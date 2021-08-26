The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) CEO Mark Smucker on Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Q1 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 26, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Mark Smucker – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tucker Marshall – Chief Financial Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining our Fiscal 2022 First Quarter earnings question-and-answer session.

Andrew Lazar

Great, thanks so much for the question. I guess I'm sure there'll be plenty of discussion around inflation and cost and pricing and whatnot, so like to focus a bit on your prepared remarks on the recovery of the Nutrish brand which is lagging expectations. You mentioned currently evaluating additional actions to better position the business.

I guess, are you able to unpack that a bit more for us? Are we talking about the further potential portfolio, sort of optimization moves, or repositioning the brand or its pricing position in the category, or something else entirely. I'm just trying to get a better handle on sort of why it's lagging and what actions are being contemplated. Thanks so much.

Mark Smucker

Sure, Andrew. Thanks for the question. It's A - Mark Smucker.

Andrew Lazar

Good morning.

Mark Smucker

Good morning. Let me just make a couple of very brief comments just about the business in general. And I will answer the Nutrish question. Just want to acknowledge, first of all, that we are very pleased with the results this quarter -- it's our 6th quarter in a row of meeting or exceeding expectations, if you look at in the prepared remarks and you back out some of the noise in terms of divestitures and looked at an apples-to-apples, the total Company grew 1%. All of our U.S. businesses grew.

And on a two-year stack, we saw the 6% top-line growth. So, the point here is that underlying business fundamentals remained strong, demand is still there. Our investments almost across every part of our business are working. Our brands are strong. I mean, just looking at the share growth, 2/3 of our portfolio growing. A couple of years ago, that was like a quarter of our brands, were growing, so we are very pleased with the progress, and the way we've been able to execute throughout the last -- particularly the last 18 months in the pandemic.

And so really, the -- one of the only spots where we have not been satisfied is on Nutrish dry dog. Even the pet business itself grew in line with our algorithm. If you look on a two-year stack, it's about a 3% growth and we've said our algorithm is three to four, so we have been meeting that, and seeing growth in dog’s snacks and cat food, etc. So really, we're isolated to Nutrish dry dog. We do remain committed to the brand. We have continued our portfolio and packaging optimizations. We are still at the early stages of the big life launch.

So, we believe that there is still potential for the brand. Specifically, though, we have not been satisfied with some of our marketing investments, and feel that they have not delivered the requisite return. So, we are pulling back on some of those marketing investments still supporting the master brand and big life but making sure that the dollars we're spending there are truly going to make a difference, and we're going to pull back temporarily and reevaluate some of those investments. And so that's why we said the full recovery of the Nutrish brand will be delayed throughout the remainder of this fiscal year.

Andrew Lazar

Right. Thank you for that, appreciate it.

Ken Goldman

Hi, thanks so much. I wanted to just dig a little bit. One of the questions we are getting this morning is not only on the first quarter but on the second quarter. The timing of shipments versus what we saw it [Indiscernible] or just takeaway overall beyond Nielsen as well. First, was there any mismatch between those two in the quarter just reported, and then does your outlook for the second quarter include any assumption that maybe some of your customers will buy a little bit ahead of some announced price increases Thank you.

Mark Smucker

Ken, good morning. As relates to first-quarter shipments, the first quarter from a big picture perspective came in line with expectations, but we did have two areas that were a bit softer than anticipated. One, due to labor and transportation issues throughout the entire network, there were some shipments left on the dock that occurred at the end of July that should pick up into August. And secondly, due to some specific situations with two e-commerce retailers, e-comm in the quarter was a little bit softer. So, we would anticipate in the second quarter and beyond, shipments to recover and then also a bit of return in the e-commerce channel.

Ken Goldman

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then just quickly to follow up on something. I appreciate you don't buy forward or hedge everything out. You still have some exposure to spot markets each quarter, but I'm a little surprised why the near-term headwind is this much worse, right? In particular for 2Q. So, is there any way to help us order or size some of the incremental cost challenges, whether it's direct inputs for foodstuffs or packaging, or labor? Just so we better understand a little bit what's hitting you harder than you initially thought.

Mark Smucker

Ken, as we came into the fiscal year, we were anticipating mid-single-digit cost inflation as a percent of our total cost of goods sold. Now we're seeing high single-digit cost inflation as a percentage of our total cost of goods sold. The change from our initial expectation is driven by our commodity and ingredients area, transportation, and then packaging. And when you think of commodity ingredients, there have been a few factors that have been driving that. One is weather-related.

So that would impact coffee, particularly with Brazil weather patterns. The second was also weather patterns in the west, specifically the Pacific Northwest that impacted fruit. So those are two areas of commodities or ingredients where we've seen inflation come through, particularly in the second half of our fiscal year. Transportation due to the volatility and tightness of the supply chain continues to be real, not only from a labor standpoint, but also from a unit standpoint, and just an overall sort of backlog in the system that has persisted throughout the entire pandemic.

And then on the packaging front, packaging continues to have the implications of just ongoing pricing pressures that continue candidly from the weather disruption that occurred in the winter time frame in Texas due to the freeze. And so, as a result of this persistent inflation, we continue to manage very effectively not only through our supply chain and relationships with our suppliers and the great work of our teams. We've got to acknowledge this inflation in our P&L and we need to recover it, and we're going to recover it through additional pricing actions this fiscal year that we anticipate in the second and third quarters to recover that.

So, we do believe this is a timing impact, and as a result of the timing impact, it should have pressure on the margin that we noted as well. But I do want to acknowledge two things. We remain confident and the way we've executed throughout the entire pandemic, and we will be going forward. And I also want to acknowledge that this is not a symptom-specific to Smucker candidly, this is a symptom-specific to the entire economy.

Ken Goldman

Understood. Thank you very much.

Chris Growe

Hi, good morning.

Mark Smucker

Good morning.

Chris Growe

I just had a quick question to follow up on some of the supply chain issues, and kind of labor-related issues. I guess I want to understand the degree to which those are incremental factors in the lower gross margin outlook about inflation. Is there one that's more than the other? Just how to frame those two about the gross margin softness you're going to see relative to your previous guidance.

Tucker Marshall

Chris, good morning. 2 factors are driving the inflationary environment for us. One is just underlying input, commodity, and ingredient. The second is transportation, as you have noted. And that has been a persistent headwind. Not only last fiscal year but it continues to be one this fiscal year. And again, it is predominantly driven by the availability of labor and it's also driven to some extent by the capacity of the system.

And so that's what we continue to manage through. We have been very successful in managing not only our long-term contracts but also our spot rate contracts as well. We continue to do our best. But as you bring material in, as you produce and you shipped material out, the entire network right now is impacted from a transportation standpoint and it is material.

Chris Growe

And so, Tucker, that transportation factor is that half the gross margin decline, is it that big or, ingredients a bigger factor? I'm just trying to get a relative size on how big each one could be.

Tucker Marshall

No, the commodity and ingredient would be the leading factor.

Chris Growe

Okay.

Tucker Marshall

A very close secondary factor would be transportation and packaging if you're thinking in terms of order of magnitude.

Chris Growe

Okay. And then just a follow-on to that. Is this something that you can price too? And I mean from a high level, I'm not looking at next quarter, but just in general, do you view these costs as transitory, or is there another round of pricing, or are you adjusting your pricing increases to account for these incremental costs you're bearing?

Mark Smucker

Sure, Chris, this is Mark. You know, as we think about cost and pricing recovery, we try to take a holistic view and make sure that as we said before, are working with our retail customers prudently and fairly to recover essentially the aggregate costs. And so, when we look at costs and how they impact the finished product, we look at that in totality, and as we go forward with our retail partners, just making sure that we have an open and transparent dialogue of what needs to happen so that we can indeed recover those costs through our entire toolkit, whether that's the list price, net revenue optimization, or what have you.

Chris Growe

Okay, thanks a lot.

Mark Smucker

Thank you.

Bryan Spillane

Good morning, everyone.

Mark Smucker

Morning.

Bryan Spillane

So, I guess just coffee or a question more specific to coffee, and 2. One is just -- It sounds like or maybe you want to clarify that even coffee costs in the quarter were running higher. And I guess the fact that it's going to hit you seemingly reasonably soon. Does it suggest that you just maybe your hedges were at the end or you weren't hedged out as long as you normally we're? Just trying to understand the dynamic of green coffee cost moved, but it seems to be impacting you pretty quickly. And so just if you can kind of walk us through, I guess how you were positioned or hedged for higher coffee costs.

Mark Smucker

Bryan, good morning. As it relates to our cost position for the year, as we said, coming into our fiscal year, we knew that we would have year-over-year cost inflation, which was inclusive of our coffee portfolio as well. And we knew that that inflation was going to begin to hit us on a 12-month basis and that we were taking initial pricing actions in July to begin to recover that initial wave of inflation. The margin in coffee for the quarter but yet the margin for the entire business for the quarter does reflect that inflation ahead of the pricing recovery.

As you think about what happened since our initial guidance, you began to have weather impacts in Brazil that began to affect the underlying commodity. And as a result of that, we've been managing through how we think about delivering the balance of the year. While we'd like to give you the specifics on our hedging position, we don't disclose that, but what we can share is that coffee costs have gone up and that we will take additional pricing actions and measures to ensure that we recover the inflationary impact that we're seeing to the P&L.

Bryan Spillane

Okay. And then I guess to the extent that the weather has been part of the issue, is there also a -- I guess a question or pressure around just availability of green coffee, or are you concerned at all about just supply of raw material?

Mark Smucker

Yeah. Bryan, it's Mark. Generally speaking, the frost in Brazil, which is what Tucker was referring to over a longer period, over 12 months, it's going to have some impact on the amount of coffee that's available, however, as one of the -- we are the largest roaster in the U.S. and one of the larger roasters in the world. We still will be able to get our needs met, but as Tucker referenced, it is going to be at higher prices, which we will continue to manage through our robust set of hedging tools. So, we think we can manage through it, but just acknowledge that both just the Brazilian crop, as well as some of the ongoing transportation issues are contributing to those costs.

Bryan Spillane

Okay. And if I could just sneak one last one on just the same topic on coffee. Just, maybe if you can give us, Mark, some perspective on -- we've had other periods and coffee where there's been inflation and the industry just had to price it through and there's been some elasticity. Can you just maybe give us some context in terms of this current situation with costs rising and having to price it through, and where the consumer is? Did you expect this to be an abnormal S&P period in terms of prices going up in elasticity? Or is this a pretty normal sort of course of action for, again, a category that has that pass-through element?

Mark Smucker

Sure. I guess the headline there would be that as we have managed through this initial phase of pricing, which is now in effect, the elasticity that we have modeled has generally performed as expected. We can't predict what green coffee is going to do over the long term in terms of cost but we are certainly not at a historical high. And so, we would anticipate that, as we think about further pricing actions and new elasticity, we should be able to manage through that. And even though no elasticity model is ever perfect, we do have confidence that we'll be able to manage through that realistically.

Bryan Spillane

Alright, thank you for the color.

Mark Smucker

Thank you.

Alexia Howard

Good morning, everyone.

Mark Smucker

Good morning.

Tucker Marshall

Morning.

Alexia Howard

Can we ask about the -- what the key drivers of uncertainty are? What are the biggest risks are I guess over the next few quarters. It seems as though the level of uncertainty particularly around supply chain disruption and perhaps the fragility of the supply chain has increased. That feels somewhat different from previous commodity cycles where it was just having to handle increased cost pressures and pricing.

Other companies are also saying it's physically quite hard at the moment to get the product from whether it's great ingredients from overseas or whether it's shipping domestically in the U.S. because of the trucking situation. I'm just wondering what you see as the biggest sort of pain points and risks that you're looking at over the next few quarters. What the biggest concerns are at the moment? Thank you and I'll pass it on.

Mark Smucker

Alexia, it's Mark. As we've discussed thus far, we've talked a lot about inflation and cost pressures and that is, of course, the primary driver and then the second one is the supply chain, as you noted, I mean, if we want to simplify, it's primarily those two factors. There's a lot of unknowns of course, about the pandemic and what course that may take. But we're watching that extremely carefully. But after the supply chain specifically, we do believe that the reason that we have had success is because of our ability to execute and manage the supply chain. There is no question that it is tight.

And there are a variety of issues. Tightness spanning from all the way upstream to the shelf at the retailer. But I would submit that our team and our people have done such a good job of managing every single step of the way, engaging with suppliers and customers through to the retail shelf that has been key to our success. And so much so, that it has allowed us to gain distribution at shelf because we generally have been able to deliver to our customers. We've gained some space in recent shelf SEC resets because of our ability to execute.

So, if you think about that factor, coupled with our new commercial model, which is truly focused on the retail shelf and delivering, I think that has been critical to how we've been able to deliver results thus far and we would anticipate continuing those trends.

Alexia Howard

Thank you and as a follow-up, can I ask about the magnitude of pricing that you are expecting across the portfolio? I mean, you've got pricing actions that have just gone into place. How much pricing do you anticipate, being able to realize over the next few quarters all for the remainder of the fiscal year? Thank you and I'll pass it on.

Tucker Marshall

Alexia, good morning. I think the way that we've articulated this consistently is that we're experiencing double-digit commodity inflation that is resulting in a high single-digit cost of products good sold inflation, which is then resulting in a kind of low to mid-single-digit pricing at the total Company level. We haven't necessarily disclosed by each given commodity or business, the pricing amounts or actions, but that sort of formula should be able to give you a sense.

And then I would also share that on an underlying organic basis, we are anticipating at the new guidance range to be up about 2 points, and as a result of that, you're going to see some top-line pricing being offset by some underlying volume as well. And so that should help you get a revised organic of about 2.5%

Alexia Howard

Great. Thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Rob Dickerson

Great. Thank you so much. My first question is just a quick follow-up to Alexia's question on the kind of cadence for the year, and then just a question on pricing. So, Tucker, your last answer was helpful in terms of how to think about that magnitude of pricing. But, more specifically, I'm just curious. Can the coffee business grow revenue this year. Right [Indiscernible] we always sometimes I would say see the top-line can [Indiscernible] find, but profits still growing. In this case, just given this near-term pressure on costs, I'm curious. Could we be looking at a retail division that's flattish for the year may be down a little bit because I think that would help us also be able to right-size the total companies as we get through the year.

Mark Smucker

Rob, good morning. As it relates to coffee and its growth trajectory, I think what we would say is that we're probably anticipating kind of flat to up based on what we're seeing today but that would be inclusive of additional pricing actions. I think it's difficult for us at this point to continue to break down each of the business units. I think we've talked about an underlying

Tucker Marshall

organic for the total Company being up 2.5 points. On the pricing front just from a cadence standpoint, we took pricing in July, it's reflective, we've discussed that. We've also acknowledged that the additional pricing actions would likely come through in Q2 and Q3. So that should give you a sense of timing as well.

Rob Dickerson

Okay.

Mark Smucker

Rob, I would just -- it's Mark. I would just add one thing on coffee which is you'll recall that our strategy has been to ensure, number one that we're participating in all the segments of the category, but also continue to shift the portfolio -- our portfolio to the growing segment.

So, in that case, that being Dunkin', Cafe Bustelo Bustelo and K-Cups are all 3 of those that are outpacing the segment or the category. We are outpacing the category, excuse me. And even the Folgers brand has continued to gain share and its growth particularly in K-Cups, has been strong as well. So, we feel like as the portfolio shifts, we are delivering against our strategy.

Rob Dickerson

Okay. Fair enough. And the follow-up flows to what you were just discussing, Mark. In the prepared remarks, again, referencing the coffee business, there's a line that says, "Came in a little bit lower than

Rob Dickerson

expectations, just a little lighter. " But then there's also the commentary around increased distribution coming from Folgers. So, I'm just trying to right-size that. Why do you think maybe things were a little bit softer than you thought? Also at the same time, what's driving that increased distribution on Folgers brand, and that's it. Thank you.

Mark Smucker

Yeah. If you look at coffee on a two-year basis and that two-year stack, we are seeing 8%. So, that's very strong. And the distribution gains that were referenced, I think in the prepared remarks was relative to primarily recent -- some shelf resets as well as some new pickup at some key customers. So those -- we haven't seen those come through our P&L yet, but that will be a help as we move forward.

Tucker Marshall

Rob, I'll also remind you that a year ago we were experiencing the continued momentum of the early stages of the pandemic into our first quarter. And we had the inventory replenishment in the first quarter. So, there is a big, what we refer to as a COVID lap and particularly for your consumer and coffee businesses.

Rob Dickerson

Yeah. I mean, bottom line, it seems like you can get pricing in coffee that's coming through. But then once you lap the inventory building in Q1 and you get some incremental distribution. It doesn't seem like we're thinking of drastic elasticity as we get through the year; is that fair? And I'll leave it at that.

Tucker Marshall

The direction that you're sharing seems reasonable.

Rob Dickerson

Thank you.

Jason English

Hey, folks, thanks for slotting me in. Two quick questions. I know the magnitude of inflation pressure that you're facing, and the industry at large is facing continues to escalate and is certainly a lot larger than any of us anticipated a couple of quarters ago, but we've been talking about resumed inflation for about 9 months now, yet you've got almost no price. No, not almost you have no price rolling through your P&L yet, including in the areas like Pet where you're lapping deflation the prior year. So, what's impeded getting price in the system so far?

Mark Smucker

There hasn't been any impediment, Jason. Most of the pricing was effective in July, broadly, and it's now on the shelf. So, you're going to see that initial wave coming through in the second quarter, and as we work through some of the additional pricing across our business. As Tucker mentioned earlier, it will be effective likely at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter. So, we are confident that we will be able to work through that, and that will be reflected. I'm sorry, the first part of your question -- could you repeat?

Jason English

You answered it. We're good. Let me just flip to my second question then. It sounds like, Tucker, just sort of unpacking some of the comments you've made already. Pricing somewhere plus-minus 4%, implying volume somewhere minus 1.5 points or so. That looks like a lower elasticity function than you've historically had. I compare it to your trade spend in last year in your 10-K you disclosed.

It's now 39% of sales which is up 800 basis points from 5 years ago. So, you now seem to be a lot more reliant on promotions to drive volume than you used to be. You look to be the only companies who didn't benefit from lower trade rates during COVID. In context about sort of promotional dependents shouldn't we expect the elasticity to be higher than it historically has? What gives you confidence in underwriting sort of at a lower elasticity functions in history?

Tucker Marshall

Jason, I would say that on a year-over-year basis, pricing is going to contribute sort of up to mid-single-digit growth. And it's going to be offset by sort of low single-digit growth of volume mix other. What you have to be careful about in the volume mix other is one, its underlying business momentum for the Smucker Uncrustables brand, continued advancement of Cafe Bustelo and Dunkin', and advancement of our pet snacks portfolio along with a return on the away-from-home business.

But then it is offset by a decrease in at-home consumption. It is also offset by supply chain disruption, which we are experiencing through our head food portfolio, particularly in [Indiscernible]. And it's also offset by any additional trader promotion like you've talked about. But that trader promotion isn't the biggest bucket of what's causing sort of that change. And then lastly, if I would just acknowledge that in our volume mix bucket, we also have factored in price elasticities for our pricing actions across the portfolio.

Jason English

Okay. Got it. Boosted mix benefits in there, to contemplate. It's not -- you're not expecting volumes [Indiscernible] down 1.5 or so. I think that's the answer, correct?

Tucker Marshall

Correct. There's a big bucket in there to your point where there's more than one variable.

Jason English

Okay. All right, thanks. I'll pass them.

Pamela Kaufman

Hi, good morning.

Tucker Marshall

Morning.

Pamela Kaufman

Can you elaborate on the factors that contributed to the sizable margin pressure and the pet segment this quarter? This was the lowest operating margin that you've reported in the segment to date, and how are you thinking about your outlook for segment profitability over the year?

Mark Smucker

Pam, good morning. As it relates to the profitability margin for the pet food segment in the first quarter, you are correct. It did experience a decline quarter-over-quarter. I think you have to acknowledge the cost inflationary, and pressures in that business driven by the underlying commodities such as animal fats and proteins, along with the impact of transportation.

And again, that was ahead of any pricing benefit due to pricing actions that were taken in July. So, we would anticipate that profitability in pet food come back in the back half of the year as pricing begins to reflect half-year benefit against a partial year first half, and then it will be down year-over-year due to the timing of price recovery against cost inflation.

Pamela Kaufman

Got it. Thanks. And then I guess related to that, how are you thinking about your ability to take pricing in the pet at a time when the business is underperforming your expectations?

Mark Smucker

Pam, we have been able to take pricing and pass that through. And as we observed the market, we have seen our peers and competitors do similarly. And so, we have confidence that we will continue to do that. And just reminding that pet snacks is a key part of our strategy and we do lead there, so we are not only in pet snacks but in the other portions of our business have been able to do so. So again, just to point the headline being that our pet business is performing to expectations, except Nutrish, and so we have delivered against our algorithm on the pet.

Pamela Kaufman

Thank you.

Ryan Bell

Hey everyone, morning. I was just wondering how you're thinking about some of the structural changes to your demand, not particularly around breakfast and lunch in pet snacks, given some of the incremental at-home activity that we've seen and how is this reflected in your guidance?

Mark Smucker

Ryan, thanks for the questions, it's A - Mark Smucker again. As I started at the beginning of the Q&A, the demand has generally remained strong. I mean, using coffee as an example, 75% of cups consumed are still consumed at home. A lot more brewers in place. There are more pets out there and so pet snacks will continue to meet our expectations because consumers will continue to treat their pets. So that will be another one.

And then of course, as I've discussed in the past, even post-pandemic, however, we define that, one thing is certain, which is career professionals are going to continue to work-from-home more than they did pre-pandemic. And that will benefit us because it speaks specifically to breakfast and lunch occasions. So particularly in our spreads, peanut butter, and jelly, as well as our [Indiscernible] that business we would expect that to be a positive factor in our businesses.

Ryan Bell

Thanks. Is there any sense for the magnitude of some of those impacts that you're the modeling guidance or is that a little bit less so for Fiscal 2022 and it's more of a longer-term question?

Tucker Marshall

Ryan, we are anticipating continued momentum in at-home consumption and our coffee portfolio, as Mark acknowledged, and our consumer portfolio is also driven by the Uncrustables brand along with the pet dynamics. So, as we continue to see how the pandemic plays out, as we continue to ensure the investment and reinvestment in our brands for the long-term health of our business, and therefore for the benefit of at-home consumption and the stickiness of households that we've gained, we hope to continue that momentum in this fiscal year and beyond. Today is probably not the time to quantify what we think that is, but the momentum that we have generated continues to perform.

Ryan Bell

Thanks, that's helpful. And then the last question for me. Where do you stand having a normalized SKU assortment given some of the supply chain issues that have been experienced?

Tucker Marshall

Ryan, what we continue to focus on are 2 things. One is the advancement of our strategy and a component of advancing the strategy as our portfolio reshape. And a component of the portfolio reshape is making sure that we have the right SKUs to advance the given brand or category. And that we would eliminate any unperforming or non-performing SKUs. And so, that remains consistent in any financial plan.

And then I would say beyond that, we do continue to look at our inventory levels from a working capital standpoint so that we can continue to ensure that we have the right level of raw material and finished goods, in support of our supply chain, but also support of our customers and consumers. And so those are two areas where we continue to focus on in the near term, but right now we feel very comfortable with the assortments that we have behind the business.

Ryan Bell

Great. Thank you.

Mark Smucker

Thank you for your time and interest in our call this morning. We do remain confident in our strategy and the delivery of our business. The underlying fundamentals. And the fact that we're still able to continue to invest in our business, to ensure that we deliver against our strategy. So, we hope that many of you will be able to join us virtually for our presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in a couple of weeks. And hope everyone has a great day and a good weekend.

