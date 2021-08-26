21 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 1 Dividend King

Summary

  • All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
  • They have an average increase of 10.3% and a median increase of 6.7%.
  • There are 21 increases for next week, up from two last week.
  • Dividend King Dover Corporation continues its 66-year streak with a 1% increase.
financial concept, business and money
NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

The safest dividend is the one that's just been increased. Annual increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well and can reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies that have a history of increasing them. I'm then able to provide the lists below. They contain different data points for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase. An example shows increasing payments each year but with the same dividend amount over eight consecutive quarters.

Source: Author

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years
Category Count
King 1
Champion 2
Contender 6
Challenger 12

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Dover Corporation (DOV) 66 1.15 30-Aug-21 1.01% King
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 28 2.6 30-Aug-21 4.17% Champion
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partn... (BIP) 14 3.6 30-Aug-21 5.15% Contender
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 11 1.53 30-Aug-21 14.29% Contender
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 10 0.92 30-Aug-21 8.33% Contender
Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6 0.54 30-Aug-21 10.00% Challenger
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 5 3.29 30-Aug-21 4.48% Challenger
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 5 3.32 30-Aug-21 2.70% Challenger
North American Construction Group Ltd. Common Share... (NOA) 5 1.14 30-Aug-21 6.67% Challenger
MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 46 1.93 31-Aug-21 4.86% Champion
McKesson Corporation (MCK) 14 0.94 31-Aug-21 11.90% Contender
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 13 3.72 31-Aug-21 3.28% Contender
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9 3.81 31-Aug-21 11.11% Challenger
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9 1.94 31-Aug-21 60.00% Challenger
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8 3.09 31-Aug-21 3.70% Challenger
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 6 3.77 31-Aug-21 25.00% Challenger
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6 0.63 31-Aug-21 7.02% Challenger
MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 5 1.43 31-Aug-21 16.67% Challenger
STERIS plc (Ireland) Ordinary Shares (STE) 16 0.76 2-Sep-21 7.50% Contender
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9 2.41 2-Sep-21 6.25% Challenger
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9 3.8 2-Sep-21 3.45% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
DOV 0.495 0.5 1.01%
CFR 0.72 0.75 4.17%
BIP 0.485 0.51 5.15%
CBOE 0.42 0.48 14.29%
BAM 0.12 0.13 8.33%
CABO 2.5 2.75 10.00%
BOH 0.67 0.7 4.48%
NOA 0.03 0.032 6.67%
PFIS 0.37 0.38 2.70%
MGEE 0.37 0.388 4.86%
MCK 0.42 0.47 11.90%
PFG 0.61 0.63 3.28%
GS 1.25 2 60.00%
ASB 0.18 0.2 11.11%
NBTB 0.27 0.28 3.70%
MLM 0.57 0.61 7.02%
FNCB 0.06 0.075 25.00%
MVBF 0.12 0.14 16.67%
STE 0.4 0.43 7.50%
PEBK 0.16 0.17 6.25%
MBWM 0.29 0.3 3.45%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
DOV 174.49 104.64 175.26 26.61 67% Off Low 0% Off High
CFR 115.31 60.73 124.25 15.98 90% Off Low 7% Off High
BIP 56.62 41.49 56.99 0 36% Off Low 1% Off High
CBOE 125.83 77.01 139 22.08 63% Off Low 9% Off High
BAM 56.43 28.73 57.83 0 96% Off Low 2% Off High
CABO 2041.21 1672.02 2320.78 48.97 22% Off Low 12% Off High
BOH 84.99 48.06 98.36 18.74 77% Off Low 14% Off High
NOA 14.01 5.97 17.3 7.23 135% Off Low 19% Off High
PFIS 45.73 30.92 47.14 11.07 48% Off Low 3% Off High
MGEE 80.38 58.76 82.95 26.91 37% Off Low 3% Off High
MCK 200.31 140.34 210 13.54 43% Off Low 5% Off High
PFG 67.77 35.93 67.51 11.49 89% Off Low New High
GS 413.01 183.17 418.62 13.75 125% Off Low 1% Off High
ASB 20.97 11.71 23.76 8.44 79% Off Low 12% Off High
NBTB 36.26 25.51 42.5 14.16 42% Off Low 15% Off High
MLM 386.29 199.97 391.76 26.61 93% Off Low 1% Off High
FNCB 7.95 4.98 8.87 9.52 60% Off Low 10% Off High
MVBF 39.08 13.84 45.81 8.21 182% Off Low 15% Off High
STE 215.86 150.82 226 38.08 43% Off Low 4% Off High
PEBK 28.22 14.93 29.5 10.59 89% Off Low 4% Off High
MBWM 31.62 16.6 34.16 9.65 90% Off Low 7% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted by descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
ASB 3.81 2.9 10.8 11.4 33.5 15.2
MBWM 3.8 4.6 13.2 13.5 17.4
FNCB 3.77 9.8 17.1 62.3 65.6
PFG 3.72 1.8 5.1 8.1 15.1 12
BIP 3.6 6.8 7.2 8.7 11.2 12.5
PFIS 3.32 4.3 4.5 3.2 -1.5 6.7
BOH 3.29 1.5 9.2 8.3 4.1 11.6
NBTB 3.09 1.9 5.5 4.2 3.1 7.5
CFR 2.6 0.7 7.9 6.2 4.7 9
PEBK 2.41 7 9.2 17.5 23.7 19.9
GS 1.94 8.7 18.6 14 13.6 16.2
MGEE 1.93 4.8 4.7 4.6 3.9 6.6
CBOE 1.53 16.6 15.2 12.5 18.4 13.9
MVBF 1.43 48 54.7 29.9 23.3 31.1
DOV 1.15 1.3 2.2 3.5 6.2 4.7
NOA 1.14 16.2 25.5 14.9 15.9
MCK 0.94 3.1 8.7 9.1 8.8 10
BAM 0.92 11.1 8.8 8.4 7.8 9.4
STE 0.76 8.3 9.1 9.9 10.9 10.7
MLM 0.63 6.1 9.1 7.2 3.5 7.9
CABO 0.54 11.4 13.1 26.6 27.1

Conclusion

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

