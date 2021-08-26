Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Tuesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Aaron Task: U.S. stocks hit a record on Monday, the S&P’s 49th of the year overcoming early weakness tied to weaker than expected economic data from China. Concerns about China's economy and regulatory crackdown, setting the tone again on Tuesday with global shares falling. We're talking here Tuesday midday and U.S. stock major averages down between 1% and 1.25% again, not far from all-time high levels.

Welcome to Alpha Trader, Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher joined today by Brendan Ahern, Chief Investment Officer at KraneShares, which has over $12 billion of assets under management, including the flagship KraneShares, CSI China, Internet ETF, symbol KWEB, which has over $5 billion of assets under management. Brendan, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Brendan Ahern: Well, many thanks for having me, Aaron and Stephen.

AT: Thanks for being with us today. Obviously timing is everything in life. There's a lot of headlines coming out of China that seem to be affecting the markets here last 48 hours for sure. And I want to talk mostly about that.

But before we get to that, I do have to ask you about some of the rhetoric I'm seeing from some, I would call not fully substantiated sources about China taking advantage, of “perceived U.S. weakness” after the fall of Afghanistan, the rapid disorderly fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, that, that might encourage the Chinese to go across the streets and take over Taiwan or take military action towards Taiwan. Is that something you are more concerned about today than you might have been 72 hours ago?

BA: I'm not -- the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan was for 20 years. So I don't think one could say that, the U.S. -- this is a pulled out quickly. There was a 20 year presence in the country. And certainly the U.S. pullout is potentially destabilizing not only for the region, which obviously includes China, but certainly for Pakistan, Mongolia, India. The U.S. pullout is somewhat problematic, because you've got a quasi or rogue state operating. And so I don't think regional players like that the U.S. pulled out, but at the same time, we were there for 20 years, and I don't think that will have a significant effect on the long running issue of Taiwan and China relations.

AT: You don't see this as the Chinese might see this as an opportunity for lack of a better word to step into the void left by the Americans and/or take advantage of perceived American weakness now. And obviously, we were there in Afghanistan for 20 plus years, but the end was extremely ugly and discouraging for all of us. And the perception now is that Biden administration is on the back foot globally, and they've had some other missteps in foreign affairs as well. And again, that's not what the show is about, but as an investor, it doesn't seem like you're too concerned about it. Is that fair to say at this moment?

BA: Yeah, I mean, there is some talk that China will have a military exercise in that area. At the same time, I think it's very clear that there's a strong U.S. commitment to the defense of Taiwan, as well as from other players, such as Japan. So that isn't changing, just because of the situation Afghanistan. If anything, you could argue it makes the U.S. more on guard for any sort of action around Taiwan. Just assuming, a lot of resources militarily, I would assume have been freed up and could be really pivoted toward a defense of Taiwan. So I really don't see that in the cards. And, it's somewhat driven by -- we see a lot of this political rhetoric, but the China and Taiwanese economic relationships arguably never been stronger that we had in -- I thought it's very interesting.

And we got the July import data and in the case of Taiwan and Chinese imports from Taiwan went up 20% year-over year. And then that's something you can see not only from say China, Taiwan, which we read about every day, but China and its relationships with the U.S., up 25%, Japan up 12%, even Australia 41% increase. So in some ways politicians might not be getting along very well globally, but business people seem to be doing just fine.

Stephen Alpher: Okay. So let's turn our discussion to things that you have a lot on your plate without Afghanistan's collapse causing geopolitical strife. Again, as I mentioned, at the top, you had shares of Chinese big Chinese tech companies falling again on Tuesday, after China's state administration for market regulation released draft rules, banning “unfair competition” among internet companies. The rules forbid operators from using algorithms to analyze competitors data, hijacking web traffic, by redirecting users, and tampering with reviews, among others.

KWEB just turned eight years old, I'm sure this has not been a happy anniversary as a KraneShares, given the news that seems to keep coming out of China on the regulatory front. How are you addressing this as a fund manager? Are you saying, hey, we're just going to ride it out? Are we going to buy more shares in this weakness? What is your approach at this moment?

BA: Well, we see the regulation and it's not dissimilar to what we saw in Europe in 2018, with the GDPR, the General Data Protection Rights that the EU implemented privacy and user data rules that basically when you download a “free app” that app is accessing everything you do on your phone, and monetizing and actually selling it. So China's headed down a similar path. I think, very similar to Europe, this wasn't the death sentence for the companies. We saw Amazon recently got hit with, I think was about an $800 million fine for violating the GDPR, and which I'm sure they'll fight. But in China, we are seeing similar that we've all adopted these mobile technologies, but we in finance are heavily regulated by SEC and FINRA, among others.

But who's regulating Facebook or Amazon? You could argue no one, and 30% of retail sales in China flows through the companies in KWEB. And I think to some degree, they're just saying, you're so big and important to the economy, someone's got to be watching what you do. And I think the implementation is what has been worrisome. It's almost like a whack-a-mole situation where you feel like you get something done, and then something else crops up and investors hate uncertainty. And I think that's the main problem.

We haven't seen the company's fundamentals be hurt. And you look at the price action, and you say that's possible, but the end reality is, we've seen three sets of earnings during this regulatory situation. And minus a few situations around after school tutoring and DD, which we can get into, you could argue these companies are not being hurt fundamentally.

SA: And it's really fascinating because Ray Dalio was out with a piece at the end of July, which is super important today, which speaks to a lot of the things that you're talking about. People are not interpreting these moves properly. And the Chinese government is kind of doing some of the things that the U.S. government or EU governments might do. They're trying to spread the wealth, they're trying to make sure privacy rules are being followed. They want to see not just rich folks be able to access this tutoring thing.

So there's one kind of macro heavyweight, then we have another macro heavyweight, George Soros, who had a pretty incendiary column in the Wall Street Journal over the weekend relationship between China and the U.S. are rapidly deteriorating and may lead to war. Mr. Xi has made clear that the intent is to take possession of Taiwan within the next decade. So he interprets this as completely the opposite that Chairman Xi is showing his anti-capitalist stripes, and is looking to concentrate power become President for life and retake Taiwan.

BA: Yeah, I mean, certainly Stephen I thought the Ray Dalio letter was an important one. I don't know him, but I would suspect that he did that from speaking to people pretty senior in China, that we've seen a number of proverbial kind of green shoots, where I think it's becoming very clear that this implementation, the lack of transparency, this ad hoc nature to it is creating a problem. Now, that's not just for investors. Imagine, global multinational corporations that owns factories and have significant investments in China that, China's urban middle class generates $7 trillion of spending annually, according to the Brookings Institute, and there's a multitude of not only U.S., but obviously global multinationals looking to take advantage of that.

And I think this regulation, the way it's been implemented can affect the real economy. And in July, we saw that they don't break out monthly FDI. But at the end of June, foreign direct investment was up 28%. And at the end of July, it was up 25%. So clearly, a lot of corporations have hit the pause button on investing in China, because they're seeing what's happening to these internet companies and saying, well, if it can happen to them, it can happen to me, and that would affect the real economy.

And I think they've done a number of things to try to soothe investors. They did a call with all the big investment banks that do business in China a few weeks ago. Clearly investors like Ray Dalio are communicating, this is not being implemented well, but I think most important for policymakers will be that it can affect the real economy, and I think that July FDI data shows that it potentially is. And I thought, some of the news we saw about saying, okay, this data, these data use rules that goes into effect in September, which means a finish line, that you could argue this issue is being put to bed. And I think that's a very, very strong signal and potentially a catalyst, because it is the uncertainty that's led to this very poor price action in KWEB despite the fundamentals.

AT: Right. So that brings us back to my earlier question. So it sounds like you're saying it's the implementation is the problem, not the regulations themselves. And you're seeing, we're getting towards the finish line. So have you -- and are you buying more of the shares of names like Alibaba and JD.com, Tencent things that have been hit so hard by the reaction, maybe it's no reaction to the string of news coming out of China on the regulatory front.

BA: So as an ETF manager, we're really dependent upon investors’ decision to buy or sell. So I think, collectively, we as an organization have been doing everything we can to communicate to investors that this isn't the end of the companies. And we've actually seen in KWEB $3.8 billion of net new inflow into the ETF year-to-date. And so I think a lot of investors are seeing that these company's fundamentals look strong that the Q4 earnings in February and March, were good. The Q1 earnings and May were good. We're in Q2 earnings, we had Alibaba report; revenue grew almost 34% year-over year. So I think investors are buying low, and with the anticipation that once we get to that finish line, that these companies can snap back.

And the other interesting thing we'd point out, Aaron, would be that in China, there's actually a fund that looks very similar to KWEB. So it's an ETF in Mainland China that holds U.S. and Hong Kong listed Chinese internet companies, and that fund is growing like absolute gangbusters.

Now in speaking to people in China, like, hey, I've noticed this ETF, the ticker is 513050 so you can check this yourself. And we noticed that at the beginning of the year, this fund had 2 million shares outstanding. Now it's getting close to almost 14 million shares. So this fund had about $800 million at the beginning of the year. And today, it's at just about $3 billion.

So similar, it's had the same kind of terrible price action, unfortunately, like KWEB, but investors in China are throwing money at this and then speaking to people in China and say, hey, I've noticed this, why are people throwing money at this fund? And they say, well, because everyone in China, they're still using Alibaba every day. They're still using Tencent’s WeChat or buying things on Pinduoduo and JD and they don't understand why are the stocks going down. Everyone's still using these companies. Their earnings look good. So they're buying those names.

SA: And I just want to go through the top 10 holdings of KWEB as of the end of July, Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com, Baidu, trip.com, JD Health among them. And some of those names a year-to-date are down 25% to 40% plus in the case of Baidu. Maybe this is a backhanded compliment, obviously, it's been a struggle for KWEB as well, but you haven't done as badly. How have you managed to avoid sort of the worst of this?

BA: So I mean, Harry Markowitz would be proud that the efficient frontier curve works when in Chinese internet stocks that, individual names have specific stock risk and by diversified basket of securities, what tends to have a lower standard deviation than an individual security and, so diversification works even amongst Chinese internet names. I mean, I think we've avoided a few situations. We do not hold DD. DD was not included in the KWEB benchmark from the Index provider.

We avoided EDU, so New Orient Education is a very large after school tutoring stock. We have some exposure to Tao, but we've really avoid. Of the two big players, EDU tended to do more offline tutoring. So it was not included in the benchmark. So we've missed a few things particularly DD and EDU.

AT: Also I read the names that I'm familiar with, that I believe most of our listeners will be familiar with, but there's a handful of others. I'm probably going to mispronounce it. Mitch 1, Class B, this ticker is 3690, there's another I'm not going try pronounce that, the symbols PDD. So you're not just “investing” in the multinational Chinese companies. But these are some other homegrown companies and you invest both in the Hong Kong shares and the local Chinese shares. Am I reading that correctly?

BA: Yeah, yeah. So, I think one of the things we've tried to educate people, Meituan started out as a restaurant delivery, kind of like an Uber Eats. Now in China, because it's highly urbanized, 60% of the 1.4 billion people live in cities. So, if you're living out in the suburbs, I tend not to use Uber Eats, but my younger colleagues who live in Manhattan, that's all they use. And it's very similar in China. So Meituan is Hong Kong listed company, really capitalizing on the love of food in China, but also the nature of the urbanization.

Pinduoduo is a really interesting company. They were an upstart e-commerce company. They were focused on smaller cities in China, they kind of called third or fourth tier cities, cities with only a million people. And investors were very skeptical of the company, because they were focused on people who were less wealthy, and they were accused of selling counterfeit goods on their platform. Their response was like, listen, the people who buy our stuff, they know the goods are counterfeit. They can't afford the real thing. And the knockoff might not be as good, but it's in the ballpark.

And they've really strengthened their efforts around reducing counterfeit goods on their platform. And they've really given both Alibaba and JD a run for their money. They're really, really impressive company. They've been growing really, really rapidly. I think the Q1 revenues were almost 250% revenue growth year-over year, still a company that's clearly taking advantage of us specific demographic among China's urban consumers.

AT: And I wanted to ask you about a stock that I'm assuming KWEB does not own and that's China Evergrande Group, big Chinese property company. Stock has gotten hammered. They weren't able to raise additional capital. Their bonds are selling for cents on the dollar, whatever $0.30 $0.40 on the dollar right now. So there's some question about how might move forward? Is it going concern? The Chairman of their property operations stepped down overnight, the stock was down even further. So maybe not a stock that you own, but maybe in a macro sense, really important for what's happening in China? How do you see that playing out? And how do you see it may be affecting the stocks that you're doing?

BA: Yeah, yeah. So China Evergrande is a very, very large real estate developer in China. Like many, many real estate developers, they're working on the next project with the funds from the last project. And so when the music stops and the music stops for developers around the pandemic, the company started having some real problems. Now China Evergrande is almost like a cat with nine lives that they always seem to pull some magic out of the hat. And despite being highly levered they have very, very large debt, both domestic Chinese as well as debt issued in U.S. dollars and the U.S. dollar Asia market.

They've always pulled things off. And China has been backing away from it's too big to fail, that there's been speculation that they're going to let Evergrande go. I don't think that's the case. I don't have any inside knowledge, because we don't own the company. But I think Evergrande will survive, because one of the real issues in China that the regulator's, the PBOC is always focused on is the first domino, and they're always looking for -- here in the U.S., you had Bear Stearns go.

And when Bear went down, that led to the Lehman bankruptcy. And that was a lesson that in China was noted that you can have a smaller player go, but if it knocks down the medium size player then the medium player takes out the larger player, you have the financial crisis, you have a systematic threat to the economy. And that's why in China, they are very, very attuned to preventing the first domino.

About a year ago, this small bank out in Western China failed. And the regulator quickly came in and short its reserves. And it was a sign that okay, this player was really small why did they care? Well, because regionally it was important. And because they had borrowed money from bigger players, the PBOC, the regulators, were really worried that this small player could potentially take down a bigger player.

So again, I think Evergrande, I wouldn't recommend anyone go in and buy the stock or the bonds, because as part of some sort of government restructuring the equity could get wiped out, the debt could get wiped out. But in terms of allowing the company to take down the people it's borrowed money from I don't think so. I think it is too big to fail.

AT: That raises a really much larger macro question. And we don't know how much we get into but KraneShares you do have Chinese fixed income ETF funds as well. And for a long time, we've heard stories or concerns about China papering over a lot of bad debt in that country that their banking system isn't nearly as strong as it looks from the outside. And I believe there was a bond default from last year, the first time in China as well, maybe it's the bank that you're referring to.

Is that a day to day concern for you? And again, are those concerns overstated here in the U.S. where, as I'm speaking, thinking, I only know like a sliver of a little bit about this. But that's the rhetoric or the story that you hear a lot here in the U.S. the concern about bad debt in China, ultimately, it's all going to collapse.

BA: Yeah, yeah. I mean, I think that's been a narrative for 20 years, and the coming apocalypse of China, and we're still waiting. And I think we tend -- at KraneShares, we want to be really data driven that. A lot of times, in finance, everything we do is about the math, and then when it comes to China, it can be kind of hyperbole. And I always say, you got to investigate, you got to look at the data. And so China has a very, very high savings rate. So that savings rate goes into banks, and what do banks do, they loan.

So, a little bit of the issue is just the very high savings rate in China that they don't have a social security net, like we have here in the United States. So people save a lot because they know they got to take care of themselves in retirement and culturally take care of their family members. So they save a significant amount.

So obviously, banks they lend. And so, I think what China's more focused on increasingly is saying, we want to see that capital directed to the things that China's going to need in the decades to come. Does China need more apartment complexes? Probably not, even around the after school tutoring ban it was about a lot of capital was going into after school tutoring that we see the public companies, but there's a significant amount of private equity in the after school tutoring space both Chinese and global private equity. They're kind of telling us what China really needs for the next few decades is going to be things like semiconductors.

Chinese companies are waiting in line, no different than GM and Ford are. So they want to see more domestic semiconductor production. They want to see China move up the value chain, not just low cost manufacturing but higher end manufacturing. Biotech, that they historically China's really manufactured a lot of drugs developed by Swiss and U.S. and other global pharma companies, but they want to develop their own biotech.

So all the kind of buzzwords AI, SaaS, big data, those are the things that China really needs. And I think they want to see that capital directed away from real estate into these new technologies that China is going to need in the decades to come.

SA: I think it's a great place to take a break, and we'll come back and talk more about how investors might be able to take advantage of that. You're listening to alpha trader, we'll be right back.

SA: Welcome back to Alpha Trader. Stephen Alpher along with Aaron Task, we're chatting with Brendan Ahern, CIO at KraneShares.

Speaking of places, Beijing would like capital directed into let's move on to Bitcoin. There was a massive kerfuffle created in late June, I believe, when China essentially banned Bitcoin mining in that country causing a crash in the price of Bitcoin, apparently causing miners to move out of country. So there's several competing theories about this one that Beijing didn't like the privacy issues with Bitcoin. They wanted to promote their own central bank digital currency. And then again, there's kind of the Dalio kind of benign interpretation was that there were actually power shortages that China was worried about. And Bitcoin mining consumes a ton of power. And that was the real concern.

I'm assuming, I don't know whether KWEB owns any publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies or software development companies. But how did you interpret that move?

BA: Yeah, so within KWEB we don't hold the miners. I think A, you've seen China's carbon neutral by 2060, peak carbon by 2030. And, about half of all power generation in China's coal fired. And so certainly the Bitcoin miners, you could argue were contributing to pollution in China, just because an element of power generation comes from cheap and abundant coal.

I think, all Reserve banks don't like Bitcoin. It is a threat to fiat currencies. It is a threat to their power. And, by no means, I'm not an expert, candidly, I don't believe Gary Gensler is ever going to approve a Bitcoin ETF in the United States, because it's a threat to the Federal Reserve. And, in China, I think it's a similar view. At the same time they have developed, they call it ECNY. So this is their digital Renminbi, it's M0 so it's cash, it's non-interest bearing. And that will be rolled out. It's in pilot testing now, on KraneShares.com, we actually have a colleague went and signed up to be a participant in this Shanghai beta test.

And then she went out and downloaded an app and deposited, ECNY in her digital wallet, and went out and bought stuff. And obviously China's light years ahead of the United States in terms of mobile payments, QR codes are ubiquitous in China. Personally, I've actually had trouble buying stuff because I didn't have a mobile wallet. And I tried to use cash or even a credit card and people were like, no, we want you to use to Alipay or WeChat pay. So the ECNY will be rolled out officially, probably by the end of this year. They want to see it used at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

And I think, why is the government doing this? Well, A, it's easy for China, because these mobile wallets are ubiquitous a purse or wallet is irrelevant in China. What you really need is your mobile phone and a battery pack for it. But I think it's the ideas, they want to be able to provide very targeted stimulus. So, we saw the U.S. government mailing out envelopes with checks in it. And, I'm sure there was a fair amount of fraud, unfortunately, probably took place around that.

But in China, they could say, okay, well, we had a flood or a natural disaster and we can just literally deposit stimulus in the people that we know were affected, because they're in that same particular city or region. So it will allow more targeted exposure, as well it will provide real time economics for the government that the National Bureau of Statistics in China who disseminates a lot of the economic data, they're actually going to have real time data for the policymakers, that's an incredible insight that they'll garner from that.

AT: Yeah, exactly. And that remind me I mentioned at the top of this show, some of the weak data that came out of China on Monday, industrial production, retail sales, and others all came short of expectations. There was a headline out of Bloomberg today, China port congestion worsens, as Ningbo shuts for seventh day. Ningbo, one of the world's largest ports that probably most of us have never heard of, much less visited.

And so it strikes me that maybe we're not talking about the elephant in the room here, which is the COVID-19 obviously started in China. They were hit first, they seem to come out of it first, is what's happening in China's economy telling us is it foretelling what could happen here in the U.S. and/or in Europe, that we're going to have a second wave or a fourth wave, depending on how you want to call it of economic slowness as a result of this disease.

BA: Yeah, so 100% China was first in first out with Coronavirus. So their quarantine was in Q1 of 2020. So the economic data we got is year-over year comparison, right? So retail sales, industrial production. You're comparing this, say July 2021, with July 2020. So if you think about it, the economy went off a cliff because of the Q1, 2020 quarantine. So that it slowly starts coming on line. So these year-over year comparisons in the beginning of this year, were really easy.

The numbers look incredible, just because it was year-over year, and what was happening economically a year ago, nothing in China. So that low bar is kind of moving up, that as China's economy started coming back online over the course of 2020, that makes these year-over year comparisons harder and harder. So we can expect this a year from now in the United States. I think an element that didn't get any sort of press in the U.S. but China had very significant flooding in the month of July, in certain regions of China. And I think that was a contributor to some of the weakness we saw in the data. It's hard to articulate exactly how much this flooding affected China, but it was a very big deal in China.

And yes, what's interesting about they closed the third busiest port in the world, Ningbo, because one worker tested positive. It shows a little bit of just how serious they do take this, and that, again, this is partly due to the highly urbanized nature of China, where they have to be very, very careful. China is almost a little bit more of like, what kind of happened, unfortunately, in New York City, where you have people really in a tight, tight space, things like a pandemic get around pretty fast, where, if you live out in the suburbs or rural region, it's going to be much, much harder.

So they’re taking this very, very seriously. They put Ningbo in a -- basically its own quarantine, and just to try to snuff this thing out locally.

SA: Right. And just a quick programming note, you mentioned somehow the U.S. press might not have covered the weather issues in China, you and your team produce a daily letter called China Last Night, and I'm guessing you guys did cover it. Just for listeners who want more insight about China, I suggest you check it out. It's very interesting comes right to your email box.

So I appreciate the idea that as you put it, the low bar is being raised for economic data on a year-over year basis. But this delta variant obviously, it's incredibly serious everywhere. Are you seeing evidence of not just a rate of change, weakness in China but real time slowdown happening, you also mentioned, the Chinese companies, just like every other company in world they are in line waiting for semiconductors, and there really doesn't seem to be any near-term solution for that.

BA: No, I mean, I think it's very, -- obviously I'm not a doctor, not pretending to give any sort of medical advice. But even for those of us vaccinated, it's very clear, we can catch this. And I think in China, where the efficacy rate of some of the local vaccines appears to be lower than, say, the Pfizer and the Moderna's that they are taking it, take it quite seriously, the mass coming back, kind of a little bit of if you can work from home, you probably should.

At the same time, they are able to because of these adoption of mobile technologies, you can kind of get a mobile vaccine wallet. They do kind of contact tracing, where if someone gets it, they kind of know who was near that person, just because all of our mobile phones are mobile surveillance devices. So it is a little bit I think of some of we've seen not just in China, but arguably in Asia, where unfortunately, they've had to deal with a number of these pandemics. You're clearly in highly urbanized environments. It's a very serious situation.

And I don't think China will be immune. China is a big, big -- second largest economy in the world. And it's highly intertwined with the global economy. And so when China has an economic issue, it's an issue that is global and vice versa, that obviously, the U.S. economy is incredibly important for the global economy.

So hopefully this delta thing gets -- we can kind of try to nip it in the bud, not just here in the United States, but certainly you're seeing it in China. Australia is on a very, very strict lockdown currently. But it's really it's one of these, known unknowns, unfortunately.

AT: And I'm curious here in the States, I'm not saying you're not in the States, not like you're overseas, but in the United States, there's the chatter about inflation, and the numbers are in state and inflation are beginning to hit kind of historical levels. You mentioned a couple minutes ago, and China's economic numbers, there's some tough year-over year comparisons, I would say the same thing about inflation here, right? 15 months ago, the price of oil was negative. So we have tough comparisons. I'm curious as to what the inflation numbers are in China right now and what the outlook is there for inflation?

BA: Yes, so the CPI, so consumer inflation has come way down and that's really driven by they had the African swine flu hit China's pig population. I mean, in general, it's never a good thing to be a pig in China, because it's the largest consumer market for pork products globally. But they simply eliminated their pig, entire pig population, because of this African swine flu a few years ago. Now that led to high CPI. As that pig population has rebounded, it's driving the price of pork, much, much lower. So CPI has been coming down.

PPI has been going up. So, if you think about China's, they import raw materials, and export finished goods. And as those input prices rise, a lot of the local companies have been slow to pass along those higher prices. So some of the manufacturers have been eating the higher input, but the PPI has been a little bit stubbornly high of late. That's not gone unnoticed. They've been trying to talk down copper prices. They've made the margin requirements to trade copper futures, much higher to try to reduce speculation and say copper prices, which is obviously a key input for a multitude of kind of downstream goods.

And so the PBOC, I think it's safe to say is the only Central Bank maybe globally that is highly concerned about inflation. And there's a lot of evidence of that. They've not cut interest rates in years, that when you cut interest rates, it affects the whole economy. So if you think about does Florida, Miami real estate need an interest rate cut. No, probably not.

So they tried when the pandemic hit, they didn't cut interest rates. They did very targeted exposure, because they realized that parts of the economy were doing fine and other parts of the economy were getting really hurt. The small businesses, no different than here in the U.S. fared much worse in China than, say, the big box retailers. And a lot of the KWEB companies did great during the pandemic, because people were at home. They had to go for Meituan, people wanted to order food in, they wanted to play more video games, download more movies, or communicate via social media, et cetera.

So a lot of the stimulus we've seen in China was your targeted to they call it small, medium enterprises, really small businesses, which, is by far the largest employer in China. It's -- I think, upwards of 80%, or more of people work for small businesses, no different than here in the United States.

We talked about big companies laying people off, but it's really small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy, no different than China. So a lot of stimulus to these smaller companies.

SA: So Brendan, I really appreciate your time here this morning. And I know there's more to Krane Funds than just one “China and KWEB.” Obviously, so much happening in news, we wanted to focus on that. We’ll have to have you back to talk about some of the other ETFs in your offering.

Before at least two more questions for you. One is kind of a softball, one might be a little bit more difficult. Do you have a preference, you want to start with the good news or the bad news?

BA: Well, let's say the high note.

SA: All right, so I'll start with the potentially tougher one. Krane Fund Advisors is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation, symbol CICC. As a result of that, do you feel any pressure to be pro-China and/or restrained? And what you can say about what's happening in China?

BA: I'm not. We started -- our founder, Jonathan Krane had lived in China, saw what was happening in terms of the new economy, the opening up of China and started down the path of creating KraneShares, and I had the good fortune of meeting John. I had worked for BlackRock, and prior to that Barclays Global Investors.

And when I heard John's vision, I so believed in it, that I quit my job to found the company. Now, in hindsight, I probably should have scratched that entrepreneurial itch before I was married with three kids and a mortgage, because we started with no clients, no assets, and no brand. And it was -- the first few years were extraordinarily hard. And we just through hard work and some good fortune, things kind of came together for us. But one of our problems was a lot of due diligence.

People didn't like that we were self-funded, that they said, if you go bankrupt and we're invested with you, that will make us look bad. And, they kind of a few important investors said, if you were part of someone bigger, we'd have more confidence in that, that you could ride out a market cycle. So we started down the path of trying to find a partner, and CICC, China International Capital Corp was co-founded by Morgan Stanley, literally, John Max, right hand woman was the first CEO, Elaine LaRoche. And we always -- CICC has won Institutional Investors All China research Survey, nine years in a row. So we were a research client, they're part of our research ecosystem.

And we end up talking to them about, hey, we've been told to go. We need to need a partner would CICC be interest and Elaine, who unfortunately passed away earlier this year. She was in that meeting in Beijing and said, I understand what these people are doing. So they bought 50.1% of -- as an asset manager, we're technically an RIA. So they own 50.1%. But were very hands off. They've given us the capital to grow the firm to expand to Europe. We listed KWEB in Hong Kong as well as in London, Amsterdam, recently in Milan.

So they've been a great, great partner, we feel like exceedingly fortunate. But no, there's no pressure, if anything, I think they're part of this research ecosystem that I think the most important thing we do is try to provide this balanced perspective. We do that daily on chinalastnight.com but certainly for our investors to be able -- someone says, hey, what about this happening in the economy. Okay, well, let me I'll call CICC’s Chief Economist tonight. I did so last night. So to have that boots on the ground is very important. And same time they've been very hands off and really have been a great partner.

AT: I appreciate the answer on that. And so what I think is the softball question, and maybe not, earlier today I tweeted out, we're going to have you on and anybody have any questions and one Twitter user from Hong Kong, Troy Gianni, thanks for tuning in. Basically, he tweeted out when will the hurt end? You recently did a Q&A on the KraneShares site. And you said, “the core thesis for KWEB has never been stronger, price action disagrees.” So briefly, if you could, what is the core thesis? And why do you think the price action, if not being wrong is going to turn around?

BA: Yeah, so the whole idea of KWEB, from John Krane’s experience living in China was that people, they've adopted these mobile technologies. And today 30% of all retail sales happens via the KWEB companies. And so yes, retail sales for July were up 8.5% year-over year, but the numbers for online were quite strong. So China's urban middle class will only continue to grow in the decades to come. And the companies we hold in KWEB are the transmission engines for that domestic consumption.

Now I've mentioned our earnings, so what we really need are catalysts. And I think it's feasible, that there was talk about, okay, these user data laws go into effect in September, to me, like, is that the finish line? Because it's the uncertainty, it's the unknown. At the same time, we are in earnings seasons.

We'll have Tencent report later on this week. So do we get more clarity that the companies aren't being hurt? Back in the Q4 earnings, Martin Lau, President of Tencent back in so Q4 earnings were February, March, Tencent reported March. He was getting hammered by all the analysts like this regulation is going to push you out of business, what's going on? And he was just like, all right, all right, I just had enough about it. He's like, here's the rules that affect us around FinTech.

We hold 30% of all loans. We can't lend to college kids, the max loan is 200k. And he said, guess what, we already are doing that. And within the Q4 earnings, FinTech was the best part of our business. So case closed. Now that was two quarters ago. So I think, you just need this uncertainty to end, and I think that's the case potentially, if are we at this finish line at the same time the fundamentals just looked so inexpensive. KWEB’s PE is down to 17.

The peg ratio is like 0.8, U.S. internet is a PE of 32, a peg of two and a half. So the fundamentals on a relative basis or historical basis are so, so cheap. It really is this uncertainty. Hopefully, we're going to get that, maybe we already did get and we don't even know it.

AT: Right. Yeah, that sounds like growth at a reasonable price to me, which I know has not been in favor of late GARP investing, but it used to be a thing. I remember when it was a thing. All right, our guest has been Brendan Ahern, Chief Investment Officer at KraneShares. Brendan, thanks very much for being with us today.

BA: My pleasure. Thank you both Aaron. Thank you, Stephen very much for the opportunity.

SA: Thanks, Brendan.

