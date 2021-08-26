kitzcorner/iStock via Getty Images

If you were to tell me last Wednesday, August 18th, that I would be buying shares of Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) the next morning, at $53, I would have probably said that is an unlikely story. As it turns out, as I read a lot of different earnings releases as part of my core investment process, I did in fact buy shares of Kohl's on Thursday morning, August 18th, (in pre-market) at $53 (and in fact added to the bet via calls when the stock briefly traded down to $51 around 9:33am).

In today's piece, I will walk you through why Kohl's Q2 FY 2021 earnings print was just too damn compelling to pass up and then explain why $80 is a reasonable twelve month price target given the company's tremendous momentum and transformation progress.

Why Kohl's And Why $80 Is A Reasonable Target

Now the market has been skeptical of Kohl's for quite sometime. This is evident by its compressed valuation relative to its peers, think both indirect and direct peer group (think low P/E ratio, attractive EV/ Adj. EBITDA, and high free cash flow yield). Moreover, another expression of this skepticism or the Rodney Dangerfield version of "I Can't Get No Respect", as of August 13, 2021, 12.2 million shares of Kohl's were sold short (7.9% of its float). Now 7.9% isn't off the charts high per se when it comes to short interest, but stocks that are well regarded by the street tend to have short interests under 3%. Incidentally, perhaps this somewhat elevated short interest explains why shares of Kohl's traded as low as $50.55 on August 19th, soon after the opening bell. I would argue that there was nothing in that earnings release, especially given the exceptional guidance, that would have prompted a buy side shops (long Kohl's shares) to be a seller at $51 or $52 that morning. My sense is that this was the shorts painting the tape in an attempt to influence the short term price action. Either way, it is neither here nor there, so let's talk about the fundamentals.

Executive Summary

After reading Kohl's Q2 FY 2021 conference call (twice) to see where they are going as well as reviewing its 10-K to see where they have been, given low valuation, it is pretty easy to make the case that this stock should have another leg up and possibly challenge its all time high of $82.99 per share, struck in November 2018. It is common for management teams to set lofty goals and speak in platitudes, but the proof is in the pudding here, and Kohl's is transforming its business model right before our eyes.

I would argue that the company has adopted Ron Johnson's brilliant vision of the store within a store concept, but Kohl's was always the better fit (for Ron's vision) than JC Penney as it has a better brand name, much nicer stores than the run down JC Penney mall boxes, isn't stuck in dying malls (I would argue that malls are in secular decline) as upwards of 90% of Kohl's stores are off mall, and has signed key transformational partnerships with strong brands that drive traffic. The management team smartly pivoted to active and casual wear away from uninspiring business formal wear and undifferentiated brands. As an aside, over the past few years, I have been in various Kohl's stores in my region (usually to buy sneakers for my kids), albeit periodically, but I visited again last weekend, and the refresh and upgrade of the brands is striking compared to only one or two years ago. These brands are highly recognizable and drive traffic. The company has a strong line up of Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, and Levi's. Concurrently, name brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Eddie Bauer, Columbia Sportswear, Vera Wang and a few others will be available for the first time and/or will have an expanded presence in stores this fall and holiday season.

Moreover, and most importantly, starting on August 1, 2021, Kohl's flagship partnership with Sephora kicked off online and 70 stores will be opened soon. For perspective, 200 Sephora shops (stores within a store) are set to open in 2021, 400 should be opened by the end of 2022, and the goal is opening upwards of 850 stores by the end of 2023. When we talk about Sephora, we are talking about 2,500 square foot shops not some small kiosks with limited selection. And if you don't think that Sephora will drive traffic then look at Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) fantastic Q2 FY 2021 earnings report (from last night, August 25th).

Valuation

If we throw out the pandemic, Kohl's top line has been stuck between $18.6 billion to $19.2 billion from FY 2016 - FY 2019. Peak adjusted operating margins were 7.2%, back in FY 2018, and peak adj. EPS hit a high-water mark of $5.60, also in FY 2018.

As I noted earlier, Kohl's stock price peaked at $82.99 in November 2018.

Now last Thursday morning, August 19th, Kohl's guided the street to record operating margins of 7.5% (at the mid-point) and EPS of $5.95 (at the mid-point) for FY 2021 and the market's initial reaction was to yawn, as again, Kohl's stock briefly traded down at the open.

Operating margins to be in the range of 7.4% to 7.6%, up from our prior expectation of 5.7% to 6.1%. This positions us to achieve our 2023 operating margin goal of 7% to 8% this year. And EPS to be in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 excluding non-recurring charges, up from our prior guidance of $3.80 to $4.20. This guidance represents an all-time high EPS for our Company.

As of July 31, 2021, Kohl's has $2.57 billion of cash and $1.9 billion of long term debt, so net cash of $700 million. That said, cash balances can shift along with the normal seasonal swings in working capital as inventories flex up and down.

During Q2 FY 2021, gross margins were an amazing 42.5% and this led to robust free cash flow of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Think about this for a second. A company with a roughly $9 billion enterprise value generated $1.25 billion of free cash flow in one quarter, and it wasn't during the Q4 Christmas/ Holiday quarter. That is remarkable!

We generated a positive operating cash flow of $1.4 billion and a free cash flow of $1.25 billion in the second quarter. [Indiscernible]. Capital expenditures were approximately $130 million in the second quarter. Given our strong financial position and outlook, we are increasing our investment planned for 2021.

Given the great shape that Kohl's balance sheet is in, the company bought back a bunch of stock during Q2 and has now purchased $300 million worth of stock during the first half of 2021. Depending on the price, management is committed to buying another $200 million to $400 million during August - December 2021.

We were able to take advantage of the cash flow and, obviously, we thought there was an opportunity to buy into the stock and we were able to buy up to the high end of our original guide at that 300 million. So as we look for the balance of the year, we will continue to leverage that additional cash flow and return it back to shareholders. So as we look to the 500 million to 700 million

Besides the elevated gross margins and the operating leverage from strong the top line growth, a top line growing much faster than SG&A, and inventory turnover is a big driver of free cash flow.

Inventory at quarter-end was 1% higher than the prior-year and down 25% to the same period in 2019, marking another ten-year high in turnover.

Also, the company is smartly reinvesting in the business to drive long term growth and future free cash flow.

We now expect to spend $600 million to $650 million, which includes store investments driven by our Sephora partnership, refresh activity, and other customer experience and sales-driving enhanced mannequins. In addition, we opened a new e-commerce fulfillment center earlier this year.

So we are talking about a company that has net cash, and that guided the street to robust operating margins and record EPS and the stock only trades at only 10X EPS guidance for FY 2021.

For perspective, Wall Street darlings, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Target Corporation are trading at much higher multiples. No question both TJX and Target have exhibited nicer revenue trajectories over the past five years, but you are certainly paying up for that consistency and past success.

Given Kohl's strong forward progress and promising momentum with Sephora (as well as a number of other brand name opening or expansions - think store within a store) I would argue that it is kinda silly for Kohl's to be trading at such a low multiple.

TJX is trading at 29X FY 2021 EPS Consensus Estimates

Target is trading at 20X FY 2021 EPS Consensus Estimates

Putting It All Together

Kohl's just posted spectacular Q2 FY 2021 earnings and issued guidance that translates to an all time for EPS. The company is debt free, pays a dividend, and is aggressively buying back stock in light of its robust free cash flow generation. The company is executing extremely well and clearly taking market share. Moreover, going forward, its key strategic partnership with Sephora should create a halo effect that drives traffic, comps, and brings in new and younger customers to Kohl's. As Kohl's already has 65 million customers, its store within a store brand expansion should be a twin tailwind, propelling future growth well beyond 2nd half FY 2021.

Value investing is very much an art and an active imagination is required. I would argue that Kohl's has a very good chance of re-rating as its valuation is way too low relative to its peer in the context of P/E, EV/ Adj. EBITDA, and free cash flow.

I tend to agree with CEO, Michelle Gass:

We are on the eve of launching several transformational partnerships that will drive sustainable growth for years to come and further establish calls as the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle.

The risk/ reward here is too compelling not to pass up. My twelve-month price target is $80 per share.