Introduction

BIT Mining Ltd. (NYSE:BTCM) is a Shenzhen, China-based cryptocurrency mining company (the "Company" or "BTCM"), with crypto and other assets in China, Texas, and Kazakhstan, among other locales. Its long-term aim is to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. China's recent regulatory efforts have resulted in the Company operating certain of its businesses outside of China. BTCM's business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, and data center operations. The Company owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com.

Recent Acquisition News

Per its recent press release concerning the period ended June 30, 2021 (the "Press Release"), the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bee Computing, a cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer with a semiconductor heritage.

Cryptocurrency Assets

As of June 30, 2021, the Company held roughly $63.6 million of crypto assets, including 1,147 bitcoins (BTC-USD), 1,083 Ethereum (ETH-USD), 61.4 million dogecoins (DOGE-USD) ("DOGE"), as well as other crypto assets. It is quite curious that the Company has such a large holding of DOGE. As far as I know, BTCM is the only player in the industry that is leveraged to the price of DOGE. [My back of the envelope calculations show those crypto assets to be worth more than $75 million as of the time of writing (8/25/21).]

Dispositions

In its Press Release, the Company highlighted its decision "to dispose of its Chinese lottery related business and the Company terminated all of its lottery business-related VIE contracts. The lottery business-related VIE subsidiaries will be deconsolidated and their financial results will no longer be included in the Company's consolidated financial statements in the third quarter of this year as a result of eliminating the VIE structure."

Overall, the Company has now completed the disposition of its legacy businesses and repositioned itself as a pure-play crypto company; however, as far as I can tell, the Company does not have a first-mover or other competitive advantages in any crypto vertical.

Second Quarter Earnings

On August 17th, the Company released its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. From its Press Release, key highlights included the following:

"Net revenues were RMB2,873.9 million (US$445.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sharp increase of RMB2,854.3 million from RMB19.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, and a sharp increase of RMB2,870.3 million from RMB3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net revenues during the second quarter of 2021 primarily consisted of RMB2,729.9 million (US$422.8 million) in revenue contribution from our mining pool business that we consolidated from April 15, 2021, which accounted for 95.0% of total net revenues.

Operating loss was RMB101.3 million (US$15.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of RMB84.8 million from RMB16.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of RMB49.0 million from RMB52.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase of operating loss is mainly due to the impairment of cryptocurrencies and net loss on disposal of cryptocurrencies.

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB6.4 million (US$1.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB16.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and non-GAAP operating loss of RMB33.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to BIT Mining was RMB97.9 million (US$15.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared with net income attributable to BIT Mining of RMB13.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and net loss attributable to BIT Mining of RMB86.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BIT Mining was RMB9.8 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to BIT Mining of RMB22.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to BIT Mining of RMB34.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to BIT Mining Limited for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB1.64 (US$0.25)."

Operating Loss

To date, over the relevant periods, the Company is showing operating losses. In this regard, management noted in the Press Release that:

Both the year-over-year increase and the sequential increase of operating loss were mainly due to (1) an increase in revenue and an increase in operating costs and expenses which were mainly attributable to the cryptocurrency mining business initiated at the end of February 2021, data center business consolidated from March 31, 2021 and the mining pool business consolidated from April 15, 2021 as described above; (2) a provision of RMB57.3 million for impairment of cryptocurrencies mainly due to the decreasing market prices for cryptocurrencies during the second quarter of 2021; (3) the net loss on disposal of cryptocurrencies of RMB55.6 million mainly due to the decreasing market prices for cryptocurrencies during the second quarter of 2021, by using FIFO to calculate the cost of disposition.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB65.4 million (US$10.1 million) and restricted cash of RMB284.7 million (US$44.1 million), compared with cash and cash equivalents of RMB173.4 million and restricted cash of RMB309.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

Research Red Flags

As I started to research the company, a few vexing facts (for me at least) rose to the surface.

First, the U.S. government is concerned about the accounting and disclosure practices of Chinese companies, and it remains to be seen how U.S. regulatory actions will affect BTCM in the future, if at all.

Second, it is no secret that China has been cracking down on crypto companies. This has certainly increased the Company's cost of doing business, particularly in the short run, as it has had to position certain operating assets outside of China. The heavy hand of the Chinese government will likely cast a long shadow over this Company for some time. Given recent crypto-related machinations of the Chinese government, it is hard to feel confident about the Company meeting its objectives while still being domiciled in China; indeed a successful Chinese crypto company is, at the moment, a paradox (to my way of thinking at least).

Third, the financial information made available by the company is mostly in the Chinese currency - RMB - making it difficult, for me at least, to navigate. Without a lot more work, the Company could make its financials fully available in USD, but it has chosen to only provide a partial USD presentation. Given the likely need for foreign (including U.S.) investors, this is not encouraging.

Fourth, total current assets of $136,163,000 barely exceed current liabilities of $117,714,000, providing a current ratio of roughly 1.16, which fares poorly against competitors such as Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) at 4.03 and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) at 5.91. While not a perfect tool, the current ratio can help an investor understand a company's short-term financial strength and liquidity; of course, the higher the ratio, the more stable the company is, while a lower ratio suggests a greater risk of a negative liquidity event. Notably, well-capitalized and debt-free Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), another competitor of BTCM, has a current ratio above 100. In short, based on a quick read of its balance sheet, I am not impressed with the financial strength of the Company relative to competitors. A so-so balance sheet coupled with operating losses (see above) and regulatory risks are not likely to make the best cocktail in my opinion.

[Current ratio calculation figures are per Seeking Alpha data on 8/25/2021]

Fifth, while the Company's ownership of DOGE is interesting on one level (will DOGE develop a long-term use case that sticks), there is no getting around the fact that it is a speculative coin, even with support from Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. Moreover, DOGE has never hidden the fact that it is an intentionally abundant and inflationary coin. Since I generally see crypto assets as a hedge against fiat and central bankers, I am not impressed with the BTCM's decision to include inflationary DOGE on its balance sheet. Perhaps it will pay off for the Company and its shareholders, but in looking for crypto equity investments, I am not looking for investments leveraged to DOGE, at this time at least.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing, I am decidedly neutral on the Company, and would be bearish if the Company had not already fallen roughly 50% from recent 2021 highs.

In addition, I do not believe the Company to be a top-tier crypto company by any means. It has no first-mover or other competitive advantages that I can discern, and it comes with the baggage of being domiciled in an anti-crypto country, China. Its balance sheet ownership of inflationary DOGE is also an anomaly to me, and the balance sheet itself is not particularly impressive relative to more established competitors. In short, this one is not for me, it has a lot to prove, and it does not (in my view) currently deserve the benefit of the doubt. While I will keep an eye on the Company, it will be from the sidelines.