Investment Thesis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported soft guidance that sent its shares lower, but as investors digested its earnings call, calmer heads prevailed and the after-hours share price movement reversed and turned positive.

On the surface, we can see that its largest customers are spending increasing sums on Snowflake and this has meaningfully improved its path towards sustainable profitability.

However, investors are being asked to pay approximately 42x next year's revenues, which is a punchy valuation. All considered the stock is fairly valued already.

Why Snowflake? Why Now?

Snowflake had one of the hottest IPOs last year. However, with investors' expectations so incredibly high, its share price appreciation in 2021 has been practically nonexistent.

Snowflake allows companies to break down data silos, build data-driven applications, and share data inside and outside of their organizations, without having to copy it, and get access to the data without latency.

As organizations grow and more customers use Snowflake's Data Cloud, a network effect is created as more data can be exchanged with other Snowflake customers for data engineering, data science, and data application development. Now, let's dig into the quarter.

Revenue Growth Rates Lose Momentum

Snowflake appears to be decelerating at a rapid rate. Particularly towards the later parts of fiscal 2022, where its guidance implies lower than 70% y/y growth rates as Snowflake exits Q4 2022.

If you think about the fact that in fiscal 2020, Snowflake's revenues were up 174% y/y and that in fiscal 2021 its revenues ended the year 124% higher y/y, in that context, if revenues this year are likely to end the year higher by 93% y/y, it clearly depicts a rapid level of deceleration.

Even if we leave room for management's unquestionable conservative guidance, the facts still pointing towards a slowing down in its revenue growth trajectory.

Moreover, to remind readers, Snowflake is only targeting the largest organizations, hence new customers were only up 60% y/y to 4,990.

Bear in mind, even if customer onboarding was middle of the road in Q2 2022, Snowflake's whole business model is set up towards upselling to its existing customers and this it does tremendously well.

In fact, this is the focus for Snowflake, to upsell more revenues to its existing customers. On this front, for Q2 2022 Snowflake excelled with its net revenue retention rates reaching an impressive 169%.

Don't Focus On Our Billings

Before digging into its profitability, it's very interesting that Snowflake goes to lengths to explain to the investment community that they don't believe billings is particularly relevant and that Remaining Performance Obligations (''RPO'') are more helpful:

The main difference illustrated above being that Snowflake argues that in their case billings are lumpy and often in arrears as it trails customer usage-based consumption.

For investors, this is an interesting turn, as investors typically value billings higher as billings typically imply cash upfront, whereas RPOs are committed revenues, rather than upfront cash.

On a positive note, RPOs were higher by 122% y/y, thereby implying that the committed backlog of revenue remains healthy, which should translate into a long runway of strong growth for Snowflake.

Discussing Snowflake's Improving Profitability

During the call, Snowflake declares that its adjusted free cash flow margins will remain sustainably positive going forward.

As an interesting aside, Snowflake has a version of adjusted free cash flow where it adds back payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions -- as if employees aren't a cost to Snowflake.

Moreover, consider the following two tables:

Here we can see that Snowflake's revenues reached $272 million in Q2 2022.

While in this table, we can see that stock-based comp reached $164 million or 60% of revenues. I follow many tech companies and I'm more than accustomed to seeing significant stock-based comp, but more than 50% of revenues being stock-based comp? This is lavish.

On the other hand, shareholders should be content that Q2 2021 operating margins (with stock-based comp added back), was negative 44% in the prior year and has moved towards negative 8% in this quarter. Hence, despite my quibbling about the lavish compensation, there's no question that Snowflake's business model has impressive operating leverage moving in the right direction.

Valuation - Fairly Priced Stock

Here are some back of envelope calculations to help us frame its valuation. Snowflake is guiding to finish fiscal 2022 at approximately $1,070 million. But the question of the sustainability of its revenue growth rates lingers large.

With that in mind, in the interest of being conservative, if we presume that Snowflake grows in fiscal 2023 by 60% y/y, that puts Snowflake's revenues at approximately $1.7 billion. This is a nudge lower than analyst consensus, but it works to provide us with a margin of safety.

This implies that the stock is priced at approximately 42x forward sales. If we look towards other sticky data management platforms such as Palantir (PLTR), a stock is the crowd favorite right now, and even in that case, it's priced at 25x next year's revenues.

On the other hand, Palantir isn't growing at anywhere near the rate of Snowflake. On yet the other hand, Palantir is highly free cash flow generative, with its free cash flow margin reaching an eye-watering 44%.

The Bottom Line

Snowflake put out a generally solid Q2 report, with an impressive improvement on its path to profitability. However, at approximately 42x next year's revenues, for new shareholders, it's difficult to get very excited here.

Right now, I'm finding better investment opportunities elsewhere. Happy investing!