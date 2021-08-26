Dutch Bros. Aims For $100 Million IPO
Summary
- Dutch Bros. has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be higher.
- The firm operates a network of corporate- and franchisee-owned coffee drink drive-through locations in the western United States.
- BROS has performed admirably during the pandemic, growing revenue and gross profit impressively while producing earnings and strong cash flow from operations.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm operates company owned and franchises drive-through specialty coffee drink locations in the United States.
BROS has produced a remarkable growth trajectory through the pandemic period, with accelerating topline revenue and gross profit growth.
When we learn more about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Company & Technology
Grants Pass, Oregon-based Dutch Bros. was founded to develop a network of drive through coffee and related drinks locations and has expanded to 11 western U.S. states.
Management is headed by president and CEO Joth Ricci, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously president and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a coffee company.
The company was co-founded by Executive Chairman Travis Boersma and his late brother, Dane.
The company’s primary offerings include a variety of unique drinks for its locations including those as shown in the graphic below:
(Source)
Dutch Bros. has received at least $1.7 billion in equity investment from investors including private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners and others.
Customer Acquisition
The system includes 470 total restaurants spread among the 11 western U.S. states, as shown in the map below:
(Source)
Since 2008, the firm has stopped selling franchised locations to anyone outside the existing Dutch Bros. system.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
30.6%
|
2020
|
32.1%
|
2019
|
27.6%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
1.1
|
2020
|
0.8
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. retail market for coffee will be an estimated $46.2 billion in 2021.
This represents a 2.6% year over year growth forecast.
Historically, the U.S. coffee market grew on average about 0.4% from 2016 to 2021.
Below is a chart showing the historical market size trajectory since 2011:
(Source)
Also, demand for pure coffee has softened as consumer tastes have shifted toward premium coffee and specialized blends and related products.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Dunkin Donuts
Starbucks
Peet’s Coffee
Energy drink providers
Financial Performance
Dutch Bros.’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Strong growth in topline revenue
Increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin
Uneven operating profit and net income
Variable cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 227,993,000
|
51.1%
|
2020
|
$ 327,413,000
|
37.4%
|
2019
|
$ 238,368,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 79,184,000
|
41.6%
|
2020
|
$ 115,754,000
|
20.5%
|
2019
|
$ 96,061,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
34.73%
|
2020
|
35.35%
|
2019
|
40.30%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 9,316,000
|
4.1%
|
2020
|
$ 10,667,000
|
3.3%
|
2019
|
$ 30,297,000
|
12.7%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 5,839,000
|
2020
|
$ 5,725,000
|
2019
|
$ 28,386,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 56,199,000
|
2020
|
$ 53,549,000
|
2019
|
$ 56,702,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Dutch Bros. had $20.0 million in cash and $412.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $29.0 million.
IPO Details
Dutch Bros. intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be higher.
- Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share
- Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share
- Class C and Class D shareholders will each have three votes per share
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the public capital markets.
We will only retain the net proceeds that are used to purchase newly issued Class A common units from Dutch Bros OpCo. We will not retain any of the net proceeds used to purchase Class A common units from the Continuing Members or shares of Class D common stock from the Pre-IPO Blocker Holders.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is involved in claims during the normal course of business and doesn't believe that any such claims would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and other investment banks.
Commentary
Dutch Bros. is seeking public capital to pay to some of its shareholders and for future expansion plans.
The firm’s financials indicate strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth and positive earnings and cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was respectable $29.0 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate grew to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for selling coffee-related drinks in a drive through format in the U.S. is large and appears to be a growth area for the industry as consumer tastes change away from plain coffee to more varied flavorings.
BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 13.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are keeping up with changing consumer tastes while expanding its operations and contending with potential supply cost inflation.
Still, BROS has produced a remarkable growth trajectory even through the pandemic period just past, with accelerating topline revenue and gross profit growth.
When we learn more about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.