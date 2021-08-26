portishead1/iStock via Getty Images

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share on 08/04/2021, continuing its run as a dependable income stock that is on course to being crowned a Dividend King. That does not mean that the stock is worth buying now, however, as it is royally overvalued.

Introduction

Founded in 1949, the Roseland, New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing today is a provider of cloud-based solutions relating to human capital management that various businesses can avail of. Automatic Data Processing caters to 920,000 clients across 140 countries.

The firm divides its operations into two segments: Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. Employer Services offers solutions relating to benefits administration, compliance services, human resources management, insurance services, payroll services, retirement services, talent management, and workforce management. Professional Employer Organization Services offers solutions relating to employment administration.

Segment 2021 Revenue ($) Employer Services 10.2 billion PEO Services 4.82 billion Total 15.02 billion

Figures collated from Q4 2021 earnings presentation available on Automatic Data Processing's investor relations page.

While Employer Services constitutes the bulk of Automatic Data Processing's revenue, the Professional Employer Organization Services segment is viewed as the key source of future growth. Its revenue growth has been significantly better than that of the Employer Services segment, as the figures for the past five years illustrate.

Year Employer Services Revenue ($) PEO Services Revenue ($) 2017 9.54 billion 3.48 billion 2018 10.07 billion 3.9 billion 2019 9.94 billion 4.24 billion 2020 10.09 billion 4.51 billion 2021 10.2 billion 4.82 billion

Figures collated from Automatic Data Processing's investor relations page.

Competitive Advantage

Automatic Data Processing benefits from the following reality: businesses cannot afford to be tight-fisted with outsourcing their human resources, taxation, or any other regulated business processes. These matters must be handled expertly, and Automatic Data Processing is considered the go-to choice for dealing with such matters.

In addition to being a member of the Fortune 500, Automatic Data Processing caters to more than 80% of other Fortune 500 companies. One in six U.S. workers receive their wages through Automatic Data Processing's payroll processing services, and more than 38 million workers across 140 countries also get paid via Automatic Data Processing.

The figures in the preceding paragraph point to the sheer scale of the firm's operations. Automatic Data Processing is large enough to handle the payroll of many multi-national corporations - a distinction that smaller rivals such as Paychex (PAYX) cannot claim (the latter deals primarily with small to mid-sized businesses). This scale has positioned Automatic Data Processing as the market leader, and that dominance ensures its ongoing profitability.

Profitability

That Automatic Data Processing has benefited from its market-leading position as a human resources provider can be gleaned from its free cash flow of $619.5 million, its Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of A for profitability, and from the revenue and net income figures the firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2017 12.38 billion 1.73 billion 2018 13.33 billion 1.88 billion 2019 14.18 billion 2.29 billion 2020 14.59 billion 2.47 billion 2021 15.02 billion 2.6 billion

Figures collated from annual reports and 10-K files available on Automatic Data Processing's investor relations page.

The steadily increasing profits reflect the sector in which Automatic Data Processing operates. While technological progress affects the systems used to manage human resources, the need for human resources is perennial. A market leader like Automatic Data Processing is likely to be steadily profitable going forward. In addition, the global workforce management market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 10.1% to $5.25 billion by 2026. Again, Automatic Data Processing's grip on pole position ensures it will reap the benefits of such growth, though Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of D for growth does make one question if there is much more room for a firm as large as this to grow further.

This profitability also argues in favor of maintaining the progressive dividend policy: Automatic Data Processing has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for forty-six years, a streak that establishes it as an S&P 500 (SPY) Dividend Aristocrat. If it maintains that streak for four more years, it will become a Dividend King - a feat that seems likely given the predictability of its profits and its 60.40% payout ratio.

Risks and Finances

Automatic Data Processing is not immune to risk, however. Because it does manage essential business processes for a large number of prominent businesses, any privacy or security breach could incur huge financial losses and damage the firm's reputation. In an age where cybersecurity threats are on the rise, this is a risk that Automatic Data Processing cannot overlook.

If Automatic Data Processing does find itself in choppy waters, however, the firm is in strong financial shape to cope with them. Automatic Data Processing's long-term debt of $3.33 billion is offset by a net worth of $5.67 billion, and its total current liabilities of $38.09 billion are offset by total current assets of $40.74 billion, cash-on-hand worth $2.58 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.73 billion. Furthermore, the firm has received excellent credit ratings from all the relevant agencies, ensuring it will be in good shape to weather whatever storms may come its way.

Credit Agency Credit Rating Moody's Aa3 S&P AA- Fitch AA-

Figures collated from Q4 2021 presentation available on Automatic Data Processing's investor relations page.

Valuation

At close of market on 08/24/2021, Automatic Data Processing traded at a share price of $208.19 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 based on earnings-per-share of $6.07. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 31.35, while the current dividend yield of 1.79% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.06%. This suggests that the stock is trading at a premium to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.29 (34.30 / 15 = 2.29) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get the first estimate for fair value at $90.91 (208.19 / 2.29 = 90.91).

Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.09 (34.30 / 31.35 = 1.09) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get the second estimate for fair value at $191.00 (208.19 / 1.09 = 191.00).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation: earnings-per-share over the past twelve months was $6.07, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 10.48%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get the third estimate for fair value at $83.83.

Image provided by Moneychimp.

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.15 (2.06 / 1.79 = 1.15) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get the fourth estimate for fair value at $181.04 (208.19 / 1.15 = 181.04).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates to get a final estimate for fair value at $136.70 (90.91 + 191.00 + 83.83 + 181.04 / 4 = 136.70). Based on this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 34% at this time. This is reinforced by Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of C for value.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing is the dominant player in the human resources sector and is poised to become a Dividend King in the years ahead. For existing shareholders, it is a hold. However, for prospective shareholders, a 34% premium to fair value is too much to pay for a position here. That said, Automatic Data Processing is worth watching for a pullback closer to fair value.