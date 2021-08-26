luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

This is a high-level view into Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) and what investors might expect regarding a possible GBTC ETF. First, I review GBTC's price compared to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) over several time periods. Second, I discuss the timeline of a Bitcoin ETF based on some recent news. Third, I specifically look at a possible GBTC ETF.

The Price

I think many investors have a distorted view of GBTC's performance over time. And, I think on a related topic, there's some confusion about how GBTC has performed against Bitcoin. Therefore, allow me to show you three charts to get oriented.

This is a view over one month:

Data by YCharts

Next, here's a view over one year:

Data by YCharts

And, finally, here's the view over five years:

Data by YCharts

I hope that it's obvious that buying and holding Bitcoin directly is a superior investment approach versus holding GBTC.

In the short term, it can look like GBTC is a functionally equivalent investment to direct Bitcoin ownership. The numbers tell a different story. So, if you're thinking about getting into Bitcoin, then it's probably in your best interest to buy it directly.

Now, that said, one fly in the ointment is that GBTC hasn't traded in lockstep with Bitcoin on a NAV basis. That is, sometimes it trades at a premium and sometimes it trades at a discount to the underlying Bitcoin.

Data by YCharts

If you're looking to understand why there's a discount, there are a few reasons. For example, investors have more options to grab hold of Bitcoin. Also, as the Bitcoin ecosystem evolves and improves, usability also increases, along with education, and therefore investors feel more comfortable directly owning Bitcoin. Lastly, the holding structure of GBTC was lucrative for a while; that's evaporated.

The ETF Timeline

News broke that Bloomberg analysts think the SEC will approve a Bitcoin ETF by the end of October 2021. Here's what this looks like:

Source: Twitter via Eric Balchunas

And then the follow up:

We think Ether withdrawal shows SEC has nose in this rn and is in reg contact with issuers which should mean any kinks ironed out so that they can launch 75 days after filing. Further, ProFunds' bitcoin MF was launched 77 days after filing. These are virtually same thing.

This is rather interesting inductive reasoning. The only "fact" here is that VanEck and ProShares pulled their Ethereum futures ETFs.

I'll also point out that there are plenty of others fighting to get the first Bitcoin ETF launched. For example, Valkyrie Investments thinks it's got the edge. And, as part of that reporting by Bloomberg, we see that:

U.S. regulators have yet to bless any crypto ETF, though at least 19 issuers are looking to launch one. Collectively, they’ve submitted over two dozen filings, according to a tally kept by Bloomberg Intelligence’s James Seyffart. Many strategists argue that being the first to receive approval could be important, as it might mean that such a fund attracts more inflows - as happened with the first to be sanctioned by regulators in Canada. [Emphasis: Author]

That said, I think we'll likely see multiple ETFs simultaneously approved. I don't have a guess about the winner (or winners), but I do suspect the SEC will try to level the playing field by allowing perhaps 3-5 Bitcoin ETFs all at once, so that there is not some single dominant winner due to obvious first-mover advantages. But, to be perfectly clear, I'm speculating.

ETF Expectations

GBTC is 100% committed to converting to an ETF.

First and foremost we wish to make clear: we are 100% committed to converting GBTC into an ETF.

Furthermore, they've laid out a very high-level roadmap:

Source: Greyscale

And, fast forwarding to the critical statement:

Today, we remain committed to converting GBTC into an ETF although the timing will be driven by the regulatory environment. When GBTC converts to an ETF, shareholders of publicly-traded GBTC shares will not need to take action and the management fee will be reduced accordingly.

This is a pretty big deal since GBTC imposes a 2% annual management fee. Compare that to ETF fees:

While the average U.S. equity mutual fund charges 1.42% in annual expenses, the average equity ETF charges just 0.53%. If you look at where the bulk of ETF money is actually invested, the average fee is an even-lower 0.40%.

So, if there's a Bitcoin ETF, there's likely going to be a migration away from GBTC. Obviously, it's not that simple because of taxes. Specifically, it's not clear how the GBTC conversion to an ETF would transpire relative to taxation. I shudder at the tax implications; it could get ugly.

Now, that all said, GBTC is taking real action. Consider this announcement back in early August:

Grayscale Investments has announced on Wednesday the hiring of David LaValle, former CEO of Alerian, a leading independent index provider, as its new global head of exchange traded funds.

That's no guarantee that GBTC will actually convert to an ETF but it's a pretty strong signal, especially combined with their official and public comments.

My speculation is that even with a Bitcoin ETF approved, GBTC will take a bit of extra time to convert. After all, it's collecting a hefty 2% fee right now and it's almost certain that conversion to an ETF will reduce that fee. It's a simple matter of competition, pushing down the fees. Back in May 2021, I saw the exact numbers:

GBTC charges a 2% annual fee, which, when applied to its $36 billion in assets under management, equals revenue of a whopping $756 million.

Follow the incentives here. Assuming GBTC does indeed go through with the ETF conversions, it's almost certain they will drag their feet. Yes, it's likely they are going to be "forced" to lower their fees, yet because the fees are so high, they will take their time.

I expect plenty of excuses about GBTC's conversion, including ongoing SEC discussions, tax implications and more. In short, they'll be killing a cash cow, so they will take their sweet old time.

Wrap Up

First, if you're interested in buying Bitcoin then it's probably best to buy it directly. If that's not possible, GBTC isn't a terrible option although I'm not convinced it's a good buy in a taxable account. It's probably better in some kind of tax protected vehicle.

Second, I'm bullish on Bitcoin, especially over the next 5-10 years. I know it's not for everyone and that's fine. If it's not possible to get it directly, GBTC isn't a terrible choice but the long-term view that I've shown above indicates that you're probably going to lag behind as a result.

Third, I like the current GBTC discount and it could offer savvy investors an easy "kicker" for buying and holding. It's possible the discount will get bigger, but if it does, I doubt it'll be much at all. Instead, I suspect that the discount to NAV will eventually evaporate. I don't know if that'll happen slowly or suddenly, but I am counting on it, especially with a conversion to an ETF.

Fourth, it's looking like there will be a Bitcoin ETF at some point. I'm not entirely convinced that it'll happen in 2021. Furthermore, when it happens, I think GBTC's fees provide an incentive structure for slow conversion to an ETF. Therefore, my base case is a GBTC ETF well into 2022 and not in 2021.

Taken as a whole, I'm neutral on GBTC.

