As you may have noticed, the energy sector has made quite a comeback from its COVID crash lows of 2020. As vaccinations progressed and businesses reopened, crude oil and natural gas both soared.

Natural gas went from a low of ~$1.50 to more than $4.00, and is currently at $3.94/mmbtu's:

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the US.

As one of the premier natgas companies, OKE has gone along for the ride, rising 94% over the past year, and 38% so far in 2021, outperforming midstream industry averages and the S&P 500 in those two periods.

It also has outperformed midstream averages during the last quarter and month, holding up better than its industry, but it has trailed the S&P:

Since we began covering OKE in late October 2020, it has delivered a 95% total return, comprised of three quarterly distributions, and a $24.61 price gain:

Profile:

ONEOK operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids - NGL, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions: (OKE site)

Earnings:

Like many other firms, OKE's earnings were pressured in 2020 by the COVID lockdowns, with negative growth in revenue, net income, EBITDA, and distributable cash flow, DCF.

However, Q1-2 '21 has been a major turnaround, with gaudy growth %'s vs. the low comps of Q1-2 '20 - EBITDA rose 35%, DCF rose 50%, revenue jumped 73%, and net income soared 9100%.

Like many other energy-related companies, OKE's management also cut back on capex in 2020 and in Q1-2 '21, in the face of decreased demand.

Q2 '21 was very strong, with EBITDA up 50%, DCF up 89%, and net income up 155%, vs. the doldrums of Q2 '21, when the COVID lockdowns killed energy demand.

(OKE site)

Volumes:

Sequentially, OKE's throughput volumes rose in all three regions in Q2 '21 vs. Q1 '21. The increased volume was driven by increased producer activity, ethane recovery and gas-to-oil ratios that continue to rise in the Williston Basin.

They expect these tailwinds to carry into the second half of the year and into 2022, and have guided to a midpoint of 1165 MBl/day, or growth of 7% in 2021.

(OKE site)

Management sees the Rocky Mountain region continuing to contribute the majority of gathered volumes in 2021, with ~3.7% overall midpoint growth. Processed volumes are expected to grow ~5% at midpoint guidance, with the Rocky Mountain region contributing ~65% of the volume: (OKE site)

Q1-2 2021 Guidance Actuals Vs. 2021 Guidance:

We put together this table to see how OKE's Q1-2 '21 actuals are faring against management's full-year 2021 midpoint guidance. Our simple calculation merely doubled the actuals you see in the far right column, and then shows you how they compare to the full year midpoint guidance.

So far, so good - with net income and DCF both above the midpoint by well over 7%, and EBITDA over by 4%. Management also has front loaded the pace of 2021 capex considerably vs. guidance:

One tailwind for OKE is the increased gas-to-oil ratios, aided by much less flaring on OKE's properties, ~100 MMcf/day vs. a statewide 200 MMcf/day average. Recent projections from the North Dakota Pipeline Authority show that even in a flat crude oil production environment, GORs could increase an additional 45% in the next seven years, which could add ~150,000 barrels/day of NGL volume over that time period. Any increase in crude production would add to these forecasts.

(OKE site)

Dividends:

OKE has an impressive 9.17% five-year average dividend growth rate. It currently pays $.935/quarter - it was raised from $.915 in Q1 '20.

OKE should go ex-dividend next on ~10/29/21. While its 12-month trailing coverage factor is 1.38X, it was much higher in Q1-Q2 '21, at 1.48X.

With DCF expected to grow over 21% in 2021, to $2.29B, OKE's payouts could continue to grow as well.

Taxes:

OKE stockholders receive an annual IRS Form 1099-DIV reflecting their dividend income.

Debt and Liquidity:

OKE ended the second quarter with no borrowings outstanding on its $2.5 billion credit facility, and nearly $375 million in cash.

It has $1.44B in debt maturities in 2022, followed by $925M in 2023, and $500M in 2024. Its $2.5B credit facility matures in June 2024, in addition to $887M in Senior Unsecured Notes:

(OKE 10K)

OKE's debt was rated investment grade stable by three ratings agencies, as of July 2021:

(OKE 10Q)

Profitability and Leverage:

OKE's ROA and ROE continued to improve in Q2 '21, with both remaining above midstream averages, while the EBITDA margin was a bit lower. EBITDA/interest coverage improved to 4.36X and was above average, while net debt/EBITDA continued to improve.

Valuations:

As with most industry leaders, OKE is receiving some premium valuations from the market. Its P/book valuation is higher than average, as is its price/DCF. However, its EV/EBITDA is in line, and its price/sales is actually lower than average, as is its dividend yield.

Analysts' Price Targets:

OKE's most recent analyst upgrade was in May '21, from Morgan Stanley, which it raised from market perform to outperform, with a $55.00 price target.

Since we last covered OKE in one of our articles, analysts' lowest price target has risen by 24%, to $37.00; their average target is up 7%, to $56.40; and their highest target is up 9.7%, to $68.00.

However, at $56.40, OKE is just 5% below the $56.40 average price target:

Options:

If you want to achieve a lower entry point on OKE, a typical strategy is selling cash secured puts below its price/share.

This aggressive January 2022 put trade uses a $52.50 put option, which has a bid of $3.90, offering you a 7.4% yield in five months, or 18.45% annualized.

The breakeven is $48.60, which is nearly 14% below the $56.40 average price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends, we include them in our tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

Conversely, if you want to capitalize on OKE's attractive distributions, selling covered calls can offer you an enhanced payout, via call option premiums.

OKE's January 2022 $55.00 call option pays $3.10, over 3X its $.935 quarterly distribution. If your OKE shares rise to or above $55.00, and they get assigned/sold prior to the late October ex-dividend date, you'll earn a $1.53/share capital gain instead of the $.935 dividend.

You can see more details for both of these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

There's also a deferred tax cash flow benefit to these two trades. Even though you receive the option premium money now, if these trades aren't closed in 2021, you won't have to pay taxes on them until April 2023.

