Understanding The Modern World: Get Used To The Disequilibrium

AlSimonov/iStock via Getty Images

In trying to understand the modern world, I found that one of the most informative statistics to me was presented in a book by the economist William Baumol titled "The Free-Market Innovation Machine" published by Princeton University Press in 2002.

The statistic I am referring to is the interval of time between the introduction of an innovation and the entry of a competitive product to the market.

For example, Mr. Baumol tells us that between 1887 and 1906, it took 32.75 years between the time an innovation occurred and the product was disseminated to the marketplace.

This number dropped to 24.10 years in the 1907-1926 period; 13.84 years in the 1927-1946 period; 5.75 years in the 1947-1966 period; and 3.40 years in the 1967-1986 period.

I have not found comparative research that has brought about data to update the results.

The only thing I can imagine is that the time factor has shortened even further over the past thirty-five years.

Can one imagine that the time interval in today's world is down to something like 1.50 years or less?

The point is that to compete in today's marketplace, one must be constantly innovating and bringing something new, a new generation, to market.

We know that many firms operate on a foundation of what is called "time pacing." That is, these firms do not wait until a product is final and complete for its generation. Management knows that these products must be brought to market based upon "time" in order to keep up with the pace of innovation taking place elsewhere in the marketplace.

Furthermore, it is the case that we cannot just look at existing firms for the source of innovation. In today's world, startups and early-stage companies are all over the place, working in all sorts of markets and products.

We have seen that during the time of the pandemic and accompanying recession that more innovation has taken place than perhaps any other time in history.

For example, I work with young entrepreneurs trying to start new enterprises, and I have never seen such activity taking place in this space in the thirty or more years I have been knowledgeable of the area.

And, if anything, the money available for such efforts has never been more plentiful.

The Changing World

The situation discussed above is important to me in trying to understand what has happened over the past few years and what we are in store for in the next few years.

And, this situation goes right along with my belief about information and how information grows and spreads throughout the world. And, speaking of the acceleration of a product, it appears to me that a part of this movement in innovation is that the growth and spread of information has never been greater.

Driving this phenomenon is the younger generation. The younger generation is talking with each other, and learning, and asking questions and challenging answers, and suggesting how things can be done better.

It is interesting to me that many of the younger set are not that possessive about their knowledge like they used to be thirty years ago. It used to be that you kept your secrets so that others would not know what you are doing.

Now, things are moving so fast that "execution" becomes more of an issue than knowledge itself. If you beat someone to market by six months, it becomes nearly impossible for the competitor to catch up with you. Hence, you need to focus on creating the next generation, not protecting what you are doing. Protecting what you do just takes time away from the time that you should spend upon execution.

What Is Going On

There are two things that this picture brings to me.

First, we cannot look at the economy in the same way we have been looking at it. We cannot build a "production function" for the whole world and use that to describe how the economy is doing.

Look at the past two years. The pandemic and the accompanying recession has caused the slowdown of some industries that have longer cycles of "execution." For example, restaurant business, the vacation business, the airline business, and some other sectors that are not so dependent upon innovation.

And, yet, the airline business is a bad example as far as manufacturing goes. One industry that seems not to have stopped during the past two years is the auto manufacturing industry. But, this whole industry is changing as cars and trucks become more like computers on wheels and with the pressure to move on producing an electric vehicle. And, with the money around, these manufacturers have been able to maintain if not accelerate their movement into the future.

Going a bit further, you do not see the "tech" industries suffering much of any setback. They are particularly the ones "under the gun" to meet a very type "time pacing." In addition, they face a lot of competition from the startups and early-stage companies.

Second, this world is a world of disequilibrium. This is what the "world of information" is all about. The economist talks a lot about "missing markets." Most innovation is created to fill in the "missing markets" that entrepreneurs and innovators discover.

This is particularly what the young innovator is looking for: a missing market.

We know that when disequilibrium exists, that is the time to ask questions. That is the time to seek new information. That is the time to innovate.

And, history has shown that that is the way the world works.

Moving Forward

Because this world is a world of disequilibrium, we cannot just look at the "macro" picture all the time and understand what is going on.

As I have tried to describe in my posts, we have to look at many sectors of the economy and look at what is going on there.

I have mentioned above how active the community of young innovators and young entrepreneurs has proven to be over the past couple of years.

Furthermore, money is available and so lots and lots of things are getting done. I believe that we will be amazed at all that has come out of the last two to three years. But, we will have to wait to read about this once the building is over.

As a consequence of all this activity, investors, businesses, private citizens can specialize in financial engineering and do very, very well. There is so much going on in this space and lots and lots of money is being made and will be made due to the role these "investments' will play in the economy.

One outcome of this: I believe that you are going to see a large jump in the income/wealth inequality of the U.S. This inequality has grown over the past sixty years, the years of "credit inflation," but you are going to see a lot more coming out of the current times.

This is the world investors must work with. Some people are going to "get it." Some are not. But, we must move with the times and become a part of what is happening. Unfortunately, there are many that will not be able to work with this new environment.

We live in a world of disequilibrium. Information is spreading and growing. Innovation is accelerating. I don't believe it can be stopped...or, even slowed down much.