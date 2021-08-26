joebelanger/iStock via Getty Images

Believe it or not, gold miners offer one of the highest free cash flow yields available in today's extremely overvalued U.S. stock market. Some charts developed by Crescat Capital have been floating around the financial media for weeks, regarding the positive cash flow generation by major gold miners at US$1800-2000 gold the past year. While this is a backwards looking exercise, any new burst higher in gold/silver prices will definitely help industry earnings and cash flow to perform even better in the years ahead.

If you are new to gold asset investing, or just want a quick one-trade decision to add exposure to your portfolio, my best suggestion is the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING). It's basically a diversified index fund of the largest precious metal miners and royalty businesses in the world.

Free Cash Flow Story

What's interesting about the gold/silver miners right now is the group has been more profitable than other sectors of the economy (outside of some Big Tech names). Instead of focusing solely on growing reserves and production, like past precious metal cycles, the major miners have decided to contain production costs, while expanding reserve assets with organic drilling and smaller acquisitions. The end result has been excess cash flow the past 12-18 months, with much improved balance sheets and falling debt levels. It is very exciting as an owner to see this situation unfold. If the trend continues, new gold/silver metals gains will flow directly to even stronger cash flow and earnings during 2022-23.

Below are the Crescat Capital free cash flow slides taken from a Kitco article and interview with analyst Michael Gentile. In summary, the major gold miners offer solid valuations in the summer of 2021 vs. both the general equity market and rising inflation rates, as a function of free cash flow. Median free cash flow yields on Enterprise Value (not equity prices alone) were running at 5%+ for the gold/silver mining industry last quarter, a level slightly higher than CPI inflation a few months ago. [5.4% YoY CPI today means the two ideas are more equally matched.]

Image Source: Kitco Article/Interview with Michael Gentile

If you believe, like I do, continued money printing by the Federal Reserve is our future (to paper over nearly unpayable debts in America), gold and silver should zigzag higher for years to come. Below are charts of the rise in monetary metals over the past five years, which may be just the beginning of a long-term bullish move the next 5-10 years.

Why RING?

If you are looking for a single ETF investment for exposure to the leading gold/silver miners, RING stands out as a terrific choice. It sports the lowest annual management expense of 0.39% vs. the ETFs focused on major gold producers. Plus, the fund enjoys the highest dividend yield with its concentration of 37% of the fund in Newmont (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD). The two are the largest miners by market capitalization available to own today, with huge 20+ year reserves from a diverse lists of mining assets held around the world, at low cash mining cost. In addition, they are paying cash distributions in the 3% to 4% range during 2021 (including special dividends).

The concentrated setup in the top performers of Newmont and Barrick has also led to superior total returns over the last 1-year and 3-year periods vs. peers investing in the same sector like VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM).

The dividend yield from RING (via Newmont and Barrick) is easily best in class. Below is 3-year chart of trailing dividend distributions. The 1.74% yield is higher than the equivalent cash dividend paid by the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100 or Russell 2000 stocks on average.

Technical Setup

I tend to focus on positive momentum plays in my writings on Seeking Alpha. However, I do not have a clear buy signal right now to highlight for RING. This pick is one looking at an oversold indicator in the Money Flow Index a few weeks ago, and the almost complete lack of investor interest in gold/silver assets during the summer of 2021. RING counts as a long-term contrarian pick in August.

Below is a 5-year chart of daily price and volume activity. I have circled in green the blowout oversold reading in the 14-day MFI between late June to early July. In many respects this indicator, alongside the Negative Volume Index and Average Directional Index movements look quite similar to late 2017. As opposed to an immediate reversal higher after the oversold MFI reading, another price move lower proved a final bottoming area weeks later.

When you compare/contrast the three momentum indicators and the changes in price vs. various moving averages, today's setup is nearly identical to RING's technical position in December 2017. Following this instance, RING rose nearly +25% over the next six weeks. In addition, past MFI readings below 20 since 2016 have basically all led to higher prices either immediately or 3-4 months in the future. Putting the historical MFI activity together over the last five years, forecasting a 15-20% rise in the major gold miners soon seems reasonable.

Final Thoughts

As an out-of-favor contrarian pick with valuation math backing up an idea, gold miners overall may be a great hunting ground for bottom fishers today. If you don't want to own a variety of names directly (I personally hold Newmont and Barrick as primary positions), purchasing the iShares MSCI Global Gold ETF may be a sound decision in late August.

My propriety analysis (discussed in many past articles over the years) comparing gold to 60 years of fluctuations in the M-1 money stock, currency in circulation, Treasury debt, other commodity prices, and equity market wealth pegs a fair value per ounce at US$2600 currently. Mathematically, this is a median number, where half of the time you would expect gold to trade above $2600, and half below. So, significant upside to $3000 or higher may be approaching for hard money gold on the next wave of money printing, in reaction to another economic crisis or black swan event.

What could go wrong? The two biggest risks are gold/silver prices remain in downtrends and/or the U.S. equity market experiences a crash in prices during the autumn.

Both are possible outcomes, but would likely open an even better buy opportunity in the precious metals mining sector. A strategy of buying some gold/silver assets now, with an eye toward increasing positions on weakness is also a smart risk/reward cost-averaging angle.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.