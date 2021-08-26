photobyphm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) has frustrated shareholders over the last several years with the stock essentially going nowhere. Even including the dividend, VZ's total return is nearly flat going back to levels in Q4 2018 and down about 7% this year. Soft growth beyond the pandemic disruptions of last year along with the trend of higher debt to fund its 5G roll-out helps explain the stock's otherwise poor performance. Still, we believe now is the time to turn bullish with several metrics suggesting VZ is fundamentally undervalued. The recent sale of the company's media group including "AOL" and "Yahoo" properties allows it to re-focus on the core business with consumer wireless and business segments likely getting a boost into the post-pandemic recovery. We like the 4.6% dividend yield and see shares rallying going forward.

Getting straight to the point, we highlight 6 reasons that make VZ a compelling buy right now.

1. VZ Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

The company reported Q2 results back in July with non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 which was $0.07 above estimates and a quarterly record for Verizon. Revenue of $33.8 billion, up 11.2% y/y also exceeded the market consensus. The context here was the relatively weak comparison period in Q2 2020 at the depths of the Covid lockdown stage where Verizon even shut down stores temporarily. In this regard, the setup has been a strong improvement of key operating and financial metrics with sequential gains over Q1.

There was momentum across the wireless business including 350k retail postpaid net adds while the postpaid churn rate declined to 0.65% from 0.77% in Q1. Broadband subscriber growth has also been a strong point driving a 5.4% y/y increase in FIOS revenue. The business segment has been defined by resiliency even amid some ongoing Covid related disruptions with total revenue up 3.7% y/y.

The Q2 report was strong enough that management revised higher its full-year EPS guidance to a range between $5.25 and $5.35 from the previous $5.00 to $5.15 target. The company now expects wireless service revenue growth between 3.5% and 4.0% for the year compared to simply the "+3%" target offered at the end of Q1. Longer-term the outlook is positive considering revenue and earnings growth in the low-single-digits consistent with the relatively mature wireless market. That said, we believe there is some upside particularly as it relates to earnings driven by higher margins.

Another key development that was announced after the quarter-end was the sale of the Media Group for approximately $5 billion. This is a segment that had drawn a lot of controversy in recent years and it is clear that Verizon ended up losing money since spending upwards of $9 billion between brands like "AOL" and "Yahoo" with the strategy simply not panning out. That said, the strategic decision which still maintains a 10% equity stake in the brands allows the company to move forward with a more streamlined operation of core assets.

The cash infusion will support some deleveraging. Over the past year, Verizon added nearly $40 billion in debt facing the Covid uncertainties last year along with Capex requirements. While the increase in debt likely added to some of the downside pressure towards the stock, the good news is that operating conditions have improved with a more positive outlook going forward. Notably, the "net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA" leverage ratio remains under 3x and is supported by strong underlying cash flows. The company has generated $11.7 billion in free cash flow year to date, nearly twice the amount of its $5.2 billion in dividends paid. By all accounts, Verizon is doing fine with nothing to suggest a deterioration of the outlook that would justify a collapse in the stock price.

2. Verizon Appears Undervalued

Beyond the recent financials, VZ appears simply cheap relative to long-term valuation multiples. The forward PE ratio of just 10.4x represents a nearly 20% discount to the 5-year average closer to 13x. This is during a period when the broader market has seen a trend towards expanding valuation multiples. We think VZ is due to rally and converge higher.

Similarly, the forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.9x is also below the 3-year average for the ratio closer to 8.2x. In this case, Verizon trades at a discount of about 6% to the historical average although the added debt carried from the pandemic has in part inflated the metric. We believe there is room for a future premium considering the improving outlook and upside to EBITDA going forward.

3. Verizon's Compelling Dividend Yield

The attraction to Verizon comes down to the stability of its cash flows and positive long-term outlook. which makes for a strong dividend stock. On that point, we highlight that Verizon's current 4.6% yield is well above the 3-year average at 4.2%. While these apparent 30 basis points may not seem like much, the difference can represent a 5% change in the stock price. We make the case that a dividend yield for Verizon should be closer to 4% going forward considering its quality and sector leadership, implying the stock needs to climb higher to reach fair value.

There is also an expectation for Verizon to hike its dividend in September for its next distribution, consistent with the pattern going back to 2007 of annual increases during Q3. From the last payout of $0.6275, we are forecasting an increase to a new quarterly rate of $0.64 per share continuing the trend of a 2% increase for each of the past 5 years. If we are correct, the forward yield on the stock is closer to 4.7% effectively making the VZ even more undervalued.

4. VZ Yield Spread to 10-Year Treasury Rate

The other aspect to consider when looking at Verizon's dividend yield is the spread relative to market interest rates. Using the 10-Year Treasury as a benchmark, we highlight that VZ's dividend yield at 4.6% yield compared to the 10 Year Treasury around 1.3% representing a 3.3% spread is well above the average for the metric at 2.3% over the past decade. In other words, VZ is currently offering an outsized yield advantage compared to "risk-free" treasuries. By our estimate, shares of VZ would need to trade around $70 per share for the spread to converge towards the historical average. Overall, it's another bullish factor favoring a long position in VZ at an attractive entry point.

5. Income Stock Superiority Over AT&T

There has long been a battle between AT&T Inc (T) and Verizon for the "dividend stock superiority" within the telecommunications sector. While Verizon was typically recognized as having more positive fundamentals and a stronger balance sheet justifying a premium to AT&T, the debate has now turned a new chapter as AT&T recently announced a dividend cut or "resizing" in conjunction with its spin-off of its WarnerMedia Group.

While the actual new dividend amount from T has not yet been confirmed, the new policy set to take effect by next year will likely see the dividend amount cut in half, implying a yield under 4.0%. While both companies still have key differences, we can say that VZ now has a clear advantage in terms of offering a higher dividend yield. Our take here is that, at the margin, Verizon could benefit with some rotation of investors out of $T into $VZ as a more attractive income opportunity. Getting past AT&T and several energy sector stocks; Verizon offers one of the highest dividend yields across all S&P 500 (SPY) stocks with its defensive or counter-cyclical profile. VZ can work well within a diversified portfolio to add an income component while limiting downside volatility.

6. A Post-Pandemic Winner

Many people overlook the challenges of the telecom players during the pandemic. For Verizon even as the overall business has been solid evident by the latest quarterly result, there are some service segments such as fees related to roaming charges and limited international tourists on the network that has yet to recover.

With a baseline expectation that Covid will eventually be controlled, we expect the company to benefit from high-level macro themes like continued economic growth and stronger operating conditions across the consumer and business segments. The return of students to school campuses as well as businesses getting employees back to the office can support some incremental demand for wireless services. By this measure, we see room for VZ to outperform growth and earnings estimates which can drive the stock higher in the coming quarters.

Investors should also recognize the ongoing high-level tailwinds for Verizon which support a positive long-term outlook. The company uses the term "Network-as-a-Service" to highlight the function of its business driving themes like 5G adoption, next-gen business-to-business applications, and consumer technologies. Several of these vectors are likely still in the early stages of what remains a significant opportunity where Verizon is well-positioned to capture.

Is VZ a Buy?

Verizon for us is the quintessential value-stock with a combination of solid fundamentals, a positive long-term outlook, and attractive dividend yield. We rate VZ as a buy with a year ahead price target of $65 implying a 12x multiple on management's full-year EPS guidance. At our price target, the dividend yield at 4% would narrow back towards levels observed in 2019 and better reflect the company's high-quality and positive outlook. Tactically, with the stock trading around $55.00 currently, we believe now is a great time to establish a long-term position at an attractive valuation.

In terms of risks, beyond a broader global economic slowdown or renewed financial market volatility, weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarters would likely pressure the stock with a renewed bearish sentiment. The ongoing Covid resurgence headlines along with uncertainties regarding FED policy can also create some near-term volatility. It will be important for operating metrics like wireless additions and the business segment to maintain momentum. Financial monitoring points include the EBITDA margin as well as free cash flow levels.