althom/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) ("Ulta" or "the Company" hereafter) posted terrific earnings on Wednesday handily beating earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue targets. The Company has weathered the worst the pandemic has offered thus far and the future remains bright. Macro conditions are favorable and the Company is repurchasing shares at a robust rate. Ulta stock remains one of the best buys in the retail sector.

Ulta Q2 Fiscal 2021 Earnings

In my previous article, which can be found here, I predicted that the demand trends, Target (TGT) partnership, and customer loyalty would drive results beyond analyst expectation. Ulta posted Q2 2021 results and this bull case remains intact.

Ulta posted a beat-and-raise quarter, beating revenue estimates by more than 10% and beating GAAP EPS estimates by more than 70%. The revenue trends remain up with the holiday season upcoming. Other metrics, including gross profit, operating income, and net income were also up across the board.

Data by YCharts

Given that 2020 was an abnormal year, it is helpful to look back at 2019 for quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Revenue for Q2 fiscal 2021 is up 18% over Q2 2019. Net income and operating income are up over 50% over this same period.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha and Q2 earnings release. ($ in millions)

In addition, margins remained strong. There was some concern that store reopening costs and an extremely tight labor market might constrict margins. Those fears did not materialize in Q2 fiscal 2021. Gross margin was 41% and operating margin was 17%, both increases over Q1.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha and Q2 earning call.

Ulta posted record margins, holiday quarters not included, in Q2 2021 which bodes well as we enter the latter half of the year.

Increased Ticket Spend and Ulta-Target Partnership

I have been a proponent that upcoming consumer spending is being underestimated by many - and this is coming to fruition. United States Consumer Sentiment is still significantly lagging behind pre-pandemic numbers, while disposable income is at an all-time high. Consumer sentiment is considered the key indicator of consumer spending. As sentiment reverts to the mean, consumer spending will increase significantly. And there is a long runway here with sentiment remaining down 30 points.

Data by YCharts

Ulta reported that the average spending per ticket increased 5.5% in Q2 2021 which is hopefully an early indicator of a trend.

The Delta Variant remains a troubling headwind, however Ulta increased its full-year 2021 guidance significantly. Management also appearing warry of over-estimating due to the uncertainty, indicating that another beat could be in the cards in Q3 and Q4.

The Target partnership, a match made in retail heaven, is also off to a strong start. Management reported 58 Ulta stores being open currently inside of Targets with 100 expected to be operational by the end of Q3. Target generates 30M customers per week in foot traffic. Ulta's rewards program has over 32M members, while Target brings an additional 90M+ loyalty rewards members to the table with this partnership. The increased foot traffic and rewards are a great opportunity to gain new customers.

Risk and Uncertainties

Retail has had a rough ride for many years, given consumer spending shifts and culminating with a worldwide pandemic that closed many stores altogether. The Delta Variant and threat of a new variant at any time continues to be a threat to future results.

Ulta has experienced slowing growth prior to the pandemic as market share has increased. Any material slowing or reversion in future periods would likely have a negative effect on the share price as would a general decline in market conditions.

The current labor market could also cause issues for Ulta's margins. While certain tax credits have helped to buffer increases in wages, it is likely that wages will continue to rise. Rising wages are not a complete negative as they can also increase consumer discretionary spending economy-wide. Management has also raised guidance on operating margin for 2021 showing that they are not concerned that this will have a material effect on profitability at this time.

Is ULTA Stock A Buy After Earnings?

Ulta continues to be a top performer in retail and one that is not at the mercy of Amazon (AMZN). The Company has no long-term debt. The 800M the Company borrowed after closing stores in 2020 due to Covid has been repaid in full. Ulta also continues to generate substantial and increasing cash from operations (CFO). Not yet updated to Y-charts, Ulta posted $401M CFO in Q2 2021.

Data by YCharts

The Company is using some of these funds to repurchase stock.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased 746,367 shares of its common stock at a cost of $243.5 million. During the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased 1,989,576 shares of its common stock at a cost of $635.8 million. As of July 31, 2021, $886.2 million remained available under the $1.6 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2020. - Q2 earnings release

The share repurchase program accounts for nearly 8% of the current market capitalization so it is anything but trivial.

Management also offered updating guidance with meaningful increases to several metrics, including a 5% increase in top-line revenue and nearly 25% increase in diluted EPS for full fiscal year 2021. Pictured below is the full updated guidance released.

Source: Earnings release

Conclusion

Ulta remains a standout in the difficult retail sector. Its partnership with Target is already showing some spark and this should continue as it ramps up just in time for the holiday season. Consumer spending continues to be robust, which should allow the average ticket spend to continue to rise moving forward. Management is aggressively buying back shares which, in addition to upward momentum, provides shareholders a partial backstop against losses. Given the impressive earnings and increased guidance I continue to see Ulta as a long-term buy in retail.