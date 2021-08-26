SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates company owned and franchises drive-through specialty coffee drink locations in the United States.

BROS has produced a remarkable growth trajectory through the pandemic period, with accelerating topline revenue and gross profit growth.

When we learn more about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Grants Pass, Oregon-based Dutch Bros. was founded to develop a network of drive through coffee and related drinks locations and has expanded to 11 western U.S. states.

Management is headed by president and CEO Joth Ricci, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously president and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a coffee company.

The company was co-founded by Executive Chairman Travis Boersma and his late brother, Dane.

The company’s primary offerings include a variety of unique drinks for its locations including those as shown in the graphic below:

Dutch Bros. has received at least $1.7 billion in equity investment from investors including private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners and others.

Customer Acquisition

The system includes 470 total restaurants spread among the 11 western U.S. states, as shown in the map below:

Since 2008, the firm has stopped selling franchised locations to anyone outside the existing Dutch Bros. system.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 30.6% 2020 32.1% 2019 27.6%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 1.1 2020 0.8

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. retail market for coffee will be an estimated $46.2 billion in 2021.

This represents a 2.6% year over year growth forecast.

Historically, the U.S. coffee market grew on average about 0.4% from 2016 to 2021.

Below is a chart showing the historical market size trajectory since 2011:

Also, demand for pure coffee has softened as consumer tastes have shifted toward premium coffee and specialized blends and related products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Dunkin Donuts

Starbucks

Peet’s Coffee

Energy drink providers

Financial Performance

Dutch Bros.’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Uneven operating profit and net income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 227,993,000 51.1% 2020 $ 327,413,000 37.4% 2019 $ 238,368,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 79,184,000 41.6% 2020 $ 115,754,000 20.5% 2019 $ 96,061,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 34.73% 2020 35.35% 2019 40.30% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 9,316,000 4.1% 2020 $ 10,667,000 3.3% 2019 $ 30,297,000 12.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 5,839,000 2020 $ 5,725,000 2019 $ 28,386,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 56,199,000 2020 $ 53,549,000 2019 $ 56,702,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Dutch Bros. had $20.0 million in cash and $412.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $29.0 million.

IPO Details

Dutch Bros. intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be higher.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share

Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share

Class C and Class D shareholders will each have three votes per share

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the public capital markets. We will only retain the net proceeds that are used to purchase newly issued Class A common units from Dutch Bros OpCo. We will not retain any of the net proceeds used to purchase Class A common units from the Continuing Members or shares of Class D common stock from the Pre-IPO Blocker Holders. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is involved in claims during the normal course of business and doesn't believe that any such claims would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and other investment banks.

Commentary

Dutch Bros. is seeking public capital to pay to some of its shareholders and for future expansion plans.

The firm’s financials indicate strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth and positive earnings and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was respectable $29.0 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate grew to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling coffee-related drinks in a drive through format in the U.S. is large and appears to be a growth area for the industry as consumer tastes change away from plain coffee to more varied flavorings.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 13.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are keeping up with changing consumer tastes while expanding its operations and contending with potential supply cost inflation.

Still, BROS has produced a remarkable growth trajectory even through the pandemic period just past, with accelerating topline revenue and gross profit growth.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.