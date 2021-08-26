Lear Would Fly If It Weren't For The Chip Shortage

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Introduction

In April of this year, I discussed one of my favorite auto suppliers. The Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has fantastic exposure as it services advanced car seating and high-growth market electric systems. In this article, I will discuss why the stock is currently in a downtrend and how I would deal with it as a trader and investor. The problem we're currently facing comes from underperforming industrials due to strong signs that 'peak growth' is behind us. It also doesn't help that car manufacturers are witnessing ship shortages, resulting in lower demand and downtime. In other words, LEA doesn't get to satisfy the demand it should be working on right now. Other than that, the company remains in excellent shape and I urge both investors and traders to keep a close eye on this Michigan-based corporation. Now, let's look at the details.

2Q21 Was Great - In Theory

The most recent results we got to work with were published in August of this year. The company reported quarterly sales worth $4.76 billion. That was more or less in line with expectations and up 95.1% compared to the prior-year quarter. This boost was the result of lockdown mandates in 2Q20, which massively impacted car production and demand.

Additionally, the company saw growth-over-market in all areas but china where it had an unfavorable mix in its E-Systems segment. Other than that, the company is outperforming, which is not a surprise.

Source: LEA 2Q21 Earnings Presentation

What matters, even more, is that the company is winning new orders. The company got new business from General Motors. The company was the supplier of the year for the fourth consecutive year and the 20th time overall. Not only GM is happy with Lear, but Ford awarded Lear a full-service supply contract for the Bronco's complete seating system. As a result of new orders, Lear is building a new plant in Detroit to supply seats for GM's battery-electric truck programs. This includes the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

On top of that, the company continues to win business with successful programs like the Mercedes C-Class, the electric EQS sedan, BMW's iX, and the popular Nissan Qashqai.

In its E-Systems segment, the company became profitable again. Sales rose from $690 million to $1.15 billion, which is an improvement of close to 70%. This was caused by a higher sales volume ($247 million) and a better backlog ($111 million). Adjusted earnings improved from a -$91 million loss to a $41 million profit. The adjusted earnings margin was boosted from -13.2% to 3.5%.

As a result of returning demand, the company was able to generate a lot of cash again. Operating cash flow rose to $1.5 billion. When including roughly $510 million in CapEx, we get a free cash flow of slightly less than $1.0 billion. That's comparable to pre-COVID levels.

Source: TIKR.com

The company used its free cash flow to reduce debt. As of July 3, 2021, the company has net debt worth $1.4 billion. That's the lowest number since the start of the pandemic when the company accelerated borrowing as a way to improve its liquidity.

Macro Is A Mess

Before I give you an outlook there are some things worth mentioning. First of all, auto remains in a great spot as demand is high. Right now, the inventory/sales ratio is at just 0.8x. That's could be the lowest number in history (my data goes back to the 1990s). We're dealing with a situation where sales are higher than inventory. Usually, inventory is roughly 2.5x sales. This means that automotive producers are more or less forced to accelerate production.

Unfortunately, we're seeing a chip shortage. The company used a handy chart to show lost sales. Since May, the company has had more than $700 million in lost sales due to the chip shortage and pandemic implications.

In seating alone, production downtime in the second quarter related to semiconductor shortages, reduced our sales by approximately $660 million or 15%. Despite the lower volume and the unpredictable schedules, seating posted 7.3% adjusted operating margins, demonstrating the strength and resilience of this business. - LEA 2Q21 Earnings Call

Source: LEA 2Q21 Earnings Presentation

On top of that, we're now witnessing that economic expectations are dropping as I discussed in a blog post last month. So far, this is happening indeed as business expectations as measures by the New York and Philadelphia Fed have peaked.

As a result, LEA started to underperform the S&P 500 again last month. This happens in tandem with industrial stocks and related cyclicals. So, it's a macro phenomenon instead of a red flag when it comes to LEA's business.

Data by YCharts

Outlook & Valuation

The outlook is extremely tough. First of all, we're in a situation where auto producers have to increase production. They are not able to, but they have to. This will support LEA when the chip shortage fades. I believe that this will happen along with a bottom in economic growth. Probably in the first few months of 2022. So, based on that, I agree with analysts that 2022 will see a 'normalization' in EBITDA. In this case, we're looking at $2.2 billion in EBITDA and just $230 million in net debt as the company is already generating strong free cash flow. The company is confident that this continues as it doubled its dividend on August 12 - after reducing payout by 67.5% last year to preserve liquidity.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Anyway, what this means is that we're dealing with a favorable valuation. Using a $9.6 billion market cap and $230 million in expected net debt, we get an enterprise value of roughly $9.9 billion. That's roughly 4.6x EBITDA. While I would argue that slow-growing suppliers should trade between 5-6x EBITDA, there is no reason why the company shouldn't trade at 7x EBITDA on a longer-term horizon.

Data by YCharts

In other words, I remain very positive when it comes to LEA. The only problem is its timing.

Takeaway

There are many different companies that compete as automotive suppliers. While I am not a big fan of the industry in general, I believe that LEA is a company with a bright future. The company produces high-quality seating and advanced applications for EV mobility. None of this is at risk of being disrupted right now. If anything, and given the need to produce more cars, the company only suffers from semiconductor shortages. Without that, we would probably be looking at a much higher 2021 EBITDA. Now it looks like 2022 will be the year that gets the company back to normal. The good thing is that LEA generates high free cash flow, which will be a benefit when it comes to further hiking its dividend and engaging in bigger capital investments down the road.

While peaking economic expectations could pose a threat, I think initiating a starter's position isn't a bad idea if you're a trader. The stock is cheap and roughly 20% below its 52-week high. I believe that LEA should be trading at more than $220 over the next 1-2 years. I'm also not ruling out an acquisition as the company offers great products and is trading at a discount. However, that's a wild card and not part of my bull case.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!