Earn 10% Income With Options - August 2021

There are many types of options strategies. However, the options strategies discussed in this article are limited to selling (or writing) the Covered Call and cash-covered PUT options. The primary purpose of these option strategies is to generate income. As such, there are two sides to options. There's an option buyer for every seller of an option. When you sell an option, you earn an immediate premium, and you get to keep that premium irrespective of the outcome of the option. However, when you buy an option, you pay a premium upfront and basically buying the right to buy (or sell) the underlying security at a preset price (called the strike price). As an option buyer, you're essentially looking for a high gain, but your entire investment (the amount of premium paid) is at risk if the option expires worthless, which, by the way, happens the majority of the time. We believe the strategy to sell options (opposite of buying options) to generate income is the safer strategy. It's more akin to acting like an insurance provider, where you earn the premium upfront, and if you act conservatively, 80%-90% of options should expire worthless, thereby limiting your risk.

However, we do not intend to convey an impression that there's no risk in selling options. In fact, there is plenty, especially if we are not careful. But there are ways we can minimize the risk to a large extent by following certain time-tested principles.

The first rule is that we should not use the margin (or borrowed) money to write or sell options. We only recommend using cash-covered PUTs and covered CALL options.

Second, the stocks that we choose to write PUT options also should be the ones that we would not mind holding for the long term. If a trade was to go against us and we're assigned the shares while the share price has dropped significantly, we could just hold the stock until the price recovers close to our buying cost.

Next, we should preferably use only dividend-paying and dividend-growing stocks for options. If we were forced to hold shares for the medium to long term, not only we will be paid for waiting, but the dividend growth stocks would have a much better chance of recovering quickly.

Lastly, but not least, we should not chase very high premium rates to avoid risk, as they're high for a reason. We should keep our expectations in check and aim to earn an average of 10% to 15% premium (annualized) on dividend stocks.

Options Income Strategy 101

You're basically acting as an insurance company and providing insurance to the buyer of the option for stock at a certain stock price for a limited period of time. There are obviously two types of options that you can sell (or write) to generate premium.

You already hold a stock (of at least 100 shares), or you buy 100 shares of a company. Then you turn around and sell (or write) a call option to guarantee the counterparty that you would sell your shares at a certain maximum price (called Strike-Price) until the expiry of a certain period (called expiration period). This type of call option is also called the covered call option since you already hold those shares. If the price of the underlying security goes above the strike price, the buyer of your call has the right to exercise the option and buy your shares at the strike price. If the share price of the underlying security does not go above the strike price, the buyer of the call would not have any incentive to exercise the call. There's one caveat here. If the stock has a dividend-ex date falling before the expiry date, the buyer could exercise the option even if the stock price is slightly below the strike price just to capture the dividend. So, prior to selling a call option, we need to be aware of ex-dividend dates so that we're not surprised later. Also, we should consider if the premium is good enough for this period. You do not hold the stock. You sell (or write) a cash-covered put option on 100 shares of the stock (or one put option contract) at a certain price (called the strike price) for a certain period of time (called the expiry period) at a certain option premium. In other words, you agree to buy 100 shares of the stock at the strike price until the expiry date. You also provide your broker enough cash reserve for the value of this contract. As long as the share price remains above the strike price until the expiry date, you would not be "put" the shares, and the option will expire worthlessly. But you will keep the premium that you earned at the time of selling the option. However, if the price falls below the strike price on or before the expiration date, the buyer of your option has the right to "put" the shares to you at the strike price. That means you will be required to buy those 100 shares (assuming one contract) at the strike price. Since you already had reserved the cash with your broker, you are covered for the purchase. So, now you own 100 shares of the underlying stock.

Can it be a Sustainable and Repeatable Income Strategy?

We definitely think so. Any strategy that cannot be repeated with reasonable success on a consistent basis would not be useful. However, we believe the strategy to write options on dividend stocks is both repeatable and sustainable. In fact, if you act conservatively and limit this strategy to only certain kinds of stocks, you can safely generate 10%-12% average income and up to 12%-15% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Sure, as with any strategy, there are few downsides. The strategy needs some work on a regular basis, though depending upon the number of positions, just a few hours a month should be enough. You have to be very careful with the selection of stocks. As stated earlier, the first and most important rule is that the stocks that you choose are the ones that you do not mind holding for the long term. The second rule is consistency that we follow the discipline and follow the process as per the pre-determined rules.

Selection Strategy for Underlying Stocks

One of the most important aspects of writing or selling options is to select the right kind of stocks and to use the right kind of options strategy. What kind of stocks will be suitable will depend on the investor's goals and risk profile. In this monthly series, we will present three lists of 10 stocks, each with different characteristics. Please note that some stocks may appear in multiple lists. We will scan the complete universe of stocks and apply some broad-based filtering criteria to make our list smaller.

Market cap of the company larger than $10 Billion Daily volume for the underlying stock to be > 100,000 Dividend yield > 1.4% (at least higher than the S&P500 yield)

By applying the above criteria, we get roughly 420 stocks.

Since our goal is to look for companies that we do NOT mind owning for at least in the short to medium term, we will filter out the companies that have less than five years of dividend growth history. This filter leaves us roughly 210 companies.

Now we will import financial data for each company in our list of 210 companies. We want to see the dividend safety of each company at least on a relative basis. So, we import the following data elements:

No of years of dividend growth history Dividend growth during the last 1-year, 3-years, and 5-years Dividend Payout Ratio Debt/Capital Return on Capital - ROC Sales Growth during the last five years

We will combine these factors and calculate a dividend safety score for each company. Sure, a high safety score would not guarantee absolute safety because business conditions can change over time, new competition can emerge, or the management can make some bad decisions destroying shareholder value. But, it will at least provide a reasonable level of assurance that the company has the financial capability to continue making its dividend payments.

We also will import the data on price movements related to 1-week, 4-weeks, and 12-week price performance for the selected stocks.

We're going to use our proprietary formulas (as detailed below) to calculate the optimal strike prices. However, there are many other ways to determine the appropriate strike prices. The readers are encouraged to try several methods before determining what works best for them.

We will also calculate the following ratios and factors:

The Distance ratio:

Distance-Ratio = (52-WK-HIGH - 52-WK-LOW)/((52-WK-HIGH + 52-WK-LOW)/2)

Distance-Ratio % = Distance-Ratio x 100

Strike-Price Safe Distance

Strike-Price-Safe-Distance % = [(Distance-Ratio %) x STPR-factor (STRIKE-PRICE-factor)] / 10

Whereas STPRC-factor = 1.2 (can vary from 1.0 to 1.5)

CALL Option Strike-price = Close-price + (Close-price x Strike-Price-Safe-Distance)

This price may need to be rounded to the lowest dollar or half-dollar amount depending upon what strike prices are prevailing for the underlying stock for the specific strike date.

PUT Option Strike-price = Close-price - (Close-price x Strike-Price-Safe-Distance)

This price may need to be rounded up to the nearest dollar or half-dollar amount depending upon what strike prices are prevailing for the underlying stock for the specific strike date.

Below, we present three categories of 10 stocks, each with distinct characteristics based on certain criteria. Please note that some stocks may appear in multiple lists as they may satisfy the criteria for more than one category.

10 Option Stocks Suitable for PUT Options:

For PUT options with the primary objective of generating income, we would want to see them expire worthless. So, we will analyze the 1-week, 4-week, and 12-week price performance and try to see if it is a rising trend or downward trend. For writing (or selling) PUT Options, we want to select stocks that have a rising trend. That will help ensure that, more than likely, the PUT option will expire worthless. Even if the option was assigned and we were put the shares, the rising trend will help that we are able to write CALL option immediately with a good premium.

Here are the top 11 large-cap stocks:

(KR), (EIX), (NEE), (CSCO), (AMT), (ABT), (MRK), (DGX), (DLR), (ABBV), (MKC)

Below, we present the current PUT Options trades and current premiums that we can expect for the above 10 stocks.

10 Option Stocks Suitable for CALL Options:

We will use our past pricing data to highlight stocks that have been in a sort of downtrend (short to medium term), but the downtrend has slowed to a large extent or stopped completely in recent weeks. We think these stocks will be good for buying and writing (buy-write) CALL options. First, we will be buying them at relatively lower prices, and secondly, the option should result in earning a good amount of capital gain besides earning a good premium. If somehow, the option was to expire worthless, we will repeat writing another CALL option and earn premium once again. We present below 11 such large-cap stocks.

(AEM), (SWK), (STZ), (APD), (UPS), (BAX), (CAH), (GLW), (GWW), (PH), (LMT)

Below, we present the current CALL Options trades and current premiums that we can expect for the above ten stocks.

10 Option Stocks with Very Safe Dividends:

Now, in this last category, we will list 10 large-cap stocks that are perceived to have very safe dividends. There's nothing that we can claim to be absolutely safe in the investing world - the same can be said about dividends. But based on various financial metrics, we can shortlist companies that have low payout ratios, low debt, positive top-line growth, and have been consistently growing their dividends. We present 11 such companies below:

(BBY), (BAH), (LHX), (NOC), (ALL), (LOW), (MAS), (WMT), (BMY), (AOS), (RPM)

Below, we present the current CALL Option trades and current premiums that we can expect for the above ten stocks.

Conclusion

We have presented three separate lists with 10 stocks each that we think could be used for writing/selling PUT or CALL options. In our examples, we have used an option period of 24 to 31 days. You could see that we can hit our average target of 10%-12% annualized premium easily. We have used our proprietary formulas to calculate the optimal strike prices, however, there are many other ways to determine the appropriate strike prices. We have limited our choices of stocks that are large-cap (cap above $10 billion), offer respectable yields, and have at least five years of dividend growth history.

We expect 70% to 80% of our options to expire worthless, earning us the upfront premium. But there will be times when we are assigned a stock. Usually, it should not be a problem, as we can turn around and write a covered call option. But at times, the stock price also may drop much below our strike price. In such cases, we will have to sell CALL options far out of money, earning us very little premium but still earning the dividends. This will reduce the overall premium yields by 2%-3% in the long term, but this can be offset to some extent by the capital gains we may earn from time to time. So, overall, it may be quite reasonable and realistic to expect 10% to 12% income on a consistent basis, as long as we play it wisely and conservatively.