One of the biggest problems that retirees have today is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a problem that has been ongoing over much of the past decade, but it was made worse once the COVID-19 pandemic broke out for reasons that we will see shortly. The biggest reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the period and it unfortunately appears that the situation will not be improving anytime soon. Fortunately, there are a few ways around this problem. One of the best of these is to invest in a closed-end fund that specializes in producing income for its investors because these entities provide easy access to a professionally managed investment portfolio that in many cases can deliver higher yields than pretty much anything else on the market. This is due to the fact that they can use some strategies that are not available to other types of funds. In this article, we will discuss one of these income-focused funds, the High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF), which currently yields 9.54%. This is a rather undercovered fund despite its high yield but that alone does not mean that it is wrong for your portfolio so let us investigate and determine if this could be an appealing opportunity.

About The Fund

Unfortunately, the fund's web page provides very little information about the fund and does not even provide a fact sheet. Fortunately, CEF Connect is able to provide some more information. According to that site, the fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income, which makes a lot of sense given the name of the fund. The fund also has capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Neither one of these objectives are especially unique. In fact, most fixed-income funds have similar objectives. These objectives happen to work perfectly with our goals as the desire for current income is the reason that we are looking at this fund in the first place. The name implies that the fund invests primarily in high-yield bonds ("junk bonds") but it is not required to do so and may also invest in convertible fixed-income securities. These are interesting securities that offer the steady income of bonds but also have some of the upside potential of common stocks. These are all interesting securities that are often issued by financially troubled or highly levered companies that may have trouble obtaining traditional financing. As such, these securities tend to be riskier than traditional fixed income plays but the yields are higher to compensate for the increased risk.

The fund's holdings are quite different than might be expected from its basic description. Here they are:

Source: CEF Connect

The one thing that is immediately obvious is that several of these positions are other funds. The First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) and the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), for example, are both leveraged loan funds. A leveraged loan is a bank loan made to a highly levered company that is then securitized in a similar way to mortgages and sold off to investors. The fact that these are securities lowers the risk somewhat since each individual security represents a pool of loans and not an individual loan by itself. These tend to be floating-rate loans as well so as interest rates increase, the investors' yield from the security also increases. As we will see shortly, interest rates have nowhere to go but up so eventually these funds should start providing the High Income Securities Fund with more income that can be passed through to shareholders, but this is likely to be a few years off. The presence of Barings BDC (BBDC) is another interesting choice. A business development company is technically a closed-end fund that invests in private companies using debt, common stock, or hybrid securities. These entities also tend to have high yields and Barings BDC itself yields 7.71% at the current price. Thus, the High Income Securities Fund looks almost like a fund of funds, which helps compensate for the fact that it only has 125 holdings, a very low number for a high-yield fund.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's assets. That is because this is approximately the point at which the asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not, and if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two assets that each account for more than 5% of the portfolio, although neither one of them is substantially above that level. Nevertheless, any potential investor should be willing to be exposed to the risks of these companies individually before taking a position in the fund.

Experienced bond investors are quite familiar with the credit quality ratings that are assigned by the national ratings agencies to bond offerings as well as some preferred stock issues. These ratings supposedly tell investors how likely the issuing company is to default on its bond offering. The ratings are assigned letter grades ranging from AAA to D, with lower letters indicating a higher risk of default. Here are the ratings for the credit securities in the fund's portfolio:

Source: CEF Connect

Anything that is rated BBB or higher is considered to be investment-grade. We can see then that the fund contains very few of these and significantly more BB or B-rated securities. These are the highest two levels of high-yield securities. According to the official ratings scale, companies whose debt is issued these ratings typically have sufficient financial strength to weather through short-term economic problems but do not have the balance sheet strength of an investment-grade company. The one thing that we do note here though is that most of the fixed-income securities held by the fund are unrated. There are several reasons why a debt issue might not be rated including the issuing company knowing that it is struggling financially and not wanting to advertise that fact. In short, the fact is that we do not know exactly how risky these securities are, which may be concerning to more risk averse investors. The fact that the fund has rated assets does tell us that it is not exclusively a fund of funds as is suggested by the largest positions. The fund instead both purchases other funds and invests in high-yielding assets directly.

The Problem For Income Seekers

As noted in the introduction, one of the biggest problems facing retirees today is an inability to generate any sort of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This unfortunately makes it challenging to obtain the money that they need to pay bills and fund their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve, specifically its control over the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate that the nation's commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the Federal Reserve cut this rate to all-time lows following the 2007 collapse of Lehman Brothers and left it there for a decade. Although the central bank attempted to raise the rate during the Trump Administration, it was still at historically low levels. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed this and the central bank again slashed rates to all-time lows, where they remain today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.10%. This is important because this rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. Thus, the incredibly low federal funds rate is the reason why traditional safe retirement assets like savings accounts and certificates of deposit are paying essentially nothing. This situation has also rendered classic income strategies like laddering certificates of deposit useless.

Retirees have therefore been forced to pursue other options in order to fund their retirements. By and large, these other options have been to move their money into risk assets like stocks and bonds. The influx of this money into the capital markets has been one reason why we have seen such appreciation in stocks and bonds in the years following the financial crisis nearly thirteen years ago. This increase in asset prices has unfortunately suppressed yields. This is immediately obvious by looking at the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which currently yield 1.24% and 1.84% respectively. These yields are so low that even a $1 million portfolio would result in less annual income than a minimum wage job barring asset appreciation, which is not always guaranteed.

The High Income Securities Fund is able to do much better than this due to the nature of the assets that it invests in. As noted earlier, the fund currently yields 9.54%, which kicks the income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio up to $95,400 per year. This should be a sufficient annual income to finance a comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country, especially when combined with Social Security.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier in the article, the High Income Securities Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. As such, we might expect it to pay out a regular distribution to its shareholders. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.0780 per share ($0.936 per share annually), which gives it a 9.54% yield at the current price. The fund's distribution has varied quite a bit over the years, but the current level is above its historical average:

Source: CEF Connect

This historically variable distribution may be a bit of a turn-off to those investors that are simply looking for something that they can buy and hold over the long-term in order to derive income. The fact that the fund is currently paying out an above average distribution does increase its appeal for those willing to hold it temporarily, though. Another thing that may be a bit of a turn-off is that a relatively high proportion of its distributions consist of return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this could be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital however, including the distribution of unrealized capital gains or money received from certain types of closed-end funds. These are both things that this fund might be doing so we should investigate in order to determine how exactly the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent report to consult for this purpose. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended February 28, 2021. As such, it will not include any information about how well the fund has performed in the strong market since then, but it will give us some insight into its performance during the early stages of the market recovery following the coronavirus-related lockdowns. During that six-month period, the fund brought in $1,297,096 in dividends and another $20,981 in interest, giving it a total of $1,318,077 in income off of the assets in its portfolio. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $843,935 available for the investors. This was not nearly enough to cover the $2,999,446 that it actually paid out in distributions, however. Fortunately, the fund has other ways to get money such as capital gains. The fund realized $3,241,846 in capital gains and had another $4,770,297 in unrealized capital gains. Thus, it appears that the fund easily covered the distributions that it paid out during the period. There does not appear to be anything to worry about with respect to the return of capital distributions.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of August 24, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the High Income Securities Fund had a net asset value of $9.26 per share but it actually trades for $9.81 per share. This represents a 5.94% premium to net asset value. While this is better than the 6.83% premium that the fund has averaged over the past month, that is still a fairly high price to pay for any closed-end fund despite that very attractive yield.