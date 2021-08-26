wallix/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

“How much should numbers matter?” is not a new question in investing, but Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) provides an interesting case study. By just about any metric, Siemens has mediocre-to-weak margins, ROIC, ROA, ROTA, and so on when compared to other multi-industrials, including peers in the electrification and automation space like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Rockwell (ROK), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY). But it also has strong market positions (if not leadership) in many attractive growth areas, including automation (factory and building), digitalization, electrification, and healthcare.

I’m generally a big believer in the idea of skating to where the puck is going to be – in other words, not letting weak trailing/current results overshadow what you think the likely future trajectory will be. Still, in looking for reasons why Siemens continues to look undervalued, I do think the relatively poor profitability metrics are worth noting, but I think leverage to growth markets and improved profit/FCF opportunities counts for more, and this is still a stock worth considering.

Good Results In A Strong Quarter

Siemens’ results weren’t exceptional for what proved to be a strong quarter for industrials, but it was a positive quarter all the same, with beats versus sell-side expectations on revenue, adjusted earnings, and orders. Management also raised guidance, with the global short-cycle recovery showing strong momentum.

Revenue rose 21% in organic terms, about average for multi-industrials this quarter, but good for a 6% beat versus expectations. EBIT rose 40%, with margin expanding 150bp to 10.3%, while pre-tax profits (the profit metric most analysts use) rose 29% as reported (beating by 11%) or 51% as adjusted, with margin up 100bp to 15.3% as reported (or 310bp to 16.1% adjusted).

Orders rose 44%, beating by 26%, with strong growth (and beats) in every line-item.

The Comps Are Generally Good

Looking at Siemens in comparison to its rivals is likewise instructive, with again what I’d call “good but not great” performance.

Digital Industries

Digital Industries revenue rose 17%, beating by 3%, while profits declined 6% (as reported), beating by 3% with a margin of 20.3% (20.4% adjusted). Software revenue rose 2% on a +10% year-ago comp.

Looking at other automation companies, Emerson reported 8% growth in Automation Solutions, ABB reported blended growth of 10% across its businesses, Schneider reported 18% growth, and Rockwell reported 26% growth. Other comps like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) likewise had strong quarters, with revenue up 70% and 31%, respectively, and Honeywell (HON) reported a 1% decline in its process automation business, but 57% growth in Warehouse/Workflow and 38% in Productivity Solutions.

Siemens saw particularly strong results in short-cycle automation (up 23% yoy), with growth in end-markets like autos, food/beverage, electronics/semiconductors, machine tools and pharma, and flattish performance in aero – no surprises there, really.

Smart Infrastructure

Revenue in this electrical products and controls business rose 15% in the quarter, beating expectations by 2%. Profits rose 82%, beating by 8%, with margin up almost five points to 12.1%.

ABB reported 17% growth in its electrical products business this quarter, while Eaton (ETN) reported 18% on a blended basis, and Schneider reported 26% growth. Other comparables like Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY) and nVent (NVT) reported 33% an 28% growth, respectively. Leverage to building controls may have been a partial headwind, but the relative performance doesn’t help the narrative that Siemens isn’t as strong in electrification as bulls want to believe, partly due to lack of leverage in areas like data center.

I won’t go into the comps for Mobility and Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) this time, but both segments beat expectations for revenue (by 2% and 12%, respectively), with Mobility missing slightly on profits and Healthineers beating by 25%.

Still Leveraged To Longer-Term Positive Trends

Although this quarter may have left investors wanting more when it comes to relative performance, I do believe Siemens is still well-positioned in a number of attractive long-term markets.

In the Digital Industries business, Siemens has a leading discrete automation business and a highly competitive process automation business – one that should arguably benefit by not having a particularly large exposure to oil/gas. Siemens has also been an aggressive mover in the industrial software space, and has continued to acquire more assets, including recent deals for Supplyframe and Squils. As industries look to adopt more automation and digitalize their operations, Siemens will benefit.

In Smart Infrastructure, Siemens has the portfolio to participate in the growth of electrification in non-residential buildings (as well as advanced building controls/management) and factories, though arguably not the portfolio to lead. Siemens likewise offers leverage to opportunities in utility and grid (including private microgrids), though I do believe ABB is better-placed here.

Mobility should benefit from ongoing investment in rail automation and electrification, as well as increased rolling stock. Urbanization is a major long-term trend around the world (particularly in emerging markets), and there’s really no way to manage the population growth that is coming without further investment in cost-effective and environmentally-friendly public transportation (or at least friendlier than the alternatives).

Last and not least, Siemens’s stake in Healthineers offers well-understood leverage to growing healthcare spending around the world, including increased spending on diagnostics in markets like China.

The Outlook

Maybe the worst I can say about Siemens is that I don’t necessarily see them as the best play on any of these long-term macro growth trends. I think companies like Rockwell could outperform in automation, and companies like ABB and Schneider could outperform in electrification, with both ABB and Schneider offering attractive exposure to automation, electrification, decarbonization, and data center growth. On the other hand, many of these companies have learned the hard way that you underestimate Siemens at your own peril.

I also do still have concerns about some of the financial performance metrics. I’m looking for Siemens’s EBITDA margin to improve from around 15% this year to the mid-18%’s in three years, but that’s not particularly special next to ABB or Schneider, let alone Rockwell. Likewise with other metrics like ROIC or ROTA – Siemens looks to be below average for years to come.

No financial metric is the end-all be-all, though, and I do think it’s worth noting that Siemens’s FCF generation looks more competitive. If my models are accurate, Siemens will generate about as much FCF from future revenue as I expect from ABB, Eaton, or Schneider.

I’m expecting around 4.5% forward revenue growth from Siemens, and given the management goals discussed at the recent Capital Markets Day, that could prove low. Management gave less reason to believe in major margin leverage improvement, though, and I’m looking for FCF margins to improve toward the mid-teens over time, driving high-single-digit FCF growth (around 8%).

Not surprisingly, given that I believe in using margins/returns to drive EV/EBTIDA multiples, it’s harder to get a strong multiple for Siemens. That said, the market isn’t expecting much, so a 13x forward multiple (versus a blended sector multiple of around 16x to account for the fiscal calendar differences) still works.

Between these two approaches, I believe Siemens ADRs are undervalued below $100/share.

The Bottom Line

Siemens’s weaker margins and returns would argue for a lower multiple and a lower valuation than many of its comps, but I think there’s still an argument that the current valuation is too low. I know there are concerns that the software business isn’t as growth-oriented as investors want and there are likewise concerns about competitive inroads from Rockwell and others, but again I think those are amply reflected in the share price.

I guess my Siemens thesis boils down to this – I don’t love the company, nor do I think it’s the best play on its growth markets, but I don’t think it deserves the discount it currently has, and I think the shares offer attractive long-term upside, but it may take more explicit attention on margin improvements to unlock that.