Kontrol Technologies CEO Paul Ghezzi - Smarter, Cleaner Building (Video)

Summary

  • Kontrol Technologies' core business is smart technology to make large buildings run more efficiently and developed patented technology for real-time monitoring of air quality.
  • CEO Paul Ghezzi joined us to discuss avoiding Covid shutdowns, Kontrol's latest earnings, BioCloud and its recent acquisitions.
  • 'Buildings contribute ~40% of greenhouse gas emissions - if we're serious about climate change, we better be tackling each building.'

Kontrol Technologies' (OTCQB:KNRLF) core business is smart technology to make large buildings run more efficiently and developed patented technology for real-time monitoring of air quality for viruses - including COVID-19 - called BioCloud. The technology was used by the Canadian team during the Tokyo Olympics and CEO Paul Ghezzi joined us to discuss avoiding Covid shutdowns, Kontrol's recent earnings, and its distribution deal with Steelcase (SCS) to distribute BioCloud. 'Buildings contribute ~40% of greenhouse gas emissions - if we're serious about climate change, we better be tackling each building.' Competing against regional players, not disclosing margins, organic growth and positive net income for the first time in Kontrol's history.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
