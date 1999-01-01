Feature interview

CashFlow Hunter has over 20 years of experience in public and private market investing. He invests across the capital structure and sectors. As such, he is comfortable in many different long or short situations as long as there is an existing or near term cash flow stream or traditional verifiable market value for an asset. We see these traits in evidence of his articles which deal with many different industries and asset classes. We discussed the opportunity in busted mergers (and why there might be more of them), a word of caution for cryptocurrency investors and what a traditional value investor should look for in a stock.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

CashFlow Hunter: I am a pretty traditional value investor. I am most comfortable in situations where I can see a cash flow stream or an asset whose range of value has some reasonable history of valuation. That means I tend to shy away from technology where there might be explosive revenue growth but an unclear pathway to cash flows. Obviously, I'll miss some monster stocks with that approach and you can certainly lose with stocks whose cash flows or asset value take unexpected turns, but it's my comfort zone. I will take occasional flyers on things that are early in their lifecycle, but only with small amounts of money. I don't begrudge anyone who is a growth investment ace. I know quite a few of them and admire their success. I just generally have a hard time getting great comfort with valuations based on something other than cash flow streams that are pretty apparent or asset values that don't rely on frothy markets or acquirers using funny money. As far as my process goes, it varies. Sometimes I source ideas from stock screens. Sometimes, as in the case of ENDP, I get ideas by seeing activity in the bond market. Sometimes, I have companies that I follow but don't get involved until something happens, as in the case of WLTW where I loved the company but waited for the deal with AON to break. Lastly, I also get ideas from my network of investors I've cultivated over the years. I got GSM from another investor, whom I respect a lot.

SA: What are attributes of an attractive spin off? Why do you think the opportunity in spin offs has persisted even though it has been known for years (or why has this not been competed away)?

CashFlow Hunter: Spin off valuation discrepancies are not going anywhere. They are the quintessential example of inefficient markets. We saw it with L Brands. They had two businesses. One, Victoria's Secret (VSCO), had a recent history of sales trouble from which it was just emerging and another, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) that was showing fantastic sales growth. It was easy to put a valuation target on both. Both generated good cash flow and neither was a dying business although some thought VSCO was headed for the trash heap. The best part was that even by applying a conservative valuation to both parts, I got a stock price that was much higher than where LB was trading. BBWI alone was worth where LB was trading using pretty conservative multiples of EBITDA or cash flow. There were also no leverage issues and plenty of cash flow from both parts. That's when you know you have something: pinning a conservative valuation of one piece gets you a margin for error and getting the other piece essentially for free.

SA: Speaking of event-driven and special situations, can you discuss the opportunity in busted mergers? Do you think we'll see more of them if there is increasing regulatory scrutiny of mergers in general?

CashFlow Hunter: Busted mergers are something I search for all of the time. There are tons of firms or funds who will only play stocks that are in merger agreements. They either can't or won't play stocks if merger is busted. They have to sell a target or cover a short on an acquirer. So you know that there will be selling of targets or short covering of acquirers on a broken deal. It usually takes a few days for that pure technical selling to abate, giving you ample time to determine the value of each piece on its own. Best of all, there is frequently a break up fee that many busted targets use to buy back stock. WLTW was a case in point for this dynamic. It is a phenomenal business, a long term earnings compounder that now has a huge buyback program thanks to a $1 billion break up fee from AON. Moreover, the selling of it and short covering of AON post break up, created a massive valuation discrepancy between the two. I didn't short AON, mostly because I don't like to short great businesses and I don't need to run low nets across every single position, but WLTW was an easy buy given how much it dropped post deal, the amount of stock it could repurchase and that big valuation discrepancy not just with AON, but with the rest of the sector and the broader market.

The Biden administration is showing itself much less friendly to mergers than previous admins. That will make deals harder to consummate. It might make for more fertile "busted merger" trades like WLTW or it might lead to fewer if fewer companies take the chance to do deals.

SA: Can you share your thoughts on the cryptocurrency market? Are there any arguments you've heard on the bull or bear side you disagree with? If so, which ones and why?

CashFlow Hunter: I am no crypto expert. I'm not sure anyone is to be honest. I think there are those who understand the technicals of crypto world better than others, especially the demand side, but there are not "experts" in valuing any crypto currency. During the first Dotcom boom, Warren Buffett famously said that there should be a test in business school that asks students to value a Dotcom. Anyone who answers fails. Now I know that some people will point to AMZN and say, "Well look at Amazon. Clearly Buffett was wrong about that." My retort is that today's AMZN in no way resembles the one in 1999. Most of AMZN's cash flows come from AWS. That didn't exist in 1999. I'm not aware of any other Dotcom from that era was able to take a cost center and turn it into a cash flow beast like AMZN. Meanwhile, most other companies from that era, that people said were changing the world and looked unassailable, floundered for years, disappeared altogether or were acquired for peanuts. Moreover, AMZN dropped 95% at one point from its Dotcom high to its bust low. I see a similar dynamic playing out in crypto markets. You have diehard longs who tell people that crypto will change the world. Maybe they are right and crypto currencies will skyrocket from there. I just don't see the scarcity or utility argument for any of them really. That's not to say I will short them. Even though I see some cracks showing up in some of the plumbing of the crypto world especially in tether whose murkiness is downright frightening. That said, valuation shorts are a dangerous game. But I can't get my arms around the true value propositions for any of them beyond the obvious of people who deliberately want to keep their assets outside of traditional reporting channels.

SA: Can you discuss how/when the market just "gets it wrong" for lack of a better phrase and how that creates mispricings? Can you give an example?

CashFlow Hunter: The ETF boom has made the market all about asset flows. To a certain extent, the market has always been about the buyer and seller balance. But ETFs such as SPY, which is market cap weighted have really exacerbated that. The big stocks like AAPL keep getting bigger, more from multiple expansion than earnings gains (although they have the latter as well). Meanwhile, smaller stocks particularly those that are not in large ETFs or are not large components of ETFs get ignored and have seen multiple contraction over the years. You see this particularly acutely in some sector ETFs. Look at the apartment REITs EQR and AVB. They are big components of the REIT ETFs. They have done ok over the past five years, but pale in comparison to companies like IRT, which is also an apartment REIT. IRT has shown better same store rent growth for years but traded at a big discount to the bigger companies largely because it was a small component of the ETF in my opinion. That's an example of the market "getting it wrong" largely due to capital flows. I think SPACs are another example. Talk about the ultimate bull market euphoria trades. SPACs at the end of the day are just two year funds created to buy businesses. They are like private equity or venture capital with the difference being you get to choose whether you want to invest in whatever target the SPAC sponsor has identified. Sounds simple enough. Except SPACs are still competing against private equity and venture capital firms for deals. Those private vehicles basically have unlimited capital to put to work. I contend that SPACs only buy the deals that private equity or venture capital turned down…or they outbid those guys. The reason for them outbidding is the SPAC sponsors' incentives. They front 2% of money raised to launch a SPAC. If they consummate a merger, they get 20% of the SPAC's stake in the acquired company (give or take a few percentage points depending on the deal). It's either they lose all of their capital if they fail to consummate a deal or they make 10x their money. So they don't mind overpaying for deals. The value proposition for the SPAC investor is horrendous though. The SPAC bubble we saw earlier this year was a prime example of the market ignoring this dynamic. Even though most SPACs have come down a lot, I think many are still overvalued.

Lastly, the equity market frequently ignores the bond market. ENDP was a situation was saying, hey this company is a real bankruptcy risk. Meanwhile, when I posted articles to this effect, so many diehard equity investors just accused me of scaremongering. You had a company whose bonds were in the 60's that still had a billion dollar market cap. Clearly, one of those factors was wrong. It turned out the bond market had the better call as it usually does. That situation was a prime example of looking across the capital structure helping source trade ideas.

SA: Despite the strong recovery and the market being near all-time highs, are there any post-Covid (or reopening) plays that are still undervalued? If so, can you give an example or two?

CashFlow Hunter: I still think a number of REITs are really cheap on an absolute and relative basis. Given where interest rates are, a lot of real estate has gone bananas. Look at house values. But there are a number of REITs that got hit during Covid because their tenants were late with rent payments or people feared they would be late. That fear was reasonable for many apartment and office REITs, but way overblown for REITs outside of that space. WPC is a prime example of overblown fear. I have written about it a few times. These guys had essentially no rent deferrals or defaults, they used the lower interest rates to refinance their debt for over 10 years at absurdly low interest rates and yet the stock is still below its pre-Covid high. Moreover, WPC warehouse and distribution center assets, which make up half of its rent role, are Covid stars that appear to be overlooked. I also think energy infrastructure is very cheap. I've written extensively about CEQP. That stock got crushed at one point last year as people sold anything energy related. Meanwhile, they GREW EBITDA last year by 10% and the common distribution was never at risk. Plus, they just sold an asset for 11x EBITDA, bringing them to investment grade credit metrics and the distributions are now 2x covered after all capital expenditures. Oil and gas are also way above where they were in January 2020. Yet the stock is still below where it was in January 2020. It makes no sense to me.

SA: A recurring question in this interview series is about the mispricings created by the coronavirus and its short and long-term impact - can you weigh in on this?

CashFlow Hunter: Covid upended the market and we're still seeing its effects. There are concerns about long term secular changes to the way people live their lives are creating that dynamic. How and where will they work, shop and exercise? There will be some permanent changes to areas and others will return back to the way they were in some form. For example, with Peloton exercise classes, I might not go back to a gym or yoga studio again, or I might split some at home and some out of the home. But go to any decent shopping mall these days and they are generally pretty busy. The stores might be different, but anyone who called for the death of the mall seems to have been premature. Covid sped up some secular changes and created some mini-cyclical changes. It's too early to tell which is secular versus cyclical on many fronts.

The Fed's interest rate policy and quantitative easing are adding to these imbalances. You see a lot of yield chasing and huge valuations for companies whose profitability is way off in the future if it ever comes. The potential for huge cash flow streams in 5-10 years versus very decent but low growth cash flows right “now” looks a lot better when interest rates are really low than when they are high. It's all about the discount rate one applies. I think current cash flows are pretty undervalued versus a lot of "disruptors" with unproven business models or technologies right now.

That said, all of the government and Fed stimulus were designed to stimulate economic growth and inflation, growth's frequent companion. We are seeing both in spades right now. Perhaps the delta variant or some of the legislation being proposed in congress will kill one or the other. But some matters look structural. There have been massive changes in the demand picture for soybeans and other agricultural commodities. Soybeans or their by-products are deeply embedded the country's food chain. A 50% increase in soybeans and the resultant price increases of by-product reverberates though pricing meaningfully. That price spike is not due to Covid based shortages. It's caused by structural changes to the demand picture internationally from pig feed policy in China to biodiesel mandates in the US. Sure, there can be supply responses, but the magnitude of the changes in demand is material and increasing the supply of one crop can lower the supply of another. Maybe the concomitant price increases are less pervasive but some inflation still exists.

This inflationary dynamic is on top of a labor shortage that seems to be everywhere. I was just in Lake Placid. It's usually difficult for businesses to find good help up there, but the staffing problems there now are next level. When I asked an employee at my hotel what he thought was causing the shortages, he said that he knew quite a few people who were just collecting unemployment rather than working. If your job is making $15 per hour cleaning hotel rooms, you make about $600 per forty hour work week. You can make $800 in unemployment benefits without lifting a finger. For many people, it's an easy trade. Others he said are legitimately afraid of Covid. Either way, wages are sky high for many service businesses. Combine those labor costs with food inflation and the costs of staying there and doing things like going to dinner are step function more expensive. Maybe that eases as unemployment benefits are curtailed and we get more people vaccinated but I'm not so sure those prices go down so fast if at all.

SA: What's one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

CashFlow Hunter: I think energy infrastructure is amazingly cheap. I have written extensively about CEQP. I think it's a layup. The company will generate over $5/share of true free cash flow this year. I see no reason why this drops materially next year. They service the right basins and their counterparties are all in great shape. They pay you half of that $5 in return of capital distributions and I believe will be returning the other half in the form of buybacks. At $25, that's 20% including true 10% cash flow to the investor. That's one you just put in your pocket, ignore the price fluctuations and just collect the cash every quarter.

***

Thanks to CashFlow Hunter for the interview.

CashFlow Hunter is long GSM, BBWI, WLTW, WPC, CEQP