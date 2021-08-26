21 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 1 Dividend King

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

The safest dividend is the one that's just been increased. Annual increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well and can reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies that have a history of increasing them. I'm then able to provide the lists below. They contain different data points for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase. An example shows increasing payments each year but with the same dividend amount over eight consecutive quarters.

Source: Author

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 6 Challenger 12

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Dover Corporation (DOV) 66 1.15 30-Aug-21 1.01% King Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 28 2.6 30-Aug-21 4.17% Champion Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partn... (BIP) 14 3.6 30-Aug-21 5.15% Contender Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 11 1.53 30-Aug-21 14.29% Contender Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 10 0.92 30-Aug-21 8.33% Contender Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6 0.54 30-Aug-21 10.00% Challenger Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 5 3.29 30-Aug-21 4.48% Challenger Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 5 3.32 30-Aug-21 2.70% Challenger North American Construction Group Ltd. Common Share... (NOA) 5 1.14 30-Aug-21 6.67% Challenger MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 46 1.93 31-Aug-21 4.86% Champion McKesson Corporation (MCK) 14 0.94 31-Aug-21 11.90% Contender Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 13 3.72 31-Aug-21 3.28% Contender Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9 3.81 31-Aug-21 11.11% Challenger Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9 1.94 31-Aug-21 60.00% Challenger NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8 3.09 31-Aug-21 3.70% Challenger FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 6 3.77 31-Aug-21 25.00% Challenger Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6 0.63 31-Aug-21 7.02% Challenger MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 5 1.43 31-Aug-21 16.67% Challenger STERIS plc (Ireland) Ordinary Shares (STE) 16 0.76 2-Sep-21 7.50% Contender Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9 2.41 2-Sep-21 6.25% Challenger Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9 3.8 2-Sep-21 3.45% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent DOV 0.495 0.5 1.01% CFR 0.72 0.75 4.17% BIP 0.485 0.51 5.15% CBOE 0.42 0.48 14.29% BAM 0.12 0.13 8.33% CABO 2.5 2.75 10.00% BOH 0.67 0.7 4.48% NOA 0.03 0.032 6.67% PFIS 0.37 0.38 2.70% MGEE 0.37 0.388 4.86% MCK 0.42 0.47 11.90% PFG 0.61 0.63 3.28% GS 1.25 2 60.00% ASB 0.18 0.2 11.11% NBTB 0.27 0.28 3.70% MLM 0.57 0.61 7.02% FNCB 0.06 0.075 25.00% MVBF 0.12 0.14 16.67% STE 0.4 0.43 7.50% PEBK 0.16 0.17 6.25% MBWM 0.29 0.3 3.45%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High DOV 174.49 104.64 175.26 26.61 67% Off Low 0% Off High CFR 115.31 60.73 124.25 15.98 90% Off Low 7% Off High BIP 56.62 41.49 56.99 0 36% Off Low 1% Off High CBOE 125.83 77.01 139 22.08 63% Off Low 9% Off High BAM 56.43 28.73 57.83 0 96% Off Low 2% Off High CABO 2041.21 1672.02 2320.78 48.97 22% Off Low 12% Off High BOH 84.99 48.06 98.36 18.74 77% Off Low 14% Off High NOA 14.01 5.97 17.3 7.23 135% Off Low 19% Off High PFIS 45.73 30.92 47.14 11.07 48% Off Low 3% Off High MGEE 80.38 58.76 82.95 26.91 37% Off Low 3% Off High MCK 200.31 140.34 210 13.54 43% Off Low 5% Off High PFG 67.77 35.93 67.51 11.49 89% Off Low New High GS 413.01 183.17 418.62 13.75 125% Off Low 1% Off High ASB 20.97 11.71 23.76 8.44 79% Off Low 12% Off High NBTB 36.26 25.51 42.5 14.16 42% Off Low 15% Off High MLM 386.29 199.97 391.76 26.61 93% Off Low 1% Off High FNCB 7.95 4.98 8.87 9.52 60% Off Low 10% Off High MVBF 39.08 13.84 45.81 8.21 182% Off Low 15% Off High STE 215.86 150.82 226 38.08 43% Off Low 4% Off High PEBK 28.22 14.93 29.5 10.59 89% Off Low 4% Off High MBWM 31.62 16.6 34.16 9.65 90% Off Low 7% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted by descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule ASB 3.81 2.9 10.8 11.4 33.5 15.2 MBWM 3.8 4.6 13.2 13.5 17.4 FNCB 3.77 9.8 17.1 62.3 65.6 PFG 3.72 1.8 5.1 8.1 15.1 12 BIP 3.6 6.8 7.2 8.7 11.2 12.5 PFIS 3.32 4.3 4.5 3.2 -1.5 6.7 BOH 3.29 1.5 9.2 8.3 4.1 11.6 NBTB 3.09 1.9 5.5 4.2 3.1 7.5 CFR 2.6 0.7 7.9 6.2 4.7 9 PEBK 2.41 7 9.2 17.5 23.7 19.9 GS 1.94 8.7 18.6 14 13.6 16.2 MGEE 1.93 4.8 4.7 4.6 3.9 6.6 CBOE 1.53 16.6 15.2 12.5 18.4 13.9 MVBF 1.43 48 54.7 29.9 23.3 31.1 DOV 1.15 1.3 2.2 3.5 6.2 4.7 NOA 1.14 16.2 25.5 14.9 15.9 MCK 0.94 3.1 8.7 9.1 8.8 10 BAM 0.92 11.1 8.8 8.4 7.8 9.4 STE 0.76 8.3 9.1 9.9 10.9 10.7 MLM 0.63 6.1 9.1 7.2 3.5 7.9 CABO 0.54 11.4 13.1 26.6 27.1

Conclusion

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!