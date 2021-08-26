Bim/E+ via Getty Images

The Buy Thesis

With an eventual reopening of the Cayman Islands to tourism and drought plaguing the southwestern United States, water desalination and treatment are about to be in very high demand. Water desalination and treatment are the specialty of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) and these are the precise regions in which they operate.

As their new projects roll out, we anticipate substantial earnings per share growth. Given an abnormally low forward multiple, the growth potential does not seem to be priced in. There also seems to be a good deal of pessimism on the name given the trough earnings.

Earnings dip made Consolidated Water stock cheap

An earnings trough is different than an earnings decline in that a trough has an upswing to bring earnings back up to where they were before the fall.

At this point in time, earnings have declined materially with the second quarter coming in at $-0.10 per share making year to date earnings negative as well.

I believe the market is seeing this as an earnings decline and pricing it as if earnings will remain depressed.

However, I would posit that it is more of a trough than a decline. In other words, there is strong reason to believe the earnings will fully rebound to their pre-trough level.

The mother of all troughs

A perfect storm of anomalous, unforeseeable events has caused Consolidated Water’s earnings to dip to an unprecedented trough and its market price to fall from over $17 to $11.60.

A Mexican state government, Baja California, breached its contract with a CWCO subsidiary leaving $22.7 million of assets stranded

The Bahamas got hit by a hurricane which caused economic damage that was then compounded by its tourism industry being shut down by COVID and is delinquent in paying CWCO $21.3 million

Aerex, a CWCO subsidiary, temporarily stopped receiving orders from its largest customer, reducing year to date revenue by about $5.5 million

To put these numbers into perspective, consider that CWCO has a market cap of just $175 million

These unusual events sum to a very big number relative to the company and are responsible for the reported collapse in earnings.

Each of these headwinds and events, however, has a pathway to being reversed and becoming a tailwind going forward. There are also a few other sources of growth so let me start with showing how these headwinds can be resolved and follow with the additional growth opportunities.

Resolution of troubled areas

When the contract with Baja California was canceled, CWCO and its joint venture partners were allowed to submit a report of their unrecoverable expenses and did so per the 10-Q:

“Therefore, on August 28, 2020, AdR submitted, in due time and form, its list of non-recoverable expenses, including those of NSC, to CEA and CESPT which was comprised of 51,144,525 United States dollars and an additional 137,333,114 Mexican pesos”

Those numbers are for the entirety of the joint venture, I believe CWCO’s stake in the recovery claim is closer to $23 million USD. Baja California seems to be dragging its heels in fulfilling this obligation but international law is on the side of the joint venture. One of the JV partners is based in the Netherlands and per the 10-Q:

“As a Netherlands company, CW-Cooperatief, believes it has certain rights relating to its investments in NSC and AdR under the Agreement on Promotion, Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the United Mexican States entered into force as of October 1, 1999 (the “Treaty”). On April 16, 2021, CW-Cooperatief submitted a letter to the President of Mexico and other Mexican federal government officials alleging that the State’s termination of the APP Contract constituted a breach by Mexico of its international obligations under the Treaty, entitling CW-Cooperatief to full reparation, including monetary damages. This letter invites Mexico to seek a resolution of this investment dispute through consultation and negotiation, but states that if the dispute cannot be resolved in this manner, CW-Cooperatief elects to refer the dispute to the International Centre for the Settlement of International Disputes for arbitration, as provided for in the Treaty. On June 29, 2021, the Mexican Ministry of Economy responded to CW-Cooperatief’s letter and proposed to hold a consultation meeting. Two such meetings were held on July 9, 2021 and August 2, 2021 on a confidential basis. The investment dispute remains unresolved to date.”

The recovery is uncertain, but the recent meetings are a good sign and the involvement of international trade law seems to have forced a response. These matters are always uncertain, but my hunch is they will get a recovery, but it will take a while, maybe a year or more.

Recovery of Bahamas accounts receivable

This one looks quite a bit cleaner to me as they have already begun paying down the balance. In the first six months of 2021, the Bahamas paid CWCO $5.1 million.

Finances are temporarily tight for the government from both the worse than usual hurricane and the COVID shutdown of tourism. Over time, tourism will come back and with it the economy should recover nicely. The Bahamian economy has been growing with exception to COVID and I would anticipate a resumption of growth once it fully reopens.

Aerex recovery

The large customer that suspended purchases from Aerex intends to resume purchases in the first quarter of 2022. While the volume will likely be a bit smaller than previously, there are already other leads in place to backfill the remaining production capacity.

CWCO currently has a contracted backlog of about $9 million from new customers and products for Aerex and bids for $4.8 million of additional work. Thus, it would seem the lost revenues are already set to be fully replaced, although I suspect the new revenues will be at a slightly lower margin as the work Aerex did for the previous customer was highly specialized and higher than normal margin.

All three of these events are clearly still negatives overall, but we must consider the timing. The worst of the effects already fully happened and going forward each of these is pure upside.

As Aerex fills orders it will substantially improve earnings per share and between the accounts receivable and money owed from Baja California, CWCO is looking at cash receipts north of $40 million.

This $40 million of money potentially coming in the door is on top of the $41 million already on the balance sheet so CWCO will likely have over $80 million of cash to deploy over the coming years and for a company with a market cap of $175 million, that is a ton of cash.

It also appears that there is no shortage of places in which to put the money to work.

Huge demand for water desalination and production

A shortage of water in the Colorado river is leading to cuts to the water rationed to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico

While a bleak situation, it is an opportunity for CWCO as it can be hired to bring potable water to these areas via desalination and water treatment to aid in re-using water. These states also happen to be an area in which CWCO has significant presence already.

Source: CWCO

California is CWCO’s other state of operation, and it too is having drought and water table issues making water shortages a daily problem. Just as CWCO provides potable water to the Cayman Islands which lack their own fresh water supply, it can use desalination to bring fresh water to California.

Per the 2Q21 conference call Rick McTaggart (CEO of CWCO) said:

“we are currently pursuing 2 significant sea water desalination projects in the United States. One is a 30-year design/build operate project, and the other is a manufacturing project. Our more than 45 years of experience in designing, building and operating these seawater desalination plants allowed us to prequalify for both of these very important projects.”

PERC is CWCO’s United States water infrastructure arm and it currently has active bids of more than $55 million (source 2Q21 conference call) and if consummated these deals would produce an additional $2 million in annual recurring revenue for operating and maintenance agreements.

There is further opportunity from the proposed infrastructure bill which earmarks $50B for western water infrastructure and another $55B for clean drinking water. CWCO is well-positioned to service projects in both of these areas.

Between the recoveries from the previous headwinds/events and the new opportunities, there is ample room for CWCO to grow its earnings per share. The analyst consensus estimate for normalized EPS is $0.33 this year and $0.64 next year.

Valuation

Most water utility or water treatment companies trade at forward P/E ratios in the 30s or 40s.

American Water Works (AWK) has a forward PE of 42.35X

York Water Company (YORW) has a forward PE of 38.34X

California Water Service Group (CWT) trades at 34.42X forward earnings

It would seem the market is applying the same multiple to CWCO as it is trading at 35X 2021 estimated earnings.

There is one clear difference in the valuations, however.

The other companies are trading at that multiple on normal earnings while CWCO is trading at that multiple on trough earnings.

That is the nature of the mispricing here. The market is pricing the earnings decline as if it is permanent, but the fundamentals suggest the earnings are bouncing back up. The analyst consensus has 2022 earnings at $0.64 and based on the fundamental sources of growth that sounds about right to me.

At that earnings level, CWCO is trading at 18X. That is about half price compared to the rest of the water sector.

Given its small size and weaker track record due to the aforementioned challenges, I don’t think CWCO will trade at the same multiple in the long run as industry peers, but 25X could be appropriate given the growth potential and demand for water services.

This would imply a fair value of $16 per share which also happens to be roughly where CWCO traded before the trough.

The Bottom Line

The opportunity in water production is ample and CWCO has both the expertise and spare cash to make it happen. It seems to be the best value within the water sector and temporary headwinds have knocked the market price down to a highly opportunistic level.