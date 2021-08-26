Petrobras Continues To Offer A Strong Risk-Reward Balance
Summary
- Petrobras has an impressive portfolio of assets and is focused on drastically increasing its cash flow and paying down debt.
- The company is currently offering special dividends, to the tune of billions annually, which will help it drive increased shareholder rewards.
- The company's ability to drive substantial shareholder rewards going forward makes it a valuable, long-term investment at this time.
Petrobras (NYSE: NYSE:PBR) is one of the least popular state-owned oil companies with a market capitalization of roughly $70 billion. The company has more than doubled since its March 2020 lows, however, as we'll see throughout this article, with its impressive portfolio of assets it has significant ability to drive long-term shareholder rewards.
Petrobras Main Highlights
Petrobras has focused on improving its overall portfolio, which has helped it improve its ability to generate long-term shareholder rewards.
Petrobras Main Highlights - Petrobras Investor Presentation
Petrobras has recurring adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 billion and a 54% margin representing strong EBITDA for the quarter. The company generated $9.3 billion in FCF with higher oil exports and products. That represents a massively strong FCF generation that'll enable the company to pay out massive shareholder rewards.
The company is focused on higher margins and salves volume. It took advantage of the quarterly cash flow to reduce debt by $7.3 billion reaching $63.7 billion. That's a more than 10% quarterly cash flow reduction. The company is continuing to look at divestments and expects continued strong dividends for shareholders.
Petrobras Debt Improvements
The company is focused on improving its debt load, although it's starting to hit the limit for the maximum amount where it can reduce its debt.
Petrobras Debt - Petrobras Investor Presentation
Petrobras has reduced its net debt from $96 billion in 2018 to $53 billion in 2Q 2021. The company's overall gross debt is $64 billion, below the $67 billion 2021 target. The company is planning to reduce its debt to $60 billion which it should be able to do in the next quarter, however, it doesn't plan to reduce its debt much past that.
Still, given the company's size, with several billion in annual interest, it's a more than manageable reduction in the debt load for the company.
Petrobras Upstream and Asset Growth
Longer term, Petrobras is focused on continuing to grow its upstream asset portfolio which will support additional shareholder returns.
Petrobras Upstream - Petrobras Investor Presentation
Petrobras has significant upstream growth potential as it continues to add FPSOs. This is especially significant because it carries down the line to the company including downstream and other assets sold. In 2021, the company's FPSOs will add 180 thousand barrels / day, while going into later years, that'll start to reach 500+ thousand barrels / day added each year.
That consistent asset growth will enable the company to continue growing and generating strong cash flow for shareholders going forward.
Petrobras Financial Earnings Growth
Putting all of this together has led to consistent earnings growth for the company.
Petrobras EBITDA Growth - Petrobras Investor Presentation
QoQ Petrobras has increased its EBITDA, with a near tripling over the past year. The company's exploration & production EBITDA increased by 20% supported by higher Brent and production growth. Across the board the company also saw refining, transportation, and commercialization EBITDA almost double at replacement cost.
Lastly, the smallest part of the company's business, but one of the most reliable, gas & power saw a 20% QoQ growth. QoQ the company's strong increases have a strong ability to continue increasing. That EBITDA means strong cash flow that the company will be able to drive into strong rewards for shareholders.
Petrobras Cash Generation
Another way to look at Petrobras' portfolio is its cash generation.
Petrobras Cash Generation - Petrobras Investor Presentation
Petrobras turned that $11.8 billion in EBITDA into $10.8 billion in operating cash flow. With a nearly 10% investment ratio based on its market cap, which is respectable, and divestments, the company generated $9.6 billion in FCF after divestments. That's massive quarterly FCF for a $60 billion company that it'll be able to utilize for strong rewards.
The company had -$0.3 billion of FCFE but that's after $0.4 billion in interest, a more than manageable amount, and $8.6 billion of debt prepayments.
Petrobras Shareholder Return Potential
Petrobras is planning to dramatically increase its shareholder returns from its strong cash flow. The company is planning to pay out $6 billion in 2021 dividends, a tripling from 2020, and a yield of almost 9%. That represents a very small portion of the company's cash flow, or less than 20% of the company's cash flow for each quarter.
The company, as it continues to pay down debt, will hit a limit for that, its $60 billion target. After that, it'll have the cash it needs to increase shareholder rewards dramatically. We'd like to see it start ramping up share buybacks in order to provide even stronger shareholder rewards.
Petrobras Risk
Petrobras' risk is oil prices. The company has lower risk than most other companies because it has a fully integrated production profile with Brazilian downstream production, however, as its YoY earnings change shows, it still faces the same risks here. We expect the company to continue to be risky but generate strong returns going forward.
Conclusion
Petrobras has an impressive portfolio of assets with the ability to use FPSOs to dramatically increase production over the upcoming years. The company, supported by higher oil prices, will be able to use that growing production to dramatically increasing shareholder rewards. The company has already dramatically increased dividends.
Going forward, the company is close to its debt target. On the back of that, the company will be able to increase its shareholder returns even further. The company has only approved small share buyback so far, however, we expect that to expand dramatically leading to strong long-term shareholder rewards.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.