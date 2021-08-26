Brett_Hondow/iStock via Getty Images

Investor enthusiasm for HVAC-R hasn’t really waned all that much, but Lennox (NYSE:LII) isn’t participating like it was before. While Lennox is still outperforming the broader industrial space on a year-to-date basis, the shares have lagged both the industrial group and other HVAC-R players like Carrier (CARR), Daikin (OTCPK:DKILY), and Trane (TT) over the last three months and since my last update on the company.

There’s a bit of an interesting debate around the stock now, with sell-side analysts largely dismissing management’s arguments in favor of a “stronger for longer” residential HVAC cycle, just a few weeks after writing reports that included praising the CEO for his history of candid and balanced commentary (in the context of the announced CEO transition next year). Although I personally think the CEO’s commentary is more “bull-case” than “base-case”, I am in the odd position of being more bullish on the underlying fundamentals of the business but less bullish on the relative valuation.

In any case, I still find Lennox to be an expensive stock here. At best I can make an argument for a fair value in the $340’s, largely driven by the company’s above-average ROTA, and I think the long-term annualized returns from here are likely to be fairly pedestrian.

Residential Still Hot, But Margins A Little More Mixed

Lennox had a good quarter, even allowing for raised guidance relatively close to the final report (guidance that doesn’t seem to have been uniformly worked into published estimates).

Revenue rose 30% in organic terms, beating by about 5% (as per Visible Alpha). Residential HVAC revenue rose 29%, beating by about 3%, while Commercial HVAC rose 33%, beating by 11%, and Refrigeration rose 32%, beating by 12%.

Gross margin improved 160bp yoy and 330bp qoq, but came in about a point short of expectations, with input and supply chain cost inflation causing some challenges. With very little inventory in the channel and strong demand across end-markets, the HVAC-R companies are seeing little pushback to price increases, and Lennox is raising prices again in September. As a reminder, while it’s common for HVAC-R companies to raise prices during periods of input cost inflation, it’s not that common for prices to drop later on, so this could generate a longer-term tailwind.

Operating income rose 45%, with margin up 160bp, and that was good for a 5% beat. Segment profits rose by a similar 45%, with a slightly smaller beat. Residential profits rose 49% (margin up almost three points to 22.6%), beating by 7%. Commercial profits rose 27% (down a point to 17.9%), missing by 2%, and Refrigeration profits rose 52% (margin up 90bp to 9.1%), missing by 7%.

All things considered, while this was a good quarter, it arguably should have been better, with margin pressures in the Commercial and Refrigeration businesses leading to some disappointment on incremental margin.

Ongoing Growth Across Multiple Markets

The residential market has been strong for a while, helped by both strong remodeling activity and new construction, and it remains so. Management saw consistent growth across the replacement and new construction markets. Pricing added 300bp to growth, while mix added 100bp (after adding 400bp in the prior quarter).

Lennox’s 29% growth in residential compared favorably to mid-teens growth at Johnson Controls (JCI) and growth at Trane (TT) in the high teens to high 20%’s (Trane doesn’t report in a way that lends to clean comparables). Carrier and Daikin did even better, though, with growth of 34% and 41%, respectively.

In commercial, Lennox saw flat pricing, but a three-point benefit from mix. Replacement demand was up 40%, helped by strong scheduled replacement, and the company is seeing improving trends in demand from new construction (up high teens). Lennox is also starting to see improving demand from K-12 schools coming through; schools remain an attractive market given a GAO report estimating that one-third of schools need HVAC system upgrades.

Lennox was a relative leader in the commercial space this quarter, with Johnson Controls seeing mid-single-digit growth, Trane seeing low-teens growth, and Carrier reporting better than 20% growth, but it’s also an apples-to-oranges comparison, as Lennox really only competes on the “light commercial” side of the market.

Lennox’s refrigeration business is small, but demand is definitely improving and the market is supply-constrained. Grocer Natural Grocers (NGVC) has talked of 20% to 30% surcharges and long delivery times for in-store equipment, and while not calling out refrigeration specifically, this is a category where other players like Dover (DOV) are also seeing strong growth – Dover’s Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment revenue was up 44% in Q2, with management calling out strong demand for refrigeration from food retailers.

Can The Good Times Last?

In contrast to commercial HVAC, where analysts are pretty solidly bullish, in part due to a multiyear green upgrade/retrofit opportunity, there’s quite a bit more skepticism about the residential market. Not only are comps getting more challenging, but there’s an assumption that the pandemic unlocked years of pent-up remodeling/replacement demand, setting the stage for lower demand for a few years.

In contrast, Lennox management has laid out an argument for stronger sales on a more sustained basis. Key drivers here include increasingly hot summers in areas where air conditioning penetration is still below average (like the West Coast/Pacific Northwest), replacements tied to higher prices for R22 refrigerant (leading homeowners to replace units rather than pay for expensive coolant refills), upcoming SEER mix shifts, and a shorter equipment life due to increased usage.

This last point, the idea that people are using their AC systems more (driven by work-from-home) and that that will shorter the useful equipment lives by several years, is proving the most controversial, with Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe arguing that Lennox management’s argument about useful lives decreasing from 16 years to 12 years is undermined by a current replacement trend at around 11.1 years.

My own take is somewhere in the middle of all of this. I do think there’s modest gains to be seen from first-time AC unit purchases, and I think the soaring price of R22 refrigerant could motivate more replacements from that generation, but that generation is already near the end of its estimated useful life anyway. As far as the usage argument, I don’t really buy it. Sure, work-from-home will be an ongoing thing for some people, but I don’t think it’s going to be a large universal trend that will meaningfully impact AC unit lifespans.

The Outlook

I was more bullish on Lennox (at least in terms of revenue outlook) than most of the Street last time, and I still am – my 2023 revenue estimate is about 4% higher than the sell-side average (though still about $150M below what I see as the highest estimate). I’m still looking for long-term annualized revenue growth in the 4.5% to 5.5% range (depending upon your starting year), and FCF margins improving toward the mid-teens, driving 5% annualized FCF growth from 2020 or 10% growth from 2019.

Lennox doesn’t look cheap on a cash flow basis, nor does it look particularly cheap on a multiples-based approach. If I use the most favorable metrics for Lennox (ROIC and ROTA), it still doesn’t get me past a high-teens forward multiple, and a 19x multiple on my 12-month EBITDA gives me a fair value a bit above $340.

I also want to mention the risk of disruption from the CEO transition. The company announced in mid-July that CEO Todd Bluedorn would be stepping down in mid-2022, and the company has started a search for a new CEO. Lennox has seen excellent stock price performance under Bluedorn’s tenure and management transitions always carry some risk.

The Bottom Line

I’m more bullish on residential HVAC trends than the Street seems to be, but that’s not enough to counterbalance the overall enthusiasm the Street still seems to have for the space – even in the context of Lennox’s recent lagging performance. With better returns available elsewhere, I won’t be looking to buy Lennox at today’s price.