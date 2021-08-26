Ghulam Hussain/iStock via Getty Images

Water is still abundant on this planet, but accessing clean water is getting more and more challenging in many areas as population growth and demands from agriculture and industry are leading to more intense groundwater depletion. That’s not a good thing, but it creates opportunities for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) through its diverse line of groundwater pumps and related equipment, as well as its recently-assembled water treatment business.

There’s more to Franklin than groundwater pumping, as the company also has a large business in surface pumping equipment, as well as pumps and other system components for fueling systems. There’s really no such thing as a cheap water stock these days, but I do find a little more relative appeal in the idea of owning a stock that has such a clear tie to water accessibility and water quality.

Mixed Q2 Results On Cost Pressures

Franklin Electric isn’t particularly well-followed on the Street, so comparisons to sell-side estimates do need to come with the caveat of small sampling size. Even so, while Franklin had a fantastic quarter from a revenue perspective, there were margin pressures that chewed up some of the upside, and some of those pressures are likely to linger.

Revenue rose 28% in organic terms, beating expectations by 13% and not only surpassing Q2’19 results, but doing so by about 20% to establish a new all-time high for revenue. Water Systems revenue rose almost 23% yoy in organic terms, while Fueling Systems rose 27% and Distribution (related to the water business) rose 41%.

Although Franklin is seeing higher input costs (metals, et al) as well as higher freight and supply chain costs, gross margin has been stable – unchanged from the year-ago level and up 10bp sequentially to 34.8%. Operating income rose 49%, with margin up 50bp to 11.8%; while operating margin was technically a little higher than expected, the margin was a roughly one-point miss versus the Street, with higher corporate expenses apparently driving most of the difference on higher incentive-based costs.

By segment, Water Systems profits rose 17%, with margin down 260bp to 14%, while Fueling profits rose 37% (margin up 150bp to 25.6%), and Distribution profits rose 135% (margin up 360bp to 11%).

Demand Looks Strong

Not only did second quarter revenue hit a new high, the company exited the quarter with a backlog of around $175M in unfilled orders (or around 11% of my estimated ’21 revenue). This is typically a short lead-time, book/ship business, though, with backlogs usually on the order of $35M, so that is definitely not usual.

Demand appears to be broad-based, with stronger demand in both the core groundwater and dewatering businesses. Likewise, Franklin is seeing strong demand across residential, commercial, light industrial, and agricultural markets, and demand in the fueling systems business is likewise broad based (piping, pumping, fuel management equipment, et al).

Given the strength of demand, management is taking the opportunity to pass on cost inflation, announcing a new round of price increases from early August that will bring the cumulative price action to around 8% to 12% this year.

Residential

At the more obvious level, residential demand is being fueled by the strong growth in residential construction. Going a bit beyond that, though, Franklin is leveraged to increasing challenges in accessing water to support population growth/migration. Many areas rely on groundwater for drinking water, but water tables are falling, forcing more intensive pumping operations and supporting demand for Franklin’s pumping equipment.

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey highlights groundwater depletion in the U.S. over the last century-plus (1900 to 2008).

It’s also not just a U.S. phenomenon. Not only is stress on water resources a global problem, there are many areas of the world where municipal water systems are limited in scale, in poor condition, or simply not available to many people. Residential pumps are essential in those cases, and Franklin gets more than a third of its Water Systems revenue from developing economies.

Agricultural

Franklin is also leveraged to agriculture, as many crop-producing regions rely on pumped groundwater to irrigate crops. In times of drought, Franklin often sees increased demand for its pumping equipment, and agricultural systems tend to be more lucrative for the company, as they’re larger and more powerful.

This map shows a recent overlay of drought conditions in the U.S. against the major corn-growing areas; while it’s not as bad as it could be, there’s still a meaningful part of the country experiencing significant drought (not to mention areas like California that grow other crops like vegetables).

Construction

While a lot of Franklin’s business is built around bringing adequate water to people or crops that don’t have enough, the construction and industrial businesses typically go the other way – offering pumping equipment for tasks like dewatering (getting water out of building sites). While new-build activity is still weak after 2020 saw far fewer projects entering the pipeline, activity is picking up and should accelerate further in 2022.

Water Treatment Is The Latest New Opportunity

Franklin Electric has an interesting history, and one that is characterized by management being unafraid to make bold decisions to improve the business. Many companies run with what I call a “Pinky and the Brain” strategy (Pinky: Gee, Brain, what do you want to do tonight? Brain: The same thing we do every night, Pinky) where they stand pat for too long, but that’s not the case here.

Franklin’s background is in making pump motors, but the company decided that serving a relatively concentrated market gave customers like Pentair (PNR) and Xylem (XYL) too much potential influence over their business, so they forward-integrated into pumps. Later, after having issues with distributors, the company decided to start acquiring distributors (the Headwaters Distribution business of today) to better control the go-to-market channels.

Management’s latest move is to get the company into water treatment. The company has made four significant deals since 2019, the latest being New Aqua in May, and has built water treatment into a roughly $140M/year business. That’s a small fraction of the $2.7B addressable market that management sees in the U.S. and Canada, and it’s an obvious complementary adjacency for the company, as water quality is an increasingly significant issue in many regions alongside water scarcity/difficulty of access.

The Outlook

Franklin has grown revenue at a trailing annualized rate of around 5% over the last decade, and given increasing pressures on water supplies and water quality, as well as management’s efforts to grow new businesses like water treatment, I believe that growth could actually accelerate to the high end of the mid-single-digits (5% to 6%). Although the fueling business will likely see pressure at some point from an increasingly electrified auto fleet, that’s a long way in the future at this point.

Margins are more “okay” than exceptional. While Franklin has a pretty good track record where ROIC, ROA, and ROTA are concerned, moving operating margins passed the low double-digits has proven challenging. I’m not looking for a major change here, though I do think there will be some progress and I’m looking for forward FCF margins in the low double-digits (supporting FCF growth slightly ahead of revenue).

Roughly 6% revenue and FCF growth can support a mid-to-high single-digit annualized total expected return, which isn’t all that great on its own, but is actually pretty good for the usually-expensive water sector. A multiples-based approach is more challenging; Franklin’s margins and returns don’t really support a multiple beyond the mid-teens, even with an arbitrary “water premium” added in.

The Bottom Line

The water sector may well “grow into” its valuation, as increasing pressures on water supplies coupled with the new infrastructure bill could stimulate infrastructure that has been sorely needed for decades. Even so, within the sector I think individual stories and exposures still matter, and I like Franklin’s direct leverage to water access and water quality, and I lean more positively on this name than many other water stocks at this point.