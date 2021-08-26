metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is in the process of building an end-to-end automation platform, which positions them for further success in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market. The company's financial performance has been robust in recent years and despite the extremely high revenue multiple of the stock, UiPath's share price is probably justified, provided they can maintain their market leadership.

UiPath provides RPA software that aims to unburden employees from repetitive tasks and enable the fully automated enterprise. UiPath was founded in 2005 in Romania and was initially focused on building automation scripts and developing computer vision technology, both of which remain the foundations of the company to this day.

UiPath's software lowers the barriers to adoption for automation solutions, allowing customers to build, manage and measure automations across their organization. Much of this functionality is provided by Artificial Intelligence (AI) based computer vision, which enables software robots to perform a wide array of actions including logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms and updating information fields. Additionally, these robots are able to learn from and replicate the actions of workers, driving continuous improvement. UiPath's platform enables automation through a variety of means though, including communicating with APIs, simulating clicking/typing across User Interfaces (UIs) and executing scripts written in other coding languages. The platform is built to be used by all employees and to address a wide range of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes.

UiPath also offers a variety of pre-built activities and connectors to accelerate customer deployment of robots. They have an open ecosystem that is architecture agnostic, allowing organizations to automate existing infrastructure and accelerate digital innovation without the need to replace existing infrastructure. UiPath has built a number of technology partnerships and alliances (approximately 75) to provide connectors and other tools which enhance the capabilities of their platform. Technical partners include Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Adobe (ADBE), Alteryx (AYX), Box (BOX), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP), ServiceNow (NOW) and Workday (WDAY).

UiPath also has a global network of nearly 1 million automation professionals who are building and sharing automations. These professionals help to extend the capabilities of the platform and allow UiPath to address new use cases. In this manner, UiPath can act as a true platform, where users build applications on the platform, and this may lead to the development of a larger marketplace in time. UiPath utilizes a group of 3,900 individuals from their customers and partners who influence product direction as part of their Insiders Program, helping to ensure that customer needs are fulfilled.

UiPath's platform is built with a number of features that they believe differentiate it from competitors and enable end-to-end automation:

AI Computer Vision - computer vision technology utilizing AI that can recognize and interact with constantly changing elements of on-screen documents, images and applications.

Fully AI-Enabled Platform - AI is utilized in a number of areas of the platform which enables organizations to embed AI into their operations.

Document Understanding - computer vision technology is combined with optical character recognition, natural language processing, and a variety of Machine Learning (ML) technologies to classify and extract data from documents and images, handwriting and scans.

Low-Code Development Tools - intuitive low-code, drag-and-drop development tools that are easy for non-technical knowledge workers to use.

Enterprise-Grade Governance and Security - centralized governance and data security capabilities allowing customers to securely deploy automations at scale.

Open and Extensible Platform Architecture - UiPath's platform delivers UI automation and API integration on a single platform.

Flexible Deployment - UiPath's platform is designed to be multi-tenant and deployable across on-premises, private and public cloud, and hybrid environments as required.

UiPath is in the process of moving from a focus on RPA to a full-suite of automation solutions through a mixture of internal development and acquisitions. They acquired the process mining company ProcessGold in 2019 to help customers understand their processes and identify opportunities for automation. They also acquired the process documentation vendor StepShot in 2019 to help customers record, document and share processes. UiPath acquired Cloud Elements in 2021 to strengthen its API-based automation capabilities, which gives customers the flexibility to automate processes using a mix of UI-based and API-based automation. Cloud Elements brings more than 200 new native integrations to UiPath and enables new capabilities such as event-based triggering of automations.

UiPath has introduced over 12 new products and multiple new features over the last 18 months. Continued product innovation is important to expanding the capabilities of the platform and driving adoption for new use cases over time. In support of this, UiPath continues to invest in R&D to improve its technology and enhance the platform's usability.

UiPath's platform includes seven modular product pillars to address the automation lifecycle:

Discover - combines AI with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs and visualization tools, which help users to automate processes.

- combines AI with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs and visualization tools, which help users to automate processes. Build - low-code development environments with drag-and-drop functionality that allow non-technical users to create automations.

- low-code development environments with drag-and-drop functionality that allow non-technical users to create automations. Manage - centralized tools designed to securely manage, test and deploy automations and ML models.

- centralized tools designed to securely manage, test and deploy automations and ML models. Run - allows enterprises to deploy robots leveraging hundreds of native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications.

- allows enterprises to deploy robots leveraging hundreds of native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications. Engage - provides multiple ways for users to remain connected and interact with robots running in a range of environments (data center, cloud, desktop).

- provides multiple ways for users to remain connected and interact with robots running in a range of environments (data center, cloud, desktop). Measure - enables users to track, measure and forecast the performance of automations.

- enables users to track, measure and forecast the performance of automations. Govern - centralized governance capabilities designed to help businesses ensure compliance with business standards.

Discover

Automation Hub - command center designed to be used by customers' Center of Excellence (COE) to centrally manage the automation pipeline. Includes tools for rewarding top contributors and dashboards for visualizing automation complexity and measuring ROI. It also provides a central repository for existing automation components that can be used to accelerate future automation development.

Process Mining - has a built-in Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) layer that handles log data from applications to provide an understanding of business processes. Provides users with visibility into process execution variances and helps users to discover opportunities to improve processes.

Task Capture - allows employees to document processes by recording themselves performing them. Task Capture generates an editable process map from the recorded data and pulls the inputs together into a document so that development teams can finalize the automation.

Task Mining - allows enterprises to record and aggregate work that is performed by users across an allowed list of applications so that AI can be used to identify common task patterns that are amenable to automation.

Build

StudioX - low-code development platform that enables non-technical employees to automate tasks for themselves and their immediate teams. Pre-designed templates and integration with Microsoft Office further lower the barriers for developing automations. StudioX works with most web and desktop applications and can switch across applications.

Studio - drag-and-drop development platform designed for RPA developers who are building complex process automations. Studio features robust debugging tools, API automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, the ability to leverage custom code and the integration of ML models.

Studio Pro - UiPath's most advanced Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that is designed for specialized developers. Studio Pro contains all of the capabilities included in Studio as well as additional testing capabilities, supporting both RPA and application test development.

Document Understanding - leverages AI to enable software robots to extract and process data from documents, reducing the need for humans to manually intervene in workflows. The use of ML allows robots to improve accuracy and efficiency over time and reduces the risk of errors.

Marketplace - Customers can access over 1,200 pre-built automaton activities and components developed by UiPath employees, customers, partners and students. UiPath performs quality control by reviewing all components for security and functionality.

Manage

Automation Cloud - UiPath's multi-tenant, SaaS delivery option that enables enterprises to deploy and scale automations without incurring upfront hardware and infrastructure costs. Automation Cloud also helps customers avoid the complexity of managing their own infrastructure and maintaining UiPath's software.

Orchestrator - allows customers to deploy and monitor the operation of robots from any supported device. Orchestrator tracks and logs robot and employee activity to maintain compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools.

AI Center - helps to bridge the gap between data scientists and automation by enabling customers to integrate and deploy their own ML models into workflows.

Test Manager - automates and centralizes testing so that the quality of automations and applications can be ensured before they are deployed.

Insights - RPA analytics solution that monitors the performance of automations. Offers reporting, analysis, alerts and forecasting and can be used to troubleshoot process exceptions.

Data Service - cloud-based data service that provides low-code data modeling and storage capabilities to centrally store automation data directly in UiPath's platform.

Run

Attended Robots - Attended robots work side-by-side with people, handling workflow tasks as specified and running either on command or based on pre-defined triggers.

Unattended Robots - Unattended robots are designed to work independently and can handle complex, long-running processes. Despite often working in the background, unattended robots can involve people as needed to validate information, etc.

Test Robots - Test robots run automations for both RPA and application testing.

Engage

Assistant - application that enables users to manage automations, request jobs to start or stop and change settings.

Action Center - is used to enable efficient collaboration between robots and employees when automations require human inputs. This places humans in the loop when required and effectively combines multiple automated processes into longer, complex workflows.

Chatbots - enables users to trigger robots to accomplish tasks through conversational interfaces, social messaging apps and voice channels. Through the use of integrations, UiPath is able to support conversational automations across over 40 languages.

Apps - UiPath Apps enables users to easily develop a purpose-built presentation layer that acts as the interface between people and robots. Apps are built using a low-code designer and can be used from any supported device.

Measure

Enable users to track, measure and forecast the performance of automations. UiPath's platform provides visualization and analysis tools so that users can quantify the ROI of their automation program.

Govern

UiPath's platform offers centralized governance capabilities designed to ensure compliance with business standards. Granular control of what can be automated and by who allows a flexible balance between capabilities and compliance.

Customers can deploy UiPath's platform on-premises, in a public or private cloud, or in a hybrid environment. UiPath offers a managed, multi-tenant, SaaS version called Automation Cloud, which frees customers from managing the software and underlying infrastructure. The success of Automation Cloud is critical to UiPath's future and is potentially one of the company's biggest weaknesses. Their platform was originally developed as an on-premises solution, meaning architecture issues could limit the performance of their cloud solution.

UiPath's sales strategy appears to be more focused on top-down sales, although they also have a number of initiatives targeting bottom-up user adoption of their software. The purchasing decision is likely largely driven by the customer's COE with the involvement of senior management for larger deployments. UiPath's go-to-market model consists of a direct enterprise sales force, alongside a sales team focused on small and mid-sized customers and a strategic sales team focused on the largest global customers. At the start of 2021 UiPath's sales and marketing organization contained 1,409 employees, with plans to expand the team to grow their customer base both domestically and internationally. UiPath also relies substantially on business partners, which includes more than 3,700 system integrators, value-added resellers, and business consultants. As of January 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021, UiPath had 2,671, 6,009, and 7,968 customers, respectively. Customer satisfaction with UiPath's software appears high as UiPath had an NPS of 71 as of February 2021. This was calculated on a rolling average using data from a survey of their customer base that was conducted over the 12-month period ended February 2021.

UiPath offers a free Community Edition and free training through UiPath Academy. UiPath also offers UiPath Academy, which has over 800,000 enrolled users. More than 750 universities and colleges are in UiPath's Academic Alliance program, which gives professors free automation curriculum to teach students. These initiatives help to encourage self-serve adoption of the software and build an active user base who are familiar with the software.

Competitive Advantage

Customer Insight

Data from UiPath's customer base can inform product development and ensure innovations are aimed at use cases demanded by customers. This would particularly be the case if UiPath has access to granular data on the RPA workflows that customers are trying to develop. Given that the capabilities of RPA platforms are still a limit on adoption, UiPath should be able to expand its addressable market by utilizing insights from customers.

Network Effects - Platform

UiPath's software is likely to exhibit networks effects within a customer's business as users build and share automations. These network effects are likely to be relatively weak but could be extended by UiPath's user community, which allows automations to be shared externally.

Figure 3: Automation Adoption Lifecycle

Economies of Scale

Given that UiPath is a market leader with a relatively high market share, they are able to invest more than competitors in product development and acquiring customers. Larger competitors like Microsoft are also well positioned to compete in the RPA software market and have far more resources than they can commit to the market.

Economies of Scope

UiPath has invested a large amount of money in developing technology that allows the automation of complex processes. The more services these technology investments can be spread across, the higher the returns for UiPath.

Switching Costs

Switching costs for RPA software are likely to be moderate to high depending on the extent to which the software is embedded in workflows and the complexity of the workflows that are automated. Given that UiPath is focused on low-code solutions, lock-in is likely to come from embedding the software in critical workflows rather than the cognitive burden of learning new software. Companies are introducing migration tools that help to reduce the burden of switching costs though.

Financial Analysis

UiPath generates revenue from the sale of software licenses, maintenance and support, and professional services. The license fees are based primarily on the number of users and the number of automations, providing scope for expansion within their existing customer base over time. UiPath has a track record of robust growth, with approximately 30% of growth from new customers and 70% from existing customers. Growth from existing customers is illustrated by UiPath's 150% dollar-based net retention rate, which is quite high but not surprising given the nature of the software. This expansion is supported by a low level of churn, with UiPath's dollar-based gross retention rate generally around 97%. ARR from UiPath's top 50 customers as of January 31, 2021, increased by a median multiple of approximately 81x, as measured from the ARR generated in each such customer's first month as a customer. While this indicates a large expansion over time, it would also seem to indicate that usage of UiPath often starts out small.

As of January 31, 2021, UiPath had 7,968 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 10 and 63% of the Fortune Global 500. This is a relatively deep penetration of larger organizations, which indicates the strength of UiPath's software but also means that a significant portion of future growth will need to come from smaller organizations.

As a European company, UiPath has built a relatively strong customer base in Europe but is relatively underpenetrated in North America and this represents a significant opportunity. UiPath intends on continuing to expand its sales team to drive adoption of its platform across North America. As of January 31, 2021, customers located in the United States represented 36% of their total ARR.

UiPath began recruiting aggressively in the second half of 2020, likely in anticipation of strong growth as the COVID pandemic ends. Hiring has weakened somewhat recently, although this appears to be seasonal, at least in part.

Job openings mentioning UiPath in the job requirements had been relatively flat in recent years but began increasing modestly in 2021. This trend is common across RPA vendors and so appears to be more the result of industry strength rather than UiPath specific.

The ability to significantly reduce manual workloads and the resulting high ROI of the software creates the potential for UiPath to charge a high price for its software. This, coupled with the fact that UiPath has traditionally been an on-premises vendor means that UiPath's gross profit margins are high. As UiPath continues to scale its business this should eventually result in strong free cash flow generation.

UiPath's operating profit margins are broadly in line with what should be expected for a high growth software company of its size. UiPath has approach operating profitability in recent periods, likely in part due to a reduction in expenses during the pandemic. The company will probably incur significant losses going forward as they continue to invest in customer acquisition and product development. This shouldn't be seen as a concern as UiPath has generally been quite efficient in generating growth. As the importance of Automation Cloud grows, UiPath expects the timing of revenue recognition to be impacted and operating margins to be reduced due to an increase in hosting fees and cloud infrastructure costs.

Valuation

UiPath appears modestly undervalued relative to peers based on its growth rate and gross profit margin. UiPath trades on an extremely high multiple though, leaving the stock vulnerable to a significant pullback if the company stumbles or there is a broader market pullback.

Potential returns from investing in UiPath are highly positively skewed, making UiPath a potentially attractive investment. I believe UiPath is modestly undervalued at current prices, but this is dependent on how large the RPA software market eventually becomes and whether UiPath can maintain its market leadership as the importance of cloud native solutions increases and the market draws more attention from companies like Microsoft.

