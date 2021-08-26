Best And Worst Q3 2021: Mid Cap Blend ETFs And Mutual Funds
Summary
- The Mid Cap Blend style ranks sixth in Q3'21.
- Based on an aggregation of ratings of 28 ETFs and 305 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Blend style.
- XMHQ is our top-rated Mid Cap Blend style ETF and MMCRX is our top-rated Mid Cap Blend style mutual fund.
The Mid Cap Blend style ranks sixth out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q3'21 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Mid Cap Blend style ranked sixth as well. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 28 ETFs and 305 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Blend style. See a recap of our Q2'21 Style Ratings here.
Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Mid Cap Blend style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 20 to 2,378). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.
Investors seeking exposure to the Mid Cap Blend style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better-rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.
Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5
* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
Four ETFs (MIDF, AFMC, USEQ, STMB) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums or they operate a levered strategy that increases risk.
Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5
* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
Two mutual funds (AADGX and WASMX) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums
Invesco S&P Mid Cap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is the top-rated Mid Cap Blend ETF and Madison Mid Cap Fund (MMCRX) is the top-rated Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is the worst rated Mid Cap Blend ETF and Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund (MOJAX) is the worst rated Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. BBMC earns an Unattractive rating and MOJAX earns a Very Unattractive rating.
The Danger Within
Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.
PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGS = PERFORMANCE OF FUND
Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors, and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.
Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Mid Cap Blend ETFs and mutual funds.
Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings
This article originally published on July 16, 2021.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.